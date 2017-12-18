Hot Topics

    Al Riveron Explained Why Week 3 TD Catch By Patriots WR Brandin Cooks Stood

    By Dave Bryan December 18, 2017 at 02:18 pm

    The late Sunday overturned touchdown catch by Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James is understandably dominating Monday discussions about the game against the New England Patriots and rightfully so. Within these discussions about the overturned touchdown catch, however, are several people attempting to point to a touchdown catch made by Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks earlier in the season against the Houston Texans as to why the catch by James shouldn’t have been overturned.

    After a review of the Cooks score, the play stood and a lot of people at that time wanted to know why that was being as the football moved in his arms on his way to the ground after hopping following him getting both feet down in the end zone. As you can probably imagine, Al Riveron, the NFL’s Senior Vice President of Officiating, was asked about the ruling of the Cooks touchdown.

    “He’s established possession,” Riveron told SB Nation shortly after the September game. “While he has possession, he has two feet down. The last part is, is he able to perform another common act? In this situation, he must complete that part of it or he’s still going to the ground.”

    Here is the rest of the relevant partt of that story:

    Riveron referenced “common act” because, in the end zone, Cooks can’t necessarily “become a runner.” The better question is to ask, did he walk away from the toe-tap? Clearly not.

    Since Cooks didn’t complete a common act like running, walking or stepping, he then had to hang onto the ball throughout his fall. And no, a “hop” is not considered an act common to the game.

    The veteran Cooks did in fact maintain possession of the ball, and the Patriots escaped with the win.

    Some Texans fans will point to the fact that the ball moved when it hit the ground. This does not negate a catch. Cooks clearly still controlled the ball with his hands, despite the ball shifting a little. If he had lost his grasp on the ball, this would have been incomplete. Because he maintains the ball in his possession, a little movement of the ball doesn’t negate the completion.

    A note in Rule 8.1.3 states this clearly:

    If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement of the ball will not be considered a loss of possession. He must lose control of the ball in order to rule that there has been a loss of possession.

    You’re still confused, right?

    Ok, Ben Austro of Football Zebras does a little better at explaining why Cooks’ catch stood after review:

    Late in the game, the winning touchdown for the Patriots was a pass from Tom Brady to Brandin Cooks. Cooks secured the ball in the air and tapped both feet in the end zone before he fell to the ground out of bounds.

    The two feet were clearly in the end zone without much deliberation, but replay intervened to take a second look. Initially, it looked like Cooks may have caught the ball while upright and then hopped out of bounds; however, Cooks being off balance caused him to fall out of bounds. Because he was was “going to the ground”, he must maintain control throughout the process of the catch. In other words, if he is deemed to be going to the ground, he must “survive the ground”.

    The second and third angles of the video show that the ball hit the ground in Cooks’ arms. The ball moved, but a slight movement of the ball is not considered a loss of possession. Since Cooks did not lose control, the catch was confirmed in replay.

    Why was James’ touchdown catch overturned? Riveron explained in a video after the game was over.

    “Roethlisberger completes a pass to James, and James is going to the ground as he reaches the goal line,” Riveron said. “That’s the key here. He is going to the ground. By rule, to complete the process of the catch, he must survive the ground. By that, we mean he must maintain control of the football. . . . He does put the ball over the goal line extended. Once he gets there, he loses control of the football, and then the ball hits the ground. . . . So therefore, two things occur: He loses control of the football, and the ball touches the ground prior to him regaining control. Therefore, the ruling on the field of a touchdown was changed to an incomplete pass.”

    Like it or not, James lost control of the football and it hit the ground in the process. Unlike many of you, I think the right call was actually made after the review due to my complete understanding of the rules. Does this make the rules right, or easy to understand? Absolutely not and something needs to be done about that in the near future because for the most part, people dont consistently have a great grasp on what is and isn’t a catch and that makes the game hard to enjoy at times.

    • Doogie

      Dont care

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m in agreement with you Dave, I think they got this correct. He didn’t perform a separate “football” act like many are saying, it was one fluid motion, so he’s got to maintain possession of the ball. The only argument of some I’ll give a little credit to is “irrefutable visual evidence” of the ball hitting the ground.

    • CP72

      I’m shocked that more people don’t see reaching for the goal line as a “football”.move.

    • Caesar

      Disagree. I think his dive for the end zone constituted a football move after possession was established. And I don’t think he lost control. Ball touches ground but his right hand stays under with his turned over left hand pressing it into his right hand. It touches the ground but he keeps control throughout.

    • Andy Wright

      Maybe it’s just me but the NFL sure does seem to interpret the rules to fit the benefit of the Patriots a lot. And by a lot I mean everytime. Is there every a judgment call that goes against them? Whatever dirt Kraft has on Goodell must be pretty incriminating.

    • David K

      It’s pretty obvious Cooks lost complete contact with his hands on the ball. The ball clearly hits the ground, shoots down to his crotch where he re-established contact with his hands, after the fact.
      In James’ case, the ball never loses contact with his right hand and left wrist. Like all the uneven punishment that seem arbitrary in the NFL, catches are no different. Apparently

    • falconsaftey43

      The problem is, the rule says nothing about a “football move” And I believe the overall problem is he’s performing the so called “football move” while falling.

    • Druid92

      It doesnt matter because he wasnt upright when he caught the ball, unfortunately he was falling to the ground in the same moment he caught the ball, so he has to mantain possesion. Still waiting for the correct camera angle to determine if the call was right.

    • nikki stephens

      oh you are really trying to mince words and if it was so clear as to be or “see” conclusive evidence to overturn then, read Q&A with crapente (official) post game. He brings into terms like “complete” control. As you pointed out – not needed. Second, he acts as : hypothetical, the ball is thrown farther outside and nearly
      perpendicular on the goal line, Jesse james lunges / stretches outward
      and NEVER brings it in the mid section. The downing of the knee happens
      too. BUT HE NEVER BRINGS IT DOWN TO ABDOMEN with 2 hands. Upon that
      stretch (which he would be in the air) and momentum he has hands on the
      ball but the act of securing it and landing causes the ball to be loose.

    • falconsaftey43

      One point someone brought up is if he possessed the ball long enough to become a runner. In another loose ball possession rule it’s defined as this:

      “A player has the ball long enough to clearly become a runner when, after his second foot is on the ground, he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent (I’d say no to this), tucking the ball away (he doesn’t tuck he extends it), turning up field (he does, kind, but only half his body, does that count?), or taking additional steps.”

      I’m still going to say no, it’s not a catch. In one motion he catches and lunges upfield. It’s not a separate act while falling down.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Do EITHER of James’ hands EVER come OFF the ball at any point?! (On his left hand, the FINGERS on the back of his hand NEVER lose contact, even after the spin)

      No.

      Okay, so last time I checked, the ball is “allowed to contact the ground” as long as possession is maintained. Well, I don’t know about you, but having two hands connected to a football, regardless of any spin or movement, is maintaining possession. Common sense must be applied. And the call on the field is supposed to be upheld, without irrefutable evidence. The reason the ref initially called a TD, as he was in perfect position down that right side of the line, is because his common sense told him that it was a catch, reach, TD. He even likely saw the ball hit the ground, but also saw that James’ hands never actually lost contact with the ball the entire time, even with the bit of movement.

      I’ve talked to many people in my own circle who are NOT Steeler fans but who are either fans of the game with other teams and some who aren’t even really football fans. Honestly, and you should try the same, it’s pretty UNIVERSAL that this was a “bad call” and against what should be the outcome of the play and the subsequent review. If this were a 50-50 type proposition, the outrage would be pretty hard to justify. But it is overwhelming that former and current players and coaches agree, this was simply a bad call, because either the rule is interpreted incorrectly in this case, or there was NOT irrefutable evidence to go AGAINST what was the rule on the field.

    • Wayde Philpot

      The only argument i have is that definitive proof to overturn the call just wasnt there. Its obvious the ball moved once he crossed the goalline (the goalline itself is irrelevant), but even that zoomed in slow motion view seems inconclusive. Its a play i feel like some officials may interpret differently. Its not clear cut enough to warrant an overturn. Ill even play devils advocate and say in real time, its virtually impossible not to call it a TD there. He crossed the goalline untouched afterall, but once again, the burden of proof comes into play to overturn the call. Same goes the other way around….Had the play somehow be ruled incomplete or short of the goalline and the auto challenge came into play, youd need proof to overturn it in that case too. In that case, the Steelers would face an uphill battle.

    • nikki stephens

      also where is knee / shin not equal to 2 foot tap. Where is the rules which give 2 foot >than knee and shin?

    • Darth Blount 47

      One knee equals a second foot. Correct?

    • falconsaftey43

      In some cases, how would that apply here? His knee hitting would not count as additional steps if that’s what you’re going for.

    • deuce_seven

      At least 3 fingers were underneath the ball the entire time.

