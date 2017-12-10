Hot Topics

    2017 Week 14 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

    By Matthew Marczi December 10, 2017 at 09:57 pm

    The Steelers bring a 20-14 lead into the second half, with the offense scoring on all four of its first-half possessions, but the defense is struggling mightily to contain running back Alex Collins, who has 98 yards of offense in the first half.

    Antonio Brown has gotten some touches, with a game-high 74 receiving yards in the first half on four receptions. Le’Veon Bell has a rushing and receiving touchdown on 55 yards rushing and receiving, while Jesse James and Vance McDonald have combined for seven receptions, going for 78 yards. Eli Rogers had a big third-down conversion with 15 yards needed at the end of the half.

    Martavis Bryant chose to return a kick from about four yards deep, but was tackled inside the 20. Bell was engulfed by Brandon Williams on first down for two. McDonald delivered a hit at the end of his fourth reception of the game for eight yards. Bell bowled over a defender, Marlon Humphrey, for a six-yard reception. At the 35, Roethlisberger threw to McDonald against the blitz, but the tight end couldn’t grab it, possibly dropped. On third down, the play was busted by a blitz. Roethlisberger aired a ball to Brown, who was tackled for a loss.

    Jordan Berry’s first punt of the night was an average one, a 45-yarder that was fair caught on the 25-yard line. Coty Sensabaugh starting the second half was tasked with making the tackle on Collins on first down after a short gain. Mike Wallace was somehow wide open for 40 yards down the field. Looks like Sean Davis bit on a double move. Davis really trending in a negative direction since his interception.

    Joe Flacco’s next throw was a stupid mistake that nearly was intercepted by Cameron Heyward on a screen pass. Collins picked up a few. On third and long, T.J. Watt pressured Flacco to force a bad throw. Watt having a strong night, his fourth pressure of the game. Justin Tucker’s field goal made it 20-17.

    Tucker’s next kickoff landed dead at the one and Bryant had to escape just a safety, returning the ball to the nine. Bell picked up a yard or two on first down, but was stuffed for no gain on second. Now third and eight, Justin Hunter in the game, was incomplete looking for either Brown or James, forcing a three-and-out. Berry’s second punt was fielded running out of bounds at the Ravens’ 40.

    Collins picked up nine yards around left end on first down. Jeremy Maclin was good for 20 as the Ravens are already in field goal position, looking to at least tie the game, if not take the lead. Allen was tripped up for a short gain. With a first down inside the 20, Artie Burns was targeted against Wallace, who had to become the defensive back, climbing over Burns to break up the pass. Collins forced a couple of missed tackles for 17 to set up first and goal at the one. Allen gave the Ravens the lead at 24-20 with the fullback rush.

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Matt Manzo

      Here We Go Steelers! Here We Go!!!

    • StolenUpVotes

      Offense is rolling. Have to keep it up. I expect a much better performance from the Defense in the second half

    • Chris92021

      Need to tighten up. Moats looks lost, Dupree looks like himself, and man, no real consistent pressure.

      Glad Bell is OK. I was fearing the worst.

      We need to score a touchdown on the opening possession. Let’s do this!

    • StolenUpVotes

      Our TE room is playing some ball tonight 7 rec. 78 yards

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Offense playing well. D needs to tackle and stop the run!

    • Chris92021

      I hope the opposition continues to single cover McDonald. That will make me happy.

    • Randy

      Defense better show up

    • StolenUpVotes

      Dude can be a real weapon for us. Would be nice to see us consistently get that room involved. Outlaw does do well on underneath stuff. Let Vance stretch the seam

    • capehouse

      Bryant a little disappointing so far. they’ve been giving him some opportunity. 5 targets. only 17 yards, but he caught 4 of them

    • StolenUpVotes

      He just isn’t the same guy on those screens anymore. Dude just doesn’t have that wiggle like he used to. Hopefully it is back next season. Right now he just has that straight line speed

    • Steeler4l1f3

      I like the pass offence. Looking great. We are winning one on one matchups. Ben is in playoff mode.

      Defense is so disappointing, where is the effort and drive to finish a play. This d is not the same since Haden got hurt. It’s not just pass d, it’s everything.

      Let’s gooooo Steelers!!

    • Steelman72

      I don’t know about Bell? He looked pretty tentative on the last drive. I hope he is ok or our we are in real trouble.

    • Don

      He rarely seems to get a target downfield, and I think the Steelers just don’t know how to block those WR screens.

    • StolenUpVotes

      And when we do he isn’t making guys miss

    • capehouse

      JuJu

    • ThePointe

      I can just hear Heyward screaming at his teamates to tighten up from all the way out here in Virginia.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      This is one of the big reasons not to overpay Bell too. Injury prone guys are risky gambles. Hopefully it is nothing big and he can make it all the way through to the SB with us.

