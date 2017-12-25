Hot Topics

    2017 Week 16 Steelers Vs Texans Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

    By Parker Abate December 25, 2017 at 06:06 pm

    In what was arguably one of the most dominating halves by the Steelers all season, they had 203 total yards to the Texans 108. Big Ben threw for 149 yards and a touchdown and Le’Veon Bell accounted for 75 total yards. Martavis Bryant also caught 3 passes for 60 yards. Cam Heyward and Mike Hilton sacked Yates two times each and the defense forced two turnovers.

    The big difference in the first half was discipline as the Steelers had only one penalty for 5 yards and the Texans got called for 4 penalties resulting in 59 yards. Another big story line to look at is time of possession. The Steelers possessed the ball for 17:54 to the Texans 12:06. The Texans will get the ball to start the second half.

    The Steelers have often been caught playing down to their competition on the road, but today, for the most part, they have looked focused, prepared and ready to go.

    Boswell kicks it to the back of the end zone. Touchback. Yates is in concussion protocol and Heinicke will start the half at QB. Heinicke completes his first career pass to Fuller for a first down on 3rd and 4. The Texans are moving the ball well to start the half by relying on the running game. To this point in the game, they are averaging 8.0 yards per rush. Houston has the ball at the Steelers 46. Heinicke scrambles on 2nd down and Vince Williams holds him for a 2 yard gain. Williams slow to get up on the play, but seems to be okay.

    Mike Hilton shoots out of a cannon on the nickel blitz and gets his 3rd sack of the day on third down. Eli Rogers has a nice 15 yard return on the 38 yard Lechler punt. Steelers set up shop at their own 36. After two short running plays, Ben overthrows Rogers on 3rd and 3. Berry comes out and boots a 47 yard punt to the 10 yard line where Miller calls a fair catch.

    T.J. Yates is back in for the Texans at QB to start the drive. Vince Williams is back in after being shaken up earlier. The Texans go 3-and-out as Fuller drops the short pass on 3rd and 3. Artie Burns was covering him.

    Lechler punts to the Steelers 31, but Rogers with another great return for 27 yards to Houston’s 42. This is great to see as the Steelers have not had a good return game all season long. On 2nd and 12, an end around to Bryant goes for an 8 yard rush. Big Ben finds JuJu on 3rd and 4 for a Pittsburgh Steelers first down.

    It is interesting to see Ridley get his third carry of the game on that 1st down play while Toussaint has none. After a timeout on 3rd and 7, Ben gets sacked, but Jadeveon Clowney grabbed his facemask and it will be a 15 yard penalty and an automatic first down. Steelers have 1st and 10 from the Texans’ 12 yard line. Le’Veon Bell gets the call on 1st down and runs it up the middle into the end zone. Great blocking by the offensive line on that play and Pittsburgh now leads Houston, 27-0.

    Another touchback after the touchdown. Texans start at their own 25. Lamar Miller starts the drive with a 16 yard run. Run defense having some problems tonight thus far. Following that play, DeAndre Hopkins catches his first pass of the day for 38 yards. That brings us to the end of the 3rd quarter. Texans will start at the Steelers 20 yard line to start the 4th. A 2nd down play is a screen to Miller and ends in a 10 yard pickup for a first down. After a short Miller run, Haden is called for defensive holding in the end zone. The Texans will have 1st and goal from the 3. On the 1st down play, Hopkins makes a circus catch in the back corner of the end zone. Houston gets their first points of the game. Joe Haden blocks the extra point, but jumped offsides and the Texans will put the offense on the field to go for 2.

    The two point conversion is no good. Vince Williams gets called for taunting after the play and that penalty will be enforced on the kickoff. 27-6, Steelers.

    The Texans attempt a pooch kick, but Xavier Grimble catches it and takes a knee at the 21 yard line.

    Brandon Dunn gets called for encroachment on 2nd and 6. After the penalty, Ben goes deep to JuJu for 49 yards to Houston’s 21. After a couple short gains, Big Ben finds JuJu in the end zone for a 17 yard touchdown. That drive was all about the Roethlisberger to Smith-Schuster connection. Steelers go up 34-6 after the Boswell extra point.

    The Texans drive starts with a run to Blue for no gain after a touchback on the kickoff. Hopkins catches a pass from Yates for 13 yards on the following play. Shortly after a Sean Spence sack on 1st down, Hopkins catches another ball and runs for 11 yards. The Steelers get after Yates on 3rd and 3 and cause him to throw the pigskin away. Lechler coming out to punt.

