    2017 NFL Week 16: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    By Dave Bryan December 22, 2017 at 05:00 pm

    Happy Friday once again and welcome to the Christmas weekend.

    Monday the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Houston Texans on the road and even though they already have a playoff spot locked up they won’t get a chance to rest any players to close out their regular season. The Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots still stings as that certainty was a game that was winnable. I look forward to seeing those two teams meet again in the AFC Championship game.

    Before I forget, make sure you don’t forget to watch the “A Football Life’ episode later this evening as it will feature former Steelers wide receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth. It should be a great one on the eve of the 45th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

    At the moment this post goes live, my wife and I will be out shopping for another local family we adopted for Christmas. We already provided Christmas for one family a week ago and felt so good about doing it afterwards that we decided to double-dip. We will deliver those goods on Saturday. See, I’m not that evil of a guy.

    As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night in the comments below the post and I hope several can participate this week.

    Have a great weekend and a very safe and merry Christmas.

    Peace and love, peace and love and go Steelers.

    1 – Should the Steelers ultimately waive tackle Matt Feiler this weekend to make room for tackle Marcus Gilbert on the 53-man roster, will he clear waivers?

    2 – Will JuJu Smith-Schuster (43 catches), Martavis Bryant (41 catches) and Jesse James (41 catches) each have at least 50 receptions at the end of the regular season?

    3 – Steelers tight end Vance McDonald looks like he’ll be back on the field Monday against the Texans. With McDonald set to earn a base salary of $3.7 million in 2018, is he worth keeping around after the 2017 season ends?

    4 – As things stand right now, Smith-Schuster is likely to be voted the teams 2017 Rookie of the Year over outside linebacker T.J. Watt. In your opinion, what does Watt need to do in the next two games in order to beat out Smith-Schuster?

    5 – What is the weirdest or most-hated Steelers-related Christmas gift you have ever received?

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – 7 receptions for 94 yards and zero touchdowns with a long of 23 yards for Gronkowski sounds awfully good now. What we got was 9 receptions for 168 yards and zero touchdowns (but a 2-point conversion) with a long of 31 yards. Thirty of 32 respondents were willing to take the proposal. Maybe a couple of incompletions on that last drive would have prevented a touchdown – coulda, shoulda, woulda….

    Question 2 – The Steelers dominated time of possession (TOP); 35:07 to 24:53. Maybe a little less would have been better. Darrius Heyward-Bey gets out of bounds …. Alan Tman, LucasY59 & PaeperCup all predicted 35:00 of TOP and earned a point. Steelers should have scored that touchdown either by keeping with the original ruling or if Eli Rogers was not held on the last play – coulda, shoulda, woulda….

    Question 3 – Vince Williams intercepted a Tom Brady pass and two sacks by Bud Dupree & Cam Heyward brought the total to three for points. Ten folks gained a point by pegging the total. If Sean Davis could have intercepted that other Brady pass deflected by Heyward – coulda, shoulda, woulda….

    Question 4 – The Steelers did prevent the Patriots from scoring any touchdowns longer than 20 yards. The Patriots ended up with only six plays over 20 yards including a penalty against Artie Burns. LucasY59 & Reader783 were the only folks to predict a goose egg. Half of the 20 + yard plays came on the Patriots last two drives. The 23-yard pass interference was on a third and 3 from the Pittsburgh 44. Not sure that Justin Tucker makes a 62-yard kick though it is within his range. The other two were by Gronk on that last drive. Either a miss by Tucker if Burns not called or a drop on the shoe string catch by Gronk – coulda, shoulda, woulda….

    Question 5 – Antonio Brown’s injury early in the game made this a gimme for the 28 respondents who voted for Le’Veon Bell & punt return total yardage. Wonder how close the yardage totals and the final score of the game would have been had not AB been hurt – coulda, shoulda, woulda….

    Bonus – Fifteen (53%) folks said DeAngelo Williams did step over the line during his appearance on ‘Good Morning Football.’ There was a nearly even split between the seven who said he was not out of line and the six who said they did not watch the show. Interestingly, a fair number of people said that while he stepped over the line; they agreed with his comments.

    LucasY59 scored 4 of 4 possible points to take honors for Week 15. Well done!

