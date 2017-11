Back at it talking to the tape today. Lot of discussion about how little man coverage the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing this year. But some numbers lose the context. Watch the tape and you’ll see the SteelersĀ areĀ playing more man-to-man on critical downs. We take a look at some of those examples, mostly on third and medium, in this video.

