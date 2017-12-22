Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Who Will Be Released To Open Up Spot For Gilbert?

    By Matthew Marczi December 22, 2017

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Who will the Steelers release in order to activate Marcus Gilbert from the suspended list?

    The Steelers are at the moment working with a 54-man roster, as they have been given a roster exemption for Marcus Gilbert, who has returned to practice after serving a four-game suspension. If he is to play on Monday, of course, he will need to be activated, which means a roster spot will need to be opened. So who are the likely candidates?

    Whenever a player returns, you have to consider his position. At the moment, Matt Feiler is the low man on the totem pole there. He has not been dressing after being passed on the depth chart by Jerald Hawkins. The team did release tackle Jake Rodgers from the practice squad though, which could be a sign in his favor.

    The next places to look would be the positions of abundance. Wide receiver is to be ruled out as Antonio Brown deals with his injury. But there is excess at linebacker and cornerback as both groups get healthy again.

    With Joe Haden back, and Cameron Sutton passing Coty Sensabaugh on the depth chart while also being used in his special teams roles, the sixth-year veteran has to be considered a candidate for release. But rookie Brian Allen could also be cut, even as he has become a fairly important player on special teams.

    At linebacker, all of the reserves play important roles on the inside on special teams, including Sean Spence, who appears to be the new starter at the mack. L.J. Fort could possibly be a candidate for release, however, even as they use him on third downs. Tyler Matakevich is too important on special teams; Fort has been released before.

    This will be seen as blasphemy, but James Harrison is also a darkhorse candidate for release. He rarely plays and is frequently on the inactive list. T.J. Watt has exceeded expectations, and Harrison was a contingency plan that may no longer be needed.

    I would also not be doing my due diligence without naming tight end Xavier Grimble, safety J.J. Wilcox, and nose tackle Daniel McCullers as we exhaust our options here. But the numbers at tight end and safety likely protect them, while the Steelers always prefer to have at least six defensive linemen. Their recent adaptation of a three-lineman sub-package also makes the numbers more valuable.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • CP72

      I don’t see a reason to keep McCullers around. The Steelers are only in base defense about 25- 30 percent of the time. Even if there were an unusual amount of injuries I think Alualu and Walton would see the field before McCullers. If I had to rank who I’d waive here it is…

      1. McCullers
      2. Feiler
      3. Wilcox
      4. Sensabaugh
      5. Harrison
      6. Allen

    • kevin Duffin

      Seems like Matt Feiler makes the most sense. That would be cold of the steelers to cut Deebo

    • Conserv_58

      I’m with you on why McCullers should be the one to become the sacrificial lamb. I don’t see how there is any way that he is going to make it past the first post season cuts. He hit his ceiling a couple of years ago so there is no point in wasting anymore valuable time and energy on a guy that is incapable of uping what little game he has.

    • Dan Norris

      Where does everyone rate hubbard in comparison to Gilbert ?

    • Kevin Artis

      I would swap 1 and 2; 5 & 6

    • John Westbrook

      Moats !!!!

    • hoptown

      Since Jake Rodgers got released from the practice squad, I have a hunch it won’t be Feiler getting cut. I think it’ll be Sensabaugh.

    • capehouse

      below

    • Steel-on-Target

      Unless you are trying to destroy the locker room, releasing Harrison at this point would be ludicrous!

    • ImMikeD

      It would be a pity for Deebo to go out like that. I just can’t see the Steelers doing him like that

    • capehouse

      I agree with you on them not using McCullers, because they don’t, even though I strongly disagree with it, because he’s perfect for situations at the goal line like when LT Walton was run over by the Pats last game, but the Steelers just showed off a 3-3-5 and a 3-2-6 defense last week, and Hargrave played a season high 65% of the snaps. An injury would immediately give McCullers a hat on gameday and a handful or two of snaps. A guy like Matt Feiler would still be on the bench if there was an injury, so he’s my guess.

    • Chad Weiss

      Hunter before Harrison or allen. Edit nevermind guess that don’t make sense with ab out

    • Steel-on-Target

      I would double flush my terrible towel if Deebo was dumped in this fashion!!
      The dude has been a monster for us over the years! If he doesn’t make the cut next year, that’s fine. But cutting him now is just sacrilege. It’s the kind of stuff that could taint a locker room.

    • Rob H

      “But rookie Brian Allen could also be cut, even as he has become a fairly important player on special teams”
      LMAO
      C’mon Matthew, I thought we were finally past that nonsense, if I didn’t know any better I’d think you were baiting me.
      Don’t make me turn this car around and go back home (i.e., explain AGAIN why that is so foolish), because I will if you keep it up 🙂

    • Shane Mitchell

      Sean Davis would be my first choice

    • steelmann58

      your not Cutting a big promising CB in allen and james will be around in case of injury

    • Josh Cummings

      Matt Fieler would still my first choice…just sucks that he isnt practice squad eligible.
      Dan McCullers makes sense, but seems to go against what they normally keep for DL.
      Coty Sensabaugh is my final choice.

    • Steve Johnson

      I wouldn’t even think about cutting Brian Allen or Wilcox. The Steelers will not cut James Harrison, he will play out the year then ride into the sunset. Cut Brian Allen? Blasphemy! Train him, give him a few snaps.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      If we play NE again,. i hope they’ll try Allen ion man-to-man coverage on Gronk for the first series. Let’s just see what he can do. It can’t be any worse than Sean Davis covering him!

    • Stairway7

      Why is McCullars even on this team?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Feiler would more likely find his way to IR than be cut!

    • Iulo

      Ross Ventrone…. oh wait, he is not anymore there! 😀

    • CP72

      Not with AB being out.

    • CP72

      There’s zero chance they’re cutting Brian Allen. Probably next to no chance Deebo will.

    • Jollyrob68

      Bran Allen ain’t going any where,he has a future in this defense. I would say Feiler but they might not want to expose him to waivers or have him poached off the practice squad. However he make the most sense.

    • Jollyrob68

      I would love to see Allen because he can run with Gronk. Have Allen play man & trail with Davis over the top. My other thought is have James Harrison rough Gronk up at the line they way he did Travis Kelce of KC then rush or go in the flat.

    • lonnie

      Just what i was thinking reading this. Big Dan should be the one to go, he contributes nothing.

    • pittsburghjoe

      1. Tomlin
      2. Haley
      3. Tomlin and Haley

    • rystorm06

      Ridley 😛

    • Emiliano Castrejón

      HAHAHAHAHAHAHA good one

    • Matt Manzo

      Yeah. Now would be a bad time to release Allen. Isn’t this the time of year when other teams start skimming off the practice squad?

    • Matt Manzo

      That’s a tough one! Maybe Feiler or Big Dan. Sensi might be safe since Haden is still a ?.

    • Ken Krampert

      Why don’t you just name every player on the team, haha. It will be Feiler and they will try to resign him to the practice squad. McCullers would be my second choice but they will keep him for depth purposes.

    • Big Joe

      Feiler to PS. Coty next then maybe Hunter (then go 3 WR, 1 TE, Bell sets). With AB down, I’d be hard pressed to cut Hunter right now though.

    • Rocksolid20

      Patriots would pick him up quick and turn him lose in the playoffs on the Steelers .