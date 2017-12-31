Hot Topics

    2017 Week 17 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    By Matthew Marczi December 31, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are ending their regular season with something of a whimper, at least based on the players they are choosing to sit for the regular season finale. The inactive list includes five players who have earned Pro Bowl honors and a sixth that objectively should have.

    Cameron Heyward is the only healthy scratch on defense, and Antonio Brown is injured, but Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and both Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro have been deactivated. The latter is surprising to me because DeCastro had played every snap of the season, and all but two a year ago, and never misses a practice. Meanwhile, the Patriots are playing everyone that is healthy.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster fielded the opening kickoff shy of the goal line and ran forward with power across the 25. Landry Jones took the field on a snowy, freezing day. From the 28, he looked for Martavis Bryant deep on first down, but the receiver collided with the defensive back before reaching the ball. On second down, Jones tossed the ball over the head of a defender for Roosevelt Nix, the fullback, for five yards. On third and five, Jones threw a checkdown on a nice pass from the angle to Fitzgerald Toussaint for the conversion.

    At the 40-yard line, out of 22 personnel, Stevan Ridley got the first carry of the day, finding room up the middle for 13 yards. He was stuffed for no gain on the following play. The new Steeler found room off the right side for 16 on second down.

    Down to the Browns’ 31, Jones connected with Smith-Schuster for a short pass for a minimal gain. Off of the reverse, Darrius Heyward-Bey took the ball from Toussaint around the right end and powered his way from distance for the score. He had a 60-yard rushing touchdown last season.

    Chris Boswell’s kickoff was held short of the goal line, and the kick coverage held the return short of the 25. Tyson Alualu, starting for Heyward, recorded a sack on the first play for an eight-yard loss. Back to the 14, Isaiah Crowell was held to two yards around the right side, tackled by Sean Spence. On third and very long, DeShone Kizer, holding onto the ball for far too long, was eventually sacked by Sean Davis, who was in coverage at the line after showing blitz at the start of the play.

    Punting from the two on fourth and 30 following a delay of game, Rogers fielded the punt on the Steelers’ 48, and ended up going backwards three yards, playing it cautious.

    On first down, Ridley picked up just a yard to the 46. Out of 12 personnel on second down, Jones dropped back and fired down the field looking for Smith-Schuster, the pass intercepted by Jabrill Peppers for his first pick of his career. But the defense forced a quick three-and-out in response, stopping Crowell for a loss after a four-yard gain on first down, and then Kizer throwing his first pass for an incompletion, throwing wide to Josh Gordon. The ensuing punt bounced off a Browns player’s foot and rerouted upfield for a poor net, favoring Pittsburgh.

    From the 25, a wide pass to Smith-Schuster was snagged for three yards. Finding Smith-Schuster again, he was able to cut up the sideline for a long gain. Ridley then ripped off a 21-yard again deep into Brown territory. He lost threw on a deep pitch on the following play. From the 20, Jones’ pass was high for Vance McDonald, incomplete. Again to Smith-Schuster, the rookie was three yards short of the first. Chris Boswell connected on his 36th field goal of the season.

    Or at least he would have if the Browns had not jumped offside. Now first and goal from the 4.5, Toussaint, following a pulling Ramon Foster, got down to the one-yard line. Ridley was held for only a gain of inches on second down. Now third and goal, the fullback dive to Nix got close, but he was ruled down short. Jerald Hawkins was a tackle-eligible on the play. Now fourth and goal, Nix got the ball again, but he was stopped immediately, resulting in a turnover on downs.

    After a stuff for a loss of one on first down, Kizer called a timeout with two seconds left in the first quarter. He threw quickly on a deep pass over everybody’s head on second down. Now third and long, under pressure, again the rookie’s pass was incomplete, this time low and off-line. The ensuing punt hit off Tyler Matakevich’s head and only reached the 28-yard line.

    Because of personnel issues, the Steelers burned a timeout to start their ensuing drive, already in field goal range. Jones then tripped with B.J. Finney stepping on his foot dropping back for play action. He stayed down to take the sack for a loss of six. On second and 16, a quick hitter to Martavis Bryant picked up 14. On third and short, Smith-Schuster was left open for an easy touchdown, his seven of the season.

    Kizer completed his first pass of the game to Duke Johnson for 11 yards. Another gain by Johnson preceded a blown coverage long gain to Josh Gordon, who outran Mike Mitchell, the safety on his back as he crossed the goal line. Gordon stepped out at the two. Kizer could not get the ball to his fullback facing pressure in his face by Arthur Moats on first and goal. Johnson scored from two yards out and, once again, paused for a moment to pray for Ryan Shazier, who is in the building. Artie Burns gave Johnson a pat after the play. The score now 14-7.

    Jones rolled out and hit Bryant for a first down following a touchback. A pass to Jesse James over the middle added seven. A pitch right to Toussaint added five to cross midfield. Another reception for Smith-Schuster added 11 to his total. Toussaint, showing a bit of shiftiness, picked up seven. A face mask penalty added 25 yards, a good call on Joe Schobert.

    Now down to the Browns’ 16, Toussaint again showed urgency for six up the middle. On a run right, Finney was wiped out, staying down after the play. Chris Hubbard checked in at center. On third and three, Jones looked for Eli Rogers into the end zone, overhead and incomplete. Yet a roughing the passer penalty on Myles Garrett extended the drive in the red zone. Ridley ran it in from six yards out to make it 21-7.

    After setting a new franchise record in scoring for a single season on the extra point, Boswell kicked the ball out of bounds to put the Browns on the 40. Kizer hit David Njoku for a short gain. Rashard Higgins then took a slant 56 yards for the score, their second 56-yard passing play of the day. 21-14 as a secondary fielding all of its starters continues to get burned by the worst passing offense in the league.

    Following a short kick return, a pass to Rogers added just one. On second and nine, a pitch to Ridley picked up seven yards. It was initially ruled that he fumbled and the ball was recovered by the Brown, but replay shows that he was down. Now third and two, Bryant could only break one tackle on a quick hitter that went for a loss. Jordan Berry punted 46 yards to the 31, and Peppers ended up going backwards for a loss of two.

    Kizer’s first pass following the punt was incomplete, under pressure by Spence. Kizer scrambled on third and seven for the first. Following a false start, Kizer scrambled again for nine, setting up second and six. He tried to get to the edge once again, but Watt was able to trip him up for a loss of one, technically his seventh sack of the year. On third and seven, the rookie’s throw was well short of the mark for an incompletion.

    The Browns’ punt beautifully exited stage left at the eight-yard line, setting up Pittsburgh deep in its own end with under two minutes to play in the half. On first down, Jones launched one deep to Smith-Schuster, coming down with a 46-yard contested catch. Bryant picked up about 15 on the following play. From the Browns’ 32, however, Jones was sacked, losing the ball, snatched out of the air by the Browns.

