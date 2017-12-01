Bengals 2017 Week 13 Injury Report: WR A.J. Green, DE Michael Johnson Added On Friday

The Cincinatti Bengals have now wrapped up their Friday practice ahead of their Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their daily injury report has two new names on it.

Added to the Bengals injury report on Friday as limited in practice were wide receiver A.J. Green (illness) and defensive end Michael Johnson (back). Johnson, who has three sacks on the season, has only missed one game this year and that was in Week 2 and because of a concussion. Johnson also played through a listed back injury a few weeks ago. As for Green, he’s expected to play Monday night.

Not practicing again on Friday for the Bengals were linebacker Vincent Rey (hamstring), linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) and safety Shawn Williams (hamstring) and it now appears as though all three could ultimately miss the Monday night game against the Steelers. Vigil and Williams are both defensive starters.

After being limited on Thursday, tight end Tyler Kroft (wrist) and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) both practiced fully on Friday and both should be good to go by Monday night.

The Bengals will release their final injury report of Week 13 on Saturday and that will include game status designations.