    The Steelers now have 6 sacks on the day after that last drive. Landry Jones will come in to take over the offense as the Steelers begin this drive at their own 13. Several backups are checking in now. Chris Hubbard, Matt Fieler, Xavier Grimble, DHB and Nix have all stepped onto the field for this drive. They go three and out, and Berry punts for the third time tonight. Houston will take over at their own 32.

    T.J. Watt being checked out in the trainer’s tent after getting injured on punt coverage.

    The Steelers get after Yates again on 1st down. Tuitt credited with the sack. Watt checks back in and on following play, disrupts the screen pass, batting it down. On 3rd down, Yates looks for Stephen Anderson, but the pass is incomplete.

    Lechler punts and Rogers returns it to the Steelers 25 yard line for a 21 yard return. An illegal shift on Houston gives the Steelers an extra 5 yards. 1st and 10 from the 30. A 4 yard Ridley run leads us to the 2 minute warning in Houston.

    Ridley runs for 7 yards and a first down and the Texans do not call a timeout. Steelers set up in victory formation.

    The Steelers come away with a dominating 34-6 win in Houston. The defense did exactly what they should against an inexperienced quarterback and the offense was clicking on all cylinders without Antonio Brown. Special teams came to play as well with Berry averaging 47.7 yards per punt, Boswell going 2/2 on fields goals and 4/4 on extra points, and Eli Rogers averaging 16.4 yards per punt return. The Steelers clinch a first round bye in the playoffs with this win. They still have a chance to get the #1 overall seed if the Patriots lose to the Jets and the Steelers beat the Browns next week.

    Merry Christmas from all of us at Steelers Depot!

      I have no idea what Gronk would do in life without football lol.

      Merry Christmas Steelers Depot!!!! Hope everyone has/had a safe and happy holiday!!!!

      Keg stands

      You think the release of James Harrison sent a message to the defense?

    • John Noh

      Let’s put this away in the third quarter and give Landry a few snaps.

      Didn’t stop them from giving it up on the ground in chunks, lol.

      Merry Christmas, Fam!

      I’d like to see Watt get a sack or two.

      We are paying Tuitt $2M (Cap hit wise) per sack this year lol. I would like to see him join the sack party at some point

    • alevin16

      He can wait until the playoffs. Personally I would love to see a sack party on Tom Brady

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      after a slow start; we are now on pace to have 1300+ comments

      Oh no a backup QB. Bring back Yates

      New QB expect a lot of running

      P. o. rn?

      Taylor Hieneke. Is that a craft beer?

      Texans have -7 passing yards. Ouch.

      Forget the different looks just stop the run

      Our two 1st round OLB making that play

      See Dupree chase that run, coming down the line? He’s not a total dud.

      Good! Loss of yards! Let’s go!!!

      Have a good one buddy!!!

      You can get a concussion from a hit to the shoulder now? Fascinating!

      That dude does not look comfortable back there.

      Ahhhh Bud

      Did his head hit the ground when he was tackled? That could be it sometimes

      Rhey runn ing all, over the defense

      Yates volunteered concussions n symptoms. He didn’t want to stay in the game and get slapped around.

      I don’t like how Watt played that one. Granted I don’t know the Defensive call there, but it just seemed to open a huge hole

      Ach, we had him in the backfield. Too many players overpursing

      Wwlp….run defense is a problem

      Awful run defense.

      *pursuing

      Triple h’s Hilton ,haden and heyward tearing it up

      Spence is not very good at keeping himself clean, eh?

      actually yes; from the whiplash. Brain moving inside head and bounces off main fframe of the head bone./

      Perhaps we should start stacking the box?

      Our run defense is not that great

      Na, his issue was always that he was a smaller player, he’s not good at shedding blocks once engaged

      BINCE WILLIAMS THE KILLER B

      Vince leaving the game

      big 3rd down

      Williams hurt

      Krap. Vince hurt

      There’s a reason he has primarily played STs.

      One too many Heinekes.

      HILTON!!!

      Hilton! Three sacks.

      I don’t think he’s really worried about it. I think he’s licking his Chops waiting to face the Steelers Secondary again.

      Mike Freaking Hilton!!!!!!!

      My goodness.

      halftime adjustments?

      Hilton 3? needs 1 more to exceed troy

      Heinicke is a smooth runner but no hops

      Hilton Hotels with 3 friggin sacks! Aye Aye yay!

      Wow, shot out of a cannon.

      Omg Hilton…. sooo fast off that edge

      Eli with a nice return.