    Taking over at Pittsburgh’s 40, Kizer looked down the field and threw a pass far short of his receiver. Vince Williams recorded the team’s fourth sack of the game on second down, his eighth of the season. A checkdown pass to Johnson on third and 17 got just six to set up fourth and nine. Rogers added 14 yards on the punt return to about the 30 with 18 seconds remaining in the first half. Ridley’s two-yard run ended the quarter.

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

      La’canfora ” Steelers not confident in getting long term deal done with bell, however have full intentions on franchising him again”

      Is it weird that I’m more interested in the Patriots/Jets today?

      Go Steelers.

      It’s the safest way for the Steelers to have him on the roster for now.

      Lol. We play more starters in preseason games.

      This game is going to be good. Sitting starters, here is a look at the Steelers backups. Its nice to be able to look at them at the end of season. They know the playbook they have worked together all year. Get a win today! Go Steelers!

      And it still annoys me thinking of 15mill being used like that. We definitely will not be upgrading any other positions. Hope for a good draft.

      Let’s go Steelers!!!!!!!

      Jets as well

      I’m watching both games

      Happy New Year to all (except the Pats) and FIRE DANNY SMITH 🙂

      Here We Go! And J-E-T-S!

      LETS CLOSE THIS THING OUT 13-3 and ZERO injuries!!

      If the Pats are destroying the Jets, I would not be terribly upset if we lost and gave the Browns a win, especially after how their RB honored 50

      Happy new year everyone! Go Steelers.

      Is anyone drinking for the Steelers game AND then later for New Years Eve?

      Happy New Years everyone Go Steelers!!!!!!!!

      Wait, there’s another option?

      I’ve been drinking since yesterday lol

      if the pats win i couldnt care less who wins .. just no injuries that won heal in 2 weeks….. i think what woul be very cool is it duke scores a TD our D join him in the EZ with his tribute to 5 0…… that woud be class on the steelers part ..

    • heath miller

      if the pats win i couldnt care less who wins .. just no injuries that won heal in 2 weeks….. i think what woul be very cool is it duke scores a TD our D join him in the EZ with his tribute to 5 0…… that woud be class on the steelers part..GO STEELERSS

      Here we go Landry here we gooo!!

      Hope this stream is decent.

      Riveron would probably suspend all the Steelers for leaving the bench 😀

      You are a true Gladiator Greg.
      “Hail Emperor, those about to die salute you”

      And smokin weed all day!

    • pittfan

      That would be super cool especially at HF

      Go Steelers!!
      Happy New Year Steeler Nation

      California dreamin . I’m jealous

      In the spirit of our Supreme Leader, Coach Tomlin…. I’ve decided to rest all my jerseys this week.

      Oh yeah GO Jets

      Going to show everyone why he should have been starting the whole season!!! Lmao

      lol

    • alevin16

      In my best John Fascenda (sp?) voice…And so begins the Landry Jones Era

      I like the call to start the game

      Brady wearing a scuba top under the uni to keep warm.

      SLick track

      I like the throwing, get LJ some practice

      Rosie!

      SNOW BABY!!

      So far, I’m liking it.

      Oh no, get McDonald out of there!

      Grass monster got em

      Wait HES active? He has more missed games than the benched starters put together. Ugh

      Liking Ridley.

      LJ really looks like he stares down his receiver

      GO DHB!!!! Laundry man has 0 effort on a block chance. Bench him for Dobbs

      Fun stuff! I love it!

      DHB. I’m really liking it.

      Making it look easy

      Hey Bey still fast.

      Antonio who? 😉

    • alevin16

      Great just great, now that the play worked Haley will use it again and again in the playoffs.

      The Browns have a way of doing that .

    • CoachCot

      DHB is the best WR on the roster at running the reverse

      “All too easy ” -Darth Vader

      I’ll take it. Or use it as a tendency breaker. #ThoughtfullyNonRhythmic

      Jets are getting dominated straight down the field

      Hey-bey loves football. He would probably be in the park playing today if not signed with a team.

      He looked better than Martavis on that play.

      that was funny

      NE just scored

      Damn!

      He’s been a great team player in general, going from a 1st rounder to a special team playing #4 WR. And being a good leader while doing it (cough harrison cough)

      Have the Browns already called it a year…terrible talking. Cant say I do not like it however.

      easily at that

      Surprised he’s not sitting out team meetings wanting to play more. : )

      Great first drive. Glad to see DHB finally get to impact a game.

      Score update?

      Pats up 7-0

      Boz is getting good and landing kickoffs with the 5

      Time for Bud to break the sacks-a-game record!

      52

    • Yeshaya

      Go get em!! How many do we need for sack record?

      I think 3.5 more.

      I don’t get the knocks on Landry. He’s a very good backup.

      At this rate, we’ll get the sack record.

      As a true #2 I like him a lot

      4 more sacks to tie. I believe

      53

      Haha 3 more

      Keep that count going!

    • Yeshaya

      Is it bad I’m rooting for Duke Johnson to score a td? He’s been so classy with the Shaz prayer/celebration

    • ayub

      At this rate, we’ll get the sack record before the second quarter.

      lol

      Eli -3 yard return. Not a great look eli

      WHenever Rodgers catches a punt and holds it I see it as a win

      Kizer may be the most physically gifted QB in NFL. But he sure doesn’t have it between the ears.

    • Yeshaya

      Anybody here own an iphone X? If so, does that singing emoji commercial make you proud to own one?

      7-0

      Im rooting for him to score really

    • Yeshaya

      He reminds me of early ben a little, with the determination to never just throw it away.

    • Michael

      Please site examples.

      He can score after we get up 28-0

      That commercial is annoying.

      Jets offense 3 & out

      The Jets looking like the Browns today.

      And the browns look like.. the browns

      lmao

      score?

      That ball fluttered

      Happy New Year everyone! Love y’all and Hold it down!

    • alevin16

      There were 4 Browns there, was no one else open?

      Come on Landry

      HNY!

    • CoachCot

      Got fooled. Good play by Peppers and kind of a weak throw by LJ.

      Terrible decision.

      New year, same Jones

      James was wide open

    • Yeshaya

      Wow, first game we haven’t faced Joe Thomas since 06. That guy’s a beast. Much better than Cleve deserves

      THIS is why Ben is MVP

      Landry wants us to get the sack record. Get that D back on the field.

      Was INT tipped?

      Crazy Landry double coverage

      Peppers doing his best Larry Brown impression!

    • ThePointe

      Landry has improved incrementally each year, but he still makes really boneheaded decisions.

    • alevin16

      Landry Jones is truly Mike Tomzcak. A good QB not a great one

      You spoke too soon!

