Hot Topics

    Breaking: Steelers Release James Harrison

    By Alex Kozora December 23, 2017 at 02:55 pm

    Huge news out of Pittsburgh. The Steelers have just announced they have released James Harrison. He was waived as part of the corresponding move to officially get Marcus Gilbert back on the active roster.

    Harrison is the Steelers’ all-time sack leader but has spent most of this season on the bench or in sweats. He’s recently expressed frustration over his role in the defense.

    Deebo presumably finishes his Steelers career with 80.5 sacks and 82.5 in his career for the one year he spent in Cincinnati. He’s only played five games in 2017, making no starts, in just 40 snaps over the season. Without any role on special teams and virtually nothing on defense even when active, the Steelers made the cold, calculated decision to let him go.

    A UDFA in 2002, Harrison bounced around between the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and even playing for the NFL Europe’s Rhein Fire. He saw steady playtime in 2004 but it wasn’t until 2007, already 29 years old, where he became the full-time guy. For the next five years, he recorded at least 8.5 sacks and notched a whopping 16 in 2008, for which he was named Defensive Player Of The Year.

    Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Harrison’s agent says Harrison wants to keep on playing.

    Even as a vested vet, since the trade deadline has passed, Harrison will be subject to waivers. If he clears, he will then become a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.

    UPDATE (5:03 PM) Harrison has posted a message on Instagram.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • T3xassteelers

      No, don’t do the legend like that :'(

    • Aaron

      Free my dawg James

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      He must have asked for his release, right?

    • John Westbrook

      This is BS cut Harrison but keep moats

    • steelburg

      Shocked. I know he wasn’t playing but doing him like this doesn’t feel right. If he requested it to maybe try and catch on with a contender then that’s a different story.

    • Nick Sabatella

      Damn. Did Troy and Deebo dirty. Deebo is still better than chick

    • Steeldog22

      I’d have to assume that was the case.

    • ThatGuy

      Wow. Speechless.

    • Lebanese Mike Tomlin

      Why wouldnt he just retire then

    • gdeuce

      he wants to play

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Tomlin is a moron. Cut the BEST player on defense. Wow

    • AndreH

      I don’t know you could tell it was some friction between the two parties. Probably end up New England but I doubt it.

    • Zarbor

      I’m sure there must be a playoff team that has interest and he asked for his release. No way they let him go without him asking. Don’t be shock if its the Patriots who has no pass rush. I guess a Steelers Superbowl is not as important to Deebo. Sad day.

    • tarquin

      Yeah I think this is on Deebo’s terms and not us cutting him. I think we would’ve cut McCullers if it came to just making a roster move.

    • mape_ape

      What a terrible thing to do to one of the greatest players in franchise history. The organization should be ashamed of itself.

    • Doogie

      Isnt the first time

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I know our coaching staff knows what they are doing, but sheesh. If they win out it’s only 5 more games. Could have sent their all time sack leader out in style with a ring. He’s also proven in the KC game he can still get a sack in a pinch when the game is on the line.

    • Zarbor

      Never believed I would have said this but if its true for MB, then its true for Deebo. He’s selfish…..So much for team first

    • Dshoff

      This just sucks.

    • AndreH

      At 39 years old that tell you whole lot about the state of the defense. Harrison was clearly unhappy with lack of playing time.

    • Doogie

      they said it was amicable so maybe he wanted a chance to play more. I hope so anyway. But there have been others they encouraged to retire or move on.

    • AndreH

      I agree. He wanted out and got his release.

    • Bob Weaver

      Please don’t let NE pick him up

    • Doogie

      Franco Harris, Terry Bradshaw, Bruce Arians, Troy Polo

    • Zarbor

      He obviously didn’t want one. The only person complaining was Deebo. Sure they had no intention of releasing him.

    • Doogie

      Patriots wire just reported… Nah, not yet anyway

    • O’Neal

      See you in the afc championship vs new england

    • Charles Haines

      Wow. Dan McCullers must be lighting it up in practice ’cause he hasn’t done jack sh*t on the field. Ever.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Belichick would just have to update his play signals from SpyGate and boom, another blowout in the playoffs.