      Dang…Hilton being greedy! Took that one from my boy Watt

      Loving 31

      Merry Christmas !

      Hilton has 3 sacks tonight. He’s like a mega Deshau Townsend

      Told y’all to not sleep on this dude lol

      Ray Charles saw that coming!

      Did Vince Williams just get hurt tackling Heinekni?

      What the hell is with this Run Defense? I do not want to face the Jaguars, I don’t think this team can stop their rushing game.

      I loved Townsend’s blitz’s

      Hilton for Prez!

      LMAO

      no word from Wolf

      I’m in love with Mike Hilton. You gotta problem with that? Big whoop, wanna fight about it?!

      I’ve loved this pickup since it happened

      Lol, dude is hungry!

      I’m gonna fight you for mike hiltons appreciation!!!!

      I’m from Canada. We don’t care who you love.

      Hilton defended 2 passes against Gronk last week. Better than anyone else.

      Hilton was uncovered. Watt had to fight his way through a guy first. He should get a half sack just for that.

      I understand your frustration, but the defense would have an entirely different game plan versus the jags. The Texans are primarily a passing team.

      They’ve got tackling the QB down. Now if we could just get them to tackle a RB!!

      Looks like a stinger.

      No time to relax; keep it going

      Oh wow another Texans qb down

      Now they’re looking at Hieneke. This is all because they let Savage play with a concussion.

      The other QB hurt now

      We may have to lend them a QB

      whos gonna be QB?

      Am I the only one who’d be fine if we pulled Bell and Ben right now just because??

      Wolf says VW lookin perky

      Every QB tackle is a concussion.

      Get Dobbs some reps.

      How was that not a penalty?

      Don’t tap your QB on the helmet in congratulations, he’ll get put in protocol

      Alrighty then. I am okay with letting them play. Just be consistent with it

      Love your optimism, hope you’re right.

      We need to get Ben out of there

      Yoi! dont let go of the throat

      And the Steelers should be looking for them to throw. It’s the only way the Texans can win the game. They will sell out the run as a result. And so far it’s meant 0 points.

      Rogers just so weak. Gets pushed around too easily.

      Eli wrong route

      Eh, is there an official rule of thumb for when to pull starters? Like 5 points per minute left in game or something like that? Its a little early now I think

      Yates back in

      You can’t honestly be worried about losing this game? Heck, I’ll be SHOCKED if the Texans score 14 points.

      He’s like “are you sure I passed protocol? Feeling pretty dizzy.”

      Braxton Miller

      I’m not so optimistic they can stop the Jags running game, but they should be able to limit it with a game plan geared to stopping the run first.

      Any word on Vince?

      So far the Steelers are playing ABOVE a bad team. Arrow is up!

      I just think this game is in hand. I have no concerns that this Texans team is going to out-score us. The LAST thing we can afford is something happening to one of those guys.

      Looks like he was holding his chest

      Thry passing straws in the stands to see who will come down and play QB

      I’s odd, who are they and what have they done with the real Steelers

      Principle

      vince in

      Run your feet Spence! You did a good job scraping over the hole. Finish the play

      VW back out

      back in

      He tough.

      Just pass that message along to Landry and Touissant.

      4th qtr, all backups please.

      Kurt giving the Bince shoutout.

      I want to take a shot this drive

      That was about a quarter second from the most frusterating drive extending personal foul of all time

      the Man to Man on 3rd was Genius.

      Eli!

      Wowza, nice job Eli

      I see you Eli!

      Why do I want to stick a pin in Bill O’Brien’s chin?

      Eli wwow!

      Is AB wearing Rodgers’ jersey?

      why has Eli been so much better today returning kicks?

      Wow, a punt return that went somewhere without AB? Wierd.

      Rogers has been looking spry. It’s a Christmas miracle!!!

      Great run Eli. I still think Martavis can do better,

      My sister had a Cabbage Patch kid that looked like him.

      Let’s actually throw the ball downfield this drive.

      Since they sat J J Wilcox down they don’t get return penalties.

      It’s sounding like a home game.

      😂😂😂😂 splitting image!

      Lol

      Doubting that will happen. They are just running the clock. Learning from the book of “how not to play with a big lead” by the Atlanta Falcons.

      Where’s JuJu at?

      Remember when Shamarkon would play STs and get a penalty every time? And every second one would be a personal foul.

      Why not stay aggressive here? If not take Ben out.

      That’s a sad book. Ending ruined it for me.

      He’s in the slot on this play.

