    Artie Burns Claims He ‘Knows’ He Has CTE

    By Alex Kozora December 13, 2017 at 06:35 pm

    Sports Illustrated ran an interesting article Wednesday morning. And perhaps Artie Burns’ response was most interesting and frankly, pretty scary. SI asked several current NFL players that if a test existed to test players for CTE, a chronic and degenerative brain disease that’s led to the death of many players, if they would take it.

    Burns said he didn’t need the test. He believes he already has the disease. Here’s his full response.

    I definitely know I have it. I’m going to [test positive for] CTE. I don’t need a test. Is it going to tell me how much I have? We play a physical sport, man. Humans are not made to run into each other.”

    To be clear, there is no current test for CTE in a living player (they can be tested after their death). So there’s no way Burns can know with 100% confidence if he has it or not. But it seems like Burns is implying he has some symptoms that would indicate he’s dealing with the early stages of the disease. Either that or he’s offering a blanket statement that all players suffer from it because of the nature of the game. I don’t know if that answer is any more comforting.

    Burns has never been formally listed with a concussion in his NFL career and I can’t find any record of him suffering one in college. That, of course, doesn’t mean he’s never suffered a head injury.

    Though he’s young, we’ve seen young players, most famously Chris Borland, walk away from the game at an early age to avoid the disease’s long-term effects. Steelers’ fans know the history of the disease well. Several have suffered from it, including Mike Webster. If you know his story, you know how tragic the final years of his life were.

    Other responses in the interview varied. Some players, like Lions’ linebacker Tahir Whitehead, said they would take such a test, while others, like Seahawks’ defensive end Dion Jordan, replied they wouldn’t. The answers were even more mixed when asked if the league should mandate such a test before entering the NFL.

    While there is no test that exists today, given the advancement in the medical field, there could very well be one within the next five to ten years. That could be a game changer in the NFL.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • FATCAT716

      Not sure how he got it when I never seen him getting physical on a tackle

    • NinjaMountie

      Okay….that was good. Truly made me LOL.

    • Danny Porter

      Seems like an odd thing to say. Does he mention any symptoms?

    • PaeperCup

      😀 hahaha

    • FATCAT716

      Sad but true

    • PaeperCup

      Of course he does. 100% of NFL players have it.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Oh, heck… here comes Gloria Allred.

    • Sam Clonch

      Busted coverages.

    • Chad Weiss

      I think he has a case of missed tackles as well

    • John Pennington

      Is that the reason he cant tackle anyone or know where to be in coverage.Burns is not a steeler corner and the team would be wise to draft his replacement in the next draft and cut their losses with Burns and Davis.Neither of these guys have up side both dont know where to be in coverage both can’t tackle and both don’t care who knows it.Cut both of them at the end of the season because one or both will blow the big game its coming.Sit Burns down save the season.

    • ThatGuy

      He doesn’t hit anyone hard enough to have it

    • Ichabod

      His play seems to confirm his diagnosis

    • Richard Edlin

      Well, that’s one player who’s going to be a star witness for the NFL when the next big class action suit gets filed …

    • pittfan

      lol

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      We need to clean house. Cut Burns. Cut Hilton. Cut Davis. Cut Mitchell. Cut Haden. Cut Sensabaugh. Cut Gay. Cut Allen. Cut Sutton. Cut Watt. Cut Dupree. Cut Tuitt. Cut Heyward. Cut Brown. Cut Bell. Cut Smith-Schuster. Cut Bryant. Cut Decastro. Cut Villanueva. Cut Roethlisberger. Cut Gilbert. Cut Foster. Fire Tomlin. Fire Butler. Fire Haley. Fire Colbert.

    • Absolutely true. As a tackler, he makes Gerod Holliman look like Deebo in his prime […well, maybe that’s an exaggeration;<] Still, he must have taken headshots at "The U" cause he certainly hasn't taken or given many here. Either way, perhaps this explains his 'flag football' approach to tackling. If so, the Steelers need to replace him because it's a tackling sport, and arm tackles don't cut it.

    • Except has he ever been diagnosed with a concussion while with the Black & Gold?

    • Orlysteel

      Sad, he should take the exam and if he has it he should retire, life is too precious.

    • Richard Edlin

      That’s the point though. Burns doesn’t have diagnosed CTE, doesn’t have a concussion or anything specific to point to in terms of having CTE, but still expects it as part of the job.

      If you can paint him as being reasonable in assuming this (and given the prevalence in other players when tested), then he becomes central in a case arguing that a reasonable player would assume this to be part and parcel of the risks that they assume when they draw a salary in the NFL.

      As long as players are making statements like this and the NFL is seen to be doing what it can to prevent headshots – and a targeting rule is nearly inevitable on these grounds – then it’s going to be hard for any existing player to argue that the NFL is culpable for the long term harm caused to them by playing this sport.

    • PittShawnC

      “… there could very well be one within the next five to ten years. ”

      Oh it’s coming. As ive posted here a few times recently, it’s coming. Dr. Omalu estimates five more years.

      Enjoy this game while you can. That test will open Pandora’s Box.

    • PittShawnC

      Google “living player CTE” and read up. First test in a living player confirmed in November

    • Alex K

      Beat me to it.

    • Sam Clonch

      You forgot the Rooney’s should give the team away to the Patriots.

    • Ed Smith

      Lol, was thinking same!

    • Ed Smith

      Runs around in circles on the field…

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Sounds to me like he figures all players have CTE. Makes sense to think that way. He’s correct when he talks about how human beings aren’t designed for activities like football. He may well be correct. To what extent each individual suffers from the disease or what degree it is ultimately expressed could be on a case by case basis. It doesn’t sound like he’s bothered by the idea.