2017 NFL Week 17 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 1 Picks

Week 2 Picks

Week 3 Picks

Week 4 Picks

Week 5 Picks

Week 6 Picks

Week 7 Picks

Week 8 Picks

Week 9 Picks

Week 10 Picks

Week 11 Picks

Week 12 Picks

Week 13 Picks

Week 14 Picks

Week 15 Picks

Week 16 Picks

Week 17 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -9.5 Ravens -9.5 Bengals +9.5 Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Lions -6.5 Lions -6.5 Lions -6.5 Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins +2.5 Dolphins +2.5 Bills -2.5 Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -3.5 Falcons -3.5 Panthers +3.5 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers +6.5 Saints -6.5 Saints -6.5 Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans -3 Jaguars +3 Titans -3 New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -15.5 Patriots -15.5 Patriots -15.5 Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts -5.5 Colts -5.5 Texans +5.5 Washington Redskins at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Giants +3 Redskins -3 Redskins -3 Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -11.5 Vikings -11.5 Vikings -11.5 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles +3 Cowboys -3 Cowboys -3 Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -7.5 Raiders +7.5 Chargers -7.5 Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -9.5 Seahawks -9.5 Seahawks -9.5 Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -3 Chiefs +3 Chiefs +3 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Rams +3.5 49ers -3.5 49ers -3.5 Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET (MON) Steelers -7 Browns +7 Steelers -7 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-17 Steelers 24-13 Week 16 Results 5-11 7-9 2017 Results 120-120 110-130