    • Chris92021

      He picked up a blitz. There was nothing tentative about that.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      What I was thinking.

    • Michael Cunningham

      JH helps but they’re running away from him anyway .. straight over Dupree …

    • Steeler4l1f3

      I agree. He looks very concerned

    • capehouse

      ugh I dunno. that thing def hyperextended.

    • John Noh

      Let’s get the running game going again please. Control this clock a bit more.

    • #7

      Brady. Patriots.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Lol

    • Steelman72

      D just needs to settle down. Davis needs to tackle the rb instead of throwing a shoulder into him. Get Deebo’s Butt in there too, he can tackle!

    • ThePointe

      Wait, did the Steelers punt in the first half?

    • T-51b

      Wish they would go away

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Tighten up on Defense!
      Ben’s been playing great!

    • #7

      Nope

    • Zarbor

      Did you guys know that we are 20th against the run in the league? That is horrible. This offense better score on this drive

    • #7

      I just wish their fanboys on this site would go away

    • Steeldog22

      Bryant afraid of the ouchie.

    • Paul RK

      why not just kneel in the EZ on kickoffs ???

    • capehouse

      I think Bryant was much stronger when he was a pot head

    • Nunya

      Sometimes Bryant looks fast and sometimes he looks so dang slow.

    • #7

      Earl Campbell Bryant is not

    • T-51b

      It slowed the game down for him?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Vance McDonald!!!

    • Evan Eremita

      Leave it to classy harbaugh to complain about the refs

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ok! Bell getting back into it!

    • Nunya

      Collinsworth has been pretty even tonight.

    • capehouse

      ok Bell looks good haha

    • Chad Sanborn

      first drop of the night

    • Mister Wirez

      He’s an Ahole

    • #7

      I thought Bell died?

    • Chad Sanborn

      are you watching the game on mute?

    • Zarbor

      What a dumb play call

    • Michael Mosgrove

      that was dumb.

    • alevin16

      Well at least it wasn’t a 3 and out 🙁

    • Nunya

      And Haley does some cute *#^{ when straight football has been effective

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Awful play.

    • Paul RK

      trying to be too cute….

    • Chad Sanborn

      why didn’t we throw that away? ugh i guess it doesn’t matter

    • Michael Mosgrove

      rogers was open over the first down.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bell would still be running.

    • dany

      Vance shows the good and the bad in the same drive

    • NinjaMountie

      Go Steelers! Please Go! Please defense, stop the run.

    • capehouse

      nice punt

    • Michael Cunningham

      wide open in the flat

    • Zarbor

      Third and three and they got cute instead of giving LeVeon the ball

    • alevin16

      At this point I would be thrilled if they force a punt

    • Chad Sanborn

      welcome sir

    • Spencer Krick

      Nice job by Allen to force the FC

    • GravityWon

      We have plenty of weapons. No reason to get cute with plays.

    • dany

      cute

    • Nunya

      Ok D…it’s pucker time. Let’s see what adjustments you made!

    • Spencer Krick

      Someone on the D needs to step up.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Even if he just would have taken the hand-off.

    • #7

      That’s the problem I have with Haley in a nutshell

    • Jaybird

      Where is Tuitt???? Is he hurt????

    • Chad Sanborn

      that was a waste of a possession. That should be one of those scripted drives like the first half usually is

    • Darth Blount 47

      He’s been in and out.

      Mostly in.

    • Zarbor

      Non existent along with Cam

    • Nunya

      Offense scored on every freakin possession in the first half and we are 6 points up….sheesh…

    • Jaybird

      Welcome home Ninja.

    • Chad Sanborn

      someone said he hurt his arm

    • capehouse

      yeah not a good couple of games for him

    • NinjaMountie

      Lets see if we can stop that one run play they’ve been running on us over, and over, and over…..

    • Sdale

      Wonder if it’s flu? Hopefully, from a long term perspective.

    • pittfan

      3 & out!!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Im gonna bet they open with a pass here

    • Zarbor

      I have no confidence in this defense as long as Dupree is in the game

    • Michael Mosgrove

      they just said 8 missed tackles in first half. just on collins. jesus.

    • Yeshaya

      So this drive will be telling, if we were able to make adjustments to stop collins

    • NinjaMountie

      Lol, they weren’t forced missed tackles…we gave them away

    • Jaybird

      Apple Turn Over. I can smell it!

    • Darth Blount 47

      I hope he’s well by next week! Lol.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Honestly looked like Coty accidentally tackled him

    • Sdale

      Sensabaugh has played the run well today so far.