    • Darth Blount 47

      You opened with: “A player has the ball long enough to clearly become a runner when, after his second foot is on the ground..”

      And I was saying, him having one knee equates to a second foot having been on the ground.

    • deuce_seven

      Impossible to see if ball is resting on ground and not his fingers.

    • falconsaftey43

      yes, but he has to follow that with one of those other listed acts (i.e. avoiding contact, tucking the ball etc.) That’s the question. Did he do one of those things after his knee hit the ground.

    • nikki stephens

      Under this hypothetical Jesse James catches AND STANDS UPRIGHT the whole time.
      He stretches, catches with 2 hands, and pivots and turns. His initial
      contact is what we see. (even though there is no pic I see, of JJ right
      hand not under or b/w ball and ground.) – I could live with ruling.

      Problem think how much the receiver did with 2 hands. Stretched at least 2 feet out from mid body, caught with 2 hands and ball never rotates or comes loose, with that FIRM GRIP, BALL IS BROUGHT TO ABDOMEN / midsection. Knee/ shin down then with 2 Hands ball is then stretched not straight out but w/ a body twist and is STILL IN 2 hands!!!! crossing plane. That is alot of PROVEN control and “initial” contact with ground.

    • rystorm06

      short answer cause he doesnt play for the steelers. next

    • Wayde Philpot

      Well said and i agree with your overall viewpoint, but i will say the official(s) who initially ruled it a td wouldn’t be able to see & breakdown all the “components” of a catch in real time like that. The replay was able to uncover some things that the officials questioned in regard to the catch, but despite what they/we saw, i feel like the call shouldve stood due to lack of evidence.

    • Darth Blount 47

      What does your common sense tell you? That the very instant his knee touches he doesn’t take the time to grip the ball, turn, then dive, then make sure he was over the goaline, brace for impact with the ground, then hit the ground?

      What I mean is, he didn’t make a diving hand catch where he then was in the same motion, automatically moving forward. He caught the ball, then went to the ground, and still had to complete other steps, before actually contacting the ground. Such as securing the ball and taking it away from his body, gripping, turning, lunging, honestly…. if we’re gonna have to get Zapruder Film on this, and go frame-by-frame, he does quite a few body moves after the initial catch and knee.

      “Back, and to the left. Back, and to the left. Back…. and to the left.”

    • nikki stephens

      Hey Darth try this, I was able to talk to 2 people who did not see the play / game. Before they see the “play” have them read the Q & A of the official crew, ask them to guess what or how it happened. They will describe either 1) receiver stood whole time or upright OR 2) the stretch or lunge was when the ball was caught with 2 hands and the player came down hard bouncing the ball loose (ball never is pulled down into stomach).
      Really bad when officials can’t even get there reasoning straight.

    • Todd Bowers

      Wow Dave!

      “Unlike many of you, I think the right call was actually made after the review due to my complete understanding of the rules.”

      I completely understand the rule!

      And to be clear I understand all of my arguing and complaining will change nothing and this does not really matter at this point.

      The fact is the Jesse James CATCH is not a catch anywhere else on the field. It was not a catch if he was in the endzone and that happened but it was a catch there due to the fact that he had possession went down and then crossed the plane reaching out.

      It would be like saying if AB lost that ball last year after he reached out to score that it would not have been a catch because he did not posses it to the ground?!

    • nikki stephens

      blind? Problem think how much the receiver did with 2 hands. Stretched at
      least 2 feet out from mid body, caught with 2 hands and ball never
      rotates or comes loose, with that FIRM GRIP, BALL IS BROUGHT TO ABDOMEN /
      midsection. Knee/ shin down then with 2 Hands ball is then stretched
      not straight out but w/ a body twist and is STILL IN 2 hands!!!!
      crossing plane. That is alot of PROVEN control after “initial” contact.
      YOU SAID
      he doesn’t tuck he extends it
      WRONG! catches it 2-3 feet out from body with BOTH ARMS EXTENDED (at least 2 feet he is frickin 6’7!) Then brings it BACK at least 2-3 feet to his midsection…..why, why do the defenders always omit key details of the play?

    • CShoe

      Does it not appear that his fingers of his right hand are underneath the football and that although the football does shift he uses his left hand (or the back of it) to press the football against that hand to maintain possession of it? If there is any doubt that the ball came in contact with the ground (not shown on this angle or any other I have seen) then the call on the field should not be overturned. This would be the same argument of it was ruled incomplete and they were question to over turn the call in Pittsburgh’s favor. Conclusive evidence is required to overturn a call like this.

    • Rye Stye

      Time to move on. At the end of it all, no one cares if you won on Week 15. We want the SB so we have to focus on winning the games we have remaining. Let’s beat the Texans and Browns and let AB get healthy and then the games that matter – the games that can end or continue your season – will start. This is now history.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Greg Jennings tweeted as much last night: ” “How do these mindbogging, game saving plays only seem to happen for the @Patriots ???”

    • nikki stephens

      YOU SAID
      In one motion he catches and lunges upfield.
      Wrong, goes down on knee and shin and then lunges back toward endzone. Again, why do defenders keep omitting details in the catch?

    • blackandgoldBullion

      If James does everything the same but reaches out with the ball in ONE hand so he can stretch farther, slams the ball on the ground in the end zone like a rugby try, then it would have been a TD even if the ball squirted away afterwards. Because he would have broken the plane it would have been an instant TD.

      So what in God’s name is the difference? He stretched forward with 2 hands instead of one. That’s it. TD. My point is that even if he is stretching as he did and then he fumbles it does not matter as he has already scored the TD.

      Does anyone even know why they make the rules so flippin’ convoluted? I do. It is because they want to leave them open to interpretation by some higher powers. Disgraceful!

    • falconsaftey43

      “body moves” don’t count. The rule lays out specifics that count as I noted above. If you watch the replay, from the time his knee hits to the time he loses the ball (assuming you think he lost it) he does very little. Certainly nothing listed in the rule book that would constitute him becoming a runner.

      Common sense has nothing to do with it. It’s what the rule book says. We all know it doesn’t make much sense.

    • falconsaftey43

      that tuck happens before his knee hit, so it doesn’t count. He can do whatever he wants with it, but the “became a runner” clock starts once his knee hit the ground. From that point on he has to do enough per the rule book to become a runner.

    • Darth Blount 47

      If movements of the body don’t count, then what are we even saying here? And no, I don’t believe he ever truly “loses possession” of the ball. Do I agree that the ball “contacts” the ground? Obviously. Does the ball even spin in his hands? Clearly. But does the ball ever come AWAY from contact with actually BOTH extremities? No. No, it does not. Which the replay above shows. He “possesses” the ball the entire time. IMO. At least, from a common sense perspective. If even one hand would have ever come OFF the ball totally, I’d be totally and completely on board with the concept that he “lost possession” of the ball. But he just doesn’t ever lose contact. Let alone with one hand, but actually both.

    • falconsaftey43

      “The fact is the Jesse James CATCH is not a catch anywhere else on the field.”

      Actually, if you believe that it is not a catch anywhere else on the field, then it would not be a catch here either.

      Catch rule: “…ball touches the ground before he regains control, there is no possession.”
      So this establishes that you must complete the catch the entire way, or at no point did it count as a catch.

      Touchdown rule: ” If a player attempts to catch a pass, the ball is not dead, and a touchdown is not scored, until the receiver completes the catch.”

      This establishes that the play does not stop until the catch is either completed or it become incomplete.

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t disagree that he had possession (not clearly enough so to overturn it). I’m arguing the rest of the rule. No other movements don’t count. He extends his arms with the ball afterwards, that’s about it. He doesn’t avoid contact, tuck the ball away, turn up field, or take steps. Those are the things listed as being require to “clearly become a runner” and thus would have resulted in a TD the moment the ball crossed the plane.

    • Sammacdon

      I just don’t understand your point. Rule 3 says that if he is established as a runner, breaking hte plane ends the play. Was he established as a runner? He had two feet and elbow and a knee down. He had tucked the ball. And turned upfield. He was a runner by the time the ball came out, no?

    • Sammacdon

      PS: The ball hit the ground on the cooks catch, too, no?

    • Sammacdon

      Yes.

    • Charles Mullins

      The sad part is if he would have fully extended he would have been fine. His elbo hitting first is what screwed him and jarred the football lose.

    • falconsaftey43

      per the rule book definition, no I don’t think he was a runner. (if you want to employ the “common sense” arguement many are making when saying it’s a catch, you can use common sense to say he’s clearly NOT a runner since he’s never doing anything close to resembling running.)

      “A player has the ball long enough to clearly become a runner when, after his second foot (in this case James knee) is on the ground, he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent (I’d say no to this), tucking the ball away (he doesn’t tuck he extends it), turning up field (no, his turn was before the knee was down, he lunges a bit with ball after his knee hit, but that’s not “turning up field”), or taking
      additional steps.”

