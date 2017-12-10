2017 Week 14 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens tonight looking to wrap up the AFC North, a feat they can accomplish with a win. But of course we know that will not happen because they are looking ahead to the Patriots next week, unfortunately. It’s too bad there’s no reason to watch this game, knowing that. Damn trap games n’at.

The team is facing the prospect of finding a way to play without Ryan Shazier tonight, and will evidently be looking to do so through some combination of Arthur Moats, L.J. Fort, and Sean Spence. At left cornerback, Coty Sensabaugh and Cameron Sutton will rotate.

Brian Allen is also active over safety J.J. Wilcox, who was penalized twice on special teams last week, though Allen has two penalties on special teams in the past two weeks himself. The decision to sit a healthy Wilcox, however, says they believe Mike Mitchell is perfectly ready to go.

Oh, and James Harrison is active, too. So is Vance McDonald, the latter being more important, yet not as attention-grabbing.