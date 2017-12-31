Hot Topics

    2017 Week 17 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

    By Matthew Marczi December 31, 2017 at 02:40 pm

    The Steelers enter the second half leading the Browns 21-14. While they elected to rest five healthy starters, mostly on offense, the biggest issue in the game has been the starting secondary, which has allowed two passing plays of 50–plus yards, the two longest plays for the Browns through the air on the season.

    The biggest story of the second half has been rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is having a big game so far with seven receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. He is approaching some franchise rookie records with season totals of 56 receptions, 901 yards, and seven scores. The respective records for each are 61 (Troy Edwards), 910 (Jimmy Orr), and nine (Louis Lipps).

    Jabrill Peppers took the opening half kickoff out of the end zone across the 30 to the 32. Isaiah Crowell picked up seven on first down. DeShone Kizer found Josh Gordon for 11 past midfield. Crowell again found space for seven, Sean Spence on the tackle. David Njoku snagged a high pass and forced a missed tackle followed by a sprint for 30-plus yards, setting up first and goal. Joe Haden missed the tackle.

    T.J. Watt tripped up Crowell on first down, but still added a couple yards. On second and goal, he was limited to a yard. From the four-yard line, Kizer connected with Higgins for the score, his second of the game, and his career, tying the game at 21 as the Steelers rethink their decision to sit about a quarter of their starters.

    And then Smith-Schuste returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for the touchdown, the Steelers’ first kick return for a touchdown since 2010, when Antonio Brown in the second game of the season–his first touch–did so on a gadget return that included an early lateral.

    Peppers got off another good return, but it was aided by a hold, and the rookie safety was gimpy coming off the field. Now at just the 12, Kizer’s first pass was wide. Watt dropped Crowell for a loss of five on second down. Now third and 15, Kizer scrambled once again and picked it up with 16 yards.

    To the 23, Kizer kept it on the read option and got away from Bud Dupree for a solid gain of five, but there was a hold on Corey Coleman, making it first and 15 from the 17. Gordon picked up 17 on the throw for another conversion on long distance. Duke Johnson this time was held to two. Mike Hilton tackled Higgins a yard shy of the first. On third and one, he converted.

    L.J. Fort recorded the team’s fifth sack of the game after that. Then Mike Hilton lost an interception. On third and 10 from the 23, Kizer scrambled once again but did not convert. A hold negated the run anyway. Why they accepted the penalty rather than take fourth down, I don’t know. Now third and 20 from the 33, Kizer’s pass was incomplete. Rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez from 51 yards out was good, making it 28-24.

    Martavis Bryant was put back on the next return, but it was fielded by Fitzgerald Toussaint, who got to the 23. Smith-Schuster picked up a six-yard reception on first down, now four yards from breaking the franchise rookie receiving record. Jones under pressure threw hot to Toussaint for an incompletion. On third and four, he connected with Bryant for 17, his fifth catch for 57 yards in the game, near midfield.

    Then Jones fumbled the snap and took a substantial loss, with Chris Hubbard at center. On second and 19, he had nobody but Xavier Grimble open for a short gain to end the third quarter. Hubbard, getting the yips, botched the snap high and wide, resulting in the third sack of the game attributable to a bad exchange. Berry’s punt was fair caught at the 36.

    Crowell was held to two on first down, Watt on the tackle. Tyson Alualu then recorded his second sack of the game, the team’s sixth of the game, giving them 56 for the season, which is the most in team history. But then the Browns picked up a first, and then hit on a long play. The only saving grace was William Gay, who with a veteran move punched out the ball, Mike Mitchell recovering.

    On the following possession, Smith-Schuster recorded a 10-yard reception that put him over 910 receiving yards on the season, establishing a new team rookie record with 917 and counting. But the drive ultimately faltered and the Steelers punted, having failed to score on offense so far in the second half.

    Following a Browns edition of Renegade, Cleveland took over from the 15. Stephon Tuitt was the first to tag Crowell down for a loss of three, but it was a team loss. Joe Haden nearly had a diving interception on the next play. On third and 13, a checkdown to Johnson produced 17, Javon Hargrave unable to make the play behind the line of scrimmage.

    Mike Hilton came in on the blitz, making the tackle for a loss of four on a run. From the 26, he came again, Kizer’s pass incomplete, but a flag was thrown for defensive holding on Gay. Kizer was blown up on the blitz by Artie Burns and ended up throwing a diving interception to Sean Davis.

    Taking over in Browns territory, Ridley picked up seven on first down. Jones was sacked on second down, his fifth of the game, though a few of those were snap exchange issues. Now third and eight, the backup quarterback picked up another low snap off the ground, barely able to get the ball off to Toussaint for a two-yard gain. Taking a delay of game, Berry’s punt was field at the 15.

    With 4:30 remaining, with 85 yards to go, Kizer’s first pass was a screen to Johnson for seven. Looking for Corey Coleman, Burns was able to break up the pass. On third and three, Gordon was left open over the middle for a catch-and-run of 33 near midfield. Johnson then added 10 to the left.

    Now at Pittsburgh’s 35, Croweel was tackled after a short gain. Hilton blitzed, but Kizer escaped, gaining just two, hitting the two-minute warning, setting up third and six. Hilton help Johnson short of the first on a pass to set up fourth and two, out of bounds. On the play, Kizer, after taking a timeout, Coleman was unable to catch the pass, resulting in a turnover on downs, dropping a ball right between his hands.

    Pittsburgh taking over at the 27, Ridley added one and then over a dozen, with a horse collar penalty on the end of the run, which should just about do it. He was held to a short loss following that, the Browns using their final timeout with 1:31 remaining. Taking a delay of game on fourth and 13 with two seconds remaining, the Steelers executed a two-second kneel down to secure at 13-3 record for them, and an 0-16 record for the Browns.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • CoachCot

      Troy Edwards is the only other rookie WR to catch 50+ balls in a season for Pittsburgh……yuck lol

    • Ichabod

      Missed the 1st half. Who needs fired today

    • #7

      Put Harrison in

    • ND_Steel

      Refs gifted NE last two TD drives.

    • Doug Andrews

      Landry and the Mitchell/Davis Safety Tandem!

    • capehouse

      21-3 Pats. looking like Coach T made the right call.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Minus the rust. I think our guys should have played some regardless of cirumstance. Gotta stay hot

    • #7

      Meh. I still would’ve played Ben the first half

    • Matt Manzo

      Should we rest Landry and put in Dobbs? Or is a win before the long bye more important?

    • Wayde Philpot

      Jets not doing themselves any favors on offense. They look pathetic.