    • Sammacdon

      But he DOES make a move up the field. Right? Look on the replay. Moreover, maybe you don’t think so. Maybe I do. But the call on the field was CATCH. So the video evidence needs to show indisputable evidence that no such move was made.

    • SteelerMike

      WTF – That Cooks play was on a last second game winning play in the NE/HOU game! Robert Graft’s stooge in the league office managed to rule in favor of the billionaire in both instances – go figure. And of course they effed the Jets on an overturned TD this season as well, but that play was not the deciding factor in the closing seconds of the game. It just ensured the Jets wouldn’t win.

    • Intense Camel

      I don’t even need to see the clip. Just from the picture, I can see that according to the rule there’s no way that should be ruled a TD…EVER. Complete bs.

    • deuce_seven

      The ball “moves” upward when his right hand hits the ground. You can argue that part of the ball also touches the ground. Then it appears that his left forearm squeezes against the ball to retail control. There is not indisputable video evidence to the contrary, the call on the field was TD, it should have stood.

      I wonder if they would have overturned it if that was the final play of the game. I’m guessing they would have been afraid to.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Sorry, Falcon, but you’re stretching here (and you know it).

      1) One foot + one knee = two feet by rule. You know this.

      2) The rule doesn’t say he has to tuck the ball AFTER he gets to feet down, just as part of the three requirements. If a receiver mumps in the air catches the ball and tucks it on his way down, and THEN takes two steps, the tuck requirement is still fulfilled. James clearly brings the ball to his chest, secured.

      3) He was capable of warding off contact. In fact he avoided contact. He knew where the defender was and clearly had his body (and the ball) shielded.

      4) Turning his body upfield. This one is the most obvious. Reaching for the goal line (which is upfield).

    • falconsaftey43

      I think there is clearly video evidence he doesn’t “turn up field” per the rule. Remember, he’s trying to establish himself as a runner. Does anything he do look remotely like running? He’s falling to the ground and twists a bit (most of twist happened before the knee hit) and extends his arms. that’s not “turning up field” he’s not a runner.

    • www_jonahyo_net

      Riveron explains in a video after the game was over, “Roethlisberger completes a pass to James, and …”

      Why do we even need to hear more? Riveron in his first sentence says Roethlisberger COMPLETES a pass to James!!!!!!!

    • falconsaftey43

      2) Yes it does. Here is the rule again.
      “when, after his second foot (in this case James knee) is on the ground,…” so yes, it clearly says those acts have to occur after his second foot (or this case knee) hit the ground.

      3) now that’s stretching

      4) this one you can argue a little, but IMO, he does not “turn up field” after his knee hits. Most of the turn is pre-knee. to me that’s catch it and turn around, not make a diving catch where he twists half in the air and half while falling over with his knees on the ground. But this one does fall into “the rule is really poorly defined” kind of area.

    • nikki stephens

      thank you thank you… said it #2 before I could….sad these guys are omitting details and twisting MULTIPLE rules to make us believe something that our own eyes clearly watched. And bonus point 4!

    • falconsaftey43

      haha, it clearly says in the rule that the second foot must come before those other acts.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think this play is a GREY area in the rule. It was a catch because he caught it and and turned towards the end zone. Ok I get the to the ground you have to complete the catch, but Jesse James even turning towards the end zone and not being touched should be considered a football move. I think this rule will get tweaked even more to the point where we won’t know what anything about football is anymore and I done this play forever.

    • Jim Foles

      The ball was caught and controlled then stretched over the goal line.. TD.. Nothing should matter after that. He was controlling his fall to score with the ball in control and a stretch in the air over the goal line.. TD.. Whatever happens after that is only the excuse they will use.

    • nikki stephens

      problem: NY / post game official interview, and no one else twists and makes the stuff up you do. NOR does their PR guy make your twister excuse.

    • Shawn Stone

      Yeah. He lost control. Ball bounced away from him didnt it?? It wobbled but he maintained the right hand possession of the ball at all times. Your opinion means squat to me!!!! Pats going DOWN!!!!

    • Shawn Stone

      Another loser Steeler hater!!

    • falconsaftey43

      what am I making up? I’m pretty much just quoting what’s in the rule book.

    • nikki stephens

      darth, I say we stop demonstrating the errors w/ falconsafety …let him stand alone – done with twister…cuz all he’s got is twisting rules to create an outcome that defies what America saw. TWISTER hahahaha

    • nikki stephens

      twister

    • Alan Bonin

      You are exactly correct. He was on a knee brought ball to chest, then turned and lunged forward. He was not diving to make a catch. He was turning after catch and made a move forward towards the goal line.

    • nikki stephens

      just call him twister, twisting and grasping in denial of what we all saw

    • falconsaftey43

      fantastic argument. Hey, I’m with the the rest of the world, when I watch the play I think that should be a catch. But, I’m trying to read what’s actually in the rule book, which unfortunately doesn’t agree with the common sense of what a catch is.

    • nikki stephens

      checkmate

    • falconsaftey43

      that’s fine if you chose to see my opinion that way. I am a Steelers fan and am just attempting to explain my understanding of the rule. It’s admittedly a poorly written rule which is why there is room for debate in the first place.

    • T3xassteelers

      The NFL is massively broken. Dire change is needed to the rule book.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Agreed. But they made the right call according to the rule book. But that needs to be changed.

    • nikki stephens

      I will link the video in response
      2:36 natural gravity puts jesse falling on the 2 foot line. How,, just how does jesse somehow- in less than 2 seconds land outstretched over the plane?

      Huh?

      we have crickets fellow fans….Because JJ made a move, no teammate pushed him, no patriots player pushed him in the back, bill bellichek didn’t turn into flash gordon and propel JJ.
      Jesse made an unconventional football move, now stop with ly-ing about what we all
      saw

    • Darth Blount 47

      No, see, now you’re attempting to twist things. You’ve lost the plot in all your defensing.

      The “becoming a runner” is only an important argument, if you believe he needed to become a runner because he lost the ball. You just said you don’t believe he lost the ball under scrutiny either, so we’re back to whether or not he caught the ball, maintained possession, and ever then lost the ball. The “runner part,” as you noted, is if you want to argue that the play needed to be over the second he touched the goaline plane, because of what may have transpired after.

      However, if we agree that he’s not a runner, it’s back to whether or not he caught the ball, crossed the goal, and then maintained possession after hitting the ground. Because if he did those things, which you just argued and stated clearly that you believe he did, then you’d conclude that he “made the catch and scored.”

      Dave and others are arguing that he lost possession of the ball after he contacted the ground, thereby making the “completion of the catch” not valid.

    • ThePointe

      Bottom line is if you can’t show a picture or video of the ball on the ground, you can not overturn the call on the field. No, the closeup of the catch in this article still doesn’t show the ball hitting the ground. Quite literally nothing has changed, the NFL is still wrong.

    • nikki stephens

      hey dave get off the moderator awaiting comments, there are no 4 letter words, no bar room talk and any game link is stopped. Really make it undesirable to use this forum for game talk.

    • Todd Bowers

      Ball was caught outside of the endzone with clear control with knee and foot down. he then put both hands out with the ball to try and score. when it crossed the plane it was a score. play over. what if he did the same thing with one hand reaching it out after the initial catch? Would that still be an incomplete? What about my AB example above?

    • SteelerMike

      James catches the ball clean with his arms extended, pulls the ball into his chest(!) as his knee hits the ground. Then, he extends his arms and ball over the goal line in a most iconic football move!

    • falconsaftey43

      Obviously the point hinges on whether he loses control of the ball or not. He never loses control, there is nothing to argue about, it’s a catch and TD.

      Let me say it this way. I do not believe there was video evidence of him losing the ball to overturn the call, they should not have overturned it. I DO believe he lost control of the ball however.

      Now, with having lost control, it’s about whether or not he first became a runner. He did not become a runner, so he must maintain control of the ball for it to count. I do not believe he maintained control so it would be a no catch, no TD.

      That doesn’t change the fact that I do no think there was enough evidence to overturn this call. I stated from the beginning, that clear evidence of losing the ball was the one line of thought I supported.

    • falconsaftey43

      the rule book doesn’t say anything about “football move” though. it defines a list of acts.

    • falconsaftey43

      number of hands doesn’t matter. all that matters is if he loses control of the ball “while going to the ground” and the ball touches the ground before he regains control.

      AB was never going to the ground, so the rule wouldn’t have applied.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I gotcha. Thanks for the civil back and forth, I can always count on you for that. We agree on some points and disagree on others. No big whoop, as we can’t change the past, lol. History is always written by the victors, unfortunately in this case.

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, good as always. I still don’t know why they don’t just but a time element to the dumb thing, would be the simplest thing in the world.

    • ThePointe

      Oh geez, for everyone saying they made the right call here, the call on the field was a TD. The only way they could possibly apply their catch rule to this situation was to see evidence of the ball on the ground. THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF THE BALL ON THE GROUND therefore you can not apply this rule in the first place!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Eh, people would just find a way to argue over when the stopwatch should begin and whether or not a hundredth of a second is sufficient or whether we should go down to a thousandth.

