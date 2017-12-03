2017 NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
Week 1 Picks
Week 2 Picks
Week 3 Picks
Week 4 Picks
Week 5 Picks
Week 6 Picks
Week 7 Picks
Week 8 Picks
Week 9 Picks
Week 10 Picks
Week 11 Picks
Week 12 Picks
|Week 13 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys 8:25 PM ET (THU)
|Cowboys +1.5
|Cowboys +1.5
|Redskins -1.5
|Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -3
|Lions +3
|Lions +3
|San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -3
|49ers +3
|49ers +3
|Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3
|Falcons -3
|Vikings +3
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills +8.5
|Patriots -8.5
|Patriots -8.5
|Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +1.5
|Broncos -1.5
|Dolphins +1.5
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -6.5
|Titans -6.5
|Titans -6.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -9.5
|Jaguars -9.5
|Jaguars -9.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -2.5
|Packers -2.5
|Buccaneers +2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +3
|Jets +3
|Jets +3
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -4.5
|Saints -4.5
|Panthers +4.5
|Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -13.5
|Chargers -13.5
|Browns +13.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +7
|Rams -7
|Rams -7
|New York Giants at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -8.5
|Raiders -8.5
|Giants +8.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +5.5
|Eagles -5.5
|Eagles -5.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Bengals +4.5
|Steelers -4.5
|Bengals +4.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-17
|Bengals 24-21
|Week 12 Results
|8-8
|10-6
|2017 Results
|90-86
|74-102