      He was one dumb ash

      so we stopped throwing the ball ?

      Like tackling the fair catch lol

      And as I typed that, he got the ball. He’s going backwards today! Ha, ha!

      just ran for a loss

      Ahhh take a shot Todd

      Lol.. more than once too.

      LOL! I thought he was waving hi!

      Must keep bell in rush lead

      What a bonehead

      Bryant lookin’ great!

      So frustrating lol

      Martavis!

      Yep. 20 point lead against an inferior competitor. It’s what you do.

      MB doesn’t have a juke move…

      Wow, if he could have cut that in he might have gone the distance

      Yeah. Me too. Still haunted by it.

      Bryant’s starting to look a little like his old self.

      Ridley looks like he is fresh……unemployment did him well lol

      Love JuJu’s hands. He’s not tentative. Just snatches the ball out of the air.

      need moe yards

      I hate not having AB, but this is good for the other WR’s

      Yes!

      First down

      first sack by Clowney.

      Finney is struggling today in pass pro

      what the heck was that jailbreak? did no one block?

      They keep rolling that stunt. Forcing AV to pick a guy.

      That was lucky, he had ben dead to rights if he’d have tackled properly

      clear facemask

      Bell and Ben should be out of the game by now.

      Av almost got Ben KILLED

      Finney*

      Finney didn’t pick it up as he moved inside

      communication problem between AV and Finney – they have not playd much tohetjer

      Not his strong suit.

      Whoa whoa whoa..only room for one Rob here

      Finney … Sad horn

      Looked like he was expecting help in the inside. Had a guy on the outside as well. Tough to ask a guy to block two defenders.

      Score one more and take them out for the 4th.

      TD Bell!!! … maybe

      Can we just pay him already

      Steelers D is holding Hopkins catchless. He’s still still over 200+ yards behind AB, which I don’t think he gets in the last game.

      Yeah but he is making mental errors. I can live with physical ones. These are frustrating

      Could we get a replay of the celebration? I’m confused

      Sloppy hold from Berry

      Now. Wait. LB didn’t go to the ground correctly.

      Not with those QBs

      Now people should sit.

    • DirtDawg1964

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

    • Iulo

    • alevin16

    • Chad Sanborn

    • ThePointe

    • DirtDawg1964

    • jsteeler

    • 6 ring circus

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • Mister Wirez

    • DirtDawg1964

    • jsteeler

    • StolenUpVotes

    • StolenUpVotes

    • DirtDawg1964

    • 6 ring circus

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • jsteeler

    • ThePointe

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Taylor Williams

    • Mister Wirez

    • Rob

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • capehouse

    • Yeshaya

    • Taylor Williams

    • Smitty 6788

    • jsteeler

    • 6 ring circus

    • Yeshaya

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Taylor Williams

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Chad Weiss

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Phil Brenneman II

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • Taylor Williams

    • Phil Brenneman II

    • Chad Sanborn

    • Chad Weiss

    • jsteeler

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Rob

    • Taylor Williams

    • DirtDawg1964

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Chad Sanborn

    • alevin16

    • Taylor Williams

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • Applebite

    • Taylor Williams

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • Chad Weiss

    • Milton Farfara

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • Chad Sanborn

    • Taylor Williams

    • alevin16

    • jsteeler

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Taylor Williams

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Taylor Williams

      Well it was a nice shutout

      Wow! What a catch.

      no TD

      Did he get that foot in?

      Great catch and footwork.

      damn that is a catch. unbelievable

      Patriots are challenging the ruling on the field

      Can’t get upset about that. Haden did all he could lol. Hopkins just being Hopkins lol

      Totally got both feet in. Wow.

      They just gave up their first positive yards passing last play of third qtr and u wanna trash someone on coverage? Not even the guy who gave up the pass.

      What a play!

      went from an A + to an A –

      Yeah, if we’re gonna lose the shut out might as well do it in style. As long as he doesnt get 200 more AB wins the crown

      I guess it comes down to which way the Pats want it called. If they want it to be good it will be good, otherwise no catch

      AB isn’t alone in this league.

      After challenging the play of a TD. The play is an incomplete pass

      Damn, that wasn’t luck at all.

      hahahah blocked EP. That makes up for the holding Hopkins got away with.

      offsides

      Trico, “he was holding”. Ha, ha! Love it.

      Oh c’mon

      Haden almost timed that perfectly

      Nah… He crouched and lost the ball simultaneously. The hit was taken to the Bicep/Shoulder region.

      Joe is still mad about giving up that TD.

