    Antonio Brown Calls Calf Injury A ‘Minor Setback’

    By Dave Bryan December 18, 2017 at 01:28 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly suffered a partially torn left calf muscle in the first half of the team’s Sunday loss to the New England Patriots and while he’s likely to miss the final two regular season games because of the injury, the hope is that he’ll be back on the field come playoff time and especially if the team ultimately lands a bye week.

    On Monday, Brown released a short statement on Twitter in which he called his injury a ‘minor setback’ for him, but not for the team. Brown goes on to say that he believes the Steelers made a statement Sunday against the Patriots even though they ultimately lost the game in the closing seconds.

    Later this afternoon you can expect Dr. Melanie Friedlander, who covers injuries for us on the site, to let you know everything about the calf injury that Brown suffered and when she expects the wide receiver to be healthy enough to play again.

    In case you missed it, below is a replay of how Brown’s injury happened.

    • Ray Istenes

      wow, I thought for sure he broke his leg.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I was more shocked that AB didn’t make that catch. After all, he’s made tougher ones than that this season. Not blaming him, as you can’t get all of them, but it seemed like a tailor-made “great AB” moment.

    • Ed Smith

      Heal AB, heal. We need the GOAT WR for the playoffs!! Prayers out to you for a speedy, full recovery!

    • rystorm06

      Get well soon man, we’re gonna need you if we want #7. And I agree with what he said. We may have lost this game, but the team proved they could hang with the Patriots. We literally came within a play of beating them, and really should have. We had opportunities on both offense and defense to ice them. We outplayed them imo. The team knows that and perhaps are starting to believe they can take the Patriots down.

    • rystorm06

      By the way, any update on how long Conner is going to be out? I heard it was a MCL injury, but what is the timetable on that? I really think this kid is due to rip a huge gainer, would hate for him to be out for the rest of the year. Certainly seems to have much more playmaking ability than Toussaint

    • Intense Camel

      Yea, reminded me of Joe when he went down.

    • FATCAT716

      I agree I feel we made a statement as well. For most of the game we played coverage & got pressure. The offense played well & overall as a team played Steeler football. Gotta clean somethings up but I’m not upset with the lost

    • FATCAT716

      Get well soon AB Juju & Marty got you covered

    • Near

      Rowe intentionally kicked his leg, dirty player another cheap shot from Bilacheat and his low life Traitors. I only hope someone returns the favor with 7x the impact!

    • Charles Mullins

      Pretty well written statement.

    • Chenyan Xiong

      I think it was probably because of the collision that lead to the injury. Otherwise he would make it for sure : )

    • The Tony

      It looks like if AB went to slide to make the catch that one he probably makes the catch with a better view of the ball and two he avoids the calf collision. Although Brown may have gotten his head shaken if he went for the sliding catch

    • Ryan Alderman

      I’m not feeling the whole moral victory thing. I knew we could beat them before. Now I just want to see us actually do it!! (Even though in my mind we just did, grrrr)

    • Ring4Shaz

      Lucky he didn’t get his leg snapped by getting caught in between the two defenders’ legs going opposite directions like that. He’s one flexible dude.

    • Darth Blount 47

      My thought is, last time we lost Bell after 11 snaps. This time we lost Brown before halftime. Next time, Ben will probably “trip” mysteriously coming out of the tunnel and his career will be over in Foxboro.

      I have ZERO enthusiasm that we’ll ever play a 60 minute game against those cheaters with a full compliment. Sure, anything is possible, like I might win the 260 million dollar Powerball on Wednesday.. But the odds just aren’t in my favor.

      For whatever reason, against NE… the odds just are NEVER in our favor.

    • Will

      I’m sure the excruciating pain of having your muscle tear, which I imagine is like a 100 times worse than a muscle cramp had something to do with it.

    • Will

      Personally I’m actually thinking this might be a good thing after the shock of it all went away.

      Losing brings everything into focus. Losing this way just makes you more hungry and angry.

      Getting embarrassed by Jax led to the 8 game winning streak. I firmly believe they will win the next 8 games…oh that extends into next year? Well then…how fortunate for us!