    • #7

      Might have a better chance for the win with Dobbs

    • Wayde Philpot

      I agree

    • Chad Weiss

      Juju and alualu are killing it out there

    • Shannon Stephenson

      they even let Deebo get in on a 3rd down tackle.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Legit question – what’s Ju Ju’s ceiling?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      can he play DB?

    • HopeHarveys

      #1 receiver, Pro Bowler, not All Pro

    • NinjaMountie

      I want Juju to have a 110yds receiving this half. Just throw to him. Ignore all others.
      On defense….just blitz heavy.
      Break records!!
      Lol

    • Chad Weiss

      Landry isn’t playing all that bad. You can’t blame him in that fumble.

    • #7

      Vaulted or cathedral

    • Shannon Stephenson

      how bout a All Star

    • Doug Andrews

      Landry could be a decent QB but he seems like he presses to make a play only to end up in disaster

    • CoachCot

      Hahaha. BPWG needs a pick six

    • #7

      Sure. Why not?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Kinda what I think – I don’t see him with the 1700 yard, 15 TD season. More like 1200-1300, 8-10 TDs (although, he’s good in the Red Zone, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he got 13-15 in a big season).

    • #7

      That’s exactly what he did at Oklahoma

    • Doug Andrews

      Ok maybe too harsh for Landry

    • CoachCot

      I think it is too early to ask that.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Never too early to ask – too early to believe your answer.

    • HopeHarveys

      Kids got a nose for the end zone. He could get over 10 TDs and +1000 yards even with AB getting his usual targets.

    • Chad Weiss

      Hall of Fame

    • Doug Andrews

      Spence looks much better today. Playing faster

    • CoachCot

      Haden looked silly on that one

    • CoachCot

      I agree

    • Danny Porter

      Defense looks bad

    • Matt Manzo

      Is this the worst our run d has ever been?

    • HopeHarveys

      The way teams play to take away AB leaves the underneath and middle open.JuJu is the perfect AB coverage buster.

    • Doug Andrews

      Whiff

    • Matt Manzo

      He stills plays with those rookie QB tendencies!

    • Danny Porter

      They are bad..especially on Buds side

    • #7

      Well our starters struggled with Cleveland too in week 1 so there’s that…

    • Shane Mitchell

      Bud Dupree getting manhandled

    • CoachCot

      Miscommunication early on that down

    • Danny Porter

      54 looks lost

    • Doug Andrews

      William Gay is a mess in coverage period

    • alevin16

      D must have seen the Pats Jets score

    • francesco

      Just amazing how the refs see everything or call anything for the Patriots!!! It’s really sickening.

    • Shane Mitchell

      they are running right at bud blowing him off line

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, how many more times are they going to point out that this is probably Kizer’s last start?

    • Steeler Sam

      What a joke, cant even get lined up properly

    • Doug Andrews

      Agreed between him and Artie they’re always lost when we don’t play man

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I keep wanting to tell myself it is okay because we are playing backups but that is really only on offense……..

    • Matt Manzo

      Should we ask Alex how he feels about moving Landry to ILB?!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I was more worried about the offense in this game…wrong again

    • #7

      No sacks no party for this defense. It’s that simple

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I mean, Higgins is going to get his. You just have to accept it with that caliber of player.

    • Danny Porter

      It’s not like we have a ton of starters sitting.
      The defense should dominate this game

    • Doug Andrews

      Guess that means Dobbs won’t be playing

    • Jason

      lmao

    • Rob

      I don’t remotely care about this game. And apparently, neither does our defense.

    • Steve Johnson

      Why is William Gay in the game? Why not Sutton?

      The confusion on the field this late in the season is just embarrassing. What the (Bleep) Mike Tomlin, Keith Butler.

    • NinjaMountie

      Things would be different if Heyward were playing. None of the wr would be as open.

    • ryan72384

      Yikes. Is there another defense we can use for the playoffs?

    • Jason

      JU JU

    • Doug Andrews

      Honestly there’s nothing really to play for

    • #7

      Harrison would have straightened it out

    • CoachCot

      Remember when JuJu wasn’t supposed to have long speed?

    • Danny Porter

      This kid is outstanding

    • Doug Andrews

      Man Juju is a force! Damn what a pick!

    • alevin16

      Riveron calls it back and suspends Juju for the duration of the playoffs

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      We have good ju ju

    • Rob

      How about not losing to a team that is 0-15? lol

    • NinjaMountie

      It’s Heywards fault

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yup – definitely feels like a preseason game with very uneven effort.

    • Steeldog22

      Wow. Just wow.

    • ryan72384

      JuJu is gonna be a star

    • pittfan

      can juju play defense?

    • Steve Johnson

      Completely Embarrassing!

    • Doug Andrews

      Stiff arming guys like get off me!!

    • Canadiana

      Juju!!!!

    • alevin16

      safety?

    • Agustin-ARG

      Remember that night here when we pick juju…

    • #7

      What the hell was that? I’ve never seen one of those in Pittsburgh before

    • Jason

      Somebody cares about this game.

    • heath miller

      we sit 1 or 2 D starters and give the brown 21 points in 33 minutes…. this D wont stop anyone in the playoffs.. terrible

    • Doug Andrews

      Coates couldn’t catch him from the start lol

    • Ring4Shaz

      holy cow. can JuJu play safety and linebacker also??? might be worth checking out

    • ryan72384

      The guy is like a running back with his open field power

    • Rob

      Juju got wheels

    • #7

      Cool

    • Shane Mitchell

      Bud sucks, should have kept james and started him in Buds spot.

    • pittfan

      we’ll go 8-8 this season

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Dude, I think they need to vote again on team MVP. AB, hand the trophy over.

    • NinjaMountie

      Juju is slow…..at least that’s what someone on here told me. Slower than Bell

    • Steve Johnson

      JuJu JuJu JuJu! This kid is awesome! I’m going to buy his Jersey.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Rod Woodson?

    • Greg Walker

      Can JuJu play safety ?

    • Steeldog22

      Danny Smith upping his game. Lol.

    • Jason

      Already is

    • Doug Andrews

      Not weaving on that one. Just flat out speed

    • Darth Blount 47

      WE SHOULD PULL JUJU IMMEDIATELY.

    • #7

      Fire Danny Smith

    • DirtDawg1964

      Yeah you can. He was moving the ball around. Should have tucked it in. Can’t blame him for being sacked. But the fumble is in him. And that INT was awful.

    • 6 ring circus

      Love me some jelly candies, but, no, they got it right…I feel you, tho.

    • Jason

      1,000 likes

    • Kevin Schwartz

      He still doesn’t look fast, to be honest.

    • Frank Martin

      When he was drafted, I thought they said JuJu was a possession type receiver, didn’t have good speed.

    • DirtDawg1964

      We won’t even make the playoffs at this rate.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Was a joke.

