    2017 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan December 24, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 1 Picks
    Week 2 Picks
    Week 3 Picks
    Week 4 Picks
    Week 5 Picks
    Week 6 Picks
    Week 7 Picks
    Week 8 Picks
    Week 9 Picks
    Week 10 Picks
    Week 11 Picks
    Week 12 Picks
    Week 13 Picks
    Week 14 Picks
    Week 15 Picks

    Week 16 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM ET (SAT)Ravens -13.5Ravens -13.5Colts +13.5
    Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 4:30 PM ET (SAT)Packers +9Vikings -9Vikings -9
    Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bengals +4Lions -4Lions -4
    Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jets +7Chargers -7Chargers -7
    Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Titans +7Rams -7Rams -7
    Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bears -6.5Browns +6.5Browns +6.5
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Panthers -10Buccaneers +10Panthers -10
    Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Saints -6Falcons +6Saints -6
    Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Redskins -3Redskins -3Redskins -3
    Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Chiefs -10.5Dolphins +10.5Chiefs -10.5
    Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Patriots -11.5Bills +11.5Bills +11.5
    Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)49ers +449ers +4Jaguars -4
    New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Cardinals -3.5Giants +3.5Cardinals -3.5
    Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Cowboys -5Cowboys -5Cowboys -5
    Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 PM ET (MON)Eagles -9Raiders +9Eagles -9
    Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans 4:30 PM ET (MON)Texans +9SteelersSteelers
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 27-13Steelers 27-17
    Week 15 Results8-811-5
    2017 Results115-109103-121

     

     