    • #7

      Trying to help with sagging ratings

    • Sam Clonch

      Was Watt playing safety? lol

    • Darth Blount 47

      At least Sensi gave a good effort on a running tackle.

    • westcoasteeler

      Bud stopped

    • Darth Blount 47

      This is getting ridiculous.

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL…how many times are we going to leave that open this year?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      COME ON NO FARKING PRESSURE AND NO FREAKING COVERAGE

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      C’mon!

    • Zarbor

      Another big play given up. Davis looks horrible

    • Jeremy McClurg

      lmao Ryan didnt play safety

    • Darth Blount 47

      Was Dupree ordering dinner back there?!

    • Paul RK

      wide open

    • Nunya

      OK, seriously, high school defensive backs could play better right now.

    • Chad Sanborn

      davis again… tsk tsk

    • jconeoone C

      Bud just looked at flacco as he threw that one

    • westcoasteeler

      Stop the run

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Cam almost got his 1st int!

    • Darth Blount 47

      I was screaming.

    • Nunya

      Did you all see Tuitt on that deep pass. He had a clean lane to Flacco and he didn’t move for a full second!

    • westcoasteeler

      Get pressure!

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      SIT DUPREE!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      dupree is utterly useless.

    • Nunya

      I meant Dupree

    • capehouse

      D line getting beat up

    • Jaybird

      He’s going to fumble tonight. Book it. Collins fumble.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m gonna call Dupree’s mom’s house in a minute if he keeps setting his edge like that.

    • Steeldog22

      Yes. Just a soft shoulder there

    • jconeoone C

      Dupree did that

    • westcoasteeler

      TJ?

    • Zarbor

      Finally….thanks Watt

    • Chad Sanborn

      Wattttt makes a hit

    • Yeshaya

      Very clutch pressure TJ

    • GravityWon

      Good play rook

    • pittfan

      what a crappy defense, held to FG

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Ok watt

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think Watt will get him one soon!

    • Evan Eremita

      Sacks are nice but that’s not bad

    • jconeoone C

      Constantly running his way…

    • Jaybird

      ThatTucker FG just hit my house.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Watt looked like he was shot out of a cannon.

    • Darth Blount 47

      He is NOT playing well.

    • Mister Wirez

      Watt Chickillo Harrison > Dupree

    • westcoasteeler

      Time for some straight ground and pound football!

    • Yeshaya

      Is it that common for players to be offsides and still not block it? Happened twice already tonight

    • alevin16

      Well they just gave us another chance to go up by 2 scores, we need to get away from this cute crap

    • dany

      that was a beautiful move by Watt

    • Michael Mosgrove

      to be fair they shouldnt have been within range at all but dupree is getting beat like a thief in syria.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah looked good from about 74

    • Zarbor

      Only way we win this game is the offense has to score TDs….This defense is hanging on a flimsy string

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, we need some points here. TD is getting necessary. D can’t seem to stop a freshman girls soccer team right now so we’re going to have to outscore them.

    • Chad Sanborn

      I would like to see Conner in more. Pound it.

    • pittfan

      dont look now but that was dupree defending on the play

    • gentry_gee

      Their kicker went mega madden on that kick. That was a bullseye dead centre way out.

    • I4giveSteelers

      I feel somewhat better now that the whole country now knows my frustration, after Al showed Mke talking to the troops

    • Michael Mosgrove

      if dupree was getting beat anymore you would think she was a socialite woman in the 40’s. or married to ray rice.

    • Yeshaya

      Yeah 20-17 seems like a reasonable final score for steelers-ravens, but it looks like both teams may end up in the 30s

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ninjitsu!!!

    • Evan Eremita

      I wanna see more Watson …wait

    • capehouse

      can’t they just use Watt and Harrison at the same time? Sit Dupree

    • ThePointe

      If I see one more storming Raven running down Hienz field with no one covering him Imma scream.

    • Steeldog22

      Yeah glad they showed the wind like that was going to throw that kick off.

    • jconeoone C

      That was a better move than I’ve ever seen Dupree do

    • Nunya

      I rewinded that deep ball. Dupree had no one between him and Flacco and he Just hesitated for a split second like he didn’t know what to do.

    • #7

      Patriots. Brady. Dupree.

    • Zarbor

      I am willing to use my Grandmother over Dupree

    • NinjaMountie

      The Steelers D is full of Ninjas. They be vanishing!

    • pittfan

      final score will be +6 steelers. book it

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m struggling to figure out Bud Dupree.

      Is he absolutely terrible?

      Or are we just OLB-spoiled?

