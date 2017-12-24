2017 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 16 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM ET (SAT) Ravens -13.5 Ravens -13.5 Colts +13.5 Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 4:30 PM ET (SAT) Packers +9 Vikings -9 Vikings -9 Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals +4 Lions -4 Lions -4 Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +7 Chargers -7 Chargers -7 Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans +7 Rams -7 Rams -7 Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears -6.5 Browns +6.5 Browns +6.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers -10 Buccaneers +10 Panthers -10 Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints -6 Falcons +6 Saints -6 Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Redskins -3 Redskins -3 Redskins -3 Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -10.5 Dolphins +10.5 Chiefs -10.5 Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -11.5 Bills +11.5 Bills +11.5 Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) 49ers +4 49ers +4 Jaguars -4 New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals -3.5 Giants +3.5 Cardinals -3.5 Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys -5 Cowboys -5 Cowboys -5 Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 PM ET (MON) Eagles -9 Raiders +9 Eagles -9 Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans 4:30 PM ET (MON) Texans +9 Steelers Steelers Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 27-13 Steelers 27-17 Week 15 Results 8-8 11-5 2017 Results 115-109 103-121