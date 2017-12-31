2017 AFC Playoff Seeds Now Set

The AFC seeds for the 2017 NFL playoffs are now set and the Baltimore Ravens are not one of them.

The number 5 and 6 seeds in the AFC were both up for grabs in Week 17 of the NFL regular season and when the smoke finally cleared later in the day it was the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills that had claimed them, respectively.

The Titans clinched the No. 5 seed in the AFC by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 15-10 at home on Sunday. As for the Bills, they needed a little help from the Cincinnati Bengals after beating the Miami Dolphins 22-16 on the road Sunday and they ultimately got it.

The Bengals upset the Ravens 31-27 on the road late Sunday afternoon thanks to a touchdown pass from quarterback Andy Dalton to wide receiver Tyler Boyd on a 4th down and 12 play from the Baltimore 49-yard-line with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Had the Ravens stopped the Bengals on that 4th down play they would have locked up the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

With the playoff field now set, the Jaguars will host the Bills next weekend in the Wildcard round while the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Titans.

In the Divisional Round of the playoffs that will take place two weeks from this weekend, the top seeded New England Patriots will host the lowest remaining seed from the Wildcard Round while the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the other remaining Wildcard round winner. While anything can certainly happen during Wildcard weekend, it’s a good bet that the Steelers will wind up playing the Jaguars, a team they lost 30-9 to at Heinz Field back in Week 5.

AFC Wild Card Games

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs – Saturday 4:35 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars – Sunday 1:05 p.m. ET