      I legitimately need to discern whether I should hate him or give him some slack and more time. I can’t stop focusing on him and his consistent below-the-line play. Or seemingly so.

    • I4giveSteelers

      he hurts in winter time

    • Steeldog22

      Top threats to our defense.

    • #beatthepats

      Hes lost, but no matter what he will play and hargrave will sit

    • Rob

      HEART ATTACK

    • NinjaMountie

      Bryant looks like his legs can’t support him when he tries to cut.

    • Paul RK

      he is just a tab better than Jarvis Jones…..

    • #7

      Lol touché

    • Michael Mosgrove

      jesus christ bryant.

    • Yeshaya

      Ugh what was that. That was 9 more yards than we deserved

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That could have been bad.

    • Darth Blount 47

      So I should borderline hate him?

    • Chad Sanborn

      just never return a kick. Never ever again.

    • Paul RK

      get MB off of the kick return team !!!!!

    • Nunya

      Man…Bryant has nothing between the ears…running into the endzone??

    • Zarbor

      I’m not a fan of Bryant doing returns regardless

    • pittfan

      best broken field running weve seen from marty yet

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Whew that was too close for comfort

    • Rob

      Could have been worse..can’t call starting at the 9 good lol

    • NinjaMountie

      Is this where we run run pass

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Offense getting way too predictable

    • Michael Mosgrove

      85% odds.

    • Sdale

      Ha, hope not.

    • alevin16

      the pass will be the bubble screen

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Safety is pretty horrible.

    • westcoasteeler

      Tucker is kicking short. It’s working

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I’m starting to think he is more Jarvis Jones than I want to believe. I think what is hard to call is that he has been injured a good bit early in his career so that could be a decent excuse for him. But how long before he is just bad? I dunno.

    • Chad Sanborn

      run run pass punt

    • dany

      get bryant out of there now!

    • gentry_gee

      I’m thinking Bryant failed the wonderlic.

    • #7

      Bryant looked a little like Earl Campbell there

    • Yeshaya

      If we go 3 and out here they’ll have the ball at midfield

    • Nunya

      Oh boy…here we go with this conservative crap.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Bryant has TERRIBLE awareness with this type of stuff. Almost ran himself out of a first down earlier too. He has to stop running backwards.

    • Zarbor

      Offense looking to get bog downed

    • Chad Sanborn

      thats run run…pass?

    • Jeremy McClurg

      A1 playcalling

    • Kevin Schwartz

      All right – lets take back control of this game with a good drive.

    • Paul RK

      haven’t seen any explosion from Bell since the knee hit….

    • nikki stephens

      Nice haley

    • nikki stephens

      Not

    • Jeremy McClurg

      I love when they play like their up 20

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL….whatever.

    • Paul RK

      3 and out from deep in our own end…..

    • Mister Wirez

      Run run bomb punt

    • Zarbor

      This offense is befuddled…..Time to go to the no huddle

    • Spencer Krick

      Ugh

    • westcoasteeler

      Can’t you see they’re gonna blitz!

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahahaha yep. you called it. Run run pass punt

    • Darth Blount 47

      Something needs to change. Quickly.

    • Randy

      Now offense is crumbling

    • Rob

      Beautiful kick..we needed that

    • pittfan

      lol

    • Jaybird

      Nice punt

    • gentry_gee

      You know why Pats win? High football IQ. Steelers are Ricky Bobby. Pats are Richard Petty.

    • Paul RK

      great punt !!

    • capehouse

      Berry saving us right now

    • NinjaMountie

      Only thing good about that drive was the punt.

    • nikki stephens

      Kindest thing Harrison ever did to an opponent

    • alevin16

      Is it too much to ask to force them to punt?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      as usual for the last 5 years. we cant put teams away. this is going to be like every game this year except for the titans.

      ugly as a $2 hooker.

    • gentry_gee

      Oh damn, I missed the punt.

    • Darth Blount 47

      To be fair, no real running room though to truly test.

    • Michael Cunningham

      This team does not like blowouts

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Trying to break a big play.

    • Yeshaya

      It was beauty. He caught it running oob at his own 45

    • Jaybird

      I’m going reverse psychology – Flacco for a 60 yard Bomb. Book it.

    • pittfan

      time for a turnover right here!!

    • gentry_gee

      Who hear is typing on a tablet watching the game?

    • NinjaMountie

      you mean 25 years…lol. It’s a Steeler tradition.

    • Nunya

      Man…anyone else just furious with all the mental mistakes out there? We are playing hard but people just don’t know where they are supposed to be or have brain farts in the middle of the play!!!

    • Sdale

      Well I guess she at least gives you a happy ending 8 times out of 10 🙂