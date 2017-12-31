Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 17 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan December 31, 2017 at 09:49 am

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 1 Picks
    Week 2 Picks
    Week 3 Picks
    Week 4 Picks
    Week 5 Picks
    Week 6 Picks
    Week 7 Picks
    Week 8 Picks
    Week 9 Picks
    Week 10 Picks
    Week 11 Picks
    Week 12 Picks
    Week 13 Picks
    Week 14 Picks
    Week 15 Picks
    Week 16 Picks

    Week 17 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Ravens -9.5Ravens -9.5Bengals +9.5
    Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Lions -6.5Lions -6.5Lions -6.5
    Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Dolphins +2.5Dolphins +2.5Bills -2.5
    Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Falcons -3.5Falcons -3.5Panthers +3.5
    New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Buccaneers +6.5Saints -6.5Saints -6.5
    Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Titans -3Jaguars +3Titans -3
    New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Patriots -15.5Patriots -15.5Patriots -15.5
    Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Colts -5.5Colts -5.5Texans +5.5
    Washington Redskins at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Giants +3Redskins -3Redskins -3
    Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Vikings -11.5Vikings -11.5Vikings -11.5
    Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Eagles +3Cowboys -3Cowboys -3
    Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Chargers -7.5Raiders +7.5Chargers -7.5
    Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Seahawks -9.5Seahawks -9.5Seahawks -9.5
    Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Broncos -3Chiefs +3Chiefs +3
    San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Rams +3.549ers -3.549ers -3.5
    Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers at  4:30 PM ET (MON)Steelers -7Browns +7Steelers -7
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 20-17Steelers 24-13
    Week 16 Results5-117-9
    2017 Results120-120110-130

     

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE