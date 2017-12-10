Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 14 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan December 10, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 14 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 8:25 PM ET (THU)Falcons -2.5Falcons -2.5Saints +2.5
    Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)PickLionsBuccaneers
    Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bengals -6.5Bengals -6.5Bengals -6.5
    Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)PickColtsBills
    Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jaguars -2.5Seahawks +2.5Jaguars -2.5
    Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Chiefs -4Chiefs -4Chiefs -4
    Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Panthers +2.5Panthers +2.5Panthers +2.5
    Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Browns +3Packers -3Browns +3
    San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Texans -2.5Texans -2.5Texans -2.5
    Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Chargers -6Redskins +6Chargers -6
    New York Jets at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Broncos +1Jets -1Jets -1
    Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Cardinals +3Titans -3Titans -3
    Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Rams -2Eagles +2Rams -2
    Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Giants +3.5Cowboys -3.5Cowboys -3.5
    New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 8:30 PM ET (MON)Dolphins +12Patriots -12Patriots -12
    Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Steelers -4.5Ravens +4.5Steelers -4.5
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 23-20Steelers 27-17
    Week 13 Results9-711-5
    2017 Results99-9385-107

     

     

