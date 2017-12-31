Hot Topics

    2017 AFC Playoff Seeds Now Set

    By Dave Bryan December 31, 2017 at 08:16 pm

    The AFC seeds for the 2017 NFL playoffs are now set and the Baltimore Ravens are not one of them.

    The number 5 and 6 seeds in the AFC were both up for grabs in Week 17 of the NFL regular season and when the smoke finally cleared later in the day it was the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills that had claimed them, respectively.

    The Titans clinched the No. 5 seed in the AFC by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 15-10 at home on Sunday. As for the Bills, they needed a little help from the Cincinnati Bengals after beating the Miami Dolphins 22-16 on the road Sunday and they ultimately got it.

    The Bengals upset the Ravens 31-27 on the road late Sunday afternoon thanks to a touchdown pass from quarterback Andy Dalton to wide receiver Tyler Boyd on a 4th down and 12 play from the Baltimore 49-yard-line with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Had the Ravens stopped the Bengals on that 4th down play they would have locked up the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

    With the playoff field now set, the Jaguars will host the Bills next weekend in the Wildcard round while the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Titans.

    In the Divisional Round of the playoffs that will take place two weeks from this weekend, the top seeded New England Patriots will host the lowest remaining seed from the Wildcard Round while the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the other remaining Wildcard round winner. While anything can certainly happen during Wildcard weekend, it’s a good bet that the Steelers will wind up playing the Jaguars, a team they lost 30-9 to at Heinz Field back in Week 5.

    AFC Wild Card Games

    Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs – Saturday 4:35 p.m. ET
    Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars – Sunday 1:05 p.m. ET

    • SteeltheKing

      Really depends on if Shady is able to play. If he plays and is effective, the Bills will make it a game. If not, the Bills are going to have a very difficult game. But yeah, the Jags are likely headed to Pittsburgh, but the offense is playing a heck of a lot better than they were last time these two teams played.

    • BurghBoy412

      I’m confident the Steelers can beat either team they’ll play in that first game. The Steelers are the best team in the NFL!

    • Jason

      First off congrats to the Ravens and their fans. The attendance was a joke and they booed most of the game. When they weren’t booing they were doing the annoying soccer chant that only they still do. It hurt a little to root for Cincy but totally worth it. KC @ Pittsburgh AFC Championship.

    • Frank Martin

      Still, the Steelers road to the SB isn’t that easy. Assuming they will knock off the Bills, the Jaguars have the best defense in the AFC, maybe the league. After that, Steelers would have to go to NE and beat the Riveron Patriots.

    • Jason

      Not so fast. KC plays NE tough

    • nikgreene

      Wow. AFC wildcard teams are pretty weak.

    • Chad Weiss

      Wouldn’t want it any other way.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I knew Cincy would beat Baltimore! So funny! 😂😂😂

    • BigBodyBeer

      Not really seeing either the Titans or Bills winning which means we’ll probably get that rematch with Jacksonville.

    • Chris

      NE vs KC and Pitt vs Jax – thought the Titans and chargers could have beat Jax in Rd 1 but the bills…. Not so much.

    • johnnypudding

      True that…how satisfying to watch the bungles win like that and see the ravens get knocked out…their fans are terrible…I just can’t like the ravens and their fans

    • Chris92021

      Just as a reminder about those of you bummed out by the Steelers not getting the 1 seed:

      The Steelers have had the 2 seed 4 times before this season. 1995, 1997, 2008, 2010.

      What do all four years have in common? The Steelers HOSTED the AFC championship game in every one of those years. They went to the Super Bowl 3 of those 4 years. Keep that mind and hope the league gives us the game on Jan. 13!

    • Frank Martin

      Now they’re all calling for Harbaugh and his whole staff to be fired.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Loved watching the Ravens implode at home. Second year in a row they’ve given up a game winning TD drive. So much for tha vaunted defence.

      Bungles did their best to try and lose today though. Had the game well in hand but let Balt back in to it. Had Collins dead to rights on a 4th and 3 and he squirmed out of some would be tacklers to score on a 17 yard run.

      But love it. Absolutely love that the Ravens aren’t in it. I bask in the glow of their misery.

    • Chris92021

      I have a feeling Flacco played his last game as a Raven. One of those teams that will miss out on Garoppolo/Cousins/Dalton if he gets cut to avoid a big salary cap hit will consider trading for Flacco. Heck, it could be Denver that does it or Arizona too.

    • DirtDawg1964

      And one of the worst offences. Absolutely putrid the last couple of weeks. And Ben isn’t spotting them five INTs the next time around.

      As for the Patriots, they continue to struggle on defence. They can be had. We matched them last time. We can get them next time (if AB is playing).

    • johnnypudding

      I don’t know if he’s gone yet, but I don’t believe they can be contenders with him at qb and his salary

    • Chris

      Looks like we ll be playing on Sunday again and the pats on Saturday. Those guys always get the small breaks.

    • John Pennington

      Steelers need to work on stopping the run and get their communications in the secondary worked before the next game.And put a lot of work in tackling or they will be a one and done.AV has to do a better job on the left side.Getting beat bad today and last game.

