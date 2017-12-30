Ben Roethlisberger Putting Up MVP Numbers Since Bye

Hot Topics

    It certainly doesn’t appear as though Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is going to play in the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. While the team has largely attempted to play coy about whether or not they are going to rest some starters in the game, the lack of practice time for players like Roethlisberger make it exceedingly obvious.

    As a result, we can begin to draw conclusion about his regular season, which can be said, in part, to be a tale of two halves. While he has worked out his final stat line into respectability, finishing with nearly 30 touchdown passes, a two-to-one touchdown to interception ratio, and over 4000 passing yards, much of that productivity came after the bye week.

    His final numbers look like this: 360 of 561 passing for 4251 yards, a 64.2 completion percentage, averaging 7.6 yards per attempt, 28 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a 93.4 quarterback rating.

    But let’s just look at the numbers from the second half for a moment. For starters, he has thrown at least two touchdowns in all seven games. That is the longest active streak in the NFL. He has thrown 18 touchdown passes against five interceptions and only twice completed fewer than two thirds of his pass attempts.

    Over the course of the past seven games, he has completed 192 of 286 pass attempts, resulting in a completion percentage north of 67 percent. 67.13, to be more accurate. He has thrown for 2189 yards, averaging 312.7 yards per game. His 7.65 yards per attempt is not a great improvement over his overall number, but he has averaged 2.6 touchdowns per game versus .71 interceptions. His quarterback rating has been 103.6 over this span.

    First, let’s compare that to the numbers that he put up in the first half of the season. Completing 168 of 275 pass attempts for 2062 yards, he averaged 258 yards per game and 7.5 yards per attempt, with a completion percentage of 61.1. He threw just 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions. His quarterback rating was just 82.7, more than 20 points worse.

    Now, let’s prorate the first-half and second-half numbers over the course of a full season, to see what they would look like over 16 games. Through his first eight games, a full season at that pace would have yielded the following numbers: 336 of 550 passing for 4124 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. The completion percentage, yards per attempt and per game, and quarterback rating would obviously remain roughly the same.

    Now, the numbers over the past seven games. What would that look over the course of a full year?

    He would have completed 439 of 654 passes for 5003 yards for 41 touchdowns and 11-12 interceptions. This is the quarterback he has been down the back half, and that has included time missed from his top two receivers and one of his top two tight ends. I would take that quarterback.

    • CoachCot

      He’s playing the best football of his career right now. Guy deserves to be in the mvp discussion. Also another reason why u oppose sitting him completely. Let’s hope it pans out

    • Chris

      The change in his play from the 1st half to the 2nd half of the season is so drastic it’s hard to understand. You have to wonder if he had an undisclosed injury or simply didn’t put in an off-season to prep and it took a few months to get back to vintage ben.

    • capehouse

      I think Ben’s numbers are helped by all the home games the 2nd half, and he hasn’t had a stinker like the Jaguars game. He’s in the MVP discussion if James’ TD counts, or even better he overcomes the overturned TD call and leads the Steelers to victory against the Patriots. Maybe Bell is in the discussion too.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I mean.. not trying to brag or anything.. but.. after losing D. Watson as my FFL QB, I decided to bank on Big Ben as my guy the rest of the way.

      Ben’s the one who should brag.. I just bet the right horse, with black and gold trim.

    • CoachCot

      He was working with guys he hadn’t in the past. JuJu is a rookie. Vance was in and out of the line up along with being new. Marty was back after being suspended for a season. Eli and Ben have always had issues getting on the same page. Hunter is new. Bell missed the entire summer. I know some here look at that as an excuse, but it’s not one. It is a reason. Ben was having success targeting AB early in the year because they have chemistry. He had to build that with other guys.

    • BurghBoy412

      Big Ben is dealin right now!! Droppin Dimes!!

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I’m considering the following theory without a shred of evidence..

      Last year when Ben pondered retirement, he really took how last year ended hard, and didn’t get going into training and being excited about this new season in the ways that he maybe has in the past. Getting older, these guys really have to work even harder than the previous year to stay in great shape.

      He played himself the rest of the way into shape and mindset and began balling again. Maybe it doesn’t always fall into neat chapters, ya know..?

    • Orlysteel

      What are the pundits who wrote him off, Dion Sanders and company saying now?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think I said 17tds and 3 ints second half of the season. Almost!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I will add a theory: I think Ben didn’t put in as much offseason training as usual and I don’t think Bell was 100% coming in the season. I think once they felt comfortable with Bell catching out of the backfield they begin to throw to him more and that was Ben’s safety net the second half of the season. I think he simply didn’t trust many outside of AB first half of the season.

    • francesco

      I have my theory…
      Bell was not in form due to missing all of preseason and so Ben was not getting any support in the run game and as well as for checking down to him. I also believe Ben and Haley were at odds most of the time and still are but perhaps more so in the first half. I also believe the emergence of JuJu has helped Ben in the second half. But without a doubt… Ben finally decided in his head and heart that if this is really my final year then I must play better and find a desire within to go all out. If you notice he has been sprinting more often on third down to run for a first down which he has not done in years past!

    • Dan

      It’s a good point when you consider that Rodney Harrison said after Ben’s five-INT game that the WRs other than Antonio Brown had to start making more plays. The good news is, they did start making more plays, and the fact that they did makes me feel much more confident heading into the playoffs this season than last season. Last post-season, no unit of the team played worse than the WRs. Pro Football Focus determined that the WRs dropped 119 yards and two TDs worth of passes in the AFC Championship Game alone. Antonio Brown and Eli Rogers also each dropped a TD in the Divisional round against the Chiefs, and Brown even had a pass bounce off his hands for an INT against the Dolphins. That means WR error alone accounted for four TD passes subtracted and an INT added last post-season. This time, however, the Steelers have Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster instead of Sammie Coates and Cobi Hamilton, and Eli Rogers is the #4 WR instead of the #2 WR.

    • Dan

      The Jaguars game was the textbook definition of an outlier, but Ben’s played better on the road this season than he did in either of the previous two seasons.

    • Dan

      Give Jesse James the TD against the Patriots, and it’s 17/4 instead of 16/5. Oh well.

    • Dan

      I believe that it was a combination of his heart not being totally into it, plus a lack of chemistry with his weapons other than Antonio Brown (including the rust of Le’Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant). I also believe that his heart wasn’t as into it because he was skeptical that other players’ hearts were as invested into it as his was last season, and seeing some of the players yukking it up on the sidelines while getting blown out late in the AFC Championship Game was the straw that (almost) broke his back. People criticize Ben all day and all night (often for no good reason), but one thing nobody can criticize him for is a lack of heart. I think his heart warmed back up when he saw the other players taking matters more seriously than last season, and it’s paid off with his best football since 2014.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Seems like he is executing the offense a bit better now, you can see him looking around more when he is in the pocket and going through progressions hitting open receivers. I really liked the way he has run the offense the past two weeks, his completion percentage has been 10% better than normal. As a result it feels like the offense has better control of the game.