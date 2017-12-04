Hot Topics

    2017 Week 13 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    By Matthew Marczi December 4, 2017 at 07:44 pm

    The big news as we head into the game is that wide receiver Antonio Brown is active for the team tonight. But I would say it’s quite notable that they also elected to activate Justin Hunter as the sixth wide receiver, suggesting that they believe insurance may be necessary. Brown reportedly only warmed up at half speed and did not appear fully comfortable, so it would not surprise me if he struggles and is limited.

    Also inactive among the notables are safety Mike Mitchell and Vance McDonald, both of whom have been missing time lately. Jerald Hawkins is again active over Matt Feiler while Marcus Gilbert is serving his suspension. Joe Haden is of course inactive. So is James Harrison.

    For the Bengals, they have safety Shawn Williams down again, as is linebacker Nick Vigil, and backup Vincent Rey. First-round wide receiver John Ross continues to be a healthy scratch.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • SteelersDepot

      Ok, how many catches/yards for AB?

      How yinz tonight? They got this one?

    • #7

      Monday night games suck. Bengals suck too. Just win baby.

    • #7

      6 for 80 and a TD

    • alevin16

      FIRE DANNY SMITH…ahhhh got that out of the way

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Hope the Steelers can make quick business of the Bengals….need to get up early.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      lol

    • #7

      Word. I loathe Monday night football. Didn’t use to. Maybe it’s because I loathe ESPN

    • Darth Blount 47

      Monday night, the moon is right, time to make these little kitties puuuuuurrrr!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Since it has been purchased by ABC is has a underhanded political agenda but that is another story for another day.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Guess who’s bizack!?

    • Darth Blount 47

      We got this. In order to make my fantasy playoffs, I need Green to have a bad night. A VERY bad night.

      So basically, my hopes are all on Artie Burns. I’m chugging Pepto Bismol as I type.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      7 rec 105 yds TD

    • #7

      It does, but beyond that, I just dislike their presentation. Their pregame, their analysts, everything. You’d think that getting rid of Dilfer would’ve helped, but nope. It’s as bad as ever.

    • Darth Blount 47

      My friend said about an hour ago that he didn’t think Antonio Brown would play. I told him… “You must not know Antonio Brown very well. It’s primetime. Against the Bungles. HE’S PLAYIN’!”

    • #7

      MNF used to be the biggest game of the week, and of course tonight’s game is a “5 Star matchup cause we’re in it” but overall it has lost a lot of luster.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      agreed

    • Rob

      Honestly, if we can get just out of this with limited/no injuries, I’d be thrilled

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Shady’s back?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      All right – lets do this.

    • Rob S.

      what are the odds on Burfict stomping on Antonio Brown’s foot? Or at least trying to

    • #7

      How is Bell leading the league in rushing? According to some regular commenters here, he was finished because of his holdout. How can this be?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      with a victory

    • Rob

      Volume

    • Shannon Stephenson

      99.9% chance he does something dirty.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I blame Martavis Bryant.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I can’t tell you how much I disagree with people who think we can pop Conner in there and have minimal impact. He’s a game-changer.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Back again?
      No!
      Itza meeeeeeeyah!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I blame Danny Smith

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Mario?

    • #7

      Nah. I blame Burns

    • Darth Blount 47

      Who is a game-changer?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Obviously, scientists know football.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Conner, duh!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Of course.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yeah, he’d change the game alright. Change it by getting Ben murdered.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😂😂😂 😐 Just me.

    • capehouse

      I wonder if Bryant is a better option at punt returner over Rogers.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Don’t get me wrong, I like the long-term potential of Conner quite a bit. And on a personal-type level, I’m a big fan of the guy and what he went through. Tough as nails he is. But let’s just say, I’m glad we have Le’Veon Bell this year to make a run.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wouldn’t dare put him back there.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      You know I was joking, right? I was talking about Bell. Conner seems fine – I hope he turns out well. But, I don’t have much reason to believe he’s better than an average starting running back.