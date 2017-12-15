Hot Topics

    Belichick And Brady Say Steelers Defensive Scheme Very Similar To Last Year’s

    By Dave Bryan December 15, 2017 at 01:16 pm

    With the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 game against the New England Patriots now just a few days away, quite a few fans and analysts are curious as to how the team’s defense will ultimately try to defend the pass this time around. Several want and expect the Steelers to play a lot more man-coverage than they did during last year’s AFC Championship game.

    On Thursday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked during his press conference if he’s seen the Steelers mix up their coverages throughout the season and specifically if he’s observed them playing more man-coverages.

    “Yes. I mean, I think they definitely do that,” Brady said. “Within their zones, there’s always man elements. So, it looks like the Steelers to me. I mean, they’ve had the same defense for a long time. Whatever they decide to do, we’ll be prepared for. I mean, we prepare for everything. We’ll go out there and cut it loose on Sunday.”

    So, are the Steelers really pretty similar defensively this year to what they were last year?

    “Yeah, basically,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Thursday.

    Belichick, did note, however that he has seen a few things change personnel group wise since inside linebacker Ryan Shazier went down injured a few weeks ago.

    “They’ve played more dime defense with him [Shazier] out,” Belichick said Thursday. “They’re primarily a nickel team going back to last year when it was [Lawrence] Timmons and Shazier. A lot of nickel this year. They’ve played a little more dime this year and in the last couple of weeks in third down situations; not on early downs. I’d say that would be the biggest change. That’s not really a change, but that has shown up.”

    So, will the Steelers defense break out several things Sunday at Heinz Field that we and Brady haven’t seen so far this season? That’s very unlikely to happen this late in the season, according to Brady.

    “I think at this point in the year, it’s not like you’re going to go reinvent your whole defense in Week 15,” Brady said. “They’re ranked pretty high. They do a lot of things well. I’m sure they’re going to want to continue to do those things well. They rush good, they’re tight in coverage, they mix their schemes in – zone and man and blitzes – and they do it on all three downs. They don’t make it easy on you.

    “Now, for us, it’s just being on alert. We’re going to try to go out and play the way we play, too, and that’s what makes for a good game. They’ve had a lot of good teams over the years. These are always pretty big matchups and this is a big one for both of us.

    It goes without saying that the game plan that Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler uses Sunday against the Patriots will certainly be dissected after the game has ended and especially if it ends in another loss to New England. On Thursday, Butler was asked if his defense is now more capable of playing man coverage than it was last year.

    “We’ll see,” Butler said.

    We shall see, indeed.

    • PittShawnC

      lol oh god

    • Lambert58

      Please, for the love of all that is holy, destroy this team.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      annnnnnd 51-37 pats over steelers

    • ciscor65

      I hope it’s not the same as last year. But maybe if the Steelers get a good nights sleep (no fire alarms) it will be a different outcome.

    • Kevin artis

      I hope when Butler develops his game play he has Harrison and Gay in the room with him.

      These guys have seen everything the Patriots throw out there and can give some good insight.

      But scheme will not out do matchup problems. We just need the offense to outscore their offense.

    • Steve

      Blitz, blitz, and blitz. Even if there is no sack, keep hitting Brady. That’s the key to the win.

    • Gizmosteel

      In my head I was thinking 43-37. Unfortunately I can’t argue against them hanging “fitty something” on the Steelers.

    • ciscor65

      As long as the Steelers keep scoring right along with them the higher number will belong to the Steelers.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      And I will add… Blitz and grab… That first five yards better feel like a molestation zone for the Patriots WRs. That’s what the Seahawks and Broncos do to the Pats. And that’s why they win.

    • ThatGuy

      38-34.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Great we have them right where we want them!! 😎

      Our best defense?

      A good offense, ‘good’ being a tough, old, AFC Central like grind it out, HUGE TOP advantage, ball control juggernaut!!!!!

      Time for the Oline and Bell to win a game.

    • Charles Haines

      Great pic of that ferocious 3 man pass rush, can’t believe Brady had time to get that off.

    • Nathanael Dory

      You know the ref crew taht will officiate us right? It wont happen

    • pittfan

      got 4 surrounding edelman. he aint getting the ball..lol

    • pittfan

      I hope to God Butler being tightlipped means he has something in the bag they HAVENT seen. BTW, if you do, save it for the second half.

    • Cormel Bovan Sr.

      What gets lost in the matchup is.when we play them we have stopped them defensively at times in the game especially early. Our offense wouldn’t take advantage and put points on the board, so it’s not like we’ve not been able to stop them we just have to score. That way we can change the way we attack them.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      “I mean, they’ve had the same defense for a long time. Whatever they decide to do, we’ll be prepared for.”

      i.e. “we still have the play signals from SpyGate, we’re good.”

    • pittfan

      Like the Cobi Hamilton drop? Yikes!

    • pittfan

      with so many newbies in the back end and LBing, we need their experience

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Also remember last year we didn’t have Bell, Bryant, or JuJu. This will be a whole different game.

    • steelburg

      I personally don’t have an issue with the comments last year this team went to the AFCCG with that same defense. But the talk I have been hearing out of the coaches every sense that game is when we need to play man we will be able to. So this is definitely the time to show that we are capable of playing man like ever other team who has ever slowed Brady down.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      we also need our offense to keep their offense off the field

    • FATCAT716

      Steelers win.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      It will go much better if Haden is ready

    • Cormel Bovan Sr.

      Oh god 🤦🏾‍♂️

    • pittfan

      not just slow him down but smash his a$$…lol

    • Cormel Bovan Sr.

      Exactly Ju Ju is that consistency we been missing , the Hines Ward element lol. He just keeps the chains moving along with Bell.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I do expect to see a mix of zone and man-coverage concepts. Remember that part of the problem in the AFC Championship Game was that the Steelers didn’t have the personnel to do everything they wanted. They tried and failed to play man here and there. And bad man coverage is easier to beat than good zone.

      Contrary to popular opinion, the Steelers will not and cannot play press coverage all game long. I imagine special attention will be given to limit Gronk, but they may have to try a few things to figure out what works best in-game.

    • Timothy Rea

      That’s the only way they should be able to slow down the steelers offense too. But amazingly when they mug..its mysteriously no call.

    • Jimbo

      no haden, no shaz, zone still a big liabilty. same old,, no pass rush no stopping brady.