    • falconsaftey43

      haha you’re right, but at least we wouldn’t have to try to define “football moves” and “initial contact” and “going to the ground.”

    • Brian Miller

      Agreed darth…

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      One time and I mean one time they lost by a field goal I think, maybe a year ago and the ball went dead over one upright. I can’t really remember the specifics, but I remember Belichick was pissed and arguing with the refs while they ran off the field. I want to say last year or year before that.

    • Shane Mitchell

      This is ridiculous, what is being lost in the explanation from the idiot Riveron is HE IS NOT GOING TO THE DAMN GROUND IN THE PROCESS OF COMPLETING THE CATCH , he already made the catch has control and is turning to extend the damn ball over the goalline, the throw did not take him into the endzone, it is a football move he is making after the catch.

    • Chad H

      Bingo

    • Intense Camel

      IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE

    • Intense Camel

      Exactly

    • Shane Mitchell

      This gif of the play is incomplete because the end where he loses control of the ball has nothing to do with him trying to make the catch, the catch is before he turns to extend the ball over the goalline, put a full gif of the catch in slowmo in the article and people will see what I mean.

    • Darth Blount 47

      “Surviving the ground” … will play over and over in my head for a long time.

      I also love the quote by Einstein on the theory of time, where he suggested that the only true constant, the speed of light, meant that time can run faster or slower depending on how high you are, and how fast you are travelling.

      I was driving around in my car last night in an angry daze. And no doubt, I’ve been sober for quite a while now, but I would be lying if I didn’t admit to thinking about trying to prove Einstein’s theory after last night, that my perception would all have to depend upon “How high you are.” How high, indeed. Lol.

    • Intense Camel

      The issue is there isn’t enough evidence to apply the rule. It’s supposed to be clear in order to overturn, it’s not.

    • falconsaftey43

      haha

    • SteelerMike

      The reason the rule book is so convoluted is so that it can be interpreted to suit the league’s desire in the moment (providing a lawyer like statement of BS). And right now Robert Graft has a stooge in the league office interpreting for the benefit of the Cheatriots.

    • Grant Humphrey

      It was probably the right call going by the rule book, but you are correct there isn’t indisputable video evidence

    • falconsaftey43

      100% agree

    • Shane Mitchell

      No they did not make the right call according to the rule book, he is not going to the ground trying to complete the catch.

    • Omar

      Roethlisberger completes a pass to James, and James is going to the ground as he reaches the goal line,” Riveron said. Is this enough that it was a catch??? How does explain that?

    • Chad H

      I love both of your points. So to add to your last point here. We see running backs time and again at the goal line jump across, cross the plane and the ball is lost because it was swatted away or hit a shoulder etc. but it’s a touch down because the ball broke the goal line. JJ had total possession and control of the ball when he broke the plane of the goal line. It’s a double standard. Any person can see he caught the ball and scored.

    • DSG

      Exactly.
      he is on the ground. He is lunging to get past the endzone. Has control of the ball as he goes to the ground. Loses control of the ball as he tries to extend for the endzone.

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t disagree. It’s just how the rule is. It’s because he was never a “runner” he caught it while falling so they make you maintain possession throughout the fall.

    • O’Neal

      Lame excuse. They should both be ruled the same one way or the other

    • Corey Hatcher

      I don’t agree with the call… I think he established possession and was technically speaking a runner when his knee hit the ground. He then makes a secondary attempt after establishing IMO afterwards and then reached to cross the EZ. Once he broke the plane at that point with the ball in his control it should have been considered a TD. It’s all semantics…… When do you think he clearly displayed control of the ball and became a runner. If he is considered a runner all he has to do is break the plane and it doesn’t matter if the ball came out.

    • Joseph Shaw

      The problem with the rule is that James’s knee was down–which is the same as two feet–and he CLEARLY possessed the ball and made a “football move” toward the end zone. Combine that with “the ground can’t cause a fumble,” and you simply have contradictory rules that border on insanity.

      I’m not arguing that the rule wasn’t properly applied. I’m saying the rule is ludicrous–as is the same rule that took away the Dez Bryant catch. As this word salad above about the Cooks catch suggests, you can interpret any of this to mean anything you want, either way.

      It’s a mess. I don’t think ANY reasonable person would look at the James play and not call that a catch and a TD.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      This is literally the exact same thing that happened to Dez Bryant. So at least they’re consistent

    • Benchmark

      Here’s the problem with the NFL case:
      I still have not seen the ball laying on the grass in a video.
      I see a hand in the way of the ball and grass touching. I can GUESS the ball hit the grass but that is not enough evidence to overturn the ruling on the field. The NFL needs to show us video of the ball touching the grass clearly or they committed FRAUD.

    • Chad Weiss

      And there relies the problem with NFL.Whats called one way in one game is called opposite in another

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Its frustrating….In México we had a comediant/actor named Cantinflas, and part of his caracter was to say many words just to don’t say anything and as in reality there are many people that actually talk this way, our Royal Academy of Language declared The word “Cantinflear” as The action of saying so many words without actually saying nothing, Well, those experts have done nothing but “Cantinflear” theres no substance in What they say, and have no real explanation why for The Pats is a Yes and why is a no for The Steelers.

    • Matt Manzo

      Exactly!!!

    • alevin16

      Well it is obvious why they are different JJ plays for the Steelers and Cooks plays for the Patriots

    • Will

      The problem with your scenario is that the runner has already established possession. Therefore once it crosses the plane it’s a TD.

      In James case he had not yet established himself as possessing the ball (by definition of NFL rules). I can agree with that assumption after reading up more on the rule. I think the refs actually got that part right now.

      HOWEVER- The ruling on the field was TD. I do not see any video that shows indisputable proof that the ball hit the ground. I can see his elbow hit the ground, that in turn causes the ball to rotate, his opposing hand goes beneath the ball, his other hand goes to the top to hold it down and the ball settles in.

      Now you might assume based on the position of the ball that it MIGHT have hit the ground but you could also argue that his hand was under it or on his forearm the whole time. Either way it’s impossible to tell with the angle I have seen. Therefore it’s not indisputable…besides if it was so indisputable you wouldn’t have a professional referees needing Minutes to figure it out.

      In end though be like coach T. Focus on the future.

    • TroymanianDevil

      There is no way that that one of these can be a catch and the other one isn’t… That’s b/c it’s actually simple, they are both catches.

    • EdJHJr

      Yes BUT JAMES STARTED WITH THE BALL AT HIS HEAD MOVED IT DOWN TO HIS MIDSECTION AND THEN REACHED OUT WITH IT.
      AND AS I POSTED BEFORE IF HE LAYED ON HIS SIDE AND DID THIS MOTION FOR 100 TIMES, THEN REACHED OUT THE LAST TIME WHILE MOTIONING DOWN WITH THE BALL SO HIS ARMS HIT THE GROUND (LOSING THE BALL THE LAST TIME) , AFTER GOING ACROSS THE GOAL LINE 100 TIMES IT WOULD BE NO CATCH.
      A SIXTH GRADE STUDENT WOULD NOT WIRTE THIS RULE LIKE IT IS.

    • RJMcReady

      This is just despicable. Makes me sick.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Its like The tuck rule all over Again, ….it is not fumble because he was thinking to throw the ball even when The QB has total posesion of the ball and in Brady’s case back in 2001 the ball was going down to his belly to keep it so, lets swallow it, and come back stronger because we are gonna have those guys again in a few weeks

    • RJMcReady

      That was a 36-33 Texans Loss btw.

      The hypocrisy is astounding.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      that’s why the NFL ratings are down. Everything favors the Pats. From coaches to players. They get a little slap on wrist for the things they do illegal. Every since Pretty Boy Tom became the face of the NFL. All these rules applied and they benefit him. You slap the sh-t out of Ben and others with no problems. If you hit Nature Boy … Flag. I can’t wait till he retires and maybe football can return to some of it old forms.

    • EdJHJr

      Remember the tuck rule. I do believe the Pats won that first superbowl and the offense only score 2 touchdowns throughout the playoffs. That game was the kickoff into the stealing plays routine as well.
      Remember Kordell fumbling through the end zone , the blocked field goal for a touchdown. The returned punt because of the penalty on the first try.
      the NFL should just make rules as they watch the Pats play. Right during the game they should review a play and come up with a new rule. Cause they said so.

    • Darran boyer

      Yes, but he didn’t loose control of the ball. His left hand clearly slips off the ball, but look close and you will see his right hand is under the ball when the left hand slips. His right hand stays stable and never looses traction.

    • RJMcReady

      Their game winning TD’s stand. Our’s don’t.

      Got it.

    • John Noh

      These fools are digging a bigger hole with each statement. STFU and change the rule for next season. It’s garbage.

