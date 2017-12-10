2017 NFL Week 14 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 14 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 8:25 PM ET (THU) Falcons -2.5 Falcons -2.5 Saints +2.5 Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Pick Lions Buccaneers Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -6.5 Bengals -6.5 Bengals -6.5 Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Pick Colts Bills Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -2.5 Seahawks +2.5 Jaguars -2.5 Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -4 Chiefs -4 Chiefs -4 Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +2.5 Panthers +2.5 Panthers +2.5 Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +3 Packers -3 Browns +3 San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -2.5 Texans -2.5 Texans -2.5 Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -6 Redskins +6 Chargers -6 New York Jets at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Broncos +1 Jets -1 Jets -1 Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +3 Titans -3 Titans -3 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Rams -2 Eagles +2 Rams -2 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Giants +3.5 Cowboys -3.5 Cowboys -3.5 New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 8:30 PM ET (MON) Dolphins +12 Patriots -12 Patriots -12 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -4.5 Ravens +4.5 Steelers -4.5 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 23-20 Steelers 27-17 Week 13 Results 9-7 11-5 2017 Results 99-93 85-107