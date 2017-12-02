Antonio Brown Post Picture Of Injured Toe On Instagram

Are there any podiatrists in the house?

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was listed as questionable Saturday afternoon for the teams Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a toe injury. Brown, who failed to practice on Friday and Saturday because of his injury, posted a short video of the injured foot digit on his Instagram account Friday night.

It’s really hard to tell if Brown has turf toe just from the still shot that our very own Daniel Valente acquired so we’re all left to speculate as to the nature and severity of his injury for now, or at least until he or head coach Mike Tomlin talks about it.

Brown hasn’t missed a game due to injury since he was forced to sit out the Steelers Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos a few years ago because of a concussion. The wide receiver loves being front and center for prime time games and thus his toe injury would likely really need to limit him in order for him to be held out Monday night.

For now, Brown can probably be best characterized as a game-time decision and thus we aren’t likely going to know whether or not he’ll play Monday night against the Bengals until 90 minutes before kickoff when the Steelers announced their inactive list.