    The Pro Bowl selections were announced this week and eight Steelers were voted in by fans, players & coaches. Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Dave DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, Alejandro Villanueva, Ryan Shazier & Chris Boswell were all honored. Back in Week 11, we named 22 different players. Here they are with the percentage of ballots they were named on by Steelers Depot voters: Antonio Brown (93.18%); Cam Heyward (93.18%); David DeCastro (72.73%); Ryan Shazier (72.73%); Le’Veon Bell (56.82%); Maurkice Pouncey (43.18%); Vince Williams (27.27%); Chris Boswell (18.18%); JuJu Smith-Schuster (13.64%); Stephon Tuitt (13.64%); Ramon Foster (11.36%); Joe Haden (9.09%); Mike Hilton (6.82%); Javon Hargrave & TJ Watt (4.55%). Bringing up the rear with 2.28% of vote were Roosevelt Nix, Chris Hubbard, Marcus Gilbert, Tyler Matakevich; Tyson Alualu, Sean Davis, & Kameron Canady. None of us identified Ben Roethlisberger or Alejandro Villanueva as worthy of the Pro Bowl. What a difference a few weeks makes.

    NOTE: The scoring for Week 11 was 1 bonus point for responding that week plus 1 point for every correct Pro Bowler named. A half point deduction was given for incorrect responses, so people would not be rewarded for naming the whole roster. The deductions could zero out correct responses but would not result in a negative score. Darth Blount47 and Phil Brennenman II each correctly named 6 of the 8 Pro Bowlers. However, Phil had more deductions. The leaders for Week 11 with 5.5 points were Darth Blount47, Alan TMan, heath miller, Doctor Noah, Douglas Andrews & Brenton deed. Kudos to all.

    Leaderboard after Week 15 (includes Week 11 & Week 15 scores):

    1st Place – Alan Tman with 33.5 points (Extends his lead)

    2nd Place – Marcel Chris Chauvet with 29.5 points (moves up a spot with solid scoring)

    3rd Place – Darth Blount 47 with 28.5 points (Stating his case)

    4th Place – Reader783 with 28 points (hurt by poor scoring in Week 11; needs to rebound)

    5th Place – DirtDawg1964 with 27 points (who let the Dawg out?)

    6th Place – Matt Manzo with 26 points (breaks ahead of the pack)

    7th Place – heath miller with 25.5 points (rockets up 6 places)

    8th Place – SJT63 with 25 points (drops 4 places with weak Week 11)

    9th Place – Josh Cummings with 24.5 (Moving on up …)

    10th Place – (tie) LucasY59, Chris92021& Phil Brennenman II with 24 points (who in this pack is coming or going?)

    13th place – Jeff McNeil with 23.5 points

    14th Place – (tie), J. & Jaybird with 23 points (The J’s)

    16th Place – (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery & Pittfan with 22 points (big drop for yours truly)

    18th Place – Kevin Schwartz with 20.5 points

    19th Place – (tie) SkoolHouseRoxx, Michael Mosgrove, PaeperCup & RiversTKO with 19 points (the Caboose)

    • Chris92021

      1. Yes he will.

      2. Yes, they all will.

      3. Yes he is.

      4. Get to 10 sacks. If he does that while JuJu puts up pedestrian numbers in the next two games, then Watt has a shot. (He needs 4 to get to 10)

      5. Nothing. I love all terrible towels, jerseys, sweaters, coats, shirts, snuggies, blankets, and everything else I’ve received.

      Enjoy the Christmas weekend, y’all. We are gonna get our Christmas gift when Buffalo gives us one in New England this Sunday. Same goes for San Francisco.

    • Spencer Krick

      1. No
      2. Yes
      3. If he’s willing to rework his deal, sure. If not, look to FA or the draft.
      4. Be the main reason you win both of these next games. Sacks and TO’s.
      5. I’ve liked all my Steelers gifts.

      Happy Holidays! See you guys next week!

    • WreckIess

      1. Sure.
      2. No.
      3. Yes. Makes the need for TE less pressing. I don’t think these injuries will be a factor next season.
      4. Get 4 sacks over the next two games. Very possible especially since he’ll be dealing with two back-up LTs.
      5. A really cheap Steelers watch.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1. Yes. He will clear – if it had been before this game, Belichick disciple Bill O’Brien would have claimed him.

      2. JuJu yes. Martavis and Jesse No. I’m answering for all three individually.

      3. Steelers have 5 more games to find that out.

      4. An interception along with a couple sacks will help.

      5. My Steelers underwear and onesie pajamas are not weird or hated by me so figure anything goes.

      Only questions 1. (if Feiler waived) & 2. (3 possible points). Q1, gets points.

