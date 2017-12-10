Hot Topics

    2017 Week 14 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    By Matthew Marczi December 10, 2017 at 07:44 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens tonight looking to wrap up the AFC North, a feat they can accomplish with a win. But of course we know that will not happen because they are looking ahead to the Patriots next week, unfortunately. It’s too bad there’s no reason to watch this game, knowing that. Damn trap games n’at.

    The team is facing the prospect of finding a way to play without Ryan Shazier tonight, and will evidently be looking to do so through some combination of Arthur Moats, L.J. Fort, and Sean Spence. At left cornerback, Coty Sensabaugh and Cameron Sutton will rotate.

    Brian Allen is also active over safety J.J. Wilcox, who was penalized twice on special teams last week, though Allen has two penalties on special teams in the past two weeks himself. The decision to sit a healthy Wilcox, however, says they believe Mike Mitchell is perfectly ready to go.

    Oh, and James Harrison is active, too. So is Vance McDonald, the latter being more important, yet not as attention-grabbing.

    • pittfan

      HERE WE GO STEELERS HERE WE GO!!
      ##SHALIEVE50

    • Chad Weiss

      It’s prime time in December at Heinz against rat birds. Let’s sweep these guys and keep control of our faith

    • Darth Blount 47

      I like Carson Wentz. There, I said it.

      I also feel bad for the Eagles. There, I said that too.

      The “All-Pennsylvania” Super Bowl just took a major hit if reports about Wentz’s knee are true.

      HOWEVER, we have so many important games ahead of US now, that focus must be on what we have in front of us. I just hate seeing guys who are really good NFL players go down. Yes, I’m still somewhat shook by Shazier last week. He’s been on my mind all week. So cool to see the league-wide support for him. The Browns today were very classy. And it will be neat to see all of the cleats tonight.

      #SHALIEVE

    • SteelersDepot

      yinz pumped for this one?

    • DirtDawg1964

      Here we go folks! Still an important game. Can wrap up the division with a win tonight. And the Jags won so we need to keep ahead of them in the race for a home playoff game.

      BTW, Bennet rolled into a guy’s legs at the end of the game. Dirty play. Then Richardson starts throwing punches at a number of Jag players and gets tossed. All during victory formation. And then on the very next play another Seahawk gets tossed and then starts getting into it with fans. Even tried to get into the stands.

      Let’s see if any of that draws a suspension.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Bold predictions anyone?

      Arthur Moats with a forced fumble and an INT from the ILB position tonight.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Thoughts and feelings:

      “It all comes down to this roll. Roy Munson, a man-child, with a dream to topple bowling giant Ernie McCracken. If he strikes, he’s the 1979 Odor-Eaters Champion. He’s got one foot in the frying pan and one in the pressure cooker. Believe me, as a bowler, I know that right about now, your bladder feels like an overstuffed vacuum cleaner bag and your butt is kinda like an about-to-explode bratwurst…”

    • pittfan

      Whoa! That was heavy.

    • pittfan

      MB 2 TD’s, 1 on kickoff.
      35-10

    • alevin16

      Three things:
      1. Damn the Jags are pretty good
      2. What kind of spooky Mojo do the Bears have on the AFC North
      3. FIRE DANNY SMITH

      OK I am good now

    • pittfan

      Rams….ugh.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Mike Tomlin trips Michael Campanaro as he streaks down the sidelines. Shrugs his shoulders and says… “That’s just AFC North football.” And the Heinz Field crown goes bananas!

      Tomlin is prompted suspended by Goodell for 147 games.

      Coach Haley takes over and leads us to a Super Bowl win behind Offensive Coordinator Danny Smith.

    • alevin16

      I was just looking at the schedules. If the Steelers lose tonight and next week they could very well drop out of the week off because the Jags have a really soft schedule. This game tonight just got much bigger than I thought it was

    • Michael Mosgrove

      kingpin. oyyy.