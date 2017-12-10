2017 NFL Week 14 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
|Week 14 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 8:25 PM ET (THU)
|Falcons -2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Saints +2.5
|Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -6.5
|Bengals -6.5
|Bengals -6.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick
|Colts
|Bills
|Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Jaguars -2.5
|Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -4
|Chiefs -4
|Chiefs -4
|Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +2.5
|Panthers +2.5
|Panthers +2.5
|Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +3
|Packers -3
|Browns +3
|San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -2.5
|Texans -2.5
|Texans -2.5
|Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -6
|Redskins +6
|Chargers -6
|New York Jets at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +1
|Jets -1
|Jets -1
|Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +3
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -2
|Eagles +2
|Rams -2
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3.5
|Cowboys -3.5
|Cowboys -3.5
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Dolphins +12
|Patriots -12
|Patriots -12
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -4.5
|Ravens +4.5
|Steelers -4.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-20
|Steelers 27-17
|Week 13 Results
|9-7
|11-5
|2017 Results
|99-93
|85-107