2017 NFL Week 17 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
Week 1 Picks
Week 2 Picks
Week 3 Picks
Week 4 Picks
Week 5 Picks
Week 6 Picks
Week 7 Picks
Week 8 Picks
Week 9 Picks
Week 10 Picks
Week 11 Picks
Week 12 Picks
Week 13 Picks
Week 14 Picks
Week 15 Picks
Week 16 Picks
|Week 17 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -9.5
|Ravens -9.5
|Bengals +9.5
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -6.5
|Lions -6.5
|Lions -6.5
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +2.5
|Dolphins +2.5
|Bills -2.5
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|Panthers +3.5
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers +6.5
|Saints -6.5
|Saints -6.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3
|Jaguars +3
|Titans -3
|New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -15.5
|Patriots -15.5
|Patriots -15.5
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -5.5
|Colts -5.5
|Texans +5.5
|Washington Redskins at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3
|Redskins -3
|Redskins -3
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -11.5
|Vikings -11.5
|Vikings -11.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles +3
|Cowboys -3
|Cowboys -3
|Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -7.5
|Raiders +7.5
|Chargers -7.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -9.5
|Seahawks -9.5
|Seahawks -9.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -3
|Chiefs +3
|Chiefs +3
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +3.5
|49ers -3.5
|49ers -3.5
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET (MON)
|Steelers -7
|Browns +7
|Steelers -7
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Steelers 24-13
|Week 16 Results
|5-11
|7-9
|2017 Results
|120-120
|110-130