      Haden been trying to make a play all game. I don’t blame him for trying

      he did get held

      I hear, but all in all he’s had a really solid first game back

      Yes but the Pats told the refs it did not happen

      NO!

      Petty call

      If lower that is a pick for two the other way

      Come on Bince

      The only guy in the same stratosphere as AB.

      Whew, now we won’t lose 28-27

      Thats a bad penalty. He was just kidding around with him.

      Such a dumb move Bince

      Haden may have given up a couple of catches but those were tough receptions. He made Hopkins work for those.

      Yeah cause Hopkins grabbing Haden’s entire shoulder pad means nothing right?

      That was taunting? I thought he was being funny.

      but no call on Gronkowski for taunting

      In all honestly its a shame that amazing catch happened in the 4th quarter of a blowout

      That catch was so good the NFL has decided to award the Patriots 14 points before next week’s game

      They’ve thrown that flag before for similar stuff. Just ridiculous.

      6…lol
    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

    • Taylor Williams

    • Steve Johnson

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Dee Evolution

    • Chad Weiss

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Mister Wirez

    • Rob

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • #7

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Mister Wirez

    • ryan72384

    • Taylor Williams

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Taylor Williams

    • Yeshaya

    • Rob

    • Chad Sanborn

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Yeshaya

    • DirtDawg1964

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

    • Mister Wirez

    • Yeshaya

    • ryan72384

    • alevin16

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Taylor Williams

    • Danny Porter

    • #7

    • Phil Brenneman II

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Chad Sanborn

    • Taylor Williams

    • Yeshaya

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Yeshaya

    • alevin16

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Chad Sanborn

    • ryan72384

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

    • Chad Weiss

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Emiliano Castrejón

    • Phil Brenneman II

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Rob

    • StolenUpVotes

    • jsteeler

    • Yeshaya

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • Yeshaya

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • capehouse

    • #7

    • NinjaMountie

    • Taylor Williams

    • Don

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      #teamstartjuju

      Talk to me when Julio scores TDs.

      How about BB7 passes are money. Ben doesn’t get the respect.

      Hey at least I put a positive spin on it!

      Turn out the lights, the party’s over.

      its a coaching mindset. The closer the game the more you feel you have to play conservative. The more of a blowout the game, you feel freer to let loose and try stuff.

      Yeah. He’s gone decently I think. Actually made some good pass blocks, so that’s an improvement over James Conner at least

      Called back in New England. Excessive celebration

      Glad they put ” JuJu on that beat” before going to the commercials lol

      JuJu’s stat line benefited greatly from that drive lol

      who do you sit?

      Last in scoring, 24th in yards. Good against the run but brutal against the pass.

      Yes, Rest Mcdonald and Joe Haden.

      I know! Just messing with ya! They are trying a lil too hard to make new td celebrations!

      So did Ben’s

      They want to see if he can help in the playoffs and how much.

      Bud is good at that play.

      Howw many TD passes for Ben?

      Ben Bell too.

      Losers list tonight? The run defence. Spence is a big culprit there.

      Should be 28 now

      He’s been good tonight. Wish we saw this every time from him.

      You all talking about sitting people??? Houston scores 4 TDs and converts one 2 pointer and we lose! 🙂

      I thought Hilton was going to get his 4th

      today

      2 I think

      Spence gets credited with the sack there, but Bud created it

      Spence got a sack Wow.

      I think part…just part of the reason the run D isn’t as good as we’ve been used to for 25 years is as a unit it’s not the top focus or priority anymore

      TRUTH

      Spence getting in on the sacks of fun!