    • EdJHJr

      That Al Riverton explanation COMPLETELY ignores the motion James went through with the ball before it hit the ground. UP- DOWN- BACK UP AMD OUT , OVER THE GOAL LINE.
      THE EXPLANATION IS SOMEWHAT INSULTING TO SAY THE LEAST.

    • Doug Sawyer

      Nope wrong he caught the ball knee down. ..pulls ball to chest… then extending arms …he was a runner

    • Doug Sawyer

      Plus elbow down while still having control of ball

    • Will

      Have to agree with Falcon on the AB example, that’s a completely different scenario…at least in my opinion.

      I also agree with Falcon that he did lose possession of the ball while “going to the ground”.

      What I don’t agree with and what I do not see in the videos I have seen is the ball clearly touching the ground. It MIGHT have. It might have also been resting on JJs hand and/or forearm.

      Therefore any ruling on the field should have stood. Because the real rule that comes into question is that of what needs to present to overturn a call on the field. “Indisputable video evidence” That’s the rule that everyone should be asking about.

    • Doug Sawyer

      He pulled the ball to his chest then extending after

    • Tracy L Trent

      ok….i do understand the keeping possession…..but James…caught the ball with his knee down…made a football move or (ACT) , if you prefer, then lunges over the goal line….once he crosses the plain or goal line having made a catch and being knee down and crosses the plain its a td….and once a td occurs then anything that happens after that is void right?… i mean he caught it in the field of play…made a football move to cross the goal line and scored….how can anything after that be even considered anything at all…..players have the ball knocked out of their hands after they cross the goal line or make a grab in the endzone…clearly not holding on to the ball….but the TD remains because once you score the plays over and nothing else aftert that matters!!!?????

    • Dewayne Braxton

      To me it clearly looked like Cooks lost the ball as he hot he ground. He actually falls on top of the ball while part of it hits the ground. The game is over. But the fact is if Cooks made James’ catch it would have stood. And if James had made Cooks’s catch it would have been overturned. Anyone who does not see that the league is biased towards the Patriots isn’t watching the games.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      Naw, Cooks’ catch hit the ground and his touchdown stood. They are not consistent.

    • Tracy L Trent

      his knee was clearly down!!!…what play are you watching…it was a catch in the field of play with the knee followed by another act….or move…with james turning around and lunging over the goal line TD…..after a TD there shouldnt be any other part of that play considered at all

    • Tracy L Trent

      he made a football move by turning and lunging across the goal line…after a catch in the field of play…not the end zone!!

    • Dewayne Braxton

      It’s no different than Cooks’ catch. Again, if Cooks’ was catching that ball the play would have stood. They would have said the receiver clearly established possession, made a football move towards the goal line and crossed the plain. At that point the play was over. New England wins. At the very least the call is gray which means the call on the field should have stood. If it was Tom Brady the Gronk and the same thing happened they would”ve said, “there was not disputable evidence to overturn the call”. No way they take that TD away from the Pats in Foxboro. And everybody knows it.

    • O’Neal

      Yep

    • Edjhjr

      Oh i agree. As I’ve stated if somehow he can lay on his side and reach out 100 times and on the last one drop his arms to the ground and let go of the ball, it would be no catch.

      Totally mind boggling

    • Dewayne Braxton

      Cooks did make any acts and the ball hit the ground and TD stood.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      Yep, just like the catch Bradin Cooks made that stood as a TD

    • Shawn Stone

      Al Riveron shouldn’t be allowed to officiate any NFL games. Constant source of mistakes and controversy

    • Matt

      Here’s what I think we all need to accept and then decide if we actually care about this stupid game anymore. Because this rule can be applied differently at the willy nilly needs of whoever is making the decisions we have to decide whether We Care to continue watching the game and getting upset about a game that is obviously being fixed for some reason. Because it is getting fixed none of our rational claims about how one team is getting preferential treatment will ever make a difference. The people making these decisions to swing games a certain way simply do not care about Fair rules and game results. It’s unfortunate but this seems to be the reality.

    • deuce_seven

      Foot down, knee down, turns/twists body, extends arms with ball to goal line, elbow down, ball moves, right hand fingers appear to still be under ball, left arm squeezes ball to other arm, ruled TD on field, OVERTURNED. Ok.

      Had the ball come completley out and been recovered by NE, I would accept that as a fumble.

    • NCSteel

      No way, not buying the doubletalk this time.

      The mere fact that the doubletalk is in such high gear today tells you everyones in full “oh crap, lets cover our butts again” mode.
      The fact that you wait there biting your nails during replays, with one announcer leaning one way and another a different way, only to be “told” what you saw “this time” says it all.

      Once his thigh and ankle hit the ground while the ball is over the plane, the play is over. Don’t need any BS doubletalk from anyone to tell me what my eyes just saw.

      Tell that crap to the businesses like area hotels and restaurants in the area who miss out on Championship Game dollars from fans coming to / leaving the game. Tell that crap to the people who would work that game, to the people who saw that TD with their own eyes on TV at home or in the stands who needed to be told what they just saw. It’s become like some courtroom lawyer telling you what happened to you like you didn’t live through it for yourself. It’s utter nonsense.

      Bottom line. No Steelers in Super Bowl, no legit Super Bowl (unless of course they lose the next two games).

      BOYCOTT and tell your friends and family to do the same. We don’t even need to doubletalk to the league as to why we consider their product tainted as all hell.

      Hit them where they hit those businesses, right in the wallet.

      They may not run a fixed game but they run a flawed one they have no intention on fixing and they expect you to be stupid enough to buy it anyway. Laughing when you do.

      Don’t do it. Don’t be the idiots they take you for. Find something else to do.

      Watch highlights of the old Steeler superbowls at your party back when these thieves were not in charge of the game. Before they hijacked your team and your league and your Sundays.

    • Scott

      “If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement of the ball will not be considered a loss of possession.”

      Unless you’re Jessie James.

    • Frank Martin

      I get it now. When a Steeler goes to the ground in the end zone after making a football move and doesn’t hold onto the ball, it is not a touchdown. When a Patriot goes to the ground after making a football move and doesn’t hold onto the ball, it IS a touchdown. It’s all so very simple, I don’t see why people don’t understand.

    • ND_Steel

      There was actual contact on Cooks, his little hop allowed him to stay in bounds but the contact helped knock him off balance thus he would have to maintain control to the ground, and the ball is clearly slipping and separating from his body when he hits the ground.

      With James, no contact, clear control to the ground with his knee (ball has stopped moving, completely), the stretch is a football move, and he then fumbles and recovers his own fumble (but he has already broke the plane so the fumble was irrelevant).

      Next…

    • Joshua Adams

      The problem with Dave and Matt’s point of view is I and many others don’t see that there is 100% conclusive evidence to overturn. This is including many professional sports writers and athletes not just steelers fans.

    • ND_Steel

      Except for the fact the fumble would and should have been irrelevant as he crossed the plane of the end zone.

    • ND_Steel

      There seems to be a couple fundamental arguments, would be interested in a vote of the following options:
      1) James completed the catch to the ground when he caught it, the ball stopped moving, and his knee was down. The lunge was a football move, therefore the subsequent fumble was irrelevant.
      2) James had to complete the full act of going to the ground, and:
      a. He never lost control. Even though the ball rolled in his hands, he maintained contact and therefore control, even if the ball hit the ground.
      b. He momentarily lost control as the ball rolled, but there is not conclusive evidence it hit the ground.
      c. James lost control of the ball and there is conclusive evidence the ball hit the ground.
      3) Other?

      Not trying to change anyone’s minds…Dave…but curious where people stand. I believe the intent of the rule was not interpreted properly, and it was a catch and football move (1). Intent is quite often lost on the striped ones, so I was not surprised when they did call it inc.

    • thomas hmmmm

      He does bring it down to his chest then extends. That is tucking it isn’t it? Not once from the time the ball hit his hands did it bobble or move.

    • WB Tarleton

      Experts say otherwise (athletes and sportswriters are not necessarily experts). Watch the Blandino/Pereira video.

    • Matt

      I like it

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      If you look at the play he catches the ball clean then brings it in for possession while his knee hits the ground before turning to lunge fwd and once the ball breaks the goal line it should’ve been ruled a td nothing after that matters which is what AB did last yr against the
      Ravens

    • James Tripp

      Certainly would qualify as a “common move”. Should have been a touch down.

    • francesco

      But what if James never hit the ground with the ball? What if he only extended his arm past the goal line with the ball in one hand? Would we not conclude that he caught the ball his knee touched the ground he became a runner and extended his arm just like AB did against the Ravens last year.

    • George Kroger

      So, my take on this is a bit different…

      Since the ruling on the field was a TD, to overturn it you need to have indisputable evidence. Disregarding some of the other facts and just assume that they were only looking at whether he maintained control when he stretched the ball over the goal line, can one say with absolute certainty that James did not maintain control? I would argue no. If they had ruled incomplete pass, I don’t think it could be overturned. It was a 50/50 judgement call. The ruling on the field should have stood!