    • Jay Clam

      I think any of us in here could intercept a Landry Jones pass.

      Landry, Landry, Landry. Tsk, tsk, tsk.

      Trying to squeeze it in between two defenders who are absolutely smothering JuJu? Who do you think you are? Kizer?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      will the real Landry Jones stand up? Oh…he did

    • Michael

    • Matt Manzo

    • Jaybird

    • CoachCot

      Didn’t look like he was going to be early/pre-snap. Good job on his part. Fooled LJ

    • GravityWon

      Ugh. Was hoping LAndry had a dominating day so I wouldn’t have to read 5000 posts about what a lousy backup he is.

    • Matt Manzo

    • Doug Andrews

      Landry doing his BB impression only Lj completes the ball to the wrong team

    • Michael

    • HopeHarveys

      And that’s why Steelers fans aren’t in Landry’s corner.

    • alevin16

      DOes anyone know if James Harrison has played yet?

    • DarthYinzer

    • Steeldog22

    • capehouse

      Good thing the D came to play.

    • Doug Andrews

      Wonder how long he’ll wait before he complains about snaps in NE

    • DarthYinzer

    • Matt Manzo

    • DirtDawg1964

      Good in practice. Not so good during actual games. Barely trust him to win games against 0-15 teams never mind good ones.

    • walter

    • CoachCot

    • Doug Andrews

      We might need a defensive TD or two based on the way LJ is slinging it to the wrong team

    • Jaybird

      Brady just took a hard sack. Good for him . I hope it hurt.

    • Milton Farfara

      Looks like Landry wants to get his 2 ints out of the way early so he can have a nice smooth game the rest of the way. 1 down 1 to go.
      GO STEELERS! ! !

    • alevin16

      LJ don’t throw to juju anymore you are going to get him killed

    • Steeldog22

      Ju Ju has some strong hands

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Beautiful double coverage on Gronk too. Hope Steelers are watching tape.

    • CoachCot

      JuJu is so good after the catch

    • Doug Andrews

      Good body control also. He’s a strong receiver

    • CoachCot

      Remember when people threw a fit that Ridley was signed over Watson? lol

    • Doug Andrews

      Steven Ridley’s been a nice pickup so far

    • alevin16

      Man that Tim Worley has some wheels

      Lol

      Lol.

      ew

    • Agustin-ARG

      Like this Ridley, have nice moves and good burst with space

    • Doug Andrews

      What’s Toussaint saying now…..”Put me in coach” lol

    • Steeldog22

      Front office sucks.

    • HopeHarveys

      It’s almost like we traded Deebo for Ridley

      Lol

      Harrison on the field.

    • Doug Andrews

      Harrison dropping in coverage

      Have your sun dial ready?

    • Michael

      If Shazier endures medical retirement, do we pick up a COMP pick?

    • Steeldog22

      Jets moving the ball.

    • Doug Andrews

      They just gave up a QB scramble to his side

    • Jaybird

      And the jets start moving the ball. Hmmmm.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Jets driving…go jets

    • alevin16

      Let Boz kick, he needs the points

    • Doug Andrews

      Big plays being given up when Deebo on the field

      He’s off it now lol

      Yeah and they got a tackle for loss lol

    • Agustin-ARG

      Browns being browns

      LOL

    • John Phillips

      Wish we had “luck” like that against New England

      Really makes you wonder haha

    • alevin16

      what happened?

      Hes undercover thats the plan lol

    • Dee Evolution

      Tomlin replied, “Hold this while I make up my mind.”

    • Doug Andrews

      The whole saga is over rated time to move on

      Rust

    • DirtDawg1964

      Is it wrong to cheer against a running TD? I not so wisely chose Jones on the “over” of 1.5 TD throws.

      That was BOLD

    • John Phillips

      Same play

      I don’t like that play call

    • Doug Andrews

      Why run the ball toward the teeth of Defense when they stopped that on 3 plays before….Cmon Haley

      boooo

      Ugh

    • HopeHarveys

      Let’s get 2 points.

      Creative.

      I feel bad for Nix there lol

    • capehouse

      geez good call to go for it, but bad call on the FB dive twice.

    • Doug Andrews

      Best offense today has to be the defense….we need a defensive score today

    • DirtDawg1964

      It was dumb, is what it was! I had him as under and then realized I’d be cheering against him the whole game. And I’m not a fan to begin with.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Shovel pass. Seems to work every time. Maybe because they never use it

    • DirtDawg1964

      Whenever we are at the one everyone says RUN THE BALL. Because, you know, it’s a guaranteed score.

      Um. No. It isn’t.

      Not saying we shouldn’t run it. But you can’t have that as your only play.

      Oh well it’s 7-3 NE right now

    • HopeHarveys

      Will anyone be upset if Haley has a star on his helmet next year?

      I will be confused if he is wearing a helmet next year

      Jets got 3

      Still better than Airhead

    • Doug Andrews

      I might be he’s done well. Got BB to change his style of play to extend his career

      Why isn’t Harrison playing? Stupid Butler!

    • Arthur Branch

      Looked like Shazier was standing.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Top ten offence in yards and scoring four years in a row. Last time that happened for the Steelers? 1970s with Bradshaw, Franco, Swann, Webby, et al.

      Riveron let a Jet score stand?

    • HopeHarveys

      I think so too. I’d be nervous about the offensive sharpness under a new OC.

      Jets kicked FG. Stepping stone.

    • #7

      Kizer isn’t very smart considering he went to Notre Dame

      Has the Jet D made any stops yet?

    • DirtDawg1964

      They were marching hard. With Harrison in the field. As soon as he left they got stoned.

    • Doug Andrews

      We might get another Arians run everyone out in coverage type OC that almost got Ben killed

    • walter

      They probably wouldnt even have let him play in this game

    • HopeHarveys

      Ben’s career would be over if he’d played much longer with BA.

      Yes

      Yep. Made big stop on NE’s second drive. Pats were marching hard.

      Yep. And another just now.

    • pittfan

      just did. 7-3 baD GUYS.

      Like Palmer’s.

      Yes. That sacked Brady last drive to end it

    • Doug Andrews

      Put Deebo back in the game. Jets need some more big plays

      STUPID BELLICHECK!! HARRISON IS BEST OLB of any in nfl

    • Rob

      Good. Watching the Jets/Pats game..every time he’s on the field a big play to his side happens.

    • alevin16

      I just tuned into the Jets game and the announcer just blew his load on a Pats ST tackle. He must have almost had a heart attack on the Pats TD

    • Doug Andrews

      Typical Jim Nance Patriots jock riding

    • alevin16

      Wouldn’t that be a kick in the butt if Harrison did not work out and they cut him after the game

      the dude on NFL network nearly drooled over brady for mvp

    • alevin16

      Wow 82 was wide open for a first, Kizer just did not see him

    • DirtDawg1964

      “Next man up Fitz. Unless it’s you. Then we sign someone who hasn’t played in months. But don’t live in your fears. Well, you should. Because you’re not very good. Now, get out of my way before I unleash Hell. On you.”