    • O’Neal

      They need rush help bad, i don’t doubt it at all

    • Jaybird

      Yes 39 year old Harrison was clearly better than Cam , Tuitt, Haden, Watt, etc…

    • Doogie

      Seriously though, It wouldnt be a surprise if NE found a way

    • O’Neal

      They will

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      If NE picks him up he will immediately boost there pass rush and he can give Intel as well..i hate this wow

    • Jaybird

      I said in the Friday night five that I thought it should be Harrison getting released. But I pussed out and said Feiler would get cut. Shoulda stuck with my first instinct.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      I know! So wild

    • Bob Weaver

      This would feel like a punch in the gut

    • StolenUpVotes

      To everyone complaining about the organization…..stop. Guy wasn’t playimg. He was on the injury report every week. Now he gets to spend Christmas at home with his kids. He also isn’t going to get claimed. Steelers could resign him on Tuesday after shuffling the roster around if they wanted. Plus he was the only guy in the locker room openly complaining at this point in the season.

    • Jay Clam

      *Belichick swoops in*

    • StolenUpVotes

      Dude its a parody account lol

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Did you read the article he still wants to play not sit at home like a couch potato

    • DangZone

      Hate to see him go but he works to hard to sit every sunday. Good luck James!

    • Jaybird

      Daniel just stop with the “every move New England makes will make them super bowl champs and the Steelers losers” . Were you upset when they picked up Kenny Britt instead of us getting him? How about Martellus Bennet? Are you upset they got him over us? Not all their moves work out , not even close.
      Have faith in your Team and its front office. They are pretty damn good.
      And Harrison is not the Harrison of 2008. He is old and could not get on the field. The coaches watch him day in and day out. They knew he was finished.

    • Rob H

      Yikes!
      Clearly some people need to get a hobby.

    • StolenUpVotes

      But now he doesn’t have to traveland play on Christmas when he was going to log less than 10 snaps

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😐😔

    • Orlysteel

      Hope they do.

    • StolenUpVotes

      This this this

    • Doogie

      I dont think so, Just wants a chance to play..

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Honestly I didn’t care about any of the playersyou mentioned but Harrison works hard day n day out I highly doubt he is finished.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Why?

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      True

    • John

      Where is he going to play? Titans? Cards? Hopefully not any of the teams we may play in the playoffs. This is a real shame.

    • John

      Titans??

    • Zarbor

      Big time Deebo fan….Get real people. I see no difference. If he asked for his release, he is selfish.

      Team is a legit contender for a SB. That’s why he said he came back. He has gotten playing time…..Just not much at all. What he wants is more time playing.

    • BurghBoy412

      The evolution of the position has passed Harrison’s skill set. He is a legendary player and will never be forgotten. It’s time to move on.

    • John

      Any bets on whether we lose an OLB to injury this week or next?

    • Abed Medawar

      can’t figure out why he’s on the team but in MT we trust

    • Ralph Wagner

      Maybe this was a mutual agreement. Mr . Harrison has often said he was not a fan of playing on Christmas day. Two years in a row was enough. just say’n

      Go Steelers. Play to win in all four quarters. Playing not to lose in the fourth quarter just doesn’t work.

    • Jaybird

      Look at all the posts ! Look at how many people believe Harrison is a better option than what we cutrrently have. We’ve been reading it all year . I can’t tell parody vs sarcasm vs reality when it comes to the homers posting about how Harrison is still our best pass rusher.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Someone has to play NT in base if Grave digger gets hurt

    • Intense Camel

      Arthur freaking moats over James Harrison unbelievable. Disgusting

    • StolenUpVotes

      Moats gives you a ST option. James does not

    • Intense Camel

      He will sign with the Pats now smh

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Plus Moats hasn’t complained about his role.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Exactly

    • Intense Camel

      Don’t care

    • Intense Camel

      Moats has played more…

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Moats plays some ST, gives you depth at 2 positions, and hasn’t complained about his role.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Probably because he isn’t 39 and on the injury report just about every week

    • O’Neal

      They can just claim him, they very well might

    • Intense Camel

      Troy was done. Stop it.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Cool. Would love to see him get stuck in coverage on our guys in space

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Not really the point.

    • O’Neal

      He can still rush the passer, they will find a way to utilize him.

    • StolenUpVotes

      “Generic Steelers Fan” kind of gives it away but yes I understand your frustration

    • srdan

      PAts?

    • O’Neal

      New englands d is more of a 4 lineman type. They wouldn’t put him in coverage. Its called coaching.

    • ROGER BARNES

      Selfish!! How in the he’ll can you make that statement when you are clueless of what all transpired behind the scene. Debo has been a team player all year

    • 570toHero

      He wasn’t injured.

    • Intense Camel

      That debacle at the end of last week’s game is vindication of any fan’s lack of faith in this staff.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      The problem isn’t releasing him. The problem is NOT playing him in the first place, all season long.

