Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Is Your Morning Cup Of Coffee Half Empty Or Half Full?

    By Matthew Marczi December 11, 2017 at 05:01 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Is your morning cup of coffee half full or half empty?

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are 11-2. They have not been 11-2 since 2004. They have only been 11-2 a couple times ever. They have done exceptionally well this season. But an awful lot of that great work they’ve done could fade away if they can’t beat the Patriots next week.

    And it is finally Patriots Week, so we can talk about it. Assuming New England wins tonight, they’ll both go into next week’s game 11-2, and the winner more likely than not will secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs, and thus probably will host the AFC Championship game.

    But last night still accomplished a lot for Pittsburgh. It guaranteed a playoff berth, after all, and the division, therefore a home game in the postseason. It also virtually guaranteed them at least the three seed, and got them a lot closer to a bye week. If they win two of their last three games, they will unquestionably secure a bye.

    And last night, for most of the night, at the beginning and at the end, the offense was amazing. Without much assistance in terms of field position from the defense or special teams, the offense put up 39 points, including four touchdowns and four field goals, scoring on eight of 11 possessions.

    But, on the flip side, the defense was, for most of the night, awful, except for the beginning and the end. They allowed the Ravens, statistically one of the worse offenses in the league, to score 38 points, a season-high against this unit, while allowing five touchdowns. Alex Collins averaged 6.7 yards per carry and the defense allowed six explosive plays while only getting one turnover, though they caused two fumbles.

    So is your glass full today, basking in the glow of the offensive success, or half empty, screaming internally over the defensive struggles? How many games can they come back to win in the final minute? The answer is, apparently, most of them. But all of them?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • razaard2

      Half full. Two reasons: Joe Haden and James Harrison
      Get haden back and the secondary improves drastically even in run defense (Collins ran to the right the entire game)
      Get Deebo in and Dupree far and away and everything thing in this defense improves – run D especially (Collins ran to the right the entire game)
      The coaches need to help in the second one, but Deebo + Watt has to be the playoff lineup. The old and the new.
      Plus can we order another Watt for next year’s draft? Thank you very much

    • Ichabod

      Half full…killer Bs (including Boswell) playing like this can beat anyone
      Defense has gone from good to average and minus Shazier a bit below average
      But they still have capabilities to make timely stops or occasional big play

    • Orlysteel

      The defense doesn’t look championship caliber, looked very slow without Shazier, they got out physicalled you could see Tomlin screaming at them including Cam Heyward, getting Haden back will definitely be a boost but last nights performance was horrible , Flacco didn’t get pressure till the game was nearly over, something needs to be done moving forward, they got Brady next let’s see how they come out for this one.

    • CP72

      With Shazier out everyone has to take their game up a notch. Dupree, Davis, Burns may have actually regressed. Was excited to see these young guys take the next step, but it’s actually went the other way.

      We can score with anybody. Hopefully Haden coming back can stabilize this shaky unit. Right now this is a below defense. We need these young guys to play up to there draft status.

    • Jason McCartney

      Half full. Defense looked slow, but they were on a short, and emotional week. Also had a backup OLB trying to play ILB along with a guy who was surfing his couch 4 days ago. Give ’em time.

    • Jaybird

      The glass is completely full. Overflowing. The past few years it was the OFFENSE that bogged down in the playoffs, not the defense. We will get Haden back, and we will get Moats away from that ILB spot- both will improve the Defense.

    • Ray Istenes

      Over flowing is how I put it.

      Early part of the season the defense carried us. Last night and against GB it was the offenses turn and they got it done. A win is a win.

      The last two wins have been gut checks that in the past we probably come out on the short end of.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t drink coffee so my cup would be full.

      And yeah, half full for sure and there is only 1 reason I need. Old Ben is back and that is what we have been missing all season. In fact, old old Ben is back. We haven’t seen the 4th quarter magic in years and we have been seeing that lately. I am not sure we can beat the Patriots if we can’t put it together for 4 full quarters but with Ben playing like he is I at least feel like we have a chance now.

    • John Pennington

      The defnse needs to learn how to wrap up when tackling before the game with the Pats.To far into the season and the secondary doesn’t wrap up the wr hitting with the shoulder isn’t getting know one on the ground.Missed tackles is killing this team and still the players arent doing enough to change their bad habits.They wont win the SB or playoff games if they dont take tackling more serious.Wrap up get in the right position take the right angle to make the tackle.