    2017 NFL Week 17: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    December 29, 2017

    Happy Friday to all of yinz once again and welcome to the last weekend of 2017.

    Wow, what a week it has been. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a new kind of drama this past week and it was all related to former outside linebacker James Harrison. You had to figure there were more layers to this proverbial onion than originally met the eye and Harrison peeled back those final ones Friday morning with his social media statement.

    The Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in what many consider will ultimately wind up being a meaningless game as not many are expecting the New York Jets to beat the New England Patriots in Foxbourough on the same day. What a hoot it would be should the Jets pull the upset and the Steelers beat the Browns.

    The college bowl game season is starting to really heat up now and thus you can bet I will be glued to the television tonight and Saturday. On a similar note, you’ll be glad to know that our very own Alex Kozora is now completely booked for this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL once again. I do believe this will be his third trip to the annual college senior all-star game.

    As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer in the comment section below and I hope several of you have a few minutes to do just that. Have a great rest of the weekend and Happy New Years.

    Peace and love, peace and love and Go Steelers!

    1 – Knowing all that you know now about how things transpired this season with Harrison, should the team have cut him after his second request to be let go, which probably wasn’t too far long after the Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions?

    2 – With the Steelers now expected to rest several of their key players on Sunday against the Browns, which seldom used backup player are you most excited to see play in that contest?

    3 – Which AFC team has the best shot at beating the Patriots in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, assuming they’ll be the No. 1 seed? Choices: (Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans)

    4 – Over or under 4.5 sacks for the Steelers defense against the Browns?

    5 – Over or under 1.5 touchdown passes for Steelers quarterback Landry Jones against the Browns?

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – The answers to this question were rendered moot when the Steelers waived James Harrison to make room for Marcus Gilbert on the 53-man roster.

    Question 2 – One more game to determine the scoring to this question. Many took this as an all or none type question. However, for those Star Trek fans who recall the Kobayashi Maru scenario; sometimes you must think outside the box to ultimately solve the puzzle. Up to 3 points can be scored. JuJu Smith-Schuster needs one more catch to reach 50. Martavis Bryant needs six & Jesse James needs nine. 25 of 33 respondents say JuJu will do it. 19 of 33 say Martavis will do it. Only 9 of 33 say Jesse will.

    Question 3 – There were 7 folks that have seen enough and say Vance McDonald is not worth keeping. The other 26 respondents varied from an unqualified “Yes” answer to only if his contract is reworked or seeing how he does during the playoffs. His injury history is a concern of most.

    Question 4 – The consensus of respondents is that T.J Watt needs more splash plays to overtake JuJu as the team’s rookie of the year. Multiple sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and/or defensive touchdowns were called for. Against the Texans; T.J was credited with two tackle assists. Not sure if he can make up for it versus the Browns.

    Question 5 – Seventeen folks said any Steelers gift received was okay for them. I do wonder if anyone received a James Harrison jersey this year and considered it weird or now hate the Harrison jerseys they received in the past.

    No points scored yet for Week 16; must wait for the receiving stats from the Browns game. However, some slight changes to the leaderboard as points from Week 2 & Week 13 were awarded. The most games the Browns can win this season is one. Way back in Week 2; the least number of wins predicted for the Browns was two. Rock Solid is the only person to get a point as the other 44 respondents predicted anywhere from 3-8 wins for the Browns. The signing of Deebo by the Patriots also ensured that he would end up with less than 20 defensive snaps for the Steelers in his last games. 12 of the 38 respondents picked up what could be a critical point by answering NO. Weeks 1, 9, 10 & 12 are the remaining weeks with pending questions to be answered.

    Leaderboard after Week 16 (includes Week 2 & Week 13 scores):

    1st Place – Alan Tman with 34.5 points (5-point lead could be insurmountable)

    2nd Place – Marcel Chris Chauvet with 29.5 points

    3rd Place – Reader783 with 29 points (back points push Reader up a spot)

    4th Place – Darth Blount 47 with 28.5 points

    5th Place – DirtDawg1964 with 28 points

    6th Place – Matt Manzo with 26 points (got his answers in just before window closed)

    7th Place – heath miller with 25.5 points

    8th Place – (tie) SJT63 & LucasY59with 25 points (Lucas up a couple rungs)

    10th Place – (tie) Josh Cummings & Jeff McNeil with 24.5 (McNeil up 3 spots!)

    12th Place – (tie) Chris92021& Phil Brennenman II with 24 points (no back points = slide back)

    14th Place – (tie), J. & Jaybird with 23 points (The J’s)

    16th Place – (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery & Pittfan with 22 points

    18th Place – Kevin Schwartz with 20.5 points

    19th Place – Michael Mosgrove with 20 points (doesn’t answer the Bell Week 16 but a back point breaks him ahead of the caboose pack)

    20th Place – (tie) SkoolHouseRoxx, PaeperCup & RiversTKO with 19 points (in danger of falling off leaderboard others pressing to get on)

    • Chris92021

      1. No. I think we should have kept him and then deactivated him for the remainder of the season and then let him go on Jan. 1, when the regular season ended.

      2. Given all the injuries we’ve had, I’ve seen pretty much everyone play already. I would like to see Joshua Dobbs get some snaps at QB though.

      3. The Chargers. They have the pass rushers, the secondary, and the multi-purpose RB along with a fearless gunslinger at QB to pull it off.

      4. Under. I say we get 3 (one by Watt, one by Heyward, and one by Hilton)

      5. Under. Jones will get one TD pass, probably to Bryant on a jump ball.

      Enjoy the weekend, y’all. Time to sweep the division.