    • alevin16

      Steelers need to hire me for their scouting department, I said the Troy pick was a stupid trade up, I said we had a Qb who needs this Ben guy, and I said Juju was an absolute waste.

    • CoachCot

      Yet he is consistently out running people and angles lol

    • Rob

      Madden needs to make another update

    • PaeperCup

      I was wondering where everyone went

    • NinjaMountie

      He’s not a speedster. But he’s faster than Bell.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Thank goodness. Don’t want the doom and gloomers to have all the fun today.

    • Randy

      Now browns tie up with a long pass

    • Ring4Shaz

      ran guys over and stiff armed them. didn’t need speed

    • 6 ring circus

      Oops, my joke detector is in the shop!

    • CoachCot

      You really said that about the BR pick? lol

    • Doug Andrews

      The defensive performance put us to sleep. Looks like they woke up

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I know, probably one of those deceptively fast things. He just doesn’t jump out at me as a burner.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Even when JuJu was playing good I said I still didn’t think WR was a need that early. Screw it though, great pick regardless.

    • Sam Clonch

      LOVING how many people HATED the JJSS pick! Gotta trust Colbert, Steelers Nation!!!

    • alevin16

      Yes I said we needed to get Tommy some lineman.

    • Rob

      Drafting #1. Need to draft Tim Brody.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Possibly, haven’t seen Bell on a breakaway in a while.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I’m guilty of the same.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Anyone else notice the Pats haven’t moved the ball at all today EXCEPT when they get bailed out by penalties. No, seriously. I’m not trying to harp, but honestly, they have barely moved the ball at all. Each time they have, it’s because a penalty kept a drive going. Literally EVERY TIME.

      Brady is 13-27, at home, in a game they are actually trying in, against the Jets.

    • PaeperCup

      I called it all along….promise

    • DirtDawg1964

      Watt came to play today too. Love this kid. Great draft this year.

    • CoachCot

      I have not been impressed with Tuitt’s play this season based on his salary

    • Mark

      Everyone that decided to sit Ben the entire game.

    • Canadiana

      Watt and alaulu only defenders whose motors haven’t stopped all game

    • Kevin Schwartz

      It’s all good. The holidays are slow. They’ll get that back to you when things start moving at normal speed.

    • CoachCot

      Gotta finish that play Bud

    • Doug Andrews

      I’m not sure if the stats are up to date but JuJu has 49 catches for 774 and 6 TD’s

    • #7

      Ricardo Colclough says hi. But regardless, yeah. It’s fool to make snap judgements on anybody without seeing them play

    • PaeperCup

      heck of a game

    • Sam Clonch

      That was before this game.

    • CoachCot

      Not up to date

    • Danny Porter

      Me either
      Thinking he maybe still playing with some kind of injury

    • John Phillips

      Harrison would have

    • NinjaMountie

      Exactly.
      Not possibly though.
      No doubt.

    • David Henderson

      Dud Dupree is a hell of a dancer

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Ugh Dupree you HAVE to finish that man. You are too dam* big to lose like that.

    • Doug Andrews

      Some serious production for a 1st year guy

    • CoachCot

      He got washed inside way too easily on that scramble up the gut

    • Ring4Shaz

      Bud. holy cow man

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I know. But I love Bell and I want to give him the benefit of the doubt that he could.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Asked something similar earlier. Every time I flip over there is a flag on Jets.

    • Canadiana

      Gotta make that tackle bud

    • DirtDawg1964

      Trey Flowers. Nails Petty in the legs. No flag.

    • CoachCot

      Sure

    • 6 ring circus

      Who?

    • Shane Mitchell

      NFL just posted on twitter an awesome play James Harrison made in coverage for NE, destroyed a Jet with open field tackle.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Ooofff, he didn’t even make a strong move to get away.

    • pittfan

      Jets knees dont count

    • Ring4Shaz

      I think he’s over 900 for the season now

    • Sam Clonch

      Flags don’t fall against NE. Proven fact.

    • NinjaMountie

      And?

    • PaeperCup

      He’s allowed to do that.

    • #7

      He was promised 25% of the teams tackles today

    • Phil Brenneman II

      #Jetskneesmatter

    • Shane Mitchell

      He sucks in coverage too slow? ignorance

    • Rob

      So jealous. We are going to pay big for losing him.

    • PaeperCup

      I think maybe he’s implying James could have covered Gordon on that long bomb.

    • Steve Johnson

      What the F#$& is up with this Defense?

    • alevin16

      We do tend to bring out the best in bad teams

    • Nolrog

      Right, because if Ben was playing, the defense wouldn’t have given up 21 points to the Browns.

    • pittfan

      lol!

    • PaeperCup

      I blame the schools

    • CoachCot

      Our rush lanes have been bad today

    • Danny Porter

      Spy this kid

    • Aj Gentile

      I thought it was that he could play S

    • Ring4Shaz

      Obama

    • 6 ring circus

      Today?

    • Doug Andrews

      That’s all they have on O

    • Steve

      Playing down to the competition

    • PaeperCup

      😀

    • NinjaMountie

      I see. So you waited over half the game for him to make a routine play so you could post it. Wow. Okay, lol.

    • Rob

      Sometimes, I strongly consider making my account into a parody one for fun

    • Nolrog

      They are off for 2 weeks. Would you have preferred that they played the starters and it could have been Pouncey out with the thigh instead?

    • Shane Mitchell

      Bud Dupree sucks

    • CoachCot

      Top ten defense in yards and sacks and tied a franchise record in sacks……I would say we are pretty solid on defense in that regard

    • Randy

      Our defense is awful

    • Doug Andrews

      Be nice to see how Kizer would look on a good team

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Kizer pwning this defense.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Teams have this odd ability to make players invisible to our defense. You remember some guy named Chris Hogan? Our defense certainly didn’t

    • HopeHarveys

      “Body of Cam Newton the Brain of Tom Brady” Kizer on Kizer

    • pittfan

      russia!!

    • Mark

      Why would the steelers coaching staff allow a lay down game against the Browns? Wtf is the issue with running first team in the first half?

    • PaeperCup

      Fort has more sacks today than Harrison

    • CoachCot

      Fort was shot our of a cannon on that

    • Canadiana

      Well we’ve had 14 close games the year, why should today be any different lol

    • Steeldog22

      Kizer was waiting for Hilton.

    • Dee Evolution

      I miss the old 3-4…. :’ (

    • alevin16

      Thankfully we solved our 3rd and long issues…oh wait

    • #7

      Porter promised Fort 16% of the sacks today

    • Canadiana

      Beat me too it haha

    • Phil Brenneman II

      For sure. As Tomlin says you can’t live in your fears. Have to stay on point given how good our offense has been rolling.