    • #7

      Come on Butler! Put Harrison in! He had 5 sacks last year!

      Hate for anyone to get fired but oh well

    • capehouse

      haha sammie coates couldn’t even catch it to down it

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Way to use your head, Tyler!

      Coates couldn’t even catch a ball on the bounce…man this dude

    • HopeHarveys

      Palmer’s been beat up. Also Ben tends to hold the ball longer than Carson. I agree with the point you made about the 70’s team, and would add that Haley’s improved Ben’s discipline at QB.

      That cannot happen LJ/TH

      timeout? wtf

    • DirtDawg1964

      “The routine throws are the ones Kizwr hasn’t made enough”. Um. Yeah, that’s a problem. Everyone can make the routine throws. Even Landry can.

    • alevin16

      Seriously? You were standing on the sidelines this whole time and you couldnt get it right? Wow

    • HopeHarveys

      It would be satisfying to be honest.

    • DirtDawg1964

      It’s almost like they had a three minute replay review.

    • Doug Andrews

      Let’s go Petty nice throw Bryce. Tack on a 15yrd penalty and Jets are driving

      True. With much worse judgment.

    • #7

      Watching Dirty Laundry Jones is painful

      Got to get out from behind the center

    • DirtDawg1964

      Landry was in the huddle and he was thinking “hey, where’s AB? And Bell? Coach! We need our guys in here!”

      Yes, please. Just stay there Landry.

      need 5 more for #10

    • alevin16

      Landry should get half credit on that sack

      Jones sacks himself.

    • #7

      Should have benched Ben for Jones after the Jax game

      Nice throw

      lmao

      There lived a country bot boy named JuJu B Good!

      Bryce Petty. Future HOFamer.

      Boz needs 3 more points i think to tie Norm

      Cleveland Browns…mailing it in

      DB almost got back to that ball. Jones needs to put some zest on that.

    • Doug Andrews

      Jets got a break on that one

      They might because its going to be hard learning a new system

      face fumble

      Waiting for Riveron to overrule

      Stepped on

      Are the Patriots resting their starters?

    • DirtDawg1964

      Jets we’re drivng. Third and eight at the 22.

      No

    • Shannon Stephenson

      yes…playing well. going for a FG now

      Yeah, but facts aren’t funny. I prefer funny.

      Jets missed FG

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Oooff… just checking in. Can’t lie, I wasn’t a big fan of the decision to sit Ben and Bell, but it’s looking good so far.

      Dammit

      J’s miss 40 yrd FG

      Just ain’t in the cards for us

    • Dee Evolution

      Couldn’t tell by the way the Jets are playing them.

    • Michael

      JuJu’s draft profile says he’s average possession-type WR, hard to gain separation.

      Oh jets….

    • DirtDawg1964

      Badly shanked FG attempt by the Jets. Oh good. Because they don’t need the points.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Elijah McGuire has been killing the Jets all game.

      “I know, let’s go back to Elijah McGuire.”

      3 carries, -9 yards.

    • Dee Evolution

    • capehouse

      Chickillo just got owned

    • Nathanael Dory

      Go Duke!

    • #7

    • walter

      Sounds like MB this year

    • Doug Andrews

      Another Mike Mitchell highlight for the other team!!!!!

    • alevin16

    • CoachCot

      On Haden too

    • #7

      Harrison would never have allowed that touchdown to happen

    • Jaybird

      Tony Romo just recited Caddy Shack. You gotta love it.

    • walter

      Chikadillo and Moats way better than Harrison

    • pittfan

      GET ALBERTO ON THE PHONE STAT!!!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Sooo… Gordon’s their only serious weapon – how are we letting him beat us?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Mitchell is the worst safety valve. Not saying it was all on him but man, our other guys just cannot be beat because he isn’t saving anything.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Haden actually points to Mike. As in “you’ve got him”. And Mike takes a bad angle.

      But the announcer thinks it was on Haden. Not sure about that.

    • Doug Andrews

      Steelers need a good coverage safety this offseason

    • CoachCot

      What a terrible throw

      I tried to buy a Chickadillo jersey for X mas !

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Jets are POUNDING Brady.

    • CoachCot

      I say it’s on both from my vantage point

    • Doug Andrews

      Mike’s lost a step or two

    • Mister Wirez

      Mitchell always out of position to make a play on the bombs… Pathetic Mike

    • alevin16

      We seem to have trouble with that play, covering the back coming out

    • BurghBoy412

      Mitchell late again. Good Lord this team needs a younger faster more athletic FS!!!!

    • BigBodyBeer

      He seriously never makes a play. Like, dam*, not once has he done anything of note this whole year other than get hurt and let someone else play.

    • alevin16

    • Doug Andrews

    • Dee Evolution

      In other news, Tom Brady’s gynecologist is pretty pleased with him only having 1 sack today.

    • #7

    • HopeHarveys

      Respect for Duke Johnson

    • Milton Farfara

      Is anybody else hoping the rumors of Todd Hailey becoming the Cardinals OC come true? Or is it just wishful thinking on my part?
      GO STEELERS! ! !

      Nice job Duke

    • capehouse

      should have used some sort of goal line D there with McCullers in the middle. what is Butler thinking going 3-4 there? stupid

      Yep. Bye Todd

    • CoachCot

      Careful what you wish for

      Go Duke!!!

    • Steeldog22

      Yeah. Joe has to be a little deeper there. Similar to Artie’s recent burn.

    • Steeler Nation

      i think he is too slow for anywhere on the field! We need a FS

    • #7

      Should have put Harrison in

    • HopeHarveys

      It took a few years for the O to get up to speed when TH came on. I’d be nervous about a lost year with Ben so close to the end.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Who’s the OC if he leaves? Do we give it to receivers coach Mann?

    • Michael

      Door bell rang, missed the big play that got the Browns into red zone. What did I miss?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      he is retiring

    • HopeHarveys

      Probably QB coach Randy Fietner

    • Mister Wirez

      Just like that, Mike Mitchell gives up a bomb then score. Happy New Year Mikey!

    • BurghBoy412

      If I’m GM there is no way I bring back Mitchell at an 8 mil cap hit next year.

    • Doug Andrews

      Mitchell not even backpedaling just standing there waiting to react off the WR. Time for a change at Safety.

    • walter

      Are we losing and the jets winning?

    • CoachCot

      Haden and MM give up a bomb to Gordon. Johnson bangs it in from the 2

      Old Black Betty bam-a-lam…

      What did we miss? Who’s at the door? 😁

    • #7

      Without Mitchell, who on the team is left to deliver cheap hits 30 yards downfield?