    • Yeshaya

    • alevin16

    • jsteeler

    • StolenUpVotes

    • DirtDawg1964

    • DirtDawg1964

    • #7

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • ryan72384

    • Chad Sanborn

    • alevin16

    • jsteeler

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Mister Wirez

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Yeshaya

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • Chad Sanborn

    • ryan72384

    • Rob

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • renoir

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • #7

    • Chad Sanborn

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • DirtDawg1964

    • ryan72384

    • Chad Weiss

    • renoir

    • ryan72384

    • DirtDawg1964

    • #7

    • jsteeler

    • Emiliano Castrejón

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

    • Yeshaya

    • Rob

    • StolenUpVotes

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • ThePointe

    • renoir

    • Yeshaya

    • #7

    • DirtDawg1964

    • ryan72384

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • StolenUpVotes

    • Yeshaya

    • ryan72384

    • jsteeler

    • StolenUpVotes

    • renoir

    • mezzetin1

    • Phil Brenneman II

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • #7

    • alevin16

    • Mister Wirez

    • DirtDawg1964

    • renoir

    • Phil Brenneman II

    • John

    • Emiliano Castrejón

    • Don

    • Mister Wirez

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Yeshaya

    • StolenUpVotes

    • #7

    • Yeshaya

    • Yeshaya

    • StolenUpVotes

    • DirtDawg1964

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Stevie D

    • renoir

    • DirtDawg1964

    • DirtDawg1964

    • alevin16

    • Yeshaya

    • Jason Vancil

    • Jason Vancil

    • #7

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • Applebite

    • StolenUpVotes

    • renoir

    • Yeshaya

    • Rob

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • Danny Porter

      I said who? Then I shrugged because all the dbs I wanted were already gone.

      Oh you didnt know… sorry poor DX reference there…

      Me.

      Nope. Pined for more defensive help. But I don’t get locked into a mindset of “we needed to pick a CB there”. I just let the draft play out and try to evaluate the picks on who they got. Not what I think they needed to get.

      The Road Dogg Jesse James…

      Like they all do. Money.

      Espescially in the second round where we all thiought best te or cb there…

      Dilly dilly, sirs!

      Tunch called Nix a “real cement head” who “plays fullback like a billy goat.”

      I prostrate myself humbly before you then…

      Until every team took those 2nd round CBs at the end of the first and early in the 2nd..no one I really cared for at CB was there

      No AB lurking over his shoulder!

      Steelers played good-complete game against a bad team on the road, after a devastating home loss. Builds team character!

      accurate

      yeah but a wr…

      Smart too, none of that letting the ball bounce at the 10 and get downed at the 1

      Kinda wish Connor was getting these reps, but it is what it is!

      I had seen enough of Cobi Hamilton, DHB, Coates, and Rogers playing that many snaps in my lifetime to understand it was a bigger need than many realized

      So much for playing down to our competition

      I think Ridley surpassed Toussaint’s career rushing total on that last carry

      I think he is trying more stuff because of the lead

      Except for that run D

      Is Vance McDonald hurt again?

      Merry Christmas Victory!!!!!

      Merry Christmas everyone. Belated Happy Hanukkah. Whatever you celebrate, wish you all the best. Here’s to #7 in 2018.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

    • Emiliano Castrejón

    • Mister Wirez

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Yeshaya

      First game all season the boo birds haven’t come out of hiding when we went down by 4. Merry Christmas boo birds!

      I agree. Here’s to me in 2018

      Run defence

      Ridley’s looked all right to me – what did he do wrong?

      Spence

      1st round byyyyye! 🙋

      Or he looked like TJ once upon time lol

      Ridley was okay for a guy with a week’s practice. Eli had nice returns so I don’t think I can hang him on the receiving end (although that part was bad). Spence wasn’t great.

      A 28 point win and you immediately look for losers?

    • Steel City Slim

    • Steel City Slim

    • Chad Sanborn

    • Dee Evolution

    • DirtDawg1964

    • Yeshaya

    • #7

    • Rob

      Not terrible, but like 3.1 ypc which isn’t great. He did have good pass blocking though

      Wished they would have talked to Mike Hilton also!

      They did lock up the #1 pick though, so they don’t have much to not-play for

      It’s lit

      Ah, thank you, Santa.

      Eh, for a backup playing his first game, playing in garbage time when you know he’s gonna run. I’ll take it.

      The dejection and depression on the Lions’ sideline after they lost their 16th game against the Packers in ’08 was thick enough to cut with a knife. I don’t think the fan base nor most of the players deserve that kind of experience. It hurts seeing a fellow AFC North team go winless. I mean, I’ve laughed at Baltimore and Cincy’s misfortunes, but only because they put beating the Steelers on a pedestal and can never get accustomed to success.

      Yeah, kinda sucks because the team tanked on purpose. It’s not really the players’ fault. It’ll probably be better in the long-run, but still sucks while you’re in it.

      👩‍🏭🔥🔥🔥

      I actually saw him blocking on a late play!

      Rex Ryan learned who Hilton is!

      Sounds like something I would say!

      Think the steelers need to make a change at middle linebacker.Spence is just to slow.Like to see Kelsey get his shot at that position.And the other linebacker Farrington Huguenin for Moates.Time for the young guys to help get the team over the hump.Changes need to be made and we need to stop the running game up the middle.

      Me thinks mainly because their was so little chatter about us going their so soon in the draft…

      True enough but we also had Bryant coming back as well…