    • Spencer Krick

      1. No, I think things transpired just fine. He was a good insurance policy in case something happened to Bud/Watt.
      2. I want to see more of Sutton.
      3. The Chiefs, since they’ve proven they can beat them.
      4. I’ll take the Under.
      5. I’ll take the Over.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1. No. He was needed if any injuries.

      2. Brian Allen. (1 point if player named plays.must have <40% snaps)

      3. Ravens (1 point if it happens)

      4. Under (1 point)

      5. Over (1point)

    • GravityWon

      1 – No. If he had $1 MM guaranteed I’d get my money’s worth out of him. Plus you can’t allow players to bully you so they get their way. Do it once and others would try in the future.

      2 – Brian Allen
      Also want to see Feiler and Dobbs.

      3 – Ravens – been there done that. Worst case is the pats will be physically beat up. Plus keep SB rep in AFC North.

      4 – over (6) – Butler is aware of record and could send a few extra guys.

      5 – 2 TD passes to MB and Grimble
      Along with rushing TDs for Ridley and Dobbs

    • Jaybird

      1) no
      2) Sutton
      3) Chargers
      4) under
      5) over

    • Steeldog22

      1. No. Just no. My reasons are well known and I’m tired of talking about it. Feel like Pacino in Godfather 3.

      2. Harrison, LOL. Would have been Conner. I’ll go with Allen. Like to see what he’s learned, and what he can bring.

      3. Chiefs.

      4. Over.

      5. Over.

    • michael young

      1. No. It’s easy to look back and say that if they did it would have been best for all parties, but at the time, there was a lot of season left and he was a decent backup.
      2. Brian Allen. He came in athletic and raw. Let’s see what he has learned this year in practice.
      3. Chargers are a team on a roll. I think their offense could put a hurting on that Patriot defense.
      4. Over. The Browns line is in bad shape.
      5. Over. He will get 2 by hook or by crook. Something odd, like Vareen and Grimble.

    • Renohightower

      to rule max 3 games deactivation

    • hoptown

      1. No. They shoulda played him 20 snaps a game!!!
      2. Brian Allen.
      3. Chargers. KC owns NE. But i still like LAC.
      4. Over
      5. Under. F Landry. Mason Rudolph in rd 2!!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      1. No I think he should have played more. I like Watt and Dupree seems on the rise the past couple of games but neither were playing good enough to not give Harrison any snaps. Unless his level of play is way lower than we are guessing as fans. Even if you account for drop backs there are obvious passing downs I would have been getting him on the field to let loose.

      2. Sutton. Really liked this pick and he showed well as a starter. Hoping he can be the real deal.

      3. Chiefs but with a minor caveat. I don’t buy the Chiefs for one second in the playoffs as they are basically the Bengals of the West when it comes to that but in this scenario we are assuming they have already won a game and thus “broken the curse” if you will. So if they get past that first hump I will buy them beating the Pats.

      4. Under

      5. Over

    • Chris92021

      Sorry. What I meant by deactivate meant don’t play him on game days like we’ve been doing, making him a game day inactive.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      1. No
      2. Brian Allen
      3. Baltimore
      4. Under
      5. Over.

    • DirtDawg1964

      1. No, he was still needed as Insurance.
      2. Looking forward to seeing more of Sutton, Brian Allen and Stevan Ridley
      3. Ravens, Chiefs, and Chargers. In that order.
      4. Over. That ragtag o-line should update give up plenty of sacks.
      5. Over. Because I hate to cheer for less TDS whenever we are playing. But I have serious doubts about Jones’ abili to pull it off.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      1. Yes. If he was that unhappy and was acting the way Dupree says, I would have cut him when he asked for it.
      2. Tie between Cam Sutton and Ridley. It would’ve been Conner if he was healthy though.
      3. Ravens. That D has given Brady trouble in the past, and Flacco can get hot in the playoffs.
      4. Under, 4 sacks.
      5. Over. Landry goes 21/29 for 227 yards, 2 tds and 1 INT.

    • WreckIess

      1. Nope.
      2. Sutton
      3. The Chargers.
      4. Over
      5. Over

    • LucasY59

      1. I dont think the team shouldve cut him (or benched him) so I say No to cutting him earlier (the only good time to cut him wouldve been before the season…or not re-signing him for 2 yrs to begin with)

      2. I really want to see what Allen can do, but even though they are resting starters, I think Burns and Sutton will get a lot of snaps (and Allen will mainly be used on STs like normal…I wont be happy if Sensabaugh gets snaps instead of Allen)

      3. Chefs, KC already beat them this season, and the Steelers seem to have the Chiefs figured out, so I would be happy to see the Steelers against KC for the AFCCG (and it would be in Pittsburgh as well…I guess thats the case with anyone other than the hateriots)

      4. I want the Steelers to win the game so I will go with over (but them resting starters might mean that the under is more likely)

      5. again I want the Steelers to win, but I dont have enough faith in laundry to give him the over (Ridley/Fitz doesnt make me feel all that confident they can use the run game to win either, so I think I am going to be disappointed when the Steelers finish out the season with a loss) sadly my answer is Under

    • jl9744

      1. No bc the Steelers do what’s best for the Steelers and it wasn’t at the time.
      2. Stevan Ridley
      3. Kansas City-Patriots can’t matchup with their speed offensively
      4. Over
      5. Over

    • Ted Webb

      1. I say no, they kept him this long they should have just kept him still season was over. Insurance policy
      2. I’ll like to see Sutton at CB see what he’s got. Also like to see Dobbs active for this game.
      3. Ravens have the defense and Flacco not the greatest but can make enough throws when need be.
      4. Under
      5. Over. He throws 3