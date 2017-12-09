Antonio Brown Excited To Practice, Prepare For AFC North Showdown

A lot of veterans hate practice. Training camp is a drag and a December session is just as bad. Not Antonio Brown. Even when he can produce dazzling results like he did last week without any work, he much prefers getting his reps in during the week.

“I never want to play a game without practicing,” Brown told reporters per the team site. “That’s never ideal for me. I’m a guy who wants to be out there and take every rep. Get a great feel of preparation. Last week was less fortunate for me. It was a challenge. I was grateful I was able to pull through.”

Despite not having any reps and dealing with a bothersome toe injury, Brown went out to catch eight passes for 101 yards and the game-tying touchdown in a comeback with over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This time around, he says he’s feeling much better.

“Arrow is pointed up. I am feeling a lot better. I was able to practice today. And I’m grateful for that.”

He’s hoping for a better outcome than the first matchup against Baltimore. To be fair, the Steelers only threw the ball 30 times but Brown caught just four passes on nine targets for 34 yards, his fewest total of the season. It was one of only two games this year he’s been held under the 50 yard barrier.

Brown also hasn’t had a 100 yard game against the Ravens since 2014, a five game drought. Though of course, last year, he made the play of the season against him, stretching out over the goal line – I still don’t comprehend how he did it – to win the game.

But he’s been on fire over the last three weeks, catching 28 passes for 414 yards and six touchdowns over that span. The touchdowns are more than any Steeler has the entire season and the yards is more than what Martavis Bryant has put up all year long.

Anytime Brown is on the field, he’s a headache for defenses. But a healthy AB with some practice under his belt? Good. Luck.