      For whatever reason, Joey Porter does not like James Harrison. And for some reason, when Butler and Tomlin watch the game tape they don’t see Harrison’s pass rush abilities (or don’t value that in their current scheme). If they’re not going to play him, it doesn’t really matter if they cut him or not.

      I realize I’m just a fan (blah-blah-blah) but I watch every single Steelers game intensely, and my eyes tell me Harrison is a better situational pass rusher than Bud Dupree. And on many snaps he’s a better pass rusher than Watt.

      The problem is, the Steelers coaches don’t want their OLB’s getting sacks. They want them dropping 10-15 yards downfield, covering WR’s. Because that’s what 1st round edge rushers are supposed to do. Because that’s what “fools” Tom Brady.

      And don’t even get me started on Moats. We are one injury away from severely regretting this move. I hope our luck holds out.

    • Jaybird

      Have Harrison cover Bell out of the backfield. That’ll be fun to watch.

    • Intense Camel

      Exactly, I don’t care what limitations he has. He can still be used effectively. Too bad the coaches aren’t creative enought to take advantage.

    • 570toHero

      Not like they would have played him anyway.

    • ROGER BARNES

      To say the least. Harrison still had it but just didn’t play him

    • StolenUpVotes

      That’s fine. I’ll take my chances. If you’re leaning on a 39 year old man to revive your pass rush……

    • ROGER BARNES

      Not to mention how strong he is. This is crazy

    • Michael Cunningham

      This was not a good move
      They have been disrespecting Deebo all year
      Tomlin owes a good part of his Lombardi to JH’s actions in the SB
      this will come back around …

    • StolenUpVotes

      Troy couldn’t play anymore

    • ROGER BARNES

      Exactly. He deserves another ring. Maybe this is all temporary and he comes back

    • newguy68

      Not Deebo !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • William Bigelow

      Wow, just wow. If that ain’t a kick in the nuts to Deebo & his family. Sorry, Steelers did him dirty. Merry f’ing Christmas.

    • Jaybird

      Now you know why I can’t tell sarcasm from the real posts!

    • Intense Camel

      Of course

    • renoir

      I would be shocked if the Ratbirds didnt sign him…

    • Bob Weaver

      SO what happens for Deebo now? Does he go through waivers or is he a free agent?

    • Mike Lloyd

      $50 bucks says Belicheck signs him the week before the rematch.

    • John

      It makes sense. Don’t let nostalgia blind you to what needs to be done to win.

    • Intense Camel

      It really is

    • Intense Camel

      How many bells are there in the league again?

    • walter

      I was afraid of this but didnt say. At least James gets to be with his children on Christmas. I think its just a roster move because nobody will sign him.. Can they bring him back for the playoffs? He deserves to be part of the super bowl if we get there.

    • Intense Camel

      If by injury report you mean the inactive list then ok

    • StolenUpVotes

      Yes they can

    • 570toHero

      Still had more sacks than Moats and not even close to the snaps. I’m sick and tired of the BUT MUH SPECIAL TEAMS excuse with Moats. His absence on ST won’t make them bad, his presence on the defense does though.

    • Bob Weaver

      Nope, he is a free agent bc he of 4 years of experience.

    • Jollyrob68

      Maybe he’s back after the holiday, he probably said it makes no sense for him to travel away from his kids if he’s not playing & on Christmas.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Our defense is 4th in yards allowed and like 7th in points allowed without Deebo contributing….people sky ain’t falling

    • Kevin Artis

      I mentioned the same thing about Moats. Moats does play special teams but is worthless anywhere else.
      We could of use his pass rushing abilities against the Patriots on that “Gronkowski Drive”. I’m pretty sure he would of been motivated to get to Brady.
      Now, he’ll be a Patriot and torment Ben in the playoffs.

    • will

      1000000up votes!

    • walter

      I think they may have told him we will bring you back

    • Jacob

      It seems that your Festivus thread was posted just a bit too early

    • will

      BS……to spite you and your comment…I hope he gets signed by New England.

    • Intense Camel

      He had every right to. He didnt come back to ride the bench.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Wouldn’t be surprised. He is not going to get claimed by another team

    • Phil Brenneman II

      It really isn’t. It is one thing amongst multiples.

    • PittShawnC

      The time had come.