      Professional refs seem to miss that point – you should not (and cannot) overturn unless there is indisputable evidence. College refs get this.

      Also, who thinks that if the Steelers were not playing the patriots, that call is not overturned?

    • James Tripp

      Point number 4, clear is a “common move” or “football move”

    • ND_Steel

      Both valid points. I agree, call should have stood…not indisputable. The NFL has made this a point of emphasis all year.

      I also believe this call goes in our favor against any other team. Our coaching staff and players don’t have the whining/book-smart ‘credibility’ of NE. They have built a reputation of studying and knowing the rule book, thus they get the benefit of more calls.

    • Applebite

      How can he call it a complete pass from Ben, and then expect people to believe that Jesse didn’t complete the catch when he reached over the goal line?? The purpose of the game of Football, is to get into the endzone. END OF STORY. You can’t make any football move, without the ball. You can’t even reach out to the goal line, without control of the ball.

      And the idea that you and the ball must survive the ground… Look, nothing survives hitting the ground. The ground doesn’t give to the human body falling, unless it’s under massive stress. There’s going to be some movement of the body that’s not supported for impact. This is why they say the ground can’t cause a fumble. Because in the act of falling forward of a preceding football move, it’s more than likely that the player will have no control over the way he hits the ground and loses the ball in the process.

      This rule insults football logic and common sense. They have better do something about the Catch Rule, or risk seeing a higher volume of fans walking away for good.

    • nikki stephens

      not going to the ground – HE DID …..even riveron lies, distorts, and in a way makes the pro-TD crowd points.

    • Joshua Adams

      Already watched it but these guys have been wrong so many times ie. Browns phantom fumble that they have little to no credibility with anyone. Never once do they bring up the conclusive evidence in the video at all. 9/10 people can’t see this evidence then maybe that’s a problem. Heck I work with 4 diehard pats fans and they think it was a touchdown.

    • nikki stephens

      Listening to sports radio. Very very interesting the history of Riveron. Every season there are a handful of terrible calls or calls that are oddly called….almost a twisting of rules. It reminds me of the quote New York judge Waltcher was famously quoted “that a grand jury would ‘indict a ham sandwich,’ if that is what you want”
      Riveron has been involved in the top 3. 1) The Austin Jenkins catch and score 2) Cooks TD UPHELD!!! 3) the outlaw robbed at heinz.
      This man has no business doing anymore Pats games, interestingly he shot up fast and I wonder if his ascension to Senior Vice of officiating has anything to do with the NFL’s constant footsies and left wing support of policies. The write up / NFL PR dept. seems Riveron to really want to make his hispanic – cuban heritage a major selling point….as if someone’s race, nationality should have anything to do with a position that should demand competency and merit.

    • nikki stephens

      I do know, he resided a number of years right in the NE area. Like someone to dig up some lifelong friends / acquaintances ….If I had to bet this guy is / has been a pats fan. Just a guess

    • Matthew Marczi

      The fact that he was going to the ground while in the process of catching the football requires him to retain possession through contact with the ground. It is not comparable to the Brown play, who established possession on two feet prior to lunging.

    • Matthew Marczi

      If the ball never hit the ground then it would obviously be a catch. I’m not sure what your point is.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He is involved in every single replay review because he is the head of officiating and the head of officiating presides over all replay reviews as of this season.

    • nikki stephens

      wow listening to NY sports talk they rattled off other people names for other decisions. Strange, they read / talked about others and your saying only he is in charge. HMMM
      Ray Filtipaldo just tweeted:
      Why did Alberto Riveron rule this a TD? I’m starting to think if you play at 1 pm there are different people watching these reviews because there are so many other games. 4 pm game fewer reviews. Why else the inconsistency with this call and others such as the Brandin Cooks TD.

    • nikki stephens

      Got to give props to Bouchette, Fittipaldo and some other writers they are diggin alittle on these strange coincidences and are not just buying the company line like so many who have twisted themselves up.

      Filtipaldo just tweeted (bouchette)
      laying out the case where the Patriots could be 8-6 right now. Instead they’re 11-3 and atop the AFC thanks to Alberto Riveron
      earlier:
      Al Riveron, the NFL officiating czar, says in this opening sentences of
      this video “Roethlisberger completes a pass to James.” He’s in charge of
      overturning these calls in NYC, and he can’t find the words to properly
      explain his decision.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I did not say only he is in charge. I said he is involved in every replay review. I used the word that you used: “involved”.

    • Matthew Marczi

      How noble, a local sportswriter pandering to a bloodthirsty fanbase looking to excuse a defeat. That’s easy love right there, saying the Patriots are getting assistance. Not exactly sticking their neck out for criticism by the Steelers fanbase by implying New England is getting covert benefits.

    • Ryan

      From Ray Fittipaldo chat: “There was a guy for the Raiders who bobbled the ball before he hot the ground, then trapped the ball against the ground, and it was ruled a catch by Riveron.” I didn’t see the game so can anyone explain the difference between that and James?

    • Mark Price

      yes it does…. “By rule, when a reciever with possession of the ball is in the act of going to the ground and performs a second act by reaching out to break the plane, that completes the process of the catch and the ball is dead when it breaks the plane.”

    • nikki stephens

      no, just bothering to notice some “strange” coincidences. Sorry Matt, I appreciate your opinion, but little respect for your accuracy when you debated me that an employee can do what they wanted on game day and requesting respect during the flag ceremony. I tried to elaborate private time vs employer time and different rules. You, either by ignorance or intentionally deceptive, argued it was a free speech issue. It was not. You got toasted.

    • nikki stephens

      ok, just saying others have made it a point – HE IS always the point man in these “wierd calls w/ the pats”.

    • nikki stephens

      heard it too and saw on twitter but haven’t seen it…just people commenting

    • GravityWon

      Both balls hit the ground.

      The following is 100% subjective.
      If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement of the ball will not be considered a loss of possession. He must lose control of the ball in order to rule that there has been a loss of possession.

      Why can you say that Cooks maintained control while it was spinning and we can’t say that James maintained control while it was spinning. Are you on the NFL payroll?

    • GravityWon

      Logical people do

    • Hypo Cycloid

      But other rules for a catch contradict this. Where do you see that one fluid motion doesn’t count as a football move? Does it say you must be standing to turn upfield? I believe it does say turning upfield as well as extending the ball are counted as football moves in the rule book. So in this case, James caught the ball cleanly, no bobbling or double clutching. Both his legs are down satisfying one aspect of the definition of a catch. He turns upfield and extends the ball, both football moves according to the rules. At this point, it is a catch. Which rule supercedes the other? I always believed the going to the ground rules was one where either two body parts aren’t down before the ground causes the incompletion or no football move was made before the ground causes the incompletion. These rules are at odds. He satisfied the definition of a catch. In fact had 3 body parts down when his elbow hit and still had complete control of the ball. You see this happen a lot at the goal line and is rarely ever reversed. I truly believe the NFL doesn’t realize their rules don’t mesh and don’t apply common sense in regards to what rule supercedes the other.

    • FanInExile

      I still can’t get past Riveron’s own words, from his own mouth: “Roethlisberger completes a pass to James…”. The NFL’s own Senior Vice President of officiating acknowledges that it was a “complete[d] pass”. That means it would show up in Ben’s game statistics as a completed pass.

      If it was a completed pass – acknowledged AFTER REVIEW as such by the league’s own SVP of officiating – why the hell didn’t the ball at least move from its original spot to the point of possession as determined by the “completed pass”? James certainly looked like he was well past the original line of scrimmage after he caught the “completed pass”. How, then, can a pass be, AT THE SAME TIME, a “completed pass” and an incomplete pass? By first principles of logic, something cannot both be, and fail to be, at the same time.

      For the moment, ignore the specifics of what actually happened. Let’s just go from the conclusion reached. It was described after review as a completed pass. Those are his words. Who, then, screwed up by not placing the ball, after the completed catch, at a position that was in some way different than where it started?

    • GravityWon

      I would question whether anyone who wholeheartedly agrees with the overturn is actually a Steelers fan.

      There is plenty of room for interpretation and confusion with these rules.

    • GravityWon

      Infuriating. 3 calls to win 3 games. Whatever happened to win some, lose some? Something aint right here. Plus the equal suspensions for Gronk & JuJu. Grrr….

    • nikki stephens

      oh, how about this contradiction : if JJ catches the ball and any part of a pats player scrapes, touches, or makes contact with james – he is down where his knee touched AND his lunge would be disallowed because he was down. Tell me that…to quote you: first principles of logic, something cannot both be, and fail to be, at the same time.

    • GravityWon

      hmmm…who benefited from the tuck rule….oh the Patriots. I’ve never harped on these types of inequities prior to this week but it is getting to be ridiculous.

