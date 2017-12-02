Bengals 2017 Week 13 Injury Report: Two Defensive Starters Ruled Out For Steelers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their final injury report of Week 13 and it shows that three of their players have been officially ruled out for the team’s Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After failing to practice again on Saturday, Bengals linebacker Vincent Rey (hamstring), linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) and safety Shawn Williams (hamstring) were all officially ruled out for the Monday night game against the Steelers. Vigil and Williams are both starters on defense.

With Vigil out, Bengals rookie sixth-round pick Jordan Evans will likely get the start at SAM linebacker in place of him. With Williams out, the Bengals will likely have to start safety Clayton Fejedelem in his place for a second week in a row.

Ending the week listed as questionable on the Bengals injury report was defensive end Michael Johnson (back). Johnson, who was added to the Bengals injury report on Friday after being limited earlier in the day with a back injury, failed to practice on Saturday.

Also sitting out on Saturday was Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (illness). Harris, however, is expected to play Monday night against the Steelers as is wide receiver A.J. Green, who practiced fully on Saturday after being added to the team’s injury report on Friday as limited because of an illness. Harris and Green both weren’t given game status designations on the team’s Saturday injury report.