      Enjoy retirement and see you in the Hall of Honor in 2023

    • razaard2

      Well the real problem was not playing him at all. Deebo is Still the best edge setter in the team and has pass rushing value. Wont be covering much, but could’ve been used. They couldn’t find a role for him, now probably Belichik will

    • pittsburghjoe

      I hope the pats pick him up! Dave Bryan could run out on the field and stuff this posts comments in Tomlins pocket. It would be classic, just like when Cowher stuffed the the replay picture in the refs pocket.

    • Intense Camel

      So why was he a starter and one of the best players on the defense last year?

    • Intense Camel

      If deebo was playing this wouldn’t be happening.

    • Intense Camel

      I have lost all faith in this coaching staff. Sorry. This team won’t be going anywhere and will fall off the face of the earth once ben retires.

    • RJMcReady

      Love Harrison, true Steeler legend. However, he wasn’t playing, the team is deep at OLB and he was getting disgruntled the last couple weeks with his role. Less distractions are better for the Steelers right now.

      Best for both parties.

    • John Phillips

      Should have cut Tomlin.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Guy has been limited a bunch at practice this year

    • 570toHero

      But that’s racist.

    • will

      Will be signed by the Pats……will sack Ben in the rematch……Ben will be injured and done for the season and so will the Steelers be……

    • Zarbor

      No just stupid.

    • will

      Why?

    • Zarbor

      We had no faith in you as a Steeler so guess its even

    • blackandgoldBullion

      And……..Merry Christmas.

      Seriously? Best pass rusher on the team and you don’t even use him as a 3rd down specialist? There are guys out there that have really helped teams even only playing 10 snaps a game. Peppers is still playing.

      I kept hoping they would be playing him now and in the playoffs. James Harrison can win you a game instantly. Better odds with him than anyone else on the roster in the 4th quarter. I can’t believe this.

    • Intense Camel

      Reality sucks sometimes.

    • BurghBoy412

      Hopefully he does. That way the Steelers can take advantage of Harrison’s lack of pass coverage ability.

    • John Phillips

      We’re pissed only when they get ex-Steelers, like Blount and Vrable.

    • Frank Martin

      Belichick will pick him up just so that he can cheat some more.

    • Mike Lloyd

      Look. Set aside emotions…
      Keeping guys like Deebo can cost you years of loss out of blind loyalty and nostalgia. If they wave a guy they shouldn’t, because of that and watch a guy like say—Feiler, who they cut and who then signs with a rival and anchors a tackle position for 10 years…we all freak out.
      Chuck Noll warned of becoming overly emotional and attached and about keeping guys—he did it…and it costed them years after the 4 Super Bowls.
      He’ll have his day eventually. Until then
      Adieu. See you down the line Deebo

    • Chris92021

      What we think James Harrison is:
      a future Hall of Famer that is a terror of the edge.

      What James Harrison actually is now:
      a 39 year old football player who was hanging on by sheer will power alone.

      Harrison served his role, which was insurance in case TJ Watt did not work out well. Watt has exceeded all expectations (especially in coverage). Football is a business and Deebo knew that. I wish James the best. If we win it all this year, he better get a ring!

    • Zarbor

      First off, Moats play the left side, Deebo plays the right side. James would be replacing TJ not Moats since James never plays the other side. Stop the nonsense people. James wanted out.

    • 570toHero

      How do you know Porter doesn’t like him? Source? They seemed to get along well in videos I’ve watched of them in the locker room or what have you. Do you think Peezy is the one who decides goes in? If he does that’d be news to me.

    • Intense Camel

      Did you even watch him last year?

    • 570toHero

      That 39 year old had 1 more sack than Moats with not even close to the amount of snaps. And oh yea, that sack won us a game against an important conference rival.

    • Intense Camel

      He was the best player on the defense at one point just last year. That’s not nostalgia, sorry.

    • StolenUpVotes

      He wasn’t 39 last year. He didn’t have a legit droy candidate at his position on the roster. Chick is another year better. Moats gives you multiple hats if need be. Bud is a first round pick that has started just over 20 games and is still developing. Plus, Deebo has been dealing with some tweaks this season. Sometimes a guy’s skills just evaporate over the course of a year. He’s 39! Was bound to happen sometime and rapidly.

    • Thomas

      I guess we’d rather have a 6th string defensive lineman who hasn’t played a snap more than the 3rd string OLB who is an important leadership presence on the team.

    • 570toHero

      Costed them years after the 4 Super Bowls. Read what you just wrote.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Hope he does not go in as a Bengal

    • PaeperCup

      100% with you Jay. The Steelers isn’t dumb enough to sit better players just because they have a gripe. They are all here to win, if they feel Watt, Dupree, Moats, Chik give us that opportunity I support it. As much as I LOVE deebo, I want the Steelers to have the best players out there, and the coaches know more than I do so I can only assume they’ve done their due diligence in deciding who that is.

