    Ben Roethlisberger On End Of Game Chaos: ‘I Wish We Would’ve Had Two Plays Called’

    By Alex Kozora December 19, 2017 at 02:01 pm

    Ben Roethlisberger said what we’ve all been thinking. The Pittsburgh Steelers should’ve had two plays called after Jesse James touchdown was nullified. That’s what he told Ron Cook and Andrew Fillipponi on 93.7 The Fan Tuesday morning.

    “I wish that I would have maybe mentioned that to coach,” Roethlisberger said, referring to calling another play. “Nothing got brought up. Hindsight on a lot of situations at the end. I wish we would’ve called two plays, I wish we would’ve had two plays ready to go.”

    Instead, only one play was called and Roethlisberger told his team that if the next play finished in bounds, to get ready to spike the football.

    So when that scenario played out, Darrius Heyward-Bey tackled before he could reach the sideline, the entire offense expected Roethlisberger to spike it. That’d what Roethlisberger intended to do before the coaches told him to run a play.

    “I’m yelling ‘clock, clock.’ The second the team hears ‘clock, clock,’ the only rule is, the two outside receivers are on the ball, and everyone else is off the ball. There is no formation. It doesn’t matter if everybody is on one side. As long as you got one guy on the ball on both sides of the ball receiver wise. The line knows when they hear clock, snap it and protect it inside. There’s no protection, there’s no play, there’s no nothing.”

    But when Ben was told to run a play, with the clock winding down, the chaos began. There wasn’t enough time to get everyone on the same page. All Roethlisberger could do is give Eli Rogers a hand signal, the only receiver who had an assignment on the play, and hope for the best.

    You know the rest. The slant to Rogers was tipped and intercepted, ending the game. Roethlisberger says looking back, he should’ve gone with his instinct to just spike the ball.

    “I wish I would’ve listened to my gut now, in hindsight, I should’ve listened to that instead of listening to running the play.”

    But he also shouldered the blame for what he thought was a bad throw to Eli Rogers, not leading him enough away from the defender.

    None of this is really meant to make Steelers’ fans feel better about what went down. It was a mess, just as we wrote yesterday. But it’s good to hear the players themselves acknowledge the mistakes and the colossal mess that, unfortunately, came at the biggest point of the season.

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • BurghBoy412

      Yeah but they didn’t have 2 plays called. It’s time to let this go. Can we talk about Houston and the challenges they will be bringing to the table?

    • CountryClub

      At least that explains why the last play was a cluster F. He had already yelled to everyone they were clocking it. As Ben said, in hindsight, he probably should have just done it and explained it to Tomlin after the fact.

    • Alex Kozora

      Yeah given the circumstances, that’s probably the right idea. But man, how this team isn’t prepared for the situation blows my mind.

    • CountryClub

      They REALLY should have had 2 plays called after the replay challenge. Like you said yesterday, the fact they didn’t is kind of unfathomable.

    • Grant Humphrey

      I doubt Tomlin would’ve gotten mad. Especially if Ben had explained that no one knew what was happening.

    • Jefferson_St_Joe

      I don’t understand how they don’t have some automatics that they can go to. There was plenty of time. Still, confusion or not, you can’t throw in to coverage there.

    • Ray Istenes

      But still why do you not call two plays??????? You can still decide to clock it but you still call two plays.

      Ben is great at the back yard stuff but he is not the most cerebral QB. But it is even worse that your OC does not call two plays.

    • NinjaMountie

      I guess all of those PROFESSIONAL coaches and PROFESSIONAL players slept through Football 101: An Idiots Guide to Football Strategy in college. Oh well. Whatever.
      SIIIGGGHHHH

    • BurghBoy412

      This team still has a very good chance of winning a Super Bowl. I understand the loss sucked and a lot of things went wrong at the end. The fact is that it was only one game. They need to identify what went wrong. Fix the issues as best they can and move on. Dwelling on what could’ve or should’ve been is a losers mentality. Now is not the time to break stride. Now is the time to work even harder.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      Why do I get the feeling the sideline didn’t call for a fake spike?

    • NinjaMountie

      Truly said! If they are dwelling on it they’re wrong. We, as fans, can be mad about it all the way to the next game, though! 🙂

    • Bill

      Haley’s playbook should have a 10 plays written down for scoring from the 10
      when you have only 2 plays. Both have to be thrown away or into endzone. SITUATIONAL football. This coaching staff not on the details.