    • NinjaMountie

      In other breaking news.
      Harrison can pee standing up

    • PaeperCup

      BAHHHH

    • Orlysteel

      Been watching that game, the New England Patriots and the NFL officials are the same team, to hell with the NFL, this league is corrupt and has no shame, let’s just give them the Lombardi right now.

    • Doug Andrews

      Hiton cmon brother

    • Matt Manzo

      More Fort please!

    • Shane Mitchell

      it was far from routine, why do you think the NFL posted it? What would make you think it was routine, maybe because you want it to be?

    • HopeHarveys

      3rd & Long woes

    • pittfan

      HArrison would have caught that

    • Ring4Shaz

      3rd and 17, 3rd and 15, 3rd and 17, no problem against these guys

    • PaeperCup

      lol

    • Nolrog

      So if I have this right, the defense has given up two plays of 50+ yards, 1 play of 34 yards, and two third and 16 conversions.

    • Matt Manzo

      How many 3rd and 15’s have they converted on this drive?

    • Bridgeburner10

      I hate Zone Defense

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Polamalu tackling, Ike Taylor hands.

    • Doug Andrews

      Another 3rd down and long

    • PaeperCup

      fire that guy, done nothing all year

    • Canadiana

      Still can’t believe the pats gave up on hilton

    • Nunya

      Not a fan of Butler as usual…he seems to believe in not blitzing on 3rd and long and it doesn’t usually work because the QB has all day!

    • Steeldog22

      At least he was in the spot to make a play.

    • francesco

      Dion Lewis one man wrecking crew.

    • PaeperCup

      replay third?….i dunno

    • NinjaMountie

      All pro watch:
      Harrison walked and chewed gum.
      Amazing!!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Kizer would have had that but hesitated.

    • pittfan

      impossible bellagenius missed on talent
      he never does that.

    • Rob

      Hilton is a bust

    • Dee Evolution

      Was Hilton going to the ground in the act of making the catch? Or, was he being tackled as he made a football move and lost the ball?

    • Darth Blount 47

      JuJu Smith-Schuster is the first Steelers player with a receiving TD and a kick return TD in the same game since Gary Ballman in 1963.

      Interesting.

    • pittfan

      deebo would have intercepted that

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Alex will ban you if you steal his thunder.

    • Doug Andrews

      Put JuJu in for the block

    • Shane Mitchell

      and pussboy Dupree getting manhandled all over the field like a bitch

    • PaeperCup

      Steelers are awfully generous to give Kizer this confidence booster….he needed it.

    • 6 ring circus

      Ever since Shaz went out. Even he filled the wrong lane on occasion.

    • #7

      Ballman. Heh heh heh

    • Darth Blount 47

      Sith Lords fear not these things.

    • Steeldog22

      He Riveroned it. Covers both.

    • Danny Porter

      Debo would have blocked that kick

    • Canadiana

      You wouldn’t know it from some of the comments on here lol

    • Nolrog

      Lies, dang lies and statistics. This defense has been giving up big plays all year long.

    • pittfan

      trading in my ballman jersey for juju

    • Doug Andrews

      Looks like we’ll need Landry to pull this one out for the Steelers. Uh oh….

    • Aj Gentile

      What was so special about it?

    • NinjaMountie

      Lol….you are truly a bitter person. Just let it go.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Kizer makes some awful looking throws.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      So what is the stat if he runs one in or throws one in as well?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      He did it last year.

    • #7

      And ran it back for 6 touchdowns

    • Doug Andrews

      Man that guy is on fire for a rook he’s going to be a special WR

    • CoachCot

      This needs to happen!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      My money is on a pick-6.

    • Doug Andrews

      We need that same magic!

    • Nolrog

      Maybe the defense could step up and contribute.

    • Aj Gentile

      Breaking! football player makes tackle and is now GOD!!!

    • Doug Andrews

      They checked out already especially Davis and Mitchell

    • Darth Blount 47

      That happened only once, in 1901, by Jedediah Nutson of the Allegheny Coal-Strokers.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Hard to let it go watching Dupree play like crap

    • NinjaMountie

      Omg. Harrison just stood up. It was so amazing the whole stadium fell silent

    • 6 ring circus

      Ha

    • #7

      Belichick—“so James what can you tell me about the Steelers defense?”

      Harrison— “it sucks”

      Belichick— “thanks James”

    • Dee Evolution

      See, that’s my problem with the catch rule. It prevents the referees from using common sense to distinguish when football action transitions in and out of a catch and becomes football action again. That should have been a drive-ender.

    • pittfan

      LOL.

    • Doug Andrews

      Harrison is quickly becoming a legend in Foxboro lore

    • NinjaMountie

      Inside info

    • Steve

      You’re killing me man. Keepem coming

    • #7

      Only Harrison could provide

    • pittfan

      was that 92 I saw sniffing brady’s seat?

    • 6 ring circus

      Inside, outside, cracking my sides…

    • BurghBoy412

      This game means ZERO!!!

    • Shane Mitchell

      If Harrison walked and chewed gum that would be a bigger play than Bud the whiny bitch Dupree has ever made in his career.

    • Doug Andrews

      JuJu playing like AB

    • Benjamin Schell

      Chris Carter

    • Steeldog22

      Common sense? NFL isn’t having that.

    • Steve Johnson

      I agree, Tomlin and Colbert decided to McCullers over James Harris?

      I can’t condone his actions at the facility, but you’re trying to tell me you couldn’t have given this man 10 snaps a game? Besides, as of late. The run defense was just pathetic!

    • CoachCot

      Good strong throw there from LJ

    • pittfan

      way to hang on MARTAY!!

    • #7

      Screens with Jones = screens with Ben

    • Dee Evolution

      Okay… We’re all thinking it. Ball-man, Nut Son, Strokers…. I guess the last guy to kick a field goal and pass for a TD was named Richard Horse Johnson?

    • BurghBoy412

      I hope Al RiverRob had a Merry Christmas

    • Danny Porter

      Debo would have been our back up center

    • Steve

      Need some JuJu on this 3rd and long

    • Steeler Sam

      Landry so up and down sometimes….ugghh!

    • BurghBoy412

      NFL officiating is a national treasure!

    • CoachCot

      That is not on LJ

    • alevin16

      lets bury it

    • Kevin Schwartz

      *Cris (sorry)

    • Steeler Sam

      Just speaking overall

    • Doug Andrews

      He can make some good throws

    • alevin16

      Would be nice to get a 3rd and long of our own

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      it wouldn’t survive the ground

    • #7

      Harrison to play all 11 positions for the Pats in the 4th quarter

    • BurghBoy412

      He’s backup that never gets reps once the season starts

    • Danny Porter

      No more shotgun maybe

    • Phil Brenneman II

      We got Cody Wallace on call lol

    • BurghBoy412

      Best comment ever!!