    • GravityWon

      Did your post get upheld too? I had a post removed from another article regarding the catch. No vulgarity or anything which should have caused it to be removed.

      Apparently if your unwilling to agree that the overturn was correct, than there isn’t free speech..

    • FanInExile

      “Completed pass”. That’s the language used. I’m not yet arguing touchdown. I’m not arguing anything based on a “lunge” or touch from an opposing player. I’m arguing from the conclusion of a “completed pass”. If that’s what it was, Ben’s game statistics should reflect one more completion than they do. The ball should have been spotted somewhere other than the original line of scrimmage after the “”completed pass”.

      They can’t have it both ways. Either the reviewed call was wrong, or Riveron’s post-game explanation is wrong. Someone’s a$$ should be hung out to dry for one or the other screw-up.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Because he is the man in every call. As the head of officiating, ultimately every review falls on his shoulders.

    • GravityWon

      Is there still a large mob presence in Boston? Something is amiss. It isn’t just this one call. Somebody has influence somewhere.

    • nikki stephens

      excellent article by alex kirshner at sb nation. The title is :

      NFL explained why the Steelers’ game-winning TD against the Patriots was overturned. Here’s the flaw.

      money lines:
      While we’re on the subject of really specific NFL rules,
      the league requires that there be indisputable video evidence to
      overturn calls on the field. You don’t have to work that hard to dispute
      that James lost control, and that’s even if we take it as a given that
      the ball’s movements in his hands were because it touched the ground.

      This clause in the NFL rulebook doesn’t make the
      replay officials’ case any easier to make: “If the ball touches the
      ground after the player secures control of it, it is a catch, provided
      that the player continues to maintain control.”

    • GravityWon

      Most corporations which have a tiny fraction of the revenue of the NFL have independent auditors. Does the NFL?

      If not, that should change and Riverton should be scrutinized based on 3 game changing questionable calls near the finish. If Pats had lost at least one of those rulings it would be easier to accept as unbiased.

    • Matthew Marczi

      It’s great that you’re confident in yourself.

    • nikki stephens

      don’t forget the crapente post game interview and answer. He said lost complete control. IT IS A MAJOR REACH (and flaw) to say (JJ) LOST COMPLETE CONTROL.

      Question 2 – “HE LOST COMPLETE CONTROL” – LIE

    • Matthew Marczi

      The rule regarding a player going to the ground while fielding the catch supersedes all others and requires that the player ‘survive the ground’.

    • Joshua Adams

      I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that game wasn’t fairly officiated? Look how many times the pats held our rushers. They held Jesse on a pass in the first quarter the same exact way the one on Gronk was thrown. There were at least two questionable late hits on Ben. Also let’s not forget Eli getting clearly held right in front of the official. No ones looking for an excuse just an honestly officiated game against the pats for once.

    • Matthew Marczi

      If you lose possession, you lose ‘complete control’. He did lose possession as the ball rotated.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Everybody is getting hung up on semantics when it’s obvious what he meant by that iteration of completing a pass. Ball from quarterback’s hands to target’s hands. By saying that it’s abundantly clear he was not contradicting himself in saying that a catch was not actually a catch. At worst, he misspoke, or choice his words poorly.

    • Matthew Marczi

      That is not accurate. He would still have to maintain possession through contact with the ground.

    • Matthew Marczi

      The Patriots committed penalties that were not called. The Steelers also committed penalties that were not called. Chances are the Patriots got away with more than the Steelers did in this game, but that just happens.

    • nikki stephens

      your wrong again, complete control would mean it was out of your grasp, out of your realm of control, an example would be the receiver that bobbles it and has to “reach” or get it back….or bounces off arms, hands…..not when the ball is between the left and right elbows of james in a reclined position. If not his control whose? or what other entity has control. And don’t say ground because no pic shows right fingers NOT between ground and ball.

    • nikki stephens

      This clause in the NFL rulebook doesn’t make the
      replay officials’ case any easier to make: “If the ball touches the
      ground after the player secures control of it, it is a catch, provided
      that the player continues to maintain control.” He maintains control.

    • nikki stephens

      gosh, what _blank_ kisser. Have you put an application in the officiating office to be Riveron’s coffee boy? talk about carrying water ….attacking Bouchette and Fittipaldo less than an hour ago?

    • nikki stephens

      I mean if you need a referral, I feel I know you well enough to recommend you.

    • nikki stephens

      oh Josh, lest you forget the gronk taunting davis (last TD) RIGHT in front of refs…only reason its not being rehashed is shusters 60 yd run.

    • nikki stephens

      check

    • nikki stephens

      especially when Pats (cook) TD was upheld ….black and gold – not

    • nikki stephens

      actually, ironic it seems the anti-TD crowd is pretty “hung up on semantics”

    • nikki stephens

      oh yeah had 3 – 4 “unposted” seems MM has a thing for free speech for employees who disregard their owners when disrespecting the flag but, then thinks we don’t have it here.

      Actually, we don’t… its a private enterprise- “steelers depot” It’s just funny MM debates / supports “free speech/ protest” on employers time then, someone here halts debate.

    • FanInExile

      He used matter-of-fact language to describe a completed catch. This isn’t semantics. I think he may have tipped his hand to show what he really thought about the play. Perhaps a bit of common sense shining through an otherwise tortured legalistic explanation.

      Even so, let’s say he did misspeak. With so much at stake, this is not the time to make so egregious an error. “Completed pass” or not is what this whole damn thing is about. Since this is effectively the third level of assessment – third – there is no excuse for what you describe as “misspeaking” or “poor word choice”.

      That’s why I’m arguing for a major a$$ chewing here. This guy is the voice of authority on this, operating from supposed 20/20 hindsight two levels removed from the pressure of game time conditions. He’s gotta get it right. When he states that a play is a “completed pass” in the same sentence in which he’s defending the call of the same play as an incomplete pass, misspeaking or not, NFL fanhood deserves much, much better than this.

    • FanInExile

      Wow – a Cantinflas reference in a heated discussion of a controversial NFL play? That is absolutely fantastic. And I loved Cantinflas in the movie “Around The workd In 80 Days”.

      Matt, you gotta give this guy a lifetime subscription to this site. Or something. This is the best and most creative association of otherwise completely unrelated topics I’ve ever seen on these internets.

    • nikki stephens

      maybe, just maybe, the guy riveron got his position based on his “minority” status and not his merits. Not to much of a stretch when you see how consumed the NFL is w/ oversees games, toning the violence down with desire to appeal to female fans, breast cancer MONTH! Not week, MONTH! denying cowboys patch for fallen officers, LGbQTwxyz crowd….seems like we have a guy who isn’t up to the job but boy let us (NFL) show you that he is originally from cuba and is the highest NFL officer of Hispanic heritage….as if that matters to die hard football fans

    • Brian K

      He brought the ball into his stomach. Knee hits the ground. He turns, looks and dives. Football move. Plain and simple. No different than a guy catching a ball while diving, then muster himself up enough to dive forward again. Pushing off from a knee is no different than pushing off with a foot.

      Now, what lost this game was the defensive coordinator not calling better protection on Gronkowski, or at least someone who was doing better than Davis.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Given that he did not have control, he did not maintain control.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I hope that one day you learn that telling the other person they are wrong does not make you right, since that appears to be the primary means through which you attempt to convince others. The gif provided above shows the ball both moving and on the ground. His fingers can be under the ball with the ball still also touching the ground.

    • Matthew Marczi

      If we’re going to analyse his words to the detail, let’s start with the fact that he said that Roethlisberger completed a pass. He did not say that James completed a catch. Completing a pass is not the same thing is throwing a pass that is completed. Completing a pass can simply mean successfully throwing a pass.

      With that said, it’s abundantly obvious that the terminology he chose to use has become a problem, since it has elicited an enormous amount of discussion over just that. I think there have even been a couple of articles written about the word choice alone.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Really? So now you think the problem is affirmative action or something? Boy, you’re a handful.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I bet you feel you know everything about everybody.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I did not attack them. I simply said that they deserve no especial applause for basically throwing chum into the water for sharks. Of course accusing the league of wrongdoing, or at least insinuating it, and claiming they’re aiding the Patriots, is going to be extremely well-received by Steelers fans, even on a bad day. But after last night? It’s like driving a bus of dead tourists into the ocean for sharks to feast. The easiest applause imaginable. I would hope at least that their beliefs are sincere and that they’re not actively pandering.

    • ND_Steel

      Don’t worry about it nikki, Matt is never wrong, has mastered the English language and definition of each and every word, and only his opinions matter. Sooner you learn that, sooner you can get back to enjoying the other more reasonable respectable contributors and commenters. No sense arguing with him, best to ignore.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Considering that you actually think I delete people’s comments to make myself look better, I’m not surprised about your attitude toward me, not that it particularly worries me. But here’s a little bit of insider information: I really don’t moderate anything, ever. Some days I don’t even read the responses to my articles. Dave just gave me moderating powers, doesn’t mean I’m actually a ‘moderator’. The only time that I ever took an active role in moderating was during the anthem controversy and there was a flood of trolls from news sites coming in here and causing problems.