    • Kevin Artis

      Moats is the highest paid OLB on the team. 😞

    • Chris92021

      This ain’t last year. This is this year.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Hopefully they just gave him Christmas off with his family and they resign him next week. Then we can say they tried to do this on purpose. After all, who would ever claim him?

    • Chris92021

      That sack did win us the game. However, Deebo can’t play special teams anymore. I am not a fan of this move either since Deebo is probably my favorite player but this is the most sensible move.

    • PaeperCup

      Might be, they needed to make room for Gilbert. I wonder who might want to sign him at this point of the season. Maybe he comes back with an better opportunity to play down the line. But unless one of the starters are injured I don’t see him making his way into significant playing time.

    • StolenUpVotes

      By the way Moats has only played 66 snaps. On defense. A large chunk of that at ILB after Ryan got injured. So this narrative that he was eating up Deebo’s PT is straight BS.

    • Kevin Artis

      Walton and Alualu both played NT in the base.

    • CP72

      We should consider they did it because he wanted it as well. He’s said as much.

      Maybe they did more right by him than we know.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Wrong. Moats has 66 snaps on defense. 19 in the ravens game at ILB after Shazier got hurt. Deebo has 40 snaps

    • 570toHero

      James has definitely lined up on the other side at times. Watt as well. I’m not saying James should have taken even close to half of snaps a game, but to not use him at all is just plain bullheaded and stupid. Which encapsulates this coaching staff perfectly. Moats is not good, and don’t even talk about special teams. That’s just some stupid thing people started to latch onto to sound smart. MUH SPECIAL TEAMS!

    • 570toHero

      He shouldn’t be on the team.

    • nikki stephens

      I feel terrible. Like I got punched in the stomach. Let us remember James Harrison’s last extensive snaps against Baltimore. If you think Harbaugh is a decent coach, let us remember he ran away from James Harrison. Only two plays to his side one for an average gain one for two yards. Don’t buy it that he’s washed up. Also, this isn’t a typical move getting rid of somebody with two games left and Christmas. Not to mention took a pay cut and spent extensive offseason time mentoring the young players. Don’t like it at all.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      That’s the thing. There are still teams that can run in the playoffs. Jags and maybe Ravens and others. He is your best edge setter and rusher. Not great at covering but I don’t care.

      If we get run over by the Jags, I would be pissed.

    • Jamie P

      Wow. He’ll get the last laugh when tj or bud gets hurt and steelers beg him to come back. I doubt he signs elsewhere. Im sorry but you don’t cut a team legend mid season

    • nikki stephens

      Great Point McClure’s is the player that should have been cut

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I am going to hold up saying Deebo is done in Pittsburgh. He gets Xmas off to be with his family. Maybe another roster spot opens and if he has not signed with anyone else he is back in time to play versus the Browns and into the playoffs. After all; he has an opportunity to decline a White House invitation to his 3rd President this year. Book it.

    • nikki stephens

      The guy deserved to be there if this season brings us a Superbowl ring

    • 570toHero

      I’m just joking.

    • 570toHero

      Oh well, still had one more sack and less snaps.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Until you have an injury to a core STer. Then you need someone like moats who has contributed to about a fourth of our st plays this season. While serving as a player that has logged snaps at multiple lb positions. When you are that far down the depth chart you have to be versatile. Deebo is not. Sorry. It’s not a dumb move at all. Especially considering he could be back with the team by Thursday of next week anyways

    • Mateo K

      Lol I’m so sick of the ST talk for Moats. Dude never makes plays on STs first of all and really how much worse would it be without him on STs. Moats is and never was a very good NFL player. Enough with the STs talk in his defense!

    • Mike Lloyd

      It’s nostalgia this year though…he can’t get on the field. Last year was last year, this year is this year, next year is next year. He’ll be 40. I’ll take the kid Feiler for the next 10 years than Deebo for the next 5-6 weeks.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Almost a third of Moats snaps came at a position where sacks are not as easy to record.

    • 570toHero

      Right. I’m sure if we didn’t have Moats as a possible special teamer we’d probably have like 3 or 4 TD returns against us a game, or probably get our punts and FGs all blocked, or MAYBE we’d be just fine.

    • Mateo K

      Mid season? Try right before the playoff run. Terrible move.

    • DoctorNoah

      Wow.

