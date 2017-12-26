Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: How Much Stock To Put In Yesterday’s Pass Defense

    By Matthew Marczi December 26, 2017 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Do you place much stock in what you saw from the defensive passing performance in Houston?

    The Steelers defense pretty much shut down the Texans’ passing game, barring about two plays in the game, both of them made by Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. One was an absolutely stellar touchdown grab, while another was a catch-and-run after the ball was only narrow not defended.

    If you take away those two plays, then the Texans gained just 42 yards through the air on 15 passing attempts, averaging a god-awful 3.5 yards per pass attempt. Even with the two good plays on the night, they averaged just 5.5 yards per pass attempt, with one touchdown and one interception.

    The running game is another story, of course, and a topic for another article. The running game defense has been troublesome for much of the season, but as I highlighted recently, it has become death by 1000 cuts.

    The Steelers got Joe Haden back, and while he gave up the plays in the passing game and drew a couple of fouls, he seemed as though he was making a difference. The team had him shadowing Hopkins during the game, which is obviously a huge assignment.

    But while he may have been covering Hopkins, it was still T.J. Yates throwing the ball. The Texans didn’t even complete half of their pass attempts. Clearly, the quarterback play was not very good.

    But the coverage was. And the rush was—they had seven sacks on the night. And Houston was at home. So how much of that positive performance can be taken as a sign of things to come? The re-introduction of Haden was momentous regardless of opponent, for one thing.

    The Steelers will be facing DeShone Kizer and the Browns on Sunday. They won’t even know who the next quarterback they face yet will be. It could be any number of teams depending on how the next two weeks play out. What will this passing defense look like against that quarterback?

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Kevin artis

      I put know stock in their performance against the Texans. Like you mentioned, it was good to see Haden back with no ill-affects to his leg.

    • CP72

      That was a baaaad offense with back up QBs and lineman. You can’t discount the fact that with 2nd and 3rd stringers they ran the ball down our throats. That being said, they did only give up 6 points.

      All we need from this defense is three to four stops. If they can get the opposing offense to punt or kick field goals three or four times we likely win.

      Our offense is averaging just over 33 points the last 6 games. That was accomplished with AB, JuJu, Gilbert, and McDonald have all missed time in that stretch. We don’t need the defense to be the 85 Bears.

    • Lil Smitty

      I am encouraged by the cornerback play. They had tight coverage throughout the game. Haden had tight coverage on Hopkins for the TD and the long completion. The throws were actually very high, but Hopkins went up to get them most receivers wouldn’t have been able to grab them.
      The safety play concerns me in both run and pass support. There was that incomplete pass in the end zone where it appeared that Davis let the receiver go free before trying to cover them.It appeared to be his assignment. Mitchell continues to struggle taking the correct angle on run support. It is almost like he picks a spot to run to on the field where he thinks the runner will be heading, but if the runner adjusts his speed or his direction Mitchell has a hard time of changing direction and misses the tackle