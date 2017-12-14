Hot Topics

    Bill Belichick Sings Praises Of Heyward And D-Line, Unit’s Pursuit Downfield

    By Matthew Marczi December 14, 2017 at 09:00 am

    Considering the fact that some of us have seemingly been unable to talk about anything but the New England Patriots for the past 11 months, there seems to be less Patriots talk than one might have anticipated heading into their late-season showdown, which has set up as big a stage as anybody could have predicted.

    So let’s work toward fixing that. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick held his pre-game press conference yesterday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while discussing their players, certainly made them out to be a Super Bowl team. They would have been last year if they were able to get through New England.

    One player with him he has been particularly impressed this season, and whom he did not have to gameplan for a year ago in the Patriots’ victory over Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship game, is seventh-year defensive end Cameron Heyward.

    He pointed out that Heyward’s injury last year hurt the defense, and added that he believes he’s playing the best football of his career. “He’s having an outstanding year”, he said. “He’s a good football player”.

    But his praise wasn’t reserved just for Heyward, who leads the team with nine sacks, the third-most by a defensive lineman in team history. He talked about Stephon Tuitt paired with Heyward and said that “those guys give them two very good players at end”. He also complimented Javon Hargrave, calling him “very disruptive inside”.

    But the most telling comment was the praise that he gave the Steelers’ defensive line coach, John Mitchell. “He has all of those guys playing well, as he always does”, Belichick said. “They use their hands well. They play with good power. They play with good discipline. They’re physical and they pursue very well”.

    And that last comment was the sticking point—also something that we talk about frequently.

    “This is one of the best pursuing defensive lines that we ever play against”, the Patriots’ head coach said of the Steelers’ front. “They’re never out of the play”.

    Also throwing in the outside linebackers as a four- or five-man front, depending on the package, he said that “those guys, they’re a factor in every play. Not just the plays at them or the plays that are at the point of attack, but they show up on plays 50 yards away. Coach Mitchell does a great job with that”.

    Comments such as these, in my opinion, just show what kind of football mind Belichick has. Even his most ardent opponents cannot deny that he is a true student of the game and a master of details. He knows his opponents as well as anybody and how to plan to attack or defend them.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • 804Stiller

      Killing them with kindness. He is saying all the right things but after seeing us last week, he has to feel good about how their offense will fair against us. I just hope we are able to mix up the defenses effectively and show Brady some different looks.

    • Chris

      Agreed, the pats always sing our praises then go out on Sunday and beat us like a drum. Pittsburgh will have to jump on them early and control the clock with bell to win. Just can’t see this defense without shazier and haden keeping Brady under 25 points. Red zone offense for Pitt will have to be great so we have a chance to win 28-27 or something along those lines.

    • Vic

      Does anyone remember when belichick said Nnamdi asomugha was the most complete corner back he had ever seen? He’s definitely just playing the part meanwhile, him and Brady are licking their chops!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Props to Nnamdi Asomugha for marrying Kerry Washington!

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I am an ardent Belichik and Cheatriots hater but I will give the Devil his due – the man does as good a job as any coach in the league.
      And I think he makes in-game adjustments better than ANY HC in the NFL.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      It’s a trap!

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Then keep the D from being an issue.
      RUN the ball diwn their throats with Bell, rack up a huge TOP advantage, and force Tommy Biy to look on from the sidelines.
      Winning this game rests squarely on the shoulders of Bell and the O line. Control the clock, pass as needed but use the run to shorten the game.
      IMO, we MUST do this to maximize our chances. I wanted us to do the same LAST year but we had Bell for all of 11 snaps.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Did you see the lineup for the Pats Monday night!
      No name after no name.
      They lost a number of key players last offseason and the only player I recognized was Butler.

    • #beatthepats

      Lets hope that deeline makes brady look out his earhole!!!!!

    • EdJHJr

      Ok I see Jags beating ravens at home. KC..beating titans.

      Rematch jags ,steelers, ….KC,NE.

      REMATCH.. STEELERS PATS

    • EdJHJr

      Every week is a trap

    • cencalsteeler

      No singing praises for our secondary? Uh oh…… 🙁

    • James Lee

      My main concern is the middle and those sneaky little 7 yard slants. That’s where I think the Pats will attack. I wouldn’t be as concerned if 50 was playing.

    • LHW

      Which means that is what he is game planning for.

    • pittfan

      babe alert! lol

    • Mark

      The defense should punish the center and 2 guards of the Patriots by using Cam, Tuitt, Hargrave, Walton, and Dan to push the pocket back into Brady’s face by covering up both guards and center. This punishment will have an impact in the 4th quarter. We are not going to disrupt the passing game by trying to get to Brady from the OLB position.

    • pittfan

      THIS is why the Alan Branch injury is one to watch. he is their inside run stuffer much like brandon williams for balt. when BW was out we were able to run the ball on the ratbirds. with him in, bell had 70 yards. TOP will be key!! but of course BB knows this and will play his big boys upfront..chess match!!

    • pittfan

      BB is spot on. I rewatched the Balt game last night. The play where Collins ran outside and Davis and Moats let him run down the sideline for 35+ yrds, Tuitt was in hot pursuit…91 was 35-40 yrds downfield. HUSTLE!

    • Iulo

      this is also what I think…. I just wached last two days randomly two different matches PITvsNE, one from 2007 and AFC championship 2001. Jeeessss, that one from 2001 I still remember like yesterday… PIT in fact played good, but so many errors on ST. Also Kordell had only one completed pass in the first quarter before NE returned a point (by the way, I always thought he was garbage, but all passes he delivered were catchable… in the today league any competent WR shall catch those passes that were on the receiver arm radius… even Ward dropped one identical to that Eli Rodger made last week… so Kordell may be right now hypped by any stupid commentator as best ever.. as a combination of Wilson+Rodgers….ok but this is another thing)….. point is, PIT defense tried everithing to pressure Brady, they did it but was not as succesful as we think. They used always at least 2 blitzes or even 3 (old Lebeau blitz zone) this put Brady in jeopardy but also made things easier for him because he could complete short and fast passes to different people… with so many personnel making pressure, the holes were big, so screens were booming and then back players started to exasperate and came close the the LOS to help; this leaved open space for long passes which Brady used to torch PIT. I have seen that picture sooo many times that I’m just crazy about it.
      How to stop it? stop running too many people against Bady; maybe only one blitz (as it is now being done). This will give you more personnel for coverage but give more time to Brady. So, the solution is as you said. Ask your front 3 to do their job, win their matches to put direct pressure to brady and disrupt his sequence. If Heyward, Tuitt and Hargrave have a monster day, we will win.