      Or ten

      Shall I say typical MM?

    • BurghBoy412

      Golden could probably do the same

      Golden?

    • Ring4Shaz

      I’m the President of the Bryce Petty fan club. Send me $100 each for membership

    • Steeldog22

      Mitchell 2017. Too many injuries. Too many TDs.

      I lied to save face. Mom with laundry basket. Red faced…

    • HopeHarveys

      Steelers up 14-7
      Pats up 7-3

    • Ring4Shaz

      I’d give Hilton a shot at that job

    • Mister Wirez

    • BurghBoy412

    • Ring4Shaz

    • Doug Andrews

      How do the Browns not challenge that one. Obviously incomplete

    • 6 ring circus

      Only in Steeler depot alternate bizzaro world, lol…

    • HopeHarveys

      Great to see so much consistency on what is a catch in the NFL

    • Steeldog22

    • Jason Vancil

    • Ring4Shaz

    • pittfan

      hey, easy on #23, wasnt too long ago HE was the most solid guy we had back there.

    • Doug Andrews

      Just darn right ridiculous. You just hope a big catch doesn’t end up in the lap of the replay booth

    • Mister Wirez

      Brown’s just want to go home.

    • BurghBoy412

      No way Mitchell is worth the 8 mil cap hit

    • Ring4Shaz

      Fitzgerald

    • Doug Andrews

      I think they want Coach Jackson to go jump in Lake Erie

    • alevin16

      Fitz it running with authority, I cannot imagine why, it is a ridley…I mean riddle

    • BurghBoy412

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Eh…..those were some dark days if they ever existed lol. I guess that argument could be made but he has never been great for us.

    • Mister Wirez

      JuJu NFL YOTY

    • #7

    • Ring4Shaz

    • pittfan

    • Nathanael Dory

      Toussaint with more pop in his runs

    • HopeHarveys

      They shouldn’t change the ruling on the field unless it’s indisputable. Plain and simple.

    • #7

      What the hell was Finney doing there?

    • Darth Blount 47

      BJ Finney injured? That’s no bueno.

    • 6 ring circus

      Hubbs gonna get paid next year…

    • Mister Wirez

    • Shannon Stephenson

      That is a strange looking injury…did not look like much

    • Michael

      Who’s Booger?

    • Doug Andrews

    • Jason Vancil

      The head Ref. Jerome Booger.

    • alevin16

      A shame it cannot be by us

    • NinjaMountie

      Who plays center now

    • Ring4Shaz

    • HopeHarveys

    • pittfan

      mother hubbard at center? oh geez

    • Steeldog22

      He’s earned it.

    • Mister Wirez

      Big man mystery injury…

    • Ring4Shaz

      I thought maybe it was a shot in the nuts by the way he was acting.

    • CoachCot

    • Doug Andrews

      Nothing like that fade to Eli. Thank you Miles Garrett

    • GravityWon

      Strong arm, good size, can run.

      Constantly makes bad choices

    • Steeldog22

      Some good timing for him too with Gilbert.

    • #7

      Here’s where we’ll miss Harrison. He’s the 4th string center

    • alevin16

      Good answer drive!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Baby stuff. Wouldn’t throw the flag.

    • Ring4Shaz

      LOL Browns

      Excellent long snapper

    • CoachCot

      Not a bad call, but LJ has to give him a chance

      He’s NO long snapper though.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Ridley 1Td – Harrison 0 sacks lol

    • PaeperCup

      Hey Guys. Killer B’s look good today!

    • alevin16

      Boz now needs a FG to pass Norm

    • Canadiana

      Terrible call on garrett

    • HopeHarveys

      JV team doing work

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Ridley’s a baller.

    • Doug Andrews

      The call was fine the player was not. JuJu or MB need to run that route

    • Mister Wirez

      Browns 0-16

    • Ring4Shaz

      Ridley for Harrison? We may have got the best part of the deal here.

    • Aj Gentile

      Did they think Garret was late and didnt have to throw him down? I don’t know what else it couldve been

    • Darth Blount 47

      I don’t give a crap what anyone says….. This Patriots team is NOT special.

      Had to think a minute, but, lol.

      Yup.

      +1,000.

    • #7

      I want to see Dobbs. I already know what Dirty Laundry is.

    • alevin16

      Their MVP Al RIveron makes them special

    • Canadiana

      How about this backup oline, not too shabby

    • Danny Porter

      As usual the refs are helping NE

    • Darth Blount 47

      R I G G E D.

    • alevin16

      Damn those Jets, you did not have to interfere

    • 6 ring circus

      Jets have more PI than a private investigator…

    • Nathanael Dory

      Im happy with the TD but the call on Garrett wasnt a good one at all

    • Ring4Shaz

      Someone should make a Browns ’17 video montage to Cyndi Lauper music

    • Canadiana

      4th quarter I can see Dobbs coming in, it’s still important for Landry to get reps if he is ever needed in playoffs

      How many teams can boast TWO guys with the nickname Dirty!?

    • Mister Wirez

      They are the luckiest SOB’s, plus the officials regularly give them helping hand jobs!

    • David Henderson

      Why not Heyward-Bey at Safety? He could possibly catch someone from behind!! Mitchell damn sure can’t!

    • BigBodyBeer

      I’d say better than the mid to late 2000s o-line that played in multiple Superbowls

    • Doug Andrews

      Ridley better have saved some of those Patriot playbook notes for us.

    • #7

      If Jones is needed, then god help us all

    • Ring4Shaz

      Jesus. 42 yard PI favoring the Patsies. Where have we seen that before

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s UNREAL the amount of calls they just so happen to get.

      Makes you wonder huh

    • #7

      PI needs to be a 15 yard penalty like it is in college, not a spot foul. Too many shenanigans go on with that call

    • alevin16

      Its pretty rare, I think it only happens in EVERY game they play

    • Danny Porter

      Come on defense

    • capehouse

      Watt burned

    • Agustin-ARG

      another bad angle…

    • alevin16

      getting sloppy D

    • Doug Andrews

      They moved the Patriots game time up to 1pm but the refs continue with the BS calls

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Serious question, do we have the worst safety duo in the NFL? I don’t watch a ton of the other teams and am sort of curious.

      I agree with that

    • Shannon Stephenson

      NE TD

    • Doug Andrews

      What’s Mitchell doing on that play. Looks like he was guessing

      Wow.

    • 6 ring circus

      No doubt, for a superbowl capable team…imagine if that wasn’t the case…

    • Jaybird

      Lol Watt? Where’s the safeties as usually?

