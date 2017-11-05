Watch: Troy Polamalu Gets Inducted Into USC Hall Of Fame

Never a bad time for a Troy Polamalu post, especially on a Sunday without the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yesterday night, Polamalu was inducted as part of the 2018 USC Hall of Fame class. Check out the ovation he got from the crowd as he was announced. Really cool moment.

Troy Polamalu inducted into USC Athletics Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/GHqChscrf6 — Jonathan Khamis (@JonathanKhamis) November 5, 2017

Polamalu and the rest of the inductees, which also includes pitcher Barry Zito among many others, will be honored in May of next year.





He was one of college football’s most dominant safeties and hardest hitters. He was a two-time All-American and named team MVP in 2001. In his college career, he picked off six passes and in 2001, racked up 118 tackles. Past Trojan Hall of Fame inductees include Tom Seaver, Mark McGwire, and Junior Seau. Lynn Swann, AD of the university, was inducted in 2005.

The Steelers drafted him in the first round of the 2003 draft, where he would go on to start 142 games. He intercepted 32 passes, still tied for 7th in franchise history.

It’s only a matter of time until he gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’ll become eligible in 2019 where he’s a shoe-in to get inducted on his first ballot. It’ll be a day no Steelers’ fan forgets.

Now go watch this highlight video and enjoy your Sunday.