    • pittfan

      For the life of me I just can not understand Steeler “fans” saying his leg was broken during the game. It wasn’t just 1 or 2. Why do people assume the worst right off the bat? Before any medical assessment has been made. Is it just to troll and get reaction? Is it just having a negative outlook? I mean, I understand expressing “I hope it’s not broken” but to flat out say it is without even having an Xray done just seems strange to me. It’s not just the AB injury either, remember the Tuitt “Torn biceps”? Bell’s hyper extended knee? This is why I LOVE Dr Mel being an active contributor on SD and always wait to hear from her on big injuries like this. Great job Dr Mel!!

    • pittfan

      Why? There was no visual evidence of a break.

    • pittfan

      I’m with you. If we were going to lose one against the pats, losing the first would be my preference. Glad to see the team is showing a sense of renewed resolve. We know we can beat these guys.

    • 2winz

      i thought it was broken when i saw the replay because his leg seemed limp for a second there. Im no doctor, I admit, it just appeared that way to me.

    • This coming from the same guy who cried Patriots all year long? Who are you and what have done with the real Will?

    • I’m upset with the loss because of how the final 4 minutes ultimately played out. I’m proud of how the team played this game. I have been saying it all year long, we can beat the Pats, and we should have yesterday. I believe we can do it up in Foxboro for round 2.

    • pittfan

      To the Pit of Misery for Sir will?

      Dilly Dilly!

    • siouxcitysmitty

      It’s pretty obvious that he had already missed the catch before the injury

    • capehouse

      lol she said on twitter the moment Bell hyperextended his knee that she thought it was an MCL tear, so there goes that.

    • Charles Haines

      Hopefully they look back on the 2nd to last possession and realize that if you want to win, you need to be a lot more aggressive.

    • FATCAT716

      I agree it’s a few things here & there like single coverage on Gronk, the TD that wasn’t, Davis not catching that INT & the pass at the end the why Ben why moment lol but I’m confident playing them again & actually looking forward to it

    • This!!!

      We get the ball with 4 minutes left up 24-20 and we go 3 and out. We had a change to end the game in victory formation with Brady being on the sideline.

    • FATCAT716

      We started being conservative when Brown went out it seemed

    • We had a chance to end this game 24-20 with 4 minutes left and we went 3 and out for the first time all game. We get a few first downs and chew up the clock, most of what you mentioned doesn’t even matter and we still win.

    • FATCAT716

      True that 3 & out hurt us smh you gotta cut off there head when you got the chance. But I’m so glad we played man coverage & did well doing it

    • FATCAT716

      Where is the real WILL?

    • Yea. Maybe that whole little brother syndrome will stop now. I doubt it, though…

    • FATCAT716

      It have to it’s the only way to the SB.

    • ND_Steel

      Why would you not bring in DeAngelo Williams if he has kept in shape?

    • ND_Steel

      Gotta get that first down. Offense is the strength of this team. You run right for 15+ several times yet you go left on first. Ben makes something out of nothing on second. Ben had Rogers open and made the wrong read on third. Failed to close this one out, so NE will continue to believe they can win regardless the situation.

    • ND_Steel

      Sure feels this way. NE made an adjustment at halftime to punish the Steelers on defense, they were playing through the whistle…Ben got hit a smidge late several times, Bell got whipped down after the whistle, they were rolling on and over guys on the ground. On the last kick return, the returner got speared late on the ground. Infuriating that there was not a single call, but more so infuriating that WE did not play this way. I agreed with your take that we needed to get very physical with them, but unfortunately it went the other way around. Disgusted by that.

    • ND_Steel

      Hope it is minor. We’ll see.

    • Michael Putman

      Hey, if there was IRREFUTABLE evidence that James didn’t catch that touchdown, then that video is clearly IRREFUTABLE evidence that Brown killed JFK, buried Hoffa and was paralyzed.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Very true. Ben was mauled. I almost forgot about that with all this nonsense today.

    • Paul Jones

      Yup

    • GravityWon

      Watched in slow motion on a larger screen just now. Appears like an intentional cheap shot by the Patriots player.

    • GravityWon

      He couldn’t walk off the field on his own. That typically means a player will be out for multiple games and frequently put on IR.