    • Danny Porter

      Safety needs to be a priority in FA and/or the draft

    • Mister Wirez

      Another bomb and miss by all DB’s

    • Nathanael Dory

      Our safeties in coverage are horrible.

    • ThatGuy

      How does Mike Mitchell take the worst angles every single week?

    • #7

      Davis and Mitchell both are atrocious

    • Darth Blount 47

      New England can’t move the ball AT ALL in the 2nd Quarter.

      “Quick, give them a 44 yd Pass Interference call.”

      TD Patriots.

      “Brilliant.”

    • Frank Martin

      The Steelers achilles heel on defense is the 50+ yard TD pass. That’s a bad thing to have for an achilles heel.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      It should have been a priority coming in.

    • Steeldog22

      He prides himself on consistency.

    • Ring4Shaz

      our safeties are big Cleveland fans

    • ThatGuy

    • Canadiana

    • Mister Wirez

      He’s a dumb ass gangster wannabe, with minimal skills.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Can Big Dan play some safety?

    • PaeperCup

      it’s ok, I expect this from our backup secondary…..oh wait

    • Doug Andrews

      We need some playmakers at Safety. I’m still waiting for Davis

    • BigBodyBeer

      He has the same speed and lateral movement as Mitchell

    • 6 ring circus

      Strategy to defeat the Steelers…go deep…then go deep again.

    • Kevin Schwartz

    • Jaybird

    • Mister Wirez

      What happened to keeping everything in front of you scheme?

    • #7

      Can Golden be any worse? Serious question

    • alevin16

      He was down, Riveron says fumble

    • Phil Brenneman II

    • Aj Gentile

    • Yeshaya

      “An elbow equals two feet” By that standard every single running back is down as soon as they take two steps. Wth, is CBS resting their starters too?

    • #7

    • #beatthepats

      Davis? Atlest he make some plays- mitchell hasnt made one in 2 years

    • Canadiana

    • pittfan

    • David Henderson

    • Michael

      Name one other team that consistently gives up big bombs all season. #Steelers, SMH.

    • Doug Andrews

      Put in Golden and Wilcox or even Allen somebody but Davis and Mitchell

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Been saying this for 2-3 years. Golden hasn’t been good either but people bash the crap out of him and tend to overlook Mitchell doing the game things.

    • HopeHarveys

      Eric Reid on your wishlist this offseason?

    • #beatthepats

      Amen wilcox can play, he was a beast for dallas

    • Yeshaya

      Why is this taking so long?

    • BurghBoy412

      His brother Justin from Stanford.

    • CoachCot

      Solution will come via Draft not FA

    • Doug Andrews

      Surprised they haven’t given him a bigger role. Agreed he seemed pretty good with Dallas

    • alevin16

      Riveron has his hands over his eyes so he can legitimately say not enough to overturn the call on the field

    • Yeshaya

      To deshaun kizer. Ugh

    • NinjaMountie

      We can’t afford Becky reid

    • #beatthepats

    • pittfan

    • DirtDawg1964

      How can NY take so long to review this? You only need to look at a single replay to know it’s not a fumble.

    • #beatthepats

      Riveron is waiting to see what belichek says

    • Doug Andrews

      Finally replay gets it right

    • pittfan

      ALBERTO”: DONT WORRY, WE’LL SCREW THEM WHEN IT MATTERS”

    • Rob

      The only thing I find interesting/curious about our fo/coaching staff… we drafted and brought in man coverage guys and we still play primarily zone coverage. Why do that?

    • 6 ring circus

    • alevin16

      Someone else called that, Riveron was in the bathroom

    • Aj Gentile

      I’m not sure if he is the FS type

    • Jeff McNeill

      12-3 seems to be working.

    • Rob

      He is in terms of what i think they expected, but overall, he was an ok stopgap. Not great, not terrible.

    • Steve Johnson

      This secondary is Pathetic!

    • Doug Andrews

      I don’t know 6 ring. He was making some plays with Carolina. Not sure what’s happened maybe he’s just gotten older and lost a few steps or maybe the Carolina defense made him look better than he actually was.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Because man coverage isn’t the panacea and won’t fix everything that ails you. Zone allows you to play with your eyes towards the QB. That as it’s advantages at times.

      It’s nice to mix it up though.

    • BurghBoy412

      He’s a box Safety. He’s a good player but not exactly what the Steelers need.

    • NinjaMountie

      Secondares are funny things

    • 6 ring circus

      That’s a reasonable explanation.

    • Bridgeburner10

      Why can’t we just put away crappy teams early?

    • #7

      Tripledares are no joke

    • Aj Gentile

      He great by the line but i havent seen him make many plays in coverage

    • BurghBoy412

      RiverRob is off Today. He’s at the Pats game in the box with Kraft.

    • 6 ring circus

      He’s french!

    • NinjaMountie

      Tripledoubledogdares are the worst

    • Steve Johnson

      Why? The way the secondary is making Cleveland WR’s look, this game is far from being over.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      In this case, it’s really been two big plays.

    • Rob

      Not saying it would fix everything. Not even talking about which one is better.

      The strategy is like drafting 4-3 guys when you run a 3-4. It’s seemingly counterintuitive.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Man I remember how much crap I was getting 2 and 3 years ago dogging on Mitchell. I wish I wasn’t right truth be told but I am surprised how long it took everyone to see it. We had a bunch of people talking about him being borderline probowl and I never saw it. He was solid for a year or 2 but never more than that.

    • Steve Johnson

    • Doug Andrews

      4 int’s and 3.5 sacks with Carolina. We sure haven’t seen that kind of yearly production from him

    • Rob

      Didn’t say one works or doesn’t.

    • BigBodyBeer

      Thin line between bad and terrible.. he’s certainly bad

    • BurghBoy412

      FIRE Carnell Lake!!!!

    • Buccos9

      The Steelers safety play is below the line and needs to be upgraded. Mike Mitchell is an occasional big hit and not a lot else except supposed leadership and communication. They need a free safety with speed and the ability to break up passes and make interceptions.

    • Steve Johnson

      If they are going to throw away the game, let’s see Brian Allen.

    • NinjaMountie

      kidding? It’s Ben’s fault

    • Ty Rettew

      Oh let’s put pressure back on Kizer? Only an idiot would change what’s working. Smh

    • walter

    • HopeHarveys

      I’d put him in for Haden.

    • BurghBoy412

      Actually should’ve blamed Haley

    • Ring4Shaz

      this defense is typical crap. i worry that Haden isn’t going to be the savior

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m all for making a change, especially if this team continues to slip and give up huge chunks in the secondary.

    • pittfan

      pUTZ’: 4 1ST dwons by penalty today….riggged??

    • #7

      It’s an offensive driven team. Has been for years now. D just has to be “good enough”

    • CoachCot

    • walter

    • 6 ring circus

      I remember your rants! Back then we were all like, let’s wait and see…we’ve waited and seen…

    • BurghBoy412

      IMO Lake should’ve been let go years ago.