    • Chris92021

      Exactly about his salary. One of my buddies who is a big Ravens fan told me at times, he wishes Rahim Moore knocked down that Hail Mary but then again, he has witnessed the Ravens win a Super Bowl just five years ago. The Ravens have been paying the price ever since. Honestly, I think it speaks volumes about Newsome and Harbaugh that they even made the playoffs one time since given how much Flacco’s deal eats into the salary cap. You are right, no way the Ravens can compete with us at his current salary. They need to drop him while he still has some value left.

    • gdeuce

      the benefits of having the 1 seed

    • Mark Stouffer

      I paid a visit to the Ravens’ fan forum. They’re saying things about Dean Pees mainly, but also Harbaugh and Flacco, that would make the biggest anti-Haley or anti-Tomlin fan blush

    • Chris

      Why Pittsburgh should start preparing for the jaguars tomorrow.

    • Jason

      I love it.

    • IndianaCarson

      The Ravens are in the “Pit of Misery”. Dilly Dilly

    • Wayde Philpot

      No team is a juggernaut this season. They all have vulnerabilities. It will come down to who can make the big plays at significant moments.

    • DirtDawg1964

      To recap the last Bengals drive, the Ravens punted. The ball hit a Bengal player in the helmet but it went out of bounds before it could be recovered. Bengals get the ball at their ten yard line with 2:43 to play. It take the Bengals the better part of two minutes just to get to midfield and this is after two near interceptions (one was an outright drop) and an interception that was nullified because of penalty (it was a good call).

      The Bengals ended up with a penalty to get to 3rd and 15. They throw a three yard check down. Brilliant. And on fourth and 12, Dan Fouts pulls his best Romo impression and circles Tyler Boyd in single coverage and says they’ve had a lot of success with him in that situation. And the Red Rifle agrees because he zipped one into him about thirty yards downfield. A couple of missed tackles later and the Bengals are in the EZ.

      Now, the Ravens do have the ball back and about 43 seconds left. Campanaro fields it, gets a decent return, but he steps on a bag when he goes OB and blows up his ankle. The Ravens are now down to two WRs.

      Flacco gets nailed on second down. Almost throws a pick on third down. And they get 13 yards in fourth down when they needed 14.

      And the crowd goes home. Sad. Because they live in Baltimore. And they are Ravens fans.

      A ninety yard TD drive to lose. Didn’t the Steelers drive ninety yards last year too?

      People were saying the Ravens would be trouble in the playoffs. Hard to do that if they aren’t in them. I wasn’t buying that story for a minute though. Their offence has stunk all year long and that defence isn’t as good as everyone was saying it was. However, I always hate to see them in the playoffs because anything can happen. As we know.

    • RJMcReady

      Shades of Hundley torching us today with those two 50 yard plays given up by the secondary.

      Use that film as motivation over the next two weeks.

    • DoctorNoah

      Ravens fans really get zero sympathy from me. They’ve had two super bowl victories in 15 years despite sucking. They overpaid their fraud of a QB so much they can’t buy anyone else, and have been remarkably lucky. Also their HC is a total whiny beeotch.

    • Jason Vancil

      Jax-KC-NO. Hello #7

    • ThePointe

      The best part of that drive was Harbaugh jumping up and down arguing clear cut penalties on his defense. On the last play of that drive he was bent over at the waist with his hands on his knees and simply hung his head when the Bengals got into the end zone. Classic. He looked like he was gonna cry afterwords.

    • pittfan

      Just heard the funniest thing tweeted:
      “Browns fans didnt have to wait till midnight to watch the ball drop”.
      Oh, the Horror!!

    • RJMcReady

      1-31

    • ThePointe

      Yeah, when you make that kind of money you are expected to make everyone else around you better. However, there are only a few QBS like that in the NFL today. Ben, Brady, Breeze, and Rodgers. Flacco is a game manager that had an improbable run with a fantastic defense.

    • e. smith

      Bills and Titans in playoffs? What a joke. Who would win with the best of all AFC playoff teams vs the pats (and the nfl)?

    • e. smith

      They’d give pats a tougher run than the stinkin bills or titans

    • Doug Andrews

      My wife said she can’t believe I actually cheered for the Bengals. Bengals with the go ahead TD to win at the Ravens house. That’s what I call a good day

    • mezzetin1

      I’ll see you that and raise you Steelers vs Saints, Steelers win with the wizard of Boz. Heard it here first.

    • mezzetin1

      Bungholes. Thanks, Bungholes…

    • mezzetin1

      Nice.

    • mezzetin1

      It was.

    • mezzetin1

      Yes. Just, yes.

    • RJMcReady

      Ravens knocked out of the playoff race on a 49 yard TD in the Final minute of the game on the last day of the season.

      Browns dropping 4th down pass against Steelers to lose and seal an 0-16 Season.

      Pretty good way to close out 2017.

    • mezzetin1

      Flacco, on his bacco..

    • mezzetin1

      Dilly Dilly indeed.

    • mezzetin1

      Aww…..

    • mezzetin1

      Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha……………….

    • mezzetin1

      That. Is. Awesome!!!

    • mezzetin1

      Ghost of Modell. Gotta be…

    • BurghBoy412

      At least Ravens fans have a quality reason to call for a firing.

    • BurghBoy412

      I had to text my Cousin in Cincy and tell him I was cheering for the Bungles. That was a laugh.

    • BurghBoy412

      Don’t forget the Bengals game winning TD was on 4th and 12. haha

    • Jason

      I’ll take it

    • RJMcReady

      Nice call.