    • Jaybird

      1). Hate letting O linemen go. But we got Hawkins and Hubbard as backup tackles. I’d rather see Harrison go , but I doubt that happens. Yes go ahead and let Feiler go. And he will not clear waivers.
      2) No
      3) with our current TE situation – hell yes he’s worth it. 3.7 mill is chump change!
      4) 4 sacks
      5) can’t say I’ve ever hated a Steeler gift. Nor have I recieved a weird one.

    • StolenUpVotes

      1 – Yes and yes

      2 – Two of the three get there

      3 – Depends on cap and if Ben is coming back. If 2018 is the last part of our SB window with Ben I would say yes keep him if affordable

      4 – Grab 2 sacks, an INT, and a FF

      5 – Had a Bengal fan buy me a shirt with a giant middle finger on it. “To Pittsburgh with love. From Cincinnati” or something like that was on the shirt as well

    • Eric Childress

      1. No he wont clear waivers
      2. Juju is the only one to get to 50
      3. No, best ability is availability
      4. 5 combined sacks interceptions and forced fumbles
      5. I like them all! Weirdest would be a foam brick with steelers fabric so I could have something to throw when they piss me off (threw it a couple times Sunday lol)

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      19th place? Really?! 🙄
      1. Yes
      2. Nope. 2 out of 3. JuJu and Martavis.
      3. No he’s not. Draft one or look in free agency. Hurts my feelings to because I was super stoked for this trade.
      4. 4 sacks and a int for a td for good measure.
      5. A Steelers hat with elastic. I don’t do that.

    • Matt Manzo

      Climbing!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      which two?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      still on the leaderboard; gotta finish strong

    • Phil Brenneman II

      1. No he wont clear waivers. This is the time of year people start grabbing leftovers.

      2. No I don’t think so. McDonald will be back thus limiting James and I think we will see a little spike from Rogers here the next 2 games limiting both of the other 2 guys some. So I’ll say 1 of the 3 get it and go with JuJu.

      3. I assume if we cut him there is no cost to us? If so then no he isn’t worth keeping. He hasn’t been good enough for us to warrant risking the injury time.

      4. Miminum of 5-6 sacks and splash plays in some combination whether it be 2 sacks, 2 FF’s, and a blocked punt, or 5 sacks or whatever.

      5. Don’t really have an answer for this one.

      @beaverfallshosiery:disqus what were my deductions and correct guesses on the pro bowl? I don’t remember my answers.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I don’t have a specific answer. Just think any two of the three. More likely Marty and JuJu

    • SJT63

      1. Yes he’d clear waivers
      2. Juju and Bryant will, but not Jesse
      3. Yes probably (unless the next Gronk falls into the Steelers’ hands early in the draft)
      4. Meh, meaningless award
      5. Last year I got a 2017 Steelers calendar that for some reason features Cortez Allen on one month

    • Jason Campbell

      1) he’s the logical choice, I don’t think he clears waivers
      2) 2 out of the 3 will
      3) yes, injuries happen
      4) has to make a game changing play in each of the last 2 games (JuJu had the Lions game and the biggie vs Pats)
      5) it’s all good

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      your correct picks were AB; Bell; DeCastro; Shazier; Boswell & Pouncey. 6 points.

      wrong picks were Vincenzo; Heyward; Haden; JuJU & Hargrave for 2.5 deduction (I did not count Tuitt since you said he was just an HM)

      With the bonus point you netted 4.5 points in week 11

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      which 2?

    • pittfan

      1. Yes and no. Someone picks him up.
      2. No. JuJu and Martay yes. Outlaw ends with 49.
      3. He’s a keeper at that rate.
      4. Couple sacks and TO’s gets it done.
      5. Coasters, frigging coasters.
      Climbing outta the hole!
      Go Steelers!
      #SHALIEVE!!

    • Ted Webb

      1. Yes he will
      2. No. Jesse James will be short
      3. Yes when healthy I like what he can do
      4. No chance to catch Juju 2 pick 6’s and one of them to win the game. And still a maybe.
      5. No such thing as a bad Steelers gift yea a few cheap gifts over the years that I wouldn’t have bought myself but as a gift I’ll accept all

    • Riverstko

      1. No
      2. Yes
      3. Yes
      4. 6 sacks 2 ints
      5. None, but last year I got a nfl calendar from my in laws one is a cowboys fan the other saints fan. I never opened it. I wanted another Steelers calendar like they gave me the year before. Ba humbug lol

    • Jeff McNeill

      1) yes
      2) no. Only JuJu.
      3) no
      4) can’t be done
      5)

