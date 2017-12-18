Antonio Brown Calls Calf Injury A ‘Minor Setback’

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly suffered a partially torn left calf muscle in the first half of the team’s Sunday loss to the New England Patriots and while he’s likely to miss the final two regular season games because of the injury, the hope is that he’ll be back on the field come playoff time and especially if the team ultimately lands a bye week.

On Monday, Brown released a short statement on Twitter in which he called his injury a ‘minor setback’ for him, but not for the team. Brown goes on to say that he believes the Steelers made a statement Sunday against the Patriots even though they ultimately lost the game in the closing seconds.

even in adversity I can’t help but feel blessed. Thanks to everyone who reached out. This is a minor setback for me but not this team. The goal is still the same & I’m confident that we can & will achieve it. We may not have won the game yesterday but this TEAM made a statement. pic.twitter.com/L2drCGim2W — Antonio Brown (@AB84) December 18, 2017

Later this afternoon you can expect Dr. Melanie Friedlander, who covers injuries for us on the site, to let you know everything about the calf injury that Brown suffered and when she expects the wide receiver to be healthy enough to play again.

In case you missed it, below is a replay of how Brown’s injury happened.