    • NinjaMountie

      You’re right. It does feel a little like a blame game. Not a good image to project. A little disappointing.

    • SixburghFan

      Does Ben dislike Haley? It seems to me he says a lot of things publicly and a number of them seem to be throwing Haley under the bus.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s just lying outright. Oh well, it’s over now.

    • Ray Istenes

      That my friends is the attention to detail that we miss and why Billy B. is so successful.

      That banging sound is my head bouncing off my desk at work. If I was that stupid I probably would not announce it on the radio.

    • Charles Mullins

      …”the biggest point of the the season” so far. “He’s worried! You cut him! You hurt him! You see? You see? He’s not a machine, he’s a man!” If you don’t think the Steeler’s have a shot to win it all you are silly.

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, Tomlin is backing him on the odd timeout story. So, I will not call him a liar on anything. I’ll just say that I’m just a tad bit skeptical lol.

    • Chris92021

      Several things I gathered from this:

      1. We were not mentally prepared to go back out there after Al Riveron told Tony Corrente to overturn the Jesse James touchdown.

      2. There is a definitive disconnect between Big Ben, Mike Tomlin, and Todd Haley. Perhaps that might be the best explanation as to why the offense sputters so often. Nobody is on the same page.

      3. Big Ben still will not take the complete blame. Yes, you spike the ball. Then you go over to the sideline and explain the coach and say sorry for disregarding his order. Tomlin would have been OK with it. Tomlin only gets angry when players screw up or don’t try hard (see the timeout against Baltimore when he was lashing into the defense and also last season in Miami when the effort was not there). Big Ben always looks for passive aggressive chances to throw Haley under the bus. I am not a big fan of Todd Haley but my goodness, you don’t ever throw that pass, especially to Eli Rogers, in that situation. Ever. Own it and get over it.

      I will not place the blame on the officials. Al Riveron is not good at his job and I must admit, good for Blandino to leave that job to work for the networks, making a bunch more money without facing the criticism that Riveron gets. Riveron will probably quit after this season, especially if the Patriots win another Super Bowl because they got home field advantage based on this game, the Jets game, and the Texans game, all involving catch/no-catch near the goal line. But this loss is squarely on us. The coaching staff and Big Ben need to air out their laundry this week and get on the same page for once.

    • Mutatedgenome

      And there you have the difference between Belichick and Tomlin.

    • NinjaMountie

      I kinda think he does. While I do think Haley is great about putting together an offense and a playbook i do think his play calling leaves a lot to be desired at times.

    • NCSteel

      If this is indeed true, and no
      reason it should not be, that explains a few things.

      All BS rules and refs aside cause I’m still smokin’ white hot about that…

      I’ve always been a big Coach T supporter and I guess I still am.
      I see good level headed play from the team over the course of the year, never too high or too low.

      The fact remains though, that if you don’t have a keen enough x’s and o’s mind to have your team prepared to the point where you don’t have 2 plays called with the game on the line and under 30 seconds (after a time out no less), at least hire an offensive coordinator that does and stick to keeping the team emotionally level which is your strong suit.

      For crying out loud, don’t be out there playing CHECKERS while the other coach is playing CHESS.
      It’s not gonna work coach.
      Not gonna work.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Nothing to be gained by this blame game, but it is piss poor game management to not have someone, anyone on the sidelines drawing up the plays for what’s next should the TD get overturned. The clueless approach that followed was embarrassing.

    • nutty32

      Still doesn’t explain why he threw into triple coverage across the middle to a clearly covered WR with a tie game in the bag, instead of throwing it away… Just admit you choked hard, made a rookie mistake & move on; no means no.

    • T R

      Well if Ben is so smart and wanted to clock it. Why he just didn’t throw the ball out the back of the endzone. and he would got his spike and the coaches play all in one. and would have gotten his way.

    • Chris92021

      Stop making too much sense!! That don’t belong here!

    • CountryClub

      like I said, it turned into a cluster F. The whole thing was a mess.

    • T R

      surprise Ben didn’t say that Eli ran the wrong route so he was force to throw the slant. Rodgers was suppose to run a fade the other way.