    • Steeldog22

      Hubbard making bank this season but not at center.

    • HopeHarveys

      LOL

    • Shane Mitchell

      It was special because I havent seen any of our OLBs make an open field tackle like that all season, thats what makes it look special.

    • Doug Andrews

      Remember back in preseason when he played center…Not good

    • 6 ring circus

      Uh-oh, Chris…you just lost about 100k off your next contract…

    • NinjaMountie

      Harrison walked on the field and the QB just fell down at the power of his stare.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I’d rather not lose this game.

    • CoachCot

      Ehhhhh. I would trust my emergency C with shot gun snaps over underneath exchanges to be honest

    • Steeler Sam

      He’ll make a great throw and then a boneheaded pass next, needs to read the field first

    • #7

      I know that’s not on Jones, but chit like that always seems to happen when he’s in the game

    • CoachCot

      Nah. He is getting paid for playing OT. Not C.

    • Steeldog22

      I had less gray hair from this team back then

    • pittfan

      its the visor

    • alevin16

      WIth the Jets I kind of believe it

    • Doug Andrews

      I heard James just took a job with the Comish…word is he asked Peezy what to do before he agreed

    • Stevie D

      Defensive

    • DarthYinzer

      Jinx. Dump him.

    • Doug Andrews

      I had more remotes also….keep smashing them

    • #7

      Hubbard was promised 100% of the bad snaps this game

    • NinjaMountie

      Harrison could catch that snap

    • BigBodyBeer

      He usually is playing with other backups tho

    • 6 ring circus

      Right…100k on his next contract is like what I find in my couch…

    • HopeHarveys

      “Since 2009, Steelers have drafted Antonio Brown, Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, Martavis Bryant and Smith-Schuster. And didn’t spend a Top 60 pick of any of them.” Credit to Albert Breer

    • BurghBoy412

      Get that man a participation trophy!

    • CoachCot

      Alualu has been a hell of a signing

    • NinjaMountie

      It was all James Harrison

    • Shane Mitchell

      all fun and games till we actually have to face the man on the field, karma.

    • Rob

      *James Harrison

    • BurghBoy412

      Harrison is a great offensive weapon

    • Doug Andrews

      Nice play William Gay!

    • alevin16

      Great swipe at the ball!

    • HopeHarveys

      The record! 56 sacks!

    • Danny Porter

      Gay bails our horrible tackling

    • Steeldog22

      Will Gay Chop!

    • Doug Andrews

      Now let’s tell Coach Jackson to go jump in the lake!

    • Canadiana

      Big play willie gay!!!

    • Rob

      BIG PLAY WILLIE GAY

    • pittfan

      harrison got 55 of them, now hes gone…tomlin?!!?!?

    • Doogie

      Damn it, was still in the first half thread for the entire 3rd qtr..

    • Stevie D

      Browns will finish the game with over 400yards of Offensive. WOW!!!!!!!!!!

    • #7

      Harrison would’ve done that 10 yards sooner

    • PaeperCup

      HAHAHAAHa

    • pittfan

      LOL!

    • Randy

      Where was the defense. Lucky to get the fumble

    • Doogie

      Everybody, even the ball boys

    • Agustin-ARG

      What a fun game to watch

    • JNick

      Without even touching the ball

    • alevin16

      And would not have touched him, it would have been by the force of his will alone

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Is there anyone there?

    • Rob

      lol it happens

    • Doug Andrews

      Credit where Credit is due James Harrison with a whooping 1 sack this year WOW lol!

    • Darth Blount 47

      The record will say 56+ sacks. But at least 13+ will be in two games vs. the 0-15 (16) Browns. It counts, but man this Brown O-Line is a sieve.

    • John A Stewart

      Ok Tomlin please take out our starters please

    • BurghBoy412

      Harrison would’ve ran that fumble back for the score

    • 6 ring circus

      Lol, was it quiet over there?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Wow….we have been terrible on 3 down today…Gay saved us there

    • Jaybird

      Lol me too . The dog fell asleep on me , I got too comfortable and I forgot to refresh. Lol

    • HopeHarveys

      I did that before, LOL

    • JNick

      It would have been 75 if we had started 92

    • Steve Johnson

      This Defense, Well It Is About Time!

    • Shane Mitchell

      no doubt remember that run back of the INT in the superbowl? The one that basically saved the entire game?

    • BurghBoy412

      Is that the Carnell Lake?

    • #7

      Wow did you see the play Harrison just made!!!???? Me either

    • NinjaMountie

      Breaking news:
      Harrison watched a teammate make a tackle.
      Just his watching it made it an all pro moment.

    • DirtDawg1964

      That’s against the grain for us this year. We’re sixth in the league on third down efficiency.

    • Dee Evolution

      I’m convinced. The Eagles took money to give Cowboys fans hope for next year.

    • CoachCot

      and second on offense 🙂

    • pittfan

      INTERVIEW TO FOLLOW

    • Doug Andrews

      For all of the Harrison lovers including me you have to admit the Steelers can rush the QB! They just wiped out a sack record with James contribution of 1 sack and him on another team

    • BurghBoy412

      I just spit out my drink on that one!

    • #7

      Gay promised 100% of the strips today

    • pittfan

      SHOULD HAVE 80 IF JAMES HAD PLAYED

    • Doug Andrews

      Haha

    • Rob

      Would have gotten the record in Week 12 if we played James

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I was just thinking when I saw we broke the record that we are not going to look back on this defense and think that it was one of our great defenses. Weird they could break the sack record and have them feel so soft as a defense.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Yes, but we got a bunch of them with Hilton. And gadgets plays. Or only because our coverage was good. And not enough from the OLBs. And not enough from Harrison. And ….

      And all the dumb things people say.

    • Jaybird

      95 if we got Lloyd out of the old age home

    • BurghBoy412

      Yeah all that doom and gloom stuff. Lol

    • #7

      Alright I really don’t want McDonald in there right now

    • BurghBoy412

      James would’ve got the sack record by his self.

    • Darth Blount 47

      We win the SB, and my opinion will surely change. But as of right now, I agree.

    • Doogie

      Maybe Mean Joe can give us a few snaps

    • 6 ring circus

      Props to Derp…you called it…

    • BurghBoy412

      McDonlad is refusing his participation trophy today.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Not because of the pass rush of our OLBs when your slot CB has more sacks than your OLBs there is likely an issue. Cant blitz hilton 15 snaps a game thats why TEs like Gronk end up in single coverage.

    • Doug Andrews

      Fire Butler Peezy Jerry O and Lake

    • #7

      Lol kinda wish he would

    • Rob

      He actually just set the record for sacks in NE in his first game..its those workouts

    • Doogie

      Hilton has 4? or 5? TJ has 7, not sure what Bud has.