    • #7

      Think Harrison could have made that play?

    • HopeHarveys

      Steelers up 21-14
      Pats up 14-3

    • Steve Johnson

      Joe Haden is ok, nothing special about him IMO. I would take a look at Eli Apple in the offseason, see what the Giants are asking for him.

      But, I do think they need a new voice and leader in the secondary.

    • Steeldog22

      For some reason I wish we had that other field goal.

    • Mister Wirez

      Too bad the Jets are so bad.

    • Rob

      Yeah the Jets aren’t beating anyone

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Pats lighting it up….21-3

    • HopeHarveys

      That missed FG, jeez 🙁

    • 6 ring circus

      Lets do it…Pats are gonna win.

    • Mister Wirez

      2 sacks to tie all time Steelers leaders. 1994 with 55

    • Doug Andrews

      Started off good but the ship is sinking fast. THey’ll probably get throttled in the second half

    • walter

      What happened dupree get a coverage sack?

    • BurghBoy412

      Oh yeah, Harrison would’ve intercepted the ball and sacked the QB on that one.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Everytime I flip over there is a flag on the Jets secondary. Has Brady even completed a pass?

    • HopeHarveys

      It’s playoff time

    • 6 ring circus

      By the backups

    • Mister Wirez

      Don’t do that… Lol

    • Rob

      Yeah it’s getting ugly fast

    • Mister Wirez

      We had our chance…

    • PaeperCup

      yeah, it’s ridiculous…all the calls going one way. There was just an offside called on the Jets could have been a false start on the Pats….but wasn’t

    • pittfan

      4 -1st downs by penalty today…

    • Shannon Stephenson

    • Agustin-ARG

      Oh juju

    • Ring4Shaz

      Harrison could have Instagram’ed about how he was disrespected by the Steeler coaches on that play

    • alevin16

      all juju

    • Doug Andrews

      Juju is a hongry young WR.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      That is the high point and fight Bryant still hasn’t quite learned.

    • #7

      “I was promised 25% of the sacks and turnovers”

    • Steeldog22

      I think any discussion about Ju Ju being a bad second round pick are completely buried.

    • pittfan

      MARTAY!!!

    • PaeperCup

    • #7

      Captain Obvious

    • Ring4Shaz

      It’s JuJu’s world

    • pittfan

    • Doug Andrews

      There’s Landry at his best!

    • walter

    • CoachCot

    • #7

    • DirtDawg1964

    • alevin16

      Well this is their Super Bowl

    • ThatGuy

      Ok the Landry experiment is over

    • PaeperCup

      more opportunityu for our defense to get that sack record

    • 6 ring circus

      An intercepted fumble?

    • Chopper

      Dobbs time

    • Doug Andrews

      Anyone else ready to see Josh Dobbs?

    • DirtDawg1964

      Tuck it away Landry. Good grief.

    • pittfan

      HE’LL NEVER BE OUR GUY

    • Steeldog22

    • Ring4Shaz

      There’s your pro-bowl tackle, Villanueva. nice job

    • CoachCot

      55

    • NinjaMountie

    • BurghBoy412

      No and he’s short arming a lot of passes

    • Rob

      The reason why is because he played through injuries his first few years. Clearly not insignificant ones since they required offseason surgery. Hard to actually judge whether a player is good or bad based on that info. And even then, he was hardly the reason we would lose games on defense. Then he was average with some great moments for about 2 years, and now he’s average to below average with no great moments. It is what it is.

    • ThatGuy

      At least give Dobbs some reps

    • BigBodyBeer

      What a pass lol

    • #7

      Remember all the calls for Ben to be benched earlier in the season? That was hilarious

    • BurghBoy412

      No the refs are lighting it up

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Villanueva getting Landry killed today

    • Doug Andrews

      Duke Johnson just doesn’t want to block anyone. Looks like the second sack he’s gave up

    • will

      Duprpee showing nothing!

    • Ring4Shaz

      Bince!!

    • Steeldog22

      He wants to see Dobbs.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Bince needs to stop the jump celebrations. I have seen some leg injuries come from that lol. We need him.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Well, that was fun.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah….we have given up a ton of sacks this year

    • walter

      Maybe he can run for president

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Sooo… there’s no chance the FO thinks they can roll with Landry as the starter if Ben leaves, right? Right? They’re gonna find someone better, right? Right?

    • will

      Peezy looking more jovial than normal.

    • pittfan

      what was THAT about?? TJ and DUKE?

    • Steeldog22

      Joey Porter seeing if Watt talked appropriate smack.

    • BurghBoy412

      So is Harrison!

    • Doug Andrews

      So do the Steelers get the sack record in the 3rd or 4th quarter?

    • alevin16

      I don’t think it was anything bad, the ref was right there listening

    • CoachCot

    • PaeperCup

    • NinjaMountie

    • BurghBoy412

      I think he secretly wants to be a Steeler

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Injuries to me aren’t an excuse though. If an injury is bad enough to significantly hinger your play you shouldn’t be in anyway.

      That is what I never understood about the Blake situation. They blamed his season on injury. If his injury made him the worst CB in the NFL why was he still playing?

    • DirtDawg1964

      It’s a lot like watching a preseason game, really hard to get too excited about it.

    • alevin16

      Any word on Finney?

      He’s fat

      lol

    • HopeHarveys

      Quad injury. Questionable. Nothing since right after he left the field.

    • Danny Porter

      So much for the Jets
      21-3 NE

    • pittfan

      seemed like that to me too.

    • CoachCot

      I am one who gets excited during the preseason lol

    • BurghBoy412

      His military service earned him a pro bowl

    • Michael

      Where they saying Merry X’mas between Watts and RB?

    • PaeperCup

    • alevin16

      Ok that has to be the best response I have ever gotten, well played sir!

    • 6 ring circus

      I guess Joey didn’t want JH being responsible for setting that record either?! The team record.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Stating the obvious, but I’d be way more relaxed if it was 21-7.

    • alevin16

      Thanks

    • Doug Andrews

      Strange injury he fell on his but

    • Ring4Shaz

      fat-shamer

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Do we get the ball to start the 2nd half?

    • alevin16

      no

    • BurghBoy412

      How’s James Harrison playing today??

    • Ring4Shaz

      yeah, but we decided to play this game with only 9 guys on defense, no safeties

    • DirtDawg1964

      Well, an okay first half. Still lots to whine about for us fans. LOL!

      287 total yards is pretty darn good, and 137 for the Browns and that’s with the two big plays.

    • Ring4Shaz

      he had one assisted tackle last I looked

    • DirtDawg1964

      Barely. And the Jets were moving when he was in the game.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      According to the box score, he has 1 tackle.

