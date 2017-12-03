Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan December 3, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 1 Picks
    Week 2 Picks
    Week 3 Picks
    Week 4 Picks
    Week 5 Picks
    Week 6 Picks
    Week 7 Picks
    Week 8 Picks
    Week 9 Picks
    Week 10 Picks
    Week 11 Picks
    Week 12 Picks

    Week 13 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys 8:25 PM ET (THU)Cowboys +1.5Cowboys +1.5Redskins -1.5
    Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Ravens -3Lions +3Lions +3
    San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bears -349ers +349ers +3
    Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Falcons -3Falcons -3Vikings +3
    New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bills +8.5Patriots -8.5Patriots -8.5
    Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Dolphins +1.5Broncos -1.5Dolphins +1.5
    Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Titans -6.5Titans -6.5Titans -6.5
    Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jaguars -9.5Jaguars -9.5Jaguars -9.5
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Packers -2.5Packers -2.5Buccaneers +2.5
    Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jets +3Jets +3Jets +3
    Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Saints -4.5Saints -4.5Panthers +4.5
    Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -13.5Chargers -13.5Browns +13.5
    Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +7Rams -7Rams -7
    New York Giants at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -8.5Raiders -8.5Giants +8.5
    Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Seahawks +5.5Eagles -5.5Eagles -5.5
    Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 PM ET (MON)Bengals +4.5Steelers -4.5Bengals +4.5
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 23-17Bengals 24-21
    Week 12 Results8-810-6
    2017 Results90-8674-102

     

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE