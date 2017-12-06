Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Who Starts At ILB?

    By Matthew Marczi December 6, 2017 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Who will start at inside linebacker for the Steelers against the Ravens?

    This is legitimately a question that the Steelers will have to figure out this week. With Ryan Shazier currently in a Cincinnati hospital working to recover from a very scary injury, and Tyler Matakevich having suffered a shoulder injury that is presumably going to keep him out, there is a decision to be made.

    The only other inside linebacker not already starting that was healthy and on the roster on Monday night was L.J. Fort, and he ended up playing the majority of the snaps, though they liberally utilized the dime defense.

    The team yesterday also signed Sean Spence, a former third-round pick of theirs back in 2012, who has spent time in recent years with the Titans (under Dick LeBeau) and the Colts. He has made a number of starts for the Steelers before, and they probably wouldn’t have signed him if he were not in football shape.

    But, especially coming off of a short week, will the team have enough time to prepare him to start in a game? He did play under Keith Butler for one season, in 2015. He started four games that year in place of Shazier, recording 37 tackles and a sack. He started six games last year, registering 54 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and three passes defensed.

    As for Fort, Monday night’s game was the most significant playing time he has seen since joining the Steelers, and since he started the first game of his career as an undrafted rookie in 2012 with the Browns. He recorded one tackle and a pass defensed against the Bengals.

    Arthur Moats confirmed that he was a contingency option to line up at inside linebacker. He likely will get some work there this week with only three healthy inside linebackers who would ordinarily be fourth and fifth on the depth chart.

    • CP72

      I’ve always been a bit of LJ Fort fan. When he would get some run in the preseason he would make a few plays here and there. He also has to be the most familiar with what we’re doing seem wise as well. Seems pretty cut and dry.

    • FATCAT716

      It will be Fort but it will be by committee Moats, Watts, Spence & maybe a safety or 2. But this is the week we have to use Deebo it’s time

    • CP72

      Would be interesting to see If they do slide TJ inside on occasion. Try get TJ, Dupree, and Chickillo or Deebo on the field at the same time.

      Nobody is the athlete Shazier is, but maybe TJ could do some Shazier-like things. From everything we’ve heard he has more than enough above the shoulders to make that transition.

    • Big Joe

      It’ll be Fort. If Big Red’s shoulder injury is as bad as it looked, he could be put on IR with Kelsey brought up or Johnson could be brought back if that’s possible.

    • FATCAT716

      That’s what I was thinking & it would allow Chick as well. Short week after a physical game like that we need all our resources

    • Nolrog

      Maybe they play more 4-3 instead.

    • Kevin artis

      I’m with sliding T.J. inside and activating Harrison to play outside.

    • Matt

      I’ve been wondering about a potential shift to 4-3. I think Harrison could probably play the role of one 4/3 end and Heyward could be the other end, with Tuitt and Hargrave in the middle. Not sure how Watt and Dupree would do as 4-3 lbs, but they have the athleticism. And I’m not sure Williams can give you everything you want in a Middle linebacker in a 4-3. There’s probably 1 million reasons not to do this. But it’s at least an interesting idea.

    • capehouse

      It’d be pretty dumb to put Spence in the starting lineup after having been on the shelf the last 2 months, so don’t even think it’s a question it’ll be Fort.

    • capehouse

      The bigger question, is who’s calling the plays? VW in the 34 and Nickel, but he doesn’t play in the Dime, and Gruden said Gay was calling the plays in the Dime.

    • Ed Smith

      James and the Ravens -made to meet in an alley somewhere, It’s Deebo time!!!

    • FATCAT716

      Deebo time… I like it

    • jl9744

      Honestly, I’m surprised it took them this long to bring Spence back. Although no where near good as Shazier, he was a pretty damn good back up for him. Anyway, it will definitely be by committee.

    • Doug Andrews

      Hopefully with a week to prep the defense can get lined up in the right formations. Team seemed out of formation or were late getting lined up with Dirty Red but when they switched to the play callers you just named the defense looked and played better in the second half. Especially in the passing game.

    • Doug Andrews

      Start LJ with Spence being the one and only backup unless they call up someone off the practice squad. Moats doesn’t look good at OLB not sure how he’d be any better at ILB

    • Michael Mosgrove

      spence and vdub. just like old times.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      dupree as a 4-3 player is absurd. he barely qualifies as a 3-4 player.

    • Uncle Rico.

      VW. During the break between the 3rd and 4th quarter, they fit his helmet with the radio receiver and stuck the green dot on it. He stayed in on dime and Fort came off. He’s had some prior experience setting the D.