    • DirtDawg1964

      It’s not a great defence. Especially with Shazier out of there. But I think they’re better than they were last year. WelI I know they’re better. Top five defence in scoring and yards.

      And a better defence than NE has. We have a legit chance to make the SB. And there isn’t a team in the NFC that scares me.

    • BurghBoy412

      Says he wants a ribbon instead

    • CoachCot

      Great job setting the edge by Bud

    • Rob

      Are those facts? They don’t work here.

    • Darth Blount 47

      That’s funny, just about every team in the NFC scares me this year. Lol.

    • Doug Andrews

      Bud has 6 and the OLB position is played differently but most fans don’t want to accept it.

    • alevin16

      oh Haden, that would have been nice

    • Doogie

      Tell Joe to stop eating greasy food when offense is on field

    • NinjaMountie

      James Harrison didn’t sign to make two tackles. Demands teammates deliberately miss tackles so he can get more.

    • Doogie

      FFS pathetic

    • Danny Porter

      Thieves defense makes me crazy

    • #7

      Nah. That’s all he was promised

    • BurghBoy412

      Dupree is a solid player. Not sure what people want from him.

    • heath miller

      thats a comment i would expect from you ..just stupid

    • Darth Blount 47

      Landry Jones: 22/26, 237 and a TD.

      (Yes, I’m going to conveniently not mention his INT and Fumble. Lol)

    • Rob

      Our 3rd down d this game is the only reason they are still in this

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Great read by Hilton

    • Frank Puch

      Terrible on third and long all game.

    • alevin16

      all season long

    • Rob

      Also these are the downsides of running man coverage everyone..for those of you who think they stop all problems

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I’m calling strip sack.

    • Doogie

      Dont need facts when rhetoric is plentiful

    • Matt Manzo

      Are we telling our defenders to avoid the middle of the field?

    • Danny Porter

      Our 3rd down defense is ugly

    • alevin16

      Yes but when the pats do that to the steelers all is well

    • Doug Andrews

      Close but good call

    • pittfan

      HOW BOUT A PICK??

    • Steeldog22

      Now he catches it.

    • NinjaMountie

      James Harrison wishes he was Mike Hilton.

    • Doug Andrews

      Wow two guys in the secondary making plays

    • Frank Martin

      He has three tackles — one unassisted.

    • Doogie

      After they drop 3 ints

    • alevin16

      Riveron overturns it, Davis did not secure the ball all the way thru the commercial break

    • HopeHarveys

      Renegade strikes again

    • #7

      Screw you Davis. Wrong week

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man, my feed is like a minute behind. I just saw the pick.

    • Steeler Nation

      lol

    • Doug Andrews

      Anyone here still think Gay can play Safety?

    • Rob

      It’s obviously because James Harrison is gone.

    • DirtDawg1964

      There it is. We set a record and someone complains. We used to not get any pressure unless we did blitz. Now we get pressure without blitzing. And we’ve put more emphasis on the DLs to make those plays.

      Hilton blitzing adds a twist someone opposing teams have to account for. Fort’s sack likely came because Kizer was focused on Hilton. Looked at him the whole time and never saw Fort coming.

      That’s what blitzing your corners gets you.

    • Doogie

      Davis did not survive the hydrogen bomb

    • Quite Frankly

      🙂

    • Steeldog22

      That’s awesome. No real benefit to NE so he’ll let it go.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Today it is. Sixth best in the league coming in.

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      Apparently the Brown’s can only get 1st downs when it is 3rd and long.

    • #7

      Browns always gonna Brown

    • Jason

      God no

    • Doogie

      They get TDs on 3rd and very long

    • Michael

      Don’t say that when there’s only a 4 pt difference, plz.

    • Doogie

      Well play or play well? lots playing, not many playing well

    • DirtDawg1964

      I’m pretty sure he can barely play in the dime.

      He’s done. Look to the draft for improvement. It ain’t on the roster.

    • BurghBoy412

      RiverRob is saving the NFL from all teams not Patriot. He’s a hero I tell ya!

    • DirtDawg1964

      Aganst a team with seven pro bowlers not playing (Ben, AB, Bell, Pouncey, DeCastro, Shazier, Heyward).

    • #7

      Um….who cares. This game is meaningless

    • Steeldog22

      What can Brown do for you?

    • Aj Gentile

      Is there any news on Finney?

    • #7

      Still fat

    • BurghBoy412

      Pretty sure Harrison could play Safety

    • HopeHarveys

      Nope. Quad injury. No update.

    • pittfan

      LOL

    • Steeler Sam

      Take the check down Landry….omg!

    • heath miller

      i cant see the game but how many times has jones been sacked? does he know you can throw it away ?

    • Aj Gentile

      Haha

    • DirtDawg1964

      Hubbard is doing a pretty good job of making it difficult for Jones. Can’t fault Jones in the second half.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Bad snaps and blocking. Not much has been on Jones.

    • Doug Andrews

      Jones makes you really appreciate BB. Jone just got leg whipped for a sack.

    • heath miller

      GET BETTER FOR THE PLAYOFFS would benwhat he can do for me …

    • NinjaMountie

      Jones is playing great shortstop

    • heath miller

      oh cool they just switched to the steelers game here in FL WHOOO HOOOO

    • Matt Manzo

      Can Canaday take some snaps?

    • Danny Porter

      54 never gets us lined up

    • Agustin-ARG

      Dupree play next

    • Steeler Sam

      Agreed

    • alevin16

      Where in Fl are you?

    • Doug Andrews

      Deebo for the backup QB job. He can throw it 120 yards

    • #7

      Bet you wish we still had that long snapper we drafted

    • thomas hmmmm

      I like Jones!! He has turned into a decent QB and one of the top backups in the league. If Ben retires, I will not be so worried if the Steelers do not find a top rookie Qb in the draft.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Looks like Harrison might have got 10 or so snaps in today. Didn’t see the whole game – flipping back and forth.

    • Bridgeburner10

      Our defense looks like a HS team with a few good plays sprinkled in

    • Phil Brenneman II

      What is Mitchell seeing when he takes these angles? I just don’t get it.

    • #7

      Yeah you’re nuts

    • Doug Andrews

      Artie always seems like he hopes someone else makes the tackle

    • Aj Gentile

      This time he saw Artie standing there then running into him

    • DirtDawg1964

      It’s oddly bad. Like watching your six year old play Pop Warner.

    • Jason

      So soft

    • BigBodyBeer

      Fr. He’s soft.

    • #7

      I’m sure Mike Mitchell has a use…can’t quite figure out what it is though

    • heath miller

      your kidding right ? landry cant replace charlie batch much less ben???

    • Matt Manzo

      Wide open spaces!

    • Doug Andrews

      Such a lackluster effort at tackling

    • thomas hmmmm

      He is a personal foul machine!!!