    • Lucious Myers

      So what you saying is if number 30 touch him before he went for the goal line it would been a catch?

    • Matthew Marczi

      I don’t believe so. Even if touched, he would still have had to retain possession through contact with the ground because of the fact that he was going to the ground as he initially caught the ball.

    • ND_Steel

      Matt, I’ve tried with you, complimented you when appropriate even, but many times you come across as the only one who could possibly be correct. If you don’t agree, just move on; the comments section is for opinions. Folks don’t want or need your authoritarian counterpoints; if you want to disagree, show some respect. Speaking of respect, I respect Mark; he reads the comments, compliments and thanks. Why pick a fight with fellow fans? Why do you have to carry it to the nth degree always to have the last word? That’s what drives my attitude.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Believe me, it’s not the first time I’ve heard somebody say I have a tendency to write like I think I’m the only person who can possibly be correct. But of course, everybody thinks they’re correct, don’t they? When they make an argument, they make the one they think is right.

      When I say something, I never think I’m wrong; I wouldn’t say what I say if I thought otherwise. But there are times I’m shown to be wrong and I try to own up to it when it happens. There are areas that I don’t know a lot about, or as much as I should, and I try to avoid those areas or come out openly with my limitations. An example of that is when I do film studies that focus on coverages.

      I do try to work on it. But honestly, I don’t think you know how difficult it can be from a writer’s perspective on a large community blog like this. You ask, why pick a fight; you should see the number of fights others pick with me. There have been people whose entire post history only consisted of criticizing us. Sometimes it sucks having to deal with so many negative people.

      And to that end, it can wear on you, and communicating with commenters can become a chore. You can get defensive, and that can lead to commenting in a particular way.

      I do have to add that part of the whole ruse of following a blog is that you are kind of implicitly accepting that the writers *are* an authority to some degree. Otherwise there wouldn’t be much value in following them.

      I don’t actually think I’m an authority, or have access to some special knowledge, other than Game Pass and enough time to study the games enough to write from an informed perspective. But I do feel a certain sense of obligation to at least act like an authority, and that means, at times, carrying myself in a certain way.

      As you say, at the end of the day, I really am nothing more than a “fellow fan”, and honestly working as a blogger puts me in a position that’s kind of weird. In a way I kind of feel responsible, like a conduit for other fans to be heard.

      But I also know that I don’t represent a lot of fans. Just by my nature, I’m extremely driven by logic and reason over emotion, so I really try hard to minimize my emotional responses to things and to write from a rational perspective. Of course, a lot of fans don’t comment that way.

      I’m not searching for sympathy, but this can be frustrating sometimes. Like yesterday, I wrote an article that I thought would go over well as I called for the league to fix the catch rule. Instead, pretty much literally everybody shouted me down about the James play, when I didn’t mean for the article to be about that.

      I’m not writing this to have the last word. You can have it, if you want it. I’m writing this to be open and honest. It does bother me when people who aren’t clearly just causing trouble take issue with me, especially if there’s some level of legitimacy to it.

      Edit: This also ended up way longer than I realized. I honestly wouldn’t blame you for not reading it.

    • Smitty 6788

      Lol.. Cook clearly didn’t maintain control and the ball hit the ground.

    • NgLespaul

      There is NO WAY YOU CAN OVERTURN that call. If it was called a no catch on the field then that’s one thing. You need 100% proof to reverse the on-field call. You can’t say FOR SURE that Jesse James doesn’t have a finger under that ball.(right pinky) This is BS just like Brandin Cooks TD to win earlier in the season. Cheatriots and big time collusion. I wonder who Riveron’s favorite team is??

    • francesco

      My point is and everyone agrees that the moment James had the ball and his knee touched the ground that he caught the ball. So now if he extends out past the goal line but never touches the ground it would have been a TD.

    • Jim McCarley

      the rule does not mention “surviving the ground” . That is just a phrase that the refs use to cover their ass…the rule states that the receiver must maintain control of the ball after initial contact with the ground which was the case since most of his body had made contact with the ground before he stretched the ball out. In college it would have been a catch because as soon as his knee touched down, he would be called down. I claim that the right call would have been that he was down at the one with possession then lost possession as he stretched the ball across the goal line….if they determined that he lost possession before the ball broke the plane of the goal line, then he should have maintained possession at the one because you can not fumble forward. If he still had possession when he broke the plane of the goal line, it should be a touchdown. In no world except the NFL is this not at least a catch. maybe not a TD but at least a catch.

    • nikki stephens

      If you can’t even admit that with goodell, under his guidance, has veered the NFL into taking left leaning politics and causes then (which elevating individuals based upon nationality, race, sex ID is one component) there is no use or hope for you. I am not saying with certainty, I just find it interesting that we have problems in contradictory rules, enforcement, lack of uniformity…and we have a 1st year guy whose promoted with the NFL stressing his minority credentials and status. That is all factual and interesting.

      It is also something that riles fans who are not in the snow flake age category. “Old Timers, traditionalists, throwbacks, former players” yes, it bothers many of us because this guy, Goodell, has inserted political policies & beliefs into the NFL. The way many of us “non-snow flake” crowd looks at the NFL is- the NFL is the encapsulation and exemplification of hard work and promotion and reward based on merit.

    • nikki stephens

      Asked Charlie Batch same question on post game he said – yes…would of been down w/o any advancement. take his opinion for what you want…said it was a shame no one made contact would of benefitted us

    • ND_Steel

      Matt, just remember most of what is discussed is not black and white, lots of opinions and grey in there. Is D Will too old…maybe, maybe not. Is the video evidence indisputable…maybe, maybe not. There may be logic that supports your opinion but even facts can be interpreted differently. Ever hear ‘there are lies, there are damn lies, and then there are statistics?’ You can bend stats however you want to support your position. Doesn’t mean you are right.

      Besides, you get to voice your full opinion with logic and interpretation of facts in your articles. And you do a good job of this. Why even the need to continue in the comments? If I were you, I’d be reviewing comments to expand your views, not narrowing them and trying to bend others to your view. Review for follow-on article topics. Review to see if others feel and interpret what they see as you do, but doesn’t mean you have to respond and tell them they are wrong if they see things differently.

      As far as thinking with logic and reason, dude, you are talking with a military engineer. I get logic and reason. However, on this site, your average fan is escaping reality. You are dealing with fans…short for fanatics…meaning you are dealing with emotional people and logical people who allow themselves to also be emotional about their team. Even the most logical of people can and will come to poor conclusions based on emotion. But do you think they write their opinions to be told by the site ‘authority’ that they are wrong? (And you do earn some authoritative voice) Nah. Sometimes they just want to vent. Take Dave, if he has a strong opinion, he’ll state it but not often and he rarely gets baited for more (granted I do not follow him on twitter where it may be a different story). I’m sure you get your fill of people who disagree with you and even make it personal, especially if you’ve taken a hard stance (ie. mine is Mitchell, he drives me nuts…plays so deep it is like 11 on 10 out there, late to everything, but I digress)…but my advice to you is the advice my wife always gives me… “just let it go”…in other words, be humble. That’s easier said than done; you didn’t ask for it, but that’s my advice.

      Right now, we are all on really high emotions. Most difficult loss to swallow since SB 43. I would say worse given our history with the Pats. I wouldn’t take offense or get worked up over people being emotional, nature of your job.

      I appreciate you taking the time to respond…bygones. As Dave would say, Peace and Love.

    • nikki stephens

      please note – I used words like: maybe & seems

    • Alan Bonin

      He survived contact with the ground because his knee was already down.

    • FanInExile

      Your first paragraph above is a classic example of a distinction without a difference. I addressed this above: If the pass was completed, Ben’s game statistics would show one more completed pass than they do, and the ball would have been placed somewhere other than the original line of scrimmage.

      Can’t agree more about the problematic language Riveron used. That’s my point, along with my supposition that perhaps it was a bit Freudian, and that he may have believed the pass was actually completed. I’m not a mind reader, of course, but I can’t help but wonder if his use of the term “completed pass” is indicative of what he may really think about how the play “should” have been called.

    • FanInExile

      With the exception of what I say here, and Matt’s comment below, I don’t think drivel like this even merits a response.

    • Richard P Vogt

      My issue, other than the rule needs to change, is that while the ball moves his right hand appears to remain under the ball.though we see the left hand shift its not clear if its pinned by his left arm. Looks like ball pops up slightly then lands on his right fingers at which point left hand comes back on top. The nfl explanation is that when the tip of the ball touches ground he had not restablshed control and at that point its incomplete but the video suggests otherwise. If the standard for overturning a call is clear and indisputable evidence then the nfl really dropped the ball there too cause nothing ive seen has been close to clear.