Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 13: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    By Dave Bryan December 1, 2017 at 05:15 pm

    Happy Friday and Happy December as well to all of yinz.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will play five regular season games in the month of December with their first being a road Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After that, they will play the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns to close out their 2017 schedule.

    With the Steelers playing Monday night we’ll all be afforded the opportunity to sit around all day Sunday watching the rest of the NFL Week 13 games. I’m really looking forward to watching the Ravens play the Detroit Lions and you know who I’ll be pulling for in that one. Additionally, the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings figures to be a great one to watch as well.

    Ahead of Sunday’s games, however, we’ll be treated to several college conference championship games starting Friday night and into Saturday. Personally, I’ll be pulling for Georgia to beat Auburn and for Miami to beat Clemson. In summation, it’s shaping up to be a great football weekend with the culmination of it coming Monday night with the game between the Steelers and the Bengals.

    As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and I hope several can take time to do just that in the comments below.

    Have a great and safe weekend and peace and love to all you.

    Go Steelers!

    1 – Which will be greater Monday night, the Steelers total penalty yardage, or total rushing yardage by running back Le’Veon Bell?

    2 – Steelers linebacker James Harrison has played all of 29 defensive snaps in the teams first 11 games. Will he play at least 20 in the team’s final five games?

    3 – Will the Steelers total combined offensive 3rd down versions, offensive red zone conversions, defensive sacks and defensive turnovers Monday night be greater than or less than 14.5?

    4 – Which NFL team will current New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning play for in 2018?

    5 – Name your favorite college football team and the biggest issue you currently have with them.

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – The consensus of the Steelers Depot readers that responded was that the suspension of Marcus Gilbert for four games is serious but not critical. Most recognize that Gilbert is a better blocker especially on passing downs than Chris Hubbard. However, most also believe that Chris Hubbard has been a capable substitute in the five games he has already started and could likely start on many other teams. The timing of the suspension was also seen as fortunate since he should be fully healed and rested for the playoffs. The median response was 6 on s scale of 1-10.

    Question 2 – Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers combined for 61 receiving yards. This was well below 100 but would have been closer if not for several dropped balls. 17 folks (41%) took the under while 24 Pollyanna’s (59%) took the over and got zilch. Martavis did get his first touchdown of the season and almost a second but drew a penalty instead. Eli also picked up an important 3rd down pass so they both contributed to the win.

    Question 3 – Cameron Sutton did not get in the game and Antonio Brown remains the punt returner. Still five games to go for the 23 people (56%) who believe Sutton will return a punt to get a point. Same for the 18 (44%) who say he won’t.

    Question 4 – After averaging just 32.3 yards a punt against the Packers folks may just want to see if Mike Tomlin will experiment with another player punting. As for an emergency kicker, let’s hope it is not necessary – that 57-yarder to beat the Packers was money. We did name 14 current Steelers who might fill in as a kicker if necessary. Ben Roethlisberger led the pack with 11 votes (27%) with most remember his punting duties earlier in his career. James Harrison got 6 votes (15%) with his versatility as a long snapper and kick returner cited. AB’s all-around athleticism and a sighting of him kicking the ball at Latrobe got 8 votes (20%). Frankly, I think they should just go for two-point conversions if Boswell not available; no emergency kicker is going to make a longer kick so games better be out of reach by the end of the game.

    Question 5 – To AFC teams other than the Patriots has us concerned the most: The Ravens (12 votes/29%) and the Jaguars (20 votes/48%). The Ravens familiarity and past performance along with the Jaguars pummeling of the Steelers and their stout defense and rushing attack were the dominant reasons. Three folks feared no other teams. The Bengals (2), Chargers (3), Chiefs (1) & Titans (1)) were also mentioned.

    Clarification although no scoring for any of the questions in Week 11; people will get points for any players initially named to the Pro Bowl; everyone that answered the questions got a participation point. Also, from Week 9, three people got a point this week for naming Brett Hundley as a quarterback not named Tom Brady that scared them in the 2nd half of season. The Packers gave the Steelers a run for their money and Hundley performed much better than expected. Congrats to Steel Realist Paul, Pittfan & Michael Lloyd you get a point. We’ll see if Dalton, Flacco, Savage or Kizer threaten the Steelers at all.

