2017 Week 13 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The big news as we head into the game is that wide receiver Antonio Brown is active for the team tonight. But I would say it’s quite notable that they also elected to activate Justin Hunter as the sixth wide receiver, suggesting that they believe insurance may be necessary. Brown reportedly only warmed up at half speed and did not appear fully comfortable, so it would not surprise me if he struggles and is limited.

Also inactive among the notables are safety Mike Mitchell and Vance McDonald, both of whom have been missing time lately. Jerald Hawkins is again active over Matt Feiler while Marcus Gilbert is serving his suspension. Joe Haden is of course inactive. So is James Harrison.

For the Bengals, they have safety Shawn Williams down again, as is linebacker Nick Vigil, and backup Vincent Rey. First-round wide receiver John Ross continues to be a healthy scratch.