2017 NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 13 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys 8:25 PM ET (THU) Cowboys +1.5 Cowboys +1.5 Redskins -1.5 Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -3 Lions +3 Lions +3 San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears -3 49ers +3 49ers +3 Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -3 Falcons -3 Vikings +3 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills +8.5 Patriots -8.5 Patriots -8.5 Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins +1.5 Broncos -1.5 Dolphins +1.5 Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans -6.5 Titans -6.5 Titans -6.5 Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -9.5 Jaguars -9.5 Jaguars -9.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Packers -2.5 Packers -2.5 Buccaneers +2.5 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +3 Jets +3 Jets +3 Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Saints -4.5 Saints -4.5 Panthers +4.5 Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -13.5 Chargers -13.5 Browns +13.5 Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +7 Rams -7 Rams -7 New York Giants at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -8.5 Raiders -8.5 Giants +8.5 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks +5.5 Eagles -5.5 Eagles -5.5 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 PM ET (MON) Bengals +4.5 Steelers -4.5 Bengals +4.5 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 23-17 Bengals 24-21 Week 12 Results 8-8 10-6 2017 Results 90-86 74-102