    • Kevin Schwartz

      1) No idea.
      2) JuJu and Bryant yes. JJ falls a couple catches short.
      3) Hmmm… that’s a lot of money, but I’m inclined to say yes unless there’s good reason to believe he can’t stay healthy.
      4) 3 total sacks+turnovers (ints or FFs)
      5) I don’t really have one.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Sucka – how’s my ass taste? 18th baby!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😐😔😝

    • hoptown

      1) No. waive someone who will be a FA.
      2) Juju yes. Others no.
      3) Wait until draft. If no pick in top 2 rds keep him.
      4) Gotta be a Desmond Howard Heisman type play.
      5) Yancey Thigpen’s drop. Still bothers me…

    • DirtDawg1964

      1. Yes, he will.
      2. No. They will fall short. VMc stays healthy for two games and takes some catches away from JJ.
      3. Yes. Shown enough this year.
      4. Picks a pass off for a TD against the Texans to win it. Finishes with 9 or sacks. And assumes JuJu doesn’t have a big game or two.
      5. Have loved all of them. One year I got a yellow tool box from my wife. That was cool enough but it was loaded with Steelers gear.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Ha – couldn’t help myself.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Thanks and thanks for all you do keeping track of this stuff.

      Merry Christmas

    • PaeperCup

      1) Yes.
      2) No, not all of them. I’d say 2 of the 3 get to 50.
      3) I want the Steelers to draft a TE, but McDonald is very capable when healthy. I didn’t think it would happen, but it doesn’t seem like McDonald is going to overtake Jesse James at least.
      4) I don’t think there’s much he can do over the next couple games. At least 2 sacks each game, but even then JuJu has done enough to lock it up imo
      5) I got a Lamar Woodley jersey one year. I liked it then, but don’t care for it now. I don’t hate it, I just don’t know what to do with it

    • LucasY59

      did well last week, (would rather had the team win though) but missing week 11 (pro bowlers) knocks me down the rankings, oh well

      1.Hard to say, I think he is good depth, but also hasnt taken a snap this season so Im gonna say he clears (and if he doesnt the Steelers are doing well enough with OL depth that its ok…Good luck to him and if he can have a better shot at playing elsewhere good for him)

      2. I would really like to see all of them get 50, and with AB there is a good possibility to do so

      3. there is no dead $ if they cut him before April 1st, so he could be a cap casualty, I think they will be targeting a TE in the draft, so I think he is gone (cant depend on him to stay healthy…which I think was one of the issues in SF, too bad, the 3.7 wasnt too expensive, and him and JJ + Grimble were a decent group of TEs, I think the Steelers use 2 somewhat early draft picks for the O (TE & WR) and those new weapons make Ben happy/stay another yr (…depending on how the team finished this season…bad loss to the pats (or a different team?) might mean Ben decides to walk away…win and he stays IMO)

      4. he needs double sacks in each game (does he have 6 right now?) getting his season total to 10+ would win it for him (Kendrell Bell had 9 sacks and won the league DROY iirc)

      5. I dont hate any of my Steelers gifts, last yr I got a AB bumble bee jersey (was VERY happy to be wearing it when he made that TD to beat the ratbirds) I have a Steelers Santa hat that might be the weirdest…but I still like it, and my very first Steeler gift was a reversible Greg Lloyd jersey, still have it 20ish yrs later and its probably my fav of them all

    • LucasY59

      1.Feiler is going to be a FA

      3. his salary would be guaranteed if they wait until the draft (roster bonus April 1st, so they would need to keep him and the rookie or else eat 3.7 mil)

    • JohnB

      1. Yes he should be waived. Yes he’ll clear.
      2. Of course all three will get above 50 catches.
      3. …yeah I guess Vance is worth keeping around. Hes showed he can play better just got to stay healthy.
      4. Watt is already the steelers ROTY in my eyes. He has a harder job.
      5. I got a shirt that I would LOVE if it wernt for the design being horribly crooked. My mom didn’t notice.

    • BurghBoy412

      Merry Christmas to all at Steelers Depot. Thanks for all of your hard work throughout the year! Steelers Depot is truly the place for the “Latest and greatest Steelers news”

    • nutty32

      Co-rookies of the year sounds just.

