Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: If Not James Harrison, Who Should Steelers Have Released?

    By Matthew Marczi December 24, 2017 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: If not James Harrison, which player would you have released in order to activate Marcus Gilbert?

    I think it goes without saying that the Steelers’ release of James Harrison has been the topic of the past 24 hours. Not that it’s the first time that the team has released him. This is something like the fourth or fifth time, overall, if I recall correctly, and not even the most significant. But here we are, yet again.

    The 39-year-old outside linebacker was given his release in order to make room for Marcus Gilbert, the starting right tackle returning from a four-game suspension. Harrison talked openly about his dissatisfaction with his role on the team and basically said he wouldn’t have signed up for this had he known this season would have unfolded for him as it had.

    The release was described as ‘amicable’, but on an emotional level, Steelers fans are still struggling to come to grips with the move, particularly the ‘true believers’ who held on to the notion that they were ‘saving’ him for the playoffs.

    For the record, Harrison is not the player that I would have released, but I did mention him a couple of days ago as a possible candidate, and it’s really not hard to see. He’s often inactive and has only played a couple dozen snaps all year. Taking the name plates away, it makes sense.

    But it could have been somebody else. I’ve seen a lot of people mentioning Matt Feiler, Justin Hunter, and Daniel McCullers. With Ramon Foster having concussion symptoms and Antonio Brown injured, however, the first two are not timely, and getting rid of your sixth defensive lineman just as you begin to use three-lineman sub-packages would seem counterintuitive.

    Coty Sensabaugh is probably who I would have released, personally, as he is now basically the seventh cornerback with Joe Haden returning. I’m sure many would also have preferred Arthur Moats, and maybe even Anthony Chickillo, get their walking papers over Harrison.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Jaybird

      Matt – Merry Christmas to you and your family.
      I think they cut the right guy considering Foster and Brown are dinged. But really, barring injuries, it could have been Coty or Hunter as well.

    • Michael James

      In all honesty, in the unlikely scenario that Belichick signs him and Harrison wins another ring with them, I wouldn’t even be pissed off. Would be fitting karma for the way the Steelers handled this situation.

    • Steve Johnson

      Agreed! If ur going to cut someone, cut McCullers. What the hell has that piece of $@!T done for the organization? You don’t cut a player that has been this loyal, McCullers is worthless! This is just BAD!

      Lately, I know #92 has been grumbling to the media about not properly being used in 2017, but this is just bad. McCullers could gave been stashed on the practice squad.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Coty – plays special teams
      Chickillo – plays special teams
      Moats – plays special teams
      McCullers – plays special teams

      James Harrison – does not play special teams

    • Rick McClelland

      Also agreed. McCullers should have never even made it out of camp. Deebo deserves a lot better treatment than this.

    • JAMESH

      In his own way, he has been requesting this.

      No “Participation Trophy” for James Henry Harrison.

      What else eventually happens to a disgruntled employee who takes to social media to question company policy?

      The debate will be whether or not he can still play. I for one hope we find out.

    • Rob H

      McCullers.
      If they felt it was necessary to have all six lineman active due to the greater use of three lineman in the nickel. then I could understand it.
      But, if the sixth lineman is going to be inactive every week, then what exactly is the point, and why do you HAVE to have them on the 53?
      Nobody is going to claim McCullers off waivers, just like they weren’t going to claim Maxey after training camp. You keep one or two lineman on your practice squad so that you always have someone who knows your system, and can be activated when there’s an injury.

    • Kevin artis

      McCullers doesn’t play special teams. Even if he does what does he do? The occasionally attempt to block a field goal? If that what justifies his roster spot that’s embarrassing.

    • John Westbrook

      James Harrison is still the best pass rusher on this team hope this stupid move doesn’t come back to bite us on the a$$.

    • Chad Weiss

      Merry Christmas to you and your family Matthew. Thank you for all the articles you write every day ,they are truly appreciated exspecially the hard time of year when there’s not much to talk about and day after day year after year you find a way to give us something to debate. Steelers Depot is the greatest place to be if you are a Steelers die hard and you are a big part of that. Thank you and merry Christmas to you and everyone else involved including all the community here that makes this site what it is.

    • Chad Weiss

      I would have cut sensabaugh before Harrison. I also would have cut mckullers or Hunter if brown didn’t get hurt.

    • Ed Smith

      McCullers – don’t think the man has set foot on the field this year. At least Harrison did!

    • Mutatedgenome

      What has Justin Hunter or McCullers done all season?? Deebo has at least closed out a game.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I think you could have made a case for several players like you did. I understand the Harrison release and I am fine with it just like I would have been fine with Hunter, Sensabaugh, Feiler or McCuellers. They are all insurance and for the list I just wrote I feel only Feiler will be on the team next year so for the rest we are only delaying the obvious IMO.

    • Conserv_58

      As much as I love Deebo there is no way that I would have cut Moats or Chickillo in favor of keeping him on the bench.

      As for as Matthew’s point about not getting rid of their sixth defensive lineman because of using three lineman sub packages I ask, what the heck does that big marshmallow head, McCullers do that losing him would hurt the defense? Talk about a player being invisible, I’ll bet that there isn’t a poster in here that can remember the last time he made a meaningful play.

    • Bruce

      I would have cut Feiler or Sensabaugh before Harrison just for what he adds to the locker room.

    • Conserv_58

      McCullers should have never been allowed to make the final 53. I was at camp for five days, every year since that great big softie was drafted. I gave him the first two years for being a late round pick. However, seeing marshmallow head spend nearly all of training camp, this past summer, standing on the sideline and not being involved much I was sure that that waste of locker room space would be cut. The expression on McCullers face always looks as though he would rather be doing anything else than playing football.

    • francesco

      Hunter…nobody would pick him up at this time of year. Too many available WR out there.