    Leaderboard after Week 12:

    1st Place – Alan Tman with 22 points (no change between 1st & 2nd)

    2nd Place – Reader783 with 21 points

    3rd Place – (tie) Jeff McNeil, Darth Blount 47, SJT63 & Marcel Chris Chauvet with 19 points (big pack trailing the 2 leaders)

    7th Place – (tie) LucasY59 with 18 points (losing ground)

    8th Place – (tie) Chris92021 & Josh Cummings, Beaver Falls Hosiery, Matt Manzo, SkoolHouseRoxx with 17 points (2nd tier pack trying to push up)

    13th Place – Phil Brennenman II with 16.5 points

    14th Place – (tie), DirtDawg1964 with 16 points (fell 4 spots)

    15th Place – (tie) J., Jaybird, & Michael Mosgrove with 15 points

    18th Place – (tie) Johnny Loose, heath miller, RiversTKO & Kevin Schwartz with 14 points

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Chris92021

      1. Bell rushing yards.

      2. Yes he will.

      3. Lesser.

      4. Denver Broncos

      5. I went to San Diego State so I am pleased with the 10-2 record, which includes a victory over Stanford. I only wish the team could play in a better stadium than Qualcomm, which I can’t call a dump because it would be an insult to all dumps everywhere.

      Enjoy the weekend, y’all. Monday will be here before you know it!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1. Bell’s rushing yardage. Otherwise it does not bode well for Steelers chances.
      2. Yes.
      3. Greater – does a field goal count as a red zone conversion or does it have to be a TD?
      4. None. He’s Done
      5. Penn State – choked against Ohio State

    • Jeff McNeill

      1) Bell rushing
      2) no
      3) more
      4) Jacksonville
      5) Noter Dame their coach taking credit for wins and blaming players for losses.

    • Spencer Krick

      1. Bell’s Rushing Yds.
      2. I’ll say yes because week 17 will be a rest game for the starters.
      3. Greater. I think the Defense is due to create some Turnovers.
      4. Don’t really know how the Jacksonville FO feels about Bortles, but if it’s not there it’s Denver.
      5. UCLA and am currently in freak out mode over Chip Kelly.

      Enjoy the football weekend and I’ll see you guys Monday!

    • steelcityinny

      1. Bell’s rushing yards, I think Steelers go heavy in running the ball this week.
      2. Yes
      3. More
      4. Jacksonville, reunited with Coughlin
      5. PSU – they choke too often i nbig games, not consistent winners

    • SJT63

      1. Bell
      2. Yes, over
      3. Tricky one, 14.5 feels about right, I’ll say under
      4. Nowhere, he’s done (and has been for a while)
      5. I don’t follow college football

    • DirtDawg1964

      1. Bell
      2. No. Under.
      3. Under
      4. Jacksonville
      5. Fighting Irish. Major problem is they are just good enough to make you think they can contend.

    • Eric Childress

      1. Rushing yards for Bell
      2. Should be a clause in the question for injury. if watt and dupree stay healthy, no he doesnt get 20
      3. Less
      4. Jaguars
      5. alma matter James Madison University. I cant watch the games because I currently live in Montana

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      92021?! I am in 92109.I went to that SDSU v Fresno game. I forgot how much of a dump of the Q was already somehow. It’s amazing an NFL team played in that place last year.

    • LucasY59

      1. It better be Bell!

      2. no, they hopefully wont need him to, I could see him playing more than 20 in the post season though

      3. Whaaa? if the Steelers play the game then they will play the game with this that and this happening..the question isnt that complicated, but thats a lot to ask for just one answer, and my answer is yes…I mean less

      4.probably the Jaguars, they wont pick early enough one of the top QBs in the draft (and arent good at finding QBs that way anyway) and the Coughlin connection makes sense, a strong running game and pretty good WRs could make it so Eli (and the Jags) could have some successful yrs (not SB successful, but better than the Jacksonville fans are used to having)

      5. hmmm there are a lot of college teams I like, and none that I like as much as I like the Steelers at the pro level, guess I would say Montana since thats an easy one, definitely disappointed they have lost the biggest game of the season 2 yrs in a row (but at least they switched Head Coaches)

      *I knew missing those 2 weeks would hurt me on this, but time with the family was worth it

    • Chris92021

      Yep. I lived in El Cajon, hence why I have the 92021. Thank goodness my parents were from Western PA to give me the Steelers because if they made me a Chargers fan, I would not love them as much lol

    • Matt Manzo

      Happy Friday!!!

      1: Bells rushing yards!

      2: Yes. James will get some warm up snaps against Houston and Cleveland.

      3: Less than 14.5. This game will be tough! I counted 13.

      4: In Jax with Coughlin.

      5: I guess Penn St would be my favorite. Though I love all of college football! Their inability to finish out a season always bothers me.