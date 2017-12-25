Hot Topics

    Bell, Nix Jingle All The Way; Steelers Sweep Away Texans 34-6

    By Daniel Valente December 25, 2017 at 07:33 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers were having no part of a post New England hangover, instead converting their recent heart-breaking loss into an aggressive beatdown on the Houston Texans. The Steelers coasted to a 34-6 victory over the Texans, relying on countless superstars to aid the loss of wide receiver Antonio Brown.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster did his best Brown impression, catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger in all phases of the field. Smith-Schuster role ranged everywhere from a deep target to over the field threat, finishing the day with 74 receiving yards and a late touchdown. Martavis Bryant also chipped in as well, catching three passes for 60 yards.

    Practice phenom Justin Hunter also helped chip in for Brown’s absence, catching his first touchdown pass of the season, giving the Steelers an early 10-0 lead. With Brown out, Roethlisberger connected with six different receivers on route to 225 yards passing and two touchdowns.

    The Texans pressured early in the second quarter, rushing for 75 yards down to the Steelers’ one-yard line. After three consecutive stops by the Steelers defense, the Texans elected to go for it on fourth and goal, only for T.J. Yates’ pass to be intercepted by cornerback Artie Burns.

    Burns’ interception led to the second Steelers touchdown which also came from an unusual candidate as Roosevelt Nix plunged in from the one-yard line to give the Steelers a 17-0 lead.

    The Texans and Yates had little success throwing the football as Yates had thrown for just eight yards before being replaced by fourth string quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

    Heinicke would not last long as he was removed from the game with a possible concussion, leading the way for Yates to return. The duo of quarterbacks were sacked seven times with Mike Hilton grabbing three sacks and Cam Heyward notching two sacks. Heyward’s two sacks gives him 12 on the season, the most for any Steelers since LaMarr Woodley finished with 13.5 sacks in 2009.

    While the Texans found themselves unable to utilize the passing game, they were able to gouge the Steelers run defense, running for over 175 yards. Stopping the run has been a huge cause for concern for the Steelers ever since losing linebacker Ryan Shazier.

    Like the Texans, the Steelers too were able to utilize their running game on route to their third touchdown of the night. Le’Veon Bell weaved his way through multiple defenders to score a 10-yard touchdown, giving the Steelers a 27-0 lead. Bell would finish the day with 69 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards.

    In his first game in over six weeks, Joe Haden was faced with a tall task in guarding the one of the NFL’s top wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins. Haden did more than a fair job guarding Hopkins, allowing just four catches for 65 yards. Hopkins also scored an incredible, catch of the year worthy touchdown over Haden early in the fourth quarter. Hopkins’ catch would be the Texans only points of the evening.

    Now with a first-round bye guaranteed, the Steelers will return home to wrap up their season against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday at 1 p.m. The Steelers are still expected to dress their starters as a Steelers victory plus Patriots loss next week would lock up the first seed.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Daniel Valente

    Steelers fan from birth, spending majority of my free time looking up statistics. Had the honor of meeting Mike Vanderjagt shortly after his infamous missed field goal in the 2005 Divisional Round. Currently pursuing a Journalism degree. Follow me on Twitter @StatsGuyDaniel

    • StolenUpVotes

      Here we go Steelers here we go!

    • DoctorNoah

      Finally, after all these years! We FINALLY completely dominate a second rate team and not play down to them. Is this finally Tomlin’s year?

    • mike waldron

      Finally, a laugher.

    • Sam Clonch

      Lot of love from the announcers over the Hopkins catch. No one wanted to talk about how he was pulling Haden away from the ball or how Hopkins draws more OPI than any other receiver.

    • DoctorNoah

      Can you imagine what it must be like to be a Browns fan?

    • Quite Frankly

      That amazing run D-Fense

    • John

      Risking the kiss of death by being optimistic I think the Steelers have finally figured out they are the best team in football. They need to stop the run better — McCullers??? Otherwise, looking good. JJSS looks like a star. Watt is really good also. MB seems solid suddenly. Let’s hope for the very best. B

    • StolenUpVotes

      Hopefully we can make it reallllllllyyyyyyy miserable next week

    • BlackAndGold97

      In this day and age of parity and the salary cap…it is HARD to be that bad for that long

    • johnnypudding

      Why is NFL network treating Hopkins’ catch like it won a playoff game? Great catch and all, but they lost by 28, and Hopkins only had 65 yards and that TD

    • AndyR34

      Need to be totally disfunctional…top to bottom

    • AndyR34

      Because both Warner & Tirico are Steeler haters…and they need to find something ‘positive’ to talk about w/the Texans.

    • Jaybird

      Hopkins should have been called for offensive PI. He grabbed and pulled Haden’s jersey big time.

    • Jaybird

      It starts with their owner.

    • Kevin Artis

      Are we looking at the Jets score during our game next week?

      I wonder if they play at the same time we do?

      I would rest some players if NE is blowing them out.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Tirico actually commented that Hopkins was pulling on Haden’s jersey after they came back from the break. I think he said, in response to Warner, “well, he was pulling on Haden’s jersey …”

    • DirtDawg1964

      And they are.

    • DirtDawg1964

      They were quite positve about it the Steelers. And Warner identified the Steelers as the team to make it out of the AFC. He said “I like what the Steelers are doing”.

      Try not to let your narrative get in the way of the truth.

    • DirtDawg1964

      They play at the same time.

    • Taylor Williams

      We’ve seen AB make catches like that all year. I’ve seen Julio make catches like that all year.

      Most commentators have short term memory, it’s like they’ve never seen a toe tapping catch.

    • Taylor Williams

      Exactly

    • Taylor Williams

      McCullers could work, but he’s a gentle giant. We really don’t have the run stuffers anymore, sad to say.

      Bryant has always been about consistency; he gets cold if not fed the ball. I’m glad we got juju. Imagine we still had Coates as our #2-3 guy? It makes sense we drafted juju

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      It was a great catch, but I still love AB’s helmet catch vs Tennessee.

    • AndyR34

      Ha-ha! Great point! I forgot Warner’s comment…but Tirico has seldom had much positive to say about the Steelers. And…Warner has been accused (not by me) of holding a grudge against the Steelers on thisvsite and others before. But you are accurate about narrative vs. truth, of which neither of us know.

    • Charles Mullins

      Hopkins td was definitely offensive pass interference.