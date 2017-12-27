Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: How Will James Harrison Impact The Playoffs?

    By Matthew Marczi December 27, 2017 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How much of an impact will James Harrison have on the 2017 postseason?

    This should be fun.

    James Harrison, one of the most popular Steelers of his generation, and perhaps of all generations, was released by the team last week. The 39-year-old outside linebacker had spent the majority of the season on the inactive list and only logged a few dozen snaps over the course of the season.

    Needing a roster spot to activate Marcus Gilbert from the suspended list, the team opted to part with the third-string edge rusher with no special-teams ability. After clearing waivers, he signed a one-year (or, max, four-game) contract with the New England Patriots, who just beat Pittsburgh a week ago to take control for the number one seed.

    With either the Steelers or the Patriots, Harrison would have had a good chance to see the AFC Championship game again this year, at least, and likely the Super Bowl as well. But with New England, it might be fair to say that he is more likely to actually log some snaps.

    How many snaps? That is another question. Frankly, anybody who claims to know is simply lying. They could simply be kicking his tires, for all we know. Kony Ealy never played a snap for the Patriots after they acquired him via trade, swapping their second-round pick for the Panthers’ third.

    It’s entirely possible that he also logs 15 pass-rushing snaps per game for a Patriots team that could use, at least, some depth in that area, even if they have gotten a bit healthier in that department in the past week or so.

    It will be a bit surreal, but also interesting, to see Harrison in a Patriots jersey. That is assuming that he dresses. It’s not going to change what he has done over the years in a Steelers jersey, however. I know that much.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Amazing amount of angst within Steelers Nation over the signing. He has accomplished a lot wearing the Black & Gold. I don’t wish Deebo any ill will but also prefer that he and his new team do not enjoy any success against the Steelers.

    • Brenton deed

      Really?? Slow news day huh?

    • capehouse

      Just hoping Watt and Dupree have a healthy playoff run and I won’t care about Deebo one bit. I have no doubt Bellichick will utilize him immediately. 15 snaps per game easily. See you in the championship game. AV is gonna run you into the ground, old man.

    • CP72

      Does he move the needle for the Patriots…yeah maybe a little. Not more than having Haden, McDonald, Gilbert, and AB for the entire game.

    • Jim McCarley

      I guess that I just do not understand pro athletes. James was given the chance to compete and he lost out to the younger guys, in part, because he is just not quick and fast enough to get there anymore. Sure, he might play a down or two and make a play but in today’s NFL, the pure 100% pass rusher is a dinosaur. James can’t cover anyone and he’s not very good at anything else in the open field…His time had come and he needed to go home and promote his DEEBO brand more and be a trainer or something and not an old man playing a young man’s game..he would still be on the team if he could help the team and do so in a respectful manner and not complain to the media about his lack of playing time…The Steelers will never be an OLD team anymore. They learned their lesson. They are enjoying success now because of their speed and youth and players like James will never beat out players like Watt for playing time and we should be happy about that since we all know what it’s like to have an old defense, right?

    • Carl Mendelius

      On second thoughts, there is a real danger for the Steelers with this move, Harrison knows better than anybody what are the weaknesses of Villanueva since he learned from Harrison in practice. If both teams meet in the AFC champ game, Harrison will have the edge. Tomlin and Colbert dropped the ball.

    • Hagen Rinde

      maybe he was signed looking ahead to the chiefs?

    • Big Joe

      Don’t think he will as many seem to believe. He may have a few tackles and maybe, maybe even a sack but I don’t think he’ll be the living terror some people think he’ll be. But, I hope JH finds the playing time he would like and that he stays injury free.

    • Big Joe

      I think you’re underestimating the knowledge and experience of opposing coaches and players in the NFL. Anyone who studies game tape as professionals will know how to attack AV and try to get the upper hand. JH will not tell them anything that they don’t already know.

    • Carl Mendelius

      One thing is to watch tape, quite another is to be up close and personal with him. AV is the weakest link and now he will face the player that experienced and tried to correct his flaws for the last two years. This is a real concern because Harrison only needs to make a play in a key situation and most definitely he will have his chance. This problem was created by the Steelers themselves.

    • Kevin Artis

      I guess I’ll be switching back and forth between games to see how he plays against the Jets.

    • Kevin Artis

      I hear that a lot. Even former players.

      So, there is absolutely no advantage of picking up a player of James Harrison knowledge and understanding of our system who was just in our locker room last week?

      I don’t know if we are trying to down play it or not, but it has to be a slight advantage, maybe a tiny tiny bit but an advantage nonetheless to a team we have a hard time beating.