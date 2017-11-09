Watch: The Steelers Are Going To Notch (Another) Blocked Punt This Year

Back for our weekly talk to the tape segment. The Pittsburgh Steelers were on a bye this week but we’re still combing through the All-22 with lots of topics to discuss.

This time, we’re looking at one of my favorite topics – special teams. The Steelers already have one blocked punt this season but they’ve been close to another. And I think they’re going to get that second block sometime during the season. We take a look at several players where they’ve been close, either created by good scheme or strong individual play.

Hoping to do a second video in a day or two that looks at the Steelers’ playing in man coverage. And as always, leave a comment