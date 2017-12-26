Hot Topics

    Blowout Victory A Refreshing Change Of Pace

    By Matthew Marczi December 26, 2017 at 08:00 am

    It hasn’t been often this season that the Pittsburgh Steelers have come out on the wrong side of the scoreboard. In fact, they currently have 10 more wins than they do losses, which doesn’t necessarily happen all too often.

    At the same time, it hasn’t been too often over the course of this season in which the Steelers have really handled their opponent virtually from the start of the game to the finish, or really had the game in hand for the majority of the day.

    Yesterday’s game against the Texans was almost assuredly the most lopsided performance all-around that the Steelers have had all year. And sure, it came against a Houston team with a slew of integral players sitting on injured reserve.

    But considering how popular the narrative is that the team plays down to competition, I would be inclined to hope that a 28-point victory could satiate at least some of the bloodlust that fans of this team often exhibit.

    Games like these may be boring for those on the losing side or who have no stake in the outcome, but I can’t say I haven’t ever enjoyed every second of a good Steelers blowout, and yesterday’s 34-6 defeat of the Texans would certainly quality.

    And yet they didn’t seem to do all that much. They only ran 58 plays despite having a very slight edge in the time of possession, and frankly I’m at a bit of a loss as to how there were only 110 plays run from both teams over the course of the full game. That is certainly comfortably below the average number of plays run per game.

    Over the course of the first 14 games, for example, the Steelers eclipsed 1000 plays from scrimmage. A very, very rough calculation of the numbers show that that is an average in excess of 70 plays per game, and the Steelers did not even his 60—with the Texans barely even hitting 50.

    The game was never in much jeopardy. They led coast to coast with an opening-drive field goal, a 20-0 halftime lead, and nearly a 30-point victory when all was said and done. The offense scored four touchdowns on six trips into the red zone while protecting the football, the defense took the ball away twice and recorded seven sacks.

    Really the only blemish on the entire afternoon was the run defense, which admittedly is a concern going forward, but if the offense—with a healthy Antonio Brown on his way back—can continue to play as it has for most of the past month and a half or so, then it won’t particularly matter.

    The Steelers have made it a habit of keeping things close, good or bad. Nine of their first 14 games were decided by one possession, many by a field goal, and many of those by a late lead change. So a big win like this was certainly a welcome departure.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Kevin Artis

      Felted good not sitting on the edge of my coffee table glued to the tv……

    • pcantidote

      We’ve got to blow teams out. The Pats are 8-7 without Al Riveron, but ended up 12-3 with him.

    • EdJHJr

      Waiting to hear what the NFL says about the Hopkins incredible hold. NOT CATCH.

    • Brian David

      Are you guys looking for writing interns or anything? Life long steeler fan born and breed. Just looking for an opportunity.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Yes, it was nice to sit through a game and not have any concerns about whether this would be one of those agonizing losses. Even at 10-0, with Houston driving, I didn’t feel like it was a game we’d lose.

      However, teams can learn a lot about what it takes to win in those close games. It reminds them that the line between winning and losing is razor thin. Teams must be prepared and execute to the fullest of their abilities to win in the NFL.

      On a slightly different note, I’m always amused at fan angst over losing to teams we aren’t supposed to lose to. Well, just who are we supposed to lose to? The “good” teams? Like that’s better. Anyone feel good about losing to the Patriots? How about losing to the Ravens in the last few years? I don’t know anything ut you but I hated those losses.

      The fact is, teams will lose. A lot. Even the mighty Patriots, with their incredible 16 year run (not including this year) have won “only” five SBs, with most of them being incredibly close calls. If not for a dumb play call and horrific game management, they would have lost the two most recent ones.

      If you focus on the losses I think you lose some of the joy of the season. I enjoy the ups and downs, the struggles, and watching how the team and certain players respond. I am proud of the Black and Gold. It doesn’t mean I’m happy when they lose. I’m not. But I always want to take away some joy too.

      Year after year this team is normally in contention. I’m going to keep enjoying that because there will be a time soon where that won’t be the case while they search for a new number one QB.

    • BurghBoy412

      Ben is dealing right now!! So fun to watch!!!

    • ThatGuy

      It was a blast yesterday being able to relax a bit during the game, not once did it ever feel like we were in trouble. Now my blood pressure and I get to chill out until the divisional round lol.