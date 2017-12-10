2017 Week 14 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Steelers bring a 20-14 lead into the second half, with the offense scoring on all four of its first-half possessions, but the defense is struggling mightily to contain running back Alex Collins, who has 98 yards of offense in the first half.

Antonio Brown has gotten some touches, with a game-high 74 receiving yards in the first half on four receptions. Le’Veon Bell has a rushing and receiving touchdown on 55 yards rushing and receiving, while Jesse James and Vance McDonald have combined for seven receptions, going for 78 yards. Eli Rogers had a big third-down conversion with 15 yards needed at the end of the half.

Martavis Bryant chose to return a kick from about four yards deep, but was tackled inside the 20. Bell was engulfed by Brandon Williams on first down for two. McDonald delivered a hit at the end of his fourth reception of the game for eight yards. Bell bowled over a defender, Marlon Humphrey, for a six-yard reception. At the 35, Roethlisberger threw to McDonald against the blitz, but the tight end couldn’t grab it, possibly dropped. On third down, the play was busted by a blitz. Roethlisberger aired a ball to Brown, who was tackled for a loss.

Jordan Berry’s first punt of the night was an average one, a 45-yarder that was fair caught on the 25-yard line. Coty Sensabaugh starting the second half was tasked with making the tackle on Collins on first down after a short gain. Mike Wallace was somehow wide open for 40 yards down the field. Looks like Sean Davis bit on a double move. Davis really trending in a negative direction since his interception.

Joe Flacco’s next throw was a stupid mistake that nearly was intercepted by Cameron Heyward on a screen pass. Collins picked up a few. On third and long, T.J. Watt pressured Flacco to force a bad throw. Watt having a strong night, his fourth pressure of the game. Justin Tucker’s field goal made it 20-17.

Tucker’s next kickoff landed dead at the one and Bryant had to escape just a safety, returning the ball to the nine. Bell picked up a yard or two on first down, but was stuffed for no gain on second. Now third and eight, Justin Hunter in the game, was incomplete looking for either Brown or James, forcing a three-and-out. Berry’s second punt was fielded running out of bounds at the Ravens’ 40.

Collins picked up nine yards around left end on first down. Jeremy Maclin was good for 20 as the Ravens are already in field goal position, looking to at least tie the game, if not take the lead. Allen was tripped up for a short gain. With a first down inside the 20, Artie Burns was targeted against Wallace, who had to become the defensive back, climbing over Burns to break up the pass. Collins forced a couple of missed tackles for 17 to set up first and goal at the one. Allen gave the Ravens the lead at 24-20 with the fullback rush.