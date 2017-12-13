Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger Putting Up Impressive Numbers Since Jaguars Game

    By Matthew Marczi December 13, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Don’t look now, but Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appears to still have it. After throwing for over 500 yards and leading his fourth game-winning drive in the past five weeks, the 14-year veteran is seemingly settling back in after coming out of his mental retirement that many seemed to place him in.

    For somebody who is looking to have one foot out the door in retirement, Roethlisberger is certainly not making it easy on himself. Following a career-high 66 pass attempts in the last game, he now averages more passes attempted per game than any other player in the NFL, currently sitting at 38.6 per game.

    He is also now second in yardage with 3744 passing yards, averaging 288 yards per game. After going 10 regular-season games without throwing for 300 or more yards, he has three 300-yard games in his past six, with a 290-yard and 299-yard game thrown in.

    Since the dreaded Week Five loss to Jacksonville, in fact, his numbers have gotten much better. Through the first five weeks, he had 120 completions on 195 pass attempts for completion percentage of 61.5. He had 1269 total passing yards, averaging 253.8 yards per game, and just 6.5 yards per attempt. He also had six touchdowns to seven interceptions with a 75.8 quarterback rating.

    Eight games later—half of a full season—he has completed 318 of 502 pass attempts for the aforementioned 3744 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions

    And a quarterback rating up to 91.1.

    Let’s zoom in on the past eight games in particular, however, and see how he did exclusively during that stretch. His passing targets have been less reliable in that span, actually, with more drops and time missed, yet he has done more with them.

    Roethlisberger has completed 198 of his 307 pass attempts over the course of the past eight games for a completion percentage of 64.5, three percentage points better than the five-game mark. He has thrown for 2475 yards, averaging 309.4 yards per game, and 8.1 yards per pass attempt, more than a yard and a half better than the five-week mark.

    He has thrown for 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in the past five games, going from 1.2 touchdowns and 1.4 interceptions per game to 2.25 and .75 per game, respectively. His quarterback rating over this span is 100.8, a 25-point improvement.

    Let’s have a bit more fun, and project what Roethlisberger’s season number would be on this eight-game pace. He would complete 396 of 614 passes for 4950 yards with 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The per-game marks would, of course, remain the same, averaging more than eight yards per throw, over 300 yards per game, with a quarterback rating north of 100 and a completion percentage close to 65.

    • ThePointe

      We need to trade him now, before he retires so we can get something for him. He’s clearly lost it and will never be the same again. I mean when is the last time this man actually had a game winning drive?? He’s clearly thinking about retirement and doesn’t care about the team any more. He’s just going through the motions. Did I leave anything out? LOL!

      Add your favorite if I’ve missed it!

    • Grant Humphrey

      He’s washed up! Bench him for Dobbs! lol

    • ilamarca

      If Ben tops Brady on Sunday, he should absolutely be the frontrunner for MVP.

      No QB has had a clean season and outside of the Jags game Ben has been excellent. Wentz and Watson injured, Goff and Wilson fading, and Ben may best Brady this weekend.

      Someone is throwing AB those balls, and JuJu’s phenomenal rookie season is a direct reflection of Bens play.

    • Chris92021

      Pretty good for a guy who “doesn’t have it anymore”.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Real close to playing full season too! Something most in steelers nation said he’s incapable of (read: unwilling to do)

    • CountryClub

      He’s also picked up a hand full of first downs with his legs over the past few weeks. Something we haven’t seen him do in quite some time. Just pick your spots carefully, Ben.

    • AndyR34

      Yes…we need to see what Dobbs has before FA and the draft…Give him a game or two…how could it hurt?

    • StolenUpVotes

      #Goldjacketclub

    • zeke

      Off topic..
      Can someone please ask Mike Wallace (the football player) if he still thinks that Renegade doesn’t have much of an impact… LOL

    • EdJHJr

      Don’t look now, but there is a likelihood if they win this week they will play Baltimore, again

    • Steve

      If you believe that, we’ll tell you some more BS.

    • Kyle Chrise

      In Ben All Things Are Possible

    • Steve

      Hopefully Ben can keep this up, with the Pat in town, and pull out another Great game.

    • John Noh

      There were two comments in recent Asked & Answered (on the team’s website) with this exact sentiment. Unlike you, they weren’t kidding.

    • rystorm06

      What better test for him than to start him against the Patriots! I mean, better to find out sooner rather than later if he’s championship caliber, amirite?

    • Charles Haines

      He has definitely lost arm strength, can’t fit the ball into a tight window and has completely lost his deep ball accuracy.

    • Steeler Nation!

      I’ll be surprised if the Ravens don’t win out and become the 5 seed. Which would get them away from a WC matchup with Jacksonville. Yes, I see where you’re coming from. I kinda like the idea of Jax going to Foxborough though.

    • ThatGuy

      Ben’s the reason this team is going to finish 8-8

    • Steeler Nation!

      The Jax game is an example where some stats become useless. We were getting our butts kicked and down by alot. So whats a QB going to do? Hit his checkdowns, throw the ball away, etc.? No, we were going to have to take some chances to have any chance of getting back into the game. And credit to Ben, he didn’t care about those late INTs. It was all about attempting anything and everything to give his team any kind of shot to make a comeback. Stats be damned. Granted,it was still his worst game, but the 5 INTs were partly due to the game circumstances.

    • treeher

      I haven’t seen much of a change in how the O line performs, nor is performance of his receiving corps changed much with possible exception of Bell. So the difference between early and later performance would seem to be all Ben.

    • AndyR34

      😂 Ha-ha!

    • Ehrren Lee Phyzeque

      This man has clearly raised his game part of it is because he’s become a little bit more mobile. Not overly mobile but just enough. This is what happens when you have an All- world wide receiver and all World running back. And this is what happens when the quarterback stops throwing fly balls downfield and gets a little more accurate. Now if we can just get some better thrown deep balls to Bryant we got it made.

    • ThePointe

      Absolutely correct. Ben is and always has been a gunslinger. You kinda have to live and die by that. If he were a game manager, perhaps he throws the ball away and punts, but Ben is taking chances to try and get back into the game. It worked against him in that instance.

    • #7

      The commentary on Ben earlier in the season by posters on this site was pure hilarity.

    • Justin Byerly

      Ben has played fantastic since that game and I think it’s what the doctor ordered to straighten his head. He was either rusty or old, or both, at the start of the season. Things seem to be clicking and hopefully it’s just the beginning. I just want the Andy Reid WR screens to GO! 2nd and 17? Let’s throw a screen. Now it’s 3rd and 19…

    • pittfan

      Funny thing is, Brady is getting a lot of the same comments after the Fins game. Mr. Wonderful is now too old, too fragile, too weak. So, there ya go!

    • Charles Mullins

      Yup. He definitely turned a corner this season after the Jags game and the running seems to go hand in hand with it. Kind of like…Fck it lets roll… I would be curious to see his rushing yds/game before the Jags game and after.

    • Charles Mullins

      MB is the piece that makes us ustopable. I have him on my fantasy bench and I am tempted to start him over Dede Westbrook and Cooks…pretty sure Cooks is sitting no matter what.

    • Dan

      It’s as if injuries have a negative effect on a QB’s performance. Weird, huh?