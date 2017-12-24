2017 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
|Week 16 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Ravens -13.5
|Ravens -13.5
|Colts +13.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Packers +9
|Vikings -9
|Vikings -9
|Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +4
|Lions -4
|Lions -4
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +7
|Chargers -7
|Chargers -7
|Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +7
|Rams -7
|Rams -7
|Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -6.5
|Browns +6.5
|Browns +6.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -10
|Buccaneers +10
|Panthers -10
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -6
|Falcons +6
|Saints -6
|Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Redskins -3
|Redskins -3
|Redskins -3
|Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -10.5
|Dolphins +10.5
|Chiefs -10.5
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -11.5
|Bills +11.5
|Bills +11.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +4
|49ers +4
|Jaguars -4
|New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -3.5
|Giants +3.5
|Cardinals -3.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -5
|Cowboys -5
|Cowboys -5
|Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Eagles -9
|Raiders +9
|Eagles -9
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans 4:30 PM ET (MON)
|Texans +9
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-13
|Steelers 27-17
|Week 15 Results
|8-8
|11-5
|2017 Results
|115-109
|103-121