    • heath miller

      damn i dropped off the leaders board 🙁 …. well that ok i dint get to start to start to play until mid october .. and its fun …
      1 he will clear waivers
      2 no chance in hell all 3 do .. so no
      3 that answer is still on the table .. if he finished the season injury free.. plays the last 2 games and all the playoff games and contributes yes he comes back .. when he plays his blocking makes a big difference .. if hes hurt again probable wont be back ..
      4 needs a splash pic 6 and to end with 9 or more sacks to beat out JU JU
      5 there are no bad steelers gifts unless its a copy of a newspaper with a story on our loss to NE or the ravens .. or the bengals.. oh thats right … we never lose to the F- ing bungals somehow they find a way to beat themselves in the 4th Qt r we just play it close and wait for the red rifle as they call him to toss an INT.. i call him the red shotgun because you never know where his pass if gonna go ..

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      look higher up – you rocketed up to 7th place

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      1) Yes

      2) It’s unlikely they all get there. I’m gonna say no based simply on the probability of it being 3 guys.

      3) No. But that has more to do with keeping Bell and Haden than it does with him. If we could do something to reduce his cap hit, I think he’s worth keeping.

      4) Nothing. Defensive players don’t win awards over offensive players (whether they deserve to or not). Just ask his big brother. Both guys really are deserving, though.

      5) Never got a bad Steelers gift. Got a Steelers beanie one time that didn’t fit. I guess that’s as close to negative as it comes for me.

      Btw Dave, I’m not so sure that ball wasn’t in the air when Rowe grabbed Rogers’ jersey and used it to slingshot himself forward and in front of him. I think it was DPI and it should have been 1st and goal from the one. How on earth does the official patrolling the back line miss that call?!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The ball was in the air when Eli was grabbed from behind. Flag should have been thrown.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Yup. 1st and goal with plenty time to take two shots into the EZ

    • StolenUpVotes

      Shame he got hurt in 96. Definitely was the begin of the end of his career

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      which 2?

    • Defender 4040

      1. No; I waive McCullers because, Feiler can replace Hubbard next season.
      2. Yes
      3.Yes, only if he’s willing to rework his deal, sure. If not, look to FA or the draft.
      4. Be a key contributor in the next two games. Sacks and TO’s.
      5. Of all the Steelers gifts I have gotten, I liked them all.

      Happy Holidays! Enjoy your time with family and loved ones.

    • Rocksolid20

      3.7 mill is a lot for a part time player .

    • Shannon Stephenson

      1. No….tackles are too valuable in the league and a team would make room for him
      2. No…currently they are not averaging 3 catches a piece a week. I think at least one of them falls short and my guess would be Jesse James
      3. Yes…he does not have the chronic problems Green did and makes less money.
      4. Splash plays. JuJU has made few plays that potentially made the difference in games. I can only think of one possibly two by Watt.
      5. I think I loved all the Pittsburgh Steeler related gifts I have received.

    • 1.) Yes & yes.

      2.) No.

      3.) He’s nothing great, but yes, I guess.

      4.) To beat-out JuJu, he needs at least four more interceptions (two of them returned for TDs), and five more sacks.

      5.) A Steelers replica super bowl ring. Some people may like them, but I think they’re ridiculous. The stones are fake, the gold is fake, and hey, it’s not as if I played in and won a super bowl.

    • Alan Tman

      1 No he won’t clear waivers.
      2 No
      3 Yes,but he will make less money.
      4 He needs 5 sacks in the last two games, and shut down Gronk in the playoffs.
      5 Steeler chef Apron.

    • Darth Blount 47

      1. I’d bet he’d clear this late in the week.

      2. I’m gonna say.. Yes. Though I went back and forth on it. My reasoning is that they are likely gonna lighten Bell a tad. And Houston provides a great opportunity to sling indoors for Ben. So many targets/catches to go around without Brown. McDonald only has 9 catches all year. James had a great first game against Cleveland, as all TE’s do. And oh yeah, I think Ben is gonna feed Jesse, after apparently there was some controversy last week with him against New England. I haven’t really been paying that much attention though, so I’m not sure just what that could have possibly been.

      3. I’d give it a tentative, yes.

      4. With Brown being out, it seems unlikely, but possible. But I’d think he’d need at least multiple sacks and multiple turnovers. Though multiple sacks and a fairly flashy TD would help a great deal. A game winner would also boost the odds. If JuJu scores at the end of that game last week, the door would have been slammed shut.

      5. ANYTHING Steelers is ALWAYS a GREAT gift! However, the Mendenhall jersey I got for Christmas years back, still makes me cringe now when I see it hanging there among my other jerseys. I don’t even look upon my Kordell jersey with anywhere near the disdain.

      — Jesse caught it. —