    • alevin16

      I have complete faith that the jets will score 2 tds 2 extra points, and then botch a fg to lose

    • Doug Andrews

      1 tackle and multiple big plays when he was on the field. Oh but he sets the edge

    • 6 ring circus

      Classic case of reverberation.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Yep. It was an assist. Twenty yards downfield.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Rest of the team is playing well – really no reason for those two big plays.

    • BurghBoy412

      He’ll have 30 sacks in the 2nd half. Maybe a couple INT’s lol

    • Gerry Spradlin

      Probably thanking Duke for the respect he’s shown Shazier the last few weeks.

    • David Henderson

      Time to unleash the beast Dud Dupree!!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I know everyone’s mad at him, but, he wanted to play and he’s playing. He wouldn’t be here. Good for him.

    • BurghBoy412

      Man the Steelers messed up

    • BurghBoy412

      Mad no disappointed yes

    • DirtDawg1964

      I’m not mad at him. Still one of my favourites. But he hasn’t been the same guy for a few years now. A few here thought he was still the 2008 version. His reputation outstripped his play.

      Ha

    • Doug Andrews

      Last year of double digit sacks 2011. Clearly not even close to the same player but still one of my favorite Steeler players

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I’m not too worried about him turning into a sack machine. It’s still not clear that he couldn’t provide some relief as a backup, but who knows with scheme, etc…

    • FATCAT716

      Jets have played a really good game these refs has given the patriots some calls that’s changed the game. 2 would be 3 & outs penalties on questionable calls

    • BurghBoy412

      Too bad they can’t unleash James Harrison. He’d be winning this game on his own.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Damn, Phil Simms with some hyperbolic praise for JuJu “Like Hines Ward and Antonio Brown put together.”

    • HopeHarveys

      The Pats want to see him beat Eric Fisher a few times in the divisional round. That’s why he’s there.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      He also said we don’t miss with wide receivers and linebackers. One of those is true.

    • BurghBoy412

      Phil Simms is certifiably insane

    • FATCAT716

      I’ll just say if we would ever get those type of calls look out

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I’m down with the Hines Ward 2.0 comparison. He’s not Brown just yet though.

    • BurghBoy412

      We sure miss James Harrison don’t we? Lol

    • HopeHarveys

      I’ll second that.

    • BurghBoy412

      Oh so he’s ok being the Pats secret weapon? It’s ok to take that participation trophy huh?

    • PaeperCup

      Harrison not joining team during anthem? interesting

    • Kevin Schwartz

      He’s got more tackles than Dupree right now.

      Oh no

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I was kidding – I’m not super involved with the Harrison drama.

    • BurghBoy412

      It’s ok James Harrison does what James Harrison wants. Lol He refused the anthem participation trophy.

    • Shane Mitchell

      for sure he is playing about half the snaps first half, and excellent in coverage, they dropped him a lot.

    • BurghBoy412

      I won’t let his name be forgotten

    • Doogie

      Jones is a decent backup, dont see much more.

    • Doogie

      Ridley running well overall.

    • BurghBoy412

      I don’t think much more should be expected. He appears to know his role. Don’t think he has aspirations of starting.

    • Doogie

      Biggest problem is still the secondary. Still, Yet, Again.. Bring on Cam Sutton, wanna see him.

    • Rob

      Is that on the player or the coaches? Like I don’ t know how effective you can be when your groins are partially teared. (I think that was what it was each of the first two years) But again, right now, we should be moving away from Mike. He’s 31, mostly underperforming, it’s time.

    • Doogie

      They are playing the Browns and not the Pats right?

    • alevin16

      D looks disinterested

    • BurghBoy412

      FIRE Carnell Lake!!!

    • Doogie

      Defense ok for backups, except they aint playing!!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Some of it on the coaches and I had Tomlin on the losers list every time Blake played in a game lol. No way that dude should have ever saw the field.

    • Stevie D

      Can’t win with this defensive

    • Doogie

      They are actually stunt doubles. If I was on Steelers D, Id not admit I played today.

    • Doogie

      I might do that, they have 2 first round corners, still give up huge plays to an offense that cant score on any other team.

    • BurghBoy412

      Well at this point doesn’t really matter if they win this game. So there’s that

    • Doogie

      Well, yeah they can, as long as offense scores 30+

    • Stevie D

      This is the Browns going against the starting secondary. The run defensive is terrible.

    • Doogie

      Its the Pats in disguise.

    • Stevie D

      Doesn’t matter how you play going into the playoffs

      Excellent

    • Doogie

      Id watch just to watch JuJu, boy they struck gold in the second round.

    • BurghBoy412

      I wouldn’t take anything away from this game. The only reason starting D is out there is because they couldn’t sit all of them.

      YEAHH!!!!! OROY

    • BurghBoy412

      I think that is blown way outta proportion. Might wanna back away from the ledge

    • Nathanael Dory

      Time to sit him. He is become to valuable

      Yep!

    • Stevie D

      Defensive been playing bad the second half of the season and getting worse

    • BurghBoy412

      I still like Jabrill Peppers

    • Doogie

      Amazing that no other team stole JuJu.. 67th pick

    • BurghBoy412

      Amazing how the Steelers got hammered for the pick!

    • Doogie

      indeed, lots of people eating their words.

    • BurghBoy412

      It made a ton of sense if you were realistic about the Offense

    • BurghBoy412

      I don’t think that’s entirely true. Been injuries

    • Stevie D

      No, injures but Shazier

    • Stevie D

      We talking about Browns with rookie QB

    • Bridgeburner10

      Someone f*cking spy the QB

    • Doogie

      no kidding

    • Quite Frankly

      Keith Butler is Genius!

      I agree!

      Haden?

      Mitchell?

    • Nathanael Dory

      Gotta strip the ball in this situation.

    • Stevie D

      Mitchell is joke,

    • BurghBoy412

      Steelers playing a ton of Cover 2. It looks like they are just playing the clock game.

    • Stevie D

      Haden is in the game today…………..

    • BurghBoy412

      Still he was hurt

    • BurghBoy412

      Yeah because that wasn’t a huge injury. Your Defensive play caller thats all they had to replace. They should’ve never taken a step back after losing Shazier.

    • Stevie D

      If Kizer could throw this game be over. I’m just not getting my hopes up for good playoff run.

    • Stevie D

      The defensive wasn’t that good when Shazier was playing. Can’t stop the run and give up to many big plays.

    • Jaybird

      Ok here comes a classic 15 play drive by Jones to put this game away.

    • Jaybird

      Anyone know what the status of Finley’s injury is?

    • Doogie

      well they are getting a lot of sacks

      about damn time

    • Michael

      Is there a second half thread or this here runs entire game?