    • Shane Mitchell

      He has half the snaps over 20 last time i checked.

    • #7

      That’s it! Thanks!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t understand why he always overcommits to the inside. Protect the inside from a distance because you have pursuit on the inside. Force it towards the sideline and be in position to not get outran. Seems like it happens every week.

    • heath miller

      bud lite dilly dilly

    • DirtDawg1964

      I know we have seven pro bowlers out. But I still don’t like the thought of losing. LOL! Absolutely meaningless game. And somehow it always matters to a fan.

    • CoachCot

      Why is this a narrative? Lol

    • Jason

      He wanted no part of tackling Gordon. My wife, who couldn’t care less, says what the heck was 25 doing he looks scared.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Mitchell has a lot of faults but he doesn’t get a lot of PF calls.

    • heath miller

      dilly dilly
      bud light

    • thomas hmmmm

      You are most welcome… Amazingly he has had a bad year in his role this season which is probably why you couldn’t figure out his role….

    • L Garou

      lol

    • heath miller

      amazing they played brady till the end ..the guy never gets hurt …dilly dilly

    • Steve Johnson

      Keith Butlers Defense

    • Aj Gentile

      I wonder if he is trying to do too much. Trying to do his assignment while also make sure he could cover for a player who misses their assignment.

    • Agustin-ARG

      they will go for it

    • Doug Andrews

      Wouldn’t be so bad if he shut down some of the WR’s he’s faced. You could live with the fact that he’s just not going to tackle anyone

    • Randy

      We play like this will be blown out in our 1st playoff game

    • HopeHarveys

      Big Ben would be hilarious in those commercials

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Could be. Problem is he isn’t fast enough to do so and hurts us more trying to be a hero.

    • CoachCot

      Same defense in the top 10 in yards and points allowed lol

    • #7

      Captain Obvious

    • thomas hmmmm

      Yea, this year he hasn’t really had any egregious pf calls that I can recall… First year for him doing that though. Other than that he doesn’t do much of anything on the d except hold the spot of safety until we can draft a better one.. Which hopefully will be this draft coming up.

    • heath miller

      clearwater beach (sand key island)

    • Shannon Stephenson

      for all the marbles

    • alevin16

      Let me guess, Kizer will scramble

    • Jay Clam

      You know the guys don’t really care lol. I mean, take pride in your work, but this is like a preseason game.

    • heath miller

      jones makes me appreciate charlie batch much less big ben

    • Jason

      Ala Deion

    • Steve Johnson

      Playoffs! Playoffs! If this is the way they are going to play Defense, why even go to the Post-Season?

    • DirtDawg1964

      Top five in both.

    • ThePointe

      Just dropped in again to say Happy New Years everyone!

    • thomas hmmmm

      Last game of the season and it has no meaning what so ever… Do you really expect the players to be emotionally up for the game?

    • Steeler Sam

      Line up issues again

    • heath miller

      rellly? .. thanks phil.. you know your sheet so i belive that .. thanks ..

    • Aj Gentile

      He has lost speed. No doubt about that

    • DirtDawg1964

      Brady completes less than 50% of his passes for under 200 yards and they still blow out the jets.

    • Doug Andrews

      Head for the lake Coach Jackson!

    • heath miller

      wonder why hubbard is playing so bad? not good for his resume’ for free agency next season

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Oh those silly Browns

    • Danny Porter

      13-3

    • DirtDawg1964

      LOL!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Oh boy, he could have easily run for that.

    • alevin16

      I wanted to win, but Kizer deserves better than that

    • Aj Gentile

      Browns will brown

    • ayub

      Kizer has a future. There’s a lot to like about him.

    • Doug Andrews

      Corey Coleman sucks

    • DirtDawg1964

      Kizer actually makes a great play. And Coleman stone cold drops it.

      But Landry comes in and throws a pick six from the victory formation.

    • Doug Andrews

      Agreed

    • L Garou

      Yep, it’s the Browns..

    • Jason

      Only against us. He’s been really bad

    • Evan Eremita

      Ok that was funny, worth the watch

    • HopeHarveys

      Someone will get a buy low for him.

    • NinjaMountie

      Good one

    • Shannon Stephenson

      he should have…lol

    • Randy

      Horrible defense

    • DirtDawg1964

      Seven pro bowlers not playing. R-E-L-A-X.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Oh my the Browns are soooo browns

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I don’t know if I’d want him as my starter. I’d be happy to have him as my backup.

    • heath miller

      yes he would ….

    • Quite Frankly

      Kizer stinks! Only this pathetic D could make him look like this

    • Steve Johnson

      Yet continously gives up huge plays in the secondary.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      No joke – Ridley could end up being a big pickup.

    • Danny Porter

      Happy New Year to all of Steeler Nation!!
      Chipped ham & Iron City for all!!!

    • Randy

      Butler has to do the beat or else vacate

    • Rob

      But Terrell Watson

    • Darth Blount 47

      Landry Jones…. gets to practice his kneel downs. I bet they are pretty.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Dude still has it…not sure why he was a FA

    • ayub

      I won’t read much into his rookie season on the Browns. But there’re things to like if one is a Browns fan. I’m not though.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      He has had a good game but a lot of it is getting nice holes. I still think Toussaint is just as good. Not sure why they jumped over him. Not that I care as long as we have success.

    • Michael

      Tyson Alualu missed sack #5 [ career high ] by inches.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Also, can Ridley return kicks? Seems like the type.

    • heath miller

      was finney our only injury today (so far) … we didnt get to see the game here in FLA till the last 4 minutes 🙁

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Maybe I’m missing it, but I’ve just never seen it from Toussaint.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Maybe in the future. I’d rather Ridley for the playoff run.

    • heath miller

      dont know but JU JU sure as hell can !!

    • Agustin-ARG

      B or B+ for Landry Jones?

    • DirtDawg1964

      13-3.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Don’t get me wrong Toussaint isn’t anything special but he has been a good blocker and solid catching out of the backfield. Must be having bad practices or something.

    • Doug Andrews

      Yep only Finney

    • DirtDawg1964

      Yeah, something is odd about this. Tomlin obviously sees something he doesn’t like.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      He just never seems to get yards he’s not supposed to. I dunno, small sample size, he’s just one of the guys that I’d rather have almost anyone else out there.

    • alevin16

      tough call because Hubbard was his center

    • DirtDawg1964

      Not sure why they ran a play there. That’s kind of dumb. Just kneel.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      F for his mustache. That thing should be wearing a Ravens jersey.

    • Darth Blount 47

      3 – 2 -1 .. 13-3!!!!!!!

    • HopeHarveys

      B with the 2 TO’s

    • Rob

      Not enough time runs out

    • Doug Andrews

      Nice Regular season 13-3 we’ll take it

    • Dee Evolution

      Jesus Christ!!! The Browns are 0-16, man!!!

    • HopeHarveys

      HNY!

    • PaeperCup

      Patriots losing!!!!

    • DirtDawg1964

      That INT was all world bad but he did make some nice throws. And then he had to suffer through Hubbard. I give him a C+

    • PaeperCup

      JK

    • Doug Andrews

      Time for Hue Jackson to take a cold swim in the lake.

    • HopeHarveys

      Happy New Year, Depot crew!

    • Michael

      Any Sammie Coates sighting today at all?

    • DirtDawg1964

      Not on the third down play. They kneel. They run. Same diff.

    • alevin16

      happy new year and next weekend will be very relaxing to watch

    • DirtDawg1964

      Happy New Years folks. See you in two weeks.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Eh, he just doesn’t seem to have the arm. He’d be fine as a stopgap, but I don’t see hm being a franchise QB.

    • heath miller

      if they told me … before the game started that you can have finney injured but thas it .. i’d take that every game.. and didnt seem like his was a terrible injury … thought he was Q to return … thanks doug

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Good win! Sacks on sacks on sacks! I love it!

    • Rob

      James Harrison with a sack in garbage time

      Edit: Now two

    • PaeperCup

      Harrison strip sack,,,eeek

    • Doug Andrews

      Yup on Special teams missed downing a punt (couldn’t catch the football imagine that one) and on the JuJu KR TD he made a valiant attempt to stick his arm out and tackle JuJu but that’s about it

    • Rick McClelland

      Cleveland is where football goes to die.

    • Michael

      What a reversal of Fortune; Sammie Coates showed bright promise, 2 broken fingers later, dealt to the worst team in the league. Might not receive 2nd contract offer.

    • Doug Andrews

      Used to be Oakland but the Browns have that sewed up now

    • NinjaMountie

      Oh my. Here come the I told you so people

    • Matt Manzo

      Too close for comfort!
      Any chance Butler was playing rope a dope? And has some ingenious plan for when Bortles and Brady attack the midsection?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Ha – he’s got two now.

    • heath miller

      F ing A hahaha dilly dilly

    • Doug Andrews

      That’s what happens when he gets his fair amount of snaps….yeah right!

    • heath miller

      probably NOT… harrison strip sack and regular sack .. and we get to play him ( i hope) ..

    • BurghBoy412

      Harrison gets 2 garbage time sacks. Participation trophy sacks that is

    • John Phillips

      Harrison with another sack.

    • Buccos9

      With Hubbard at center having problems snapping the ball, why did they keep putting Jones in shotgun rather than under center? It ticked me off completely when they did it on second and three. Bad snap,loss of several yards. Ridiculous.

    • ayub

      The pundits will run that one into the ground to prop up the match up.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Man gotta be demoralizing. You’ve been a star athlete your whole life, and then you go 0-16.

    • Matt Manzo

      Harrison Depot!

    • alevin16

      The Pats did not secure number 1, Al Riveron secured number 1

    • Shane Mitchell

      No need, its obvious

    • BurghBoy412

      Garbage time will not be mentioned.

    • heath miller

      talk about reversal in fortune.. so we lose wheaton and coates with the injuries … but… if they had been healthy we wouldnt have drafted us some JU JU !!!! so their injuries were a blessing in disguise right?

    • John Phillips

      Matches Tomlin’s garbage time play calling

    • thomas hmmmm

      No I am not kidding… He needs a little more time back there but all in all I have been impressed with how he handles the offense and commands the offense. Batch, I loved, and Leftwich too, Jones is just as good as both of them. Jones actually has a better TD to INT ratio than Batch did in his Pittsburgh career(not including his years in Detriot).

    • Shane Mitchell

      You are an idiot half of TJ Watts sacks were unblocked this season

    • Doug Andrews

      Against Beach too i’m sure Harrison remembers him from practicing against him

    • BurghBoy412

      Not quite sure if your comment makes sense

    • BurghBoy412

      I’m an idiot huh?

    • heath miller

      lol … amazing .. simply amazing

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m a huge fan, that doesn’t mean I can’t be objective.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes, an ignorant little bitchboy

    • BurghBoy412

      Classy

    • BurghBoy412

      Thanks for the kind words my friend

    • Steve Johnson

      No Steelers Fan Clubs?

    • Michael James

      That’s undeniable at this point, if one reads your posts concerning Harrison’s level of play.

    • heath miller

      but .. batch was in my opinion the greatest back up ever.. he played when we had great D ..so charlie knew how to play error free.. not turn the ball over.. take not risks.. keep it close and let our greattttttttttt D win it in the 4th Qt… liek the time he beat the ravens 10-9 …. but if u are saying that “jones is as good as ” both charlie and byron basically you are saying hes a good as our back ups … NOT a future replacement for ben? i agreee hes a ok back up .. but willl never be a replacement for ben

    • Steve Johnson

      HA!

    • heath miller

      yep tonsssssss .. its liek steel city south here .. one place is called rudys .. it holds 365 people… people start to tailgate in the parking lot at 8am … then they get in line .. the owner opens the doors at 11.. stand at the door with a clicker… 1 2 3 4 5 … 363 364 365 … slams the door shut .. the rest of the people (hundreds) go back to the cars to continue to tailgate .. the 365 that get in stay for the game .. greatest steeler bar i ever been to … couple other steelers bars .. so 3 or 4 right here in clearwater .. but with new years eve tonight and another bar party at 8 – 11 and house party 11-3 i didnt want tobe stupid and go to a steelrs bar 1-4 or i might not see midnight hahhaah… HEEEEEEEATH

    • Shane Mitchell

      a hollow as hell stat this defense isnt close to being dominant I dont care how many sacks we have from gimmick blitzes, that stuff doesnt work when you play the better offenses in the league, it backfires.

    • Shane Mitchell

      No doubt he just had one hell of a game, moron

    • heath miller

      jesus SMH

    • heath miller

      LMAOOOOOO

    • Michael

      Multiple thumbs up!

    • CoachCot

      “Low quality sacks” lol

    • Steel Your Face

      Steelers Deebo..!

    • Rob

      I mean they were at the end of a game that had already been decided but sacks are still sacks lol credit where it is due

    • Rob

      They looked like coverage sacks to me/ bad decision making by Petty, but honestly, better than Moats at the very least in my opinion.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I call it as I see it, its reality, not bitter, it would be different if i was making this crap up.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      FIRE DANNY SMITH

    • CoachCot

      They were coverage sacks. Petty trying to lob it deep and not moving well in the pocket at all. Same kind of sacks people have been giving Dupree for all season

    • Rob

      Lol thats fair

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Not anymore