    • pittsburghjoe

      The good news is that it beats actually getting punched in the gut.

    • StolenUpVotes

      At no point was he the best player on our defense last year

    • Chris92021

      Hate to tell you this but Moats still has some value. He is going to be with us for at least the rest of this season (I doubt we re-sign him after this season). Honestly I thought it would be Feiler who would be cut, not Deebo. But Deebo, outside of that sack against KC, hasn’t done much when he has gotten on the field, especially the last couple of weeks.

    • StolenUpVotes

      He is not our best rusher

    • Chad Weiss

      Wow ..roflmao you said “best play3r on defense”

    • StolenUpVotes

      How many snaps do you think they’ve logged there recently? Perhaps McCullers is showing more at practice. Perhaps there is a plan for him

    • StolenUpVotes

      Asking people here the pats will and that’ll be the move that puts them over the top lol

    • StolenUpVotes

      He has been listed on the report multiple times this year for things like his back

    • Dan

      He wanted to play, but the defense isn’t suited to his skill set anymore. So they let him walk. A lot of armchair QBs are upset about this. But Harrison age 39 isn’t the same guy that he used to be. And the pass rush hasn’t been the issue; in fact, it’s been solid. I’ll be interested to see where he goes or if he plays. It will prove wether or not he still has it.

      Thanks for the memories, 92. That 100 yard INT in the Superbowl is still my favorite play ever.

    • Chad Weiss

      Id be stunned if he’s on roster next year

    • Chad Weiss

      Not now that trade deadline has passed he now has to clear waivers

    • StolenUpVotes

      Money isn’t an issue in Week 16

    • Chad Weiss

      Bwahahahahahsha. Does your Chrystal ball tell us the score of the game also?

    • SoCal Steeler

      I love my Steelers but somebody, not sure who has totally disrespected one of the best all time OLB’s we ever had. He also had one of the biggest Super Bowl plays in history. He should have been playing 10-15 plays a game and now gets released? Total disrespect for a Steelers legend.
      I wouldn’t be surprised if he signs with the Cheatriots out of spite.

    • SwagDaddy330

      Its a business. These guys are paid to win games. I promise you that if the coaches felt that James Harrison could contribute and help the team win, he’d be on the field.

    • John A Stewart

      Wow how do you treat a player like this after all he’s done for you this is going to come back and bite us .

    • Mike Lloyd

      Sure. A guy like Dwain Board who played for 10 years in SF and was a 5th rounder for the Steelers—but was cut because Chuck couldn’t cut Dwight White, because he loved the guy. Board was a good solid player, and White, who was once a great player, and was washed up.
      Noll kept White.
      He later regretted things like that. That’s why I’m ok with this. Don’t lose a good player because emotions get in the way.

    • SeventhHeavan

      I just don’t get it. I was confused about him not playing now I am mystified by this release. They rather keep Moats and Chick? Come on man!

    • DarthYinzer

      This is not how you treat someone who did so much for this organization. It may be the “business” of the NFL, but the Steelers should be better than this. If they want to promote that this team is “family”, you can’t pull a move like this.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Why are the Steelers automatically the bad guys?

    • Jaybird

      If Harrison signs with the Pats like you suggested, then he would have to face Bell . Or Kareem Hunt. Or maybe Melvin Gordon. Alex Collins? And maybe if he was in the Super Bowl- Gurley or Kamara?
      There are some good RBs not named Bell!

    • DarthYinzer

      Harrison didn’t release himself.

    • Tyler Guilford

      Listen, Harrison wanted to play more and he was a liability in coverage. This is fine! He wasn’t disrespected, this was entirely business and professional. If he goes anywhere else it will be a playoff/super bowl team so I do hope we don’t have to play against him.

    • Jim McCarley

      Bet the Patriots pick him up for obvious reasons….Deebo has lost a couple of steps and was a liability in pass coverage…the way they are playing the outside guys now they have to have some pass coverage skills, he does not…at least not at this stage of his career………Sad to see him go though…

    • Intense Camel

      At no point were you watching games then.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      It’s a business = agree
      Guys are paid to win games = agree
      If the coaches felt Harrison could help win games he’d play = disagree

      Butler and Tomlin started Antwaan Blake and Coty Sensabaugh over better talent. They tried to sign Hightower for $10+ million/yr. They felt Timmons was still a starting caliber ILB and that Vince Williams was only a back up talent.

      I’m not saying our coaches are always wrong in their assessments. But they’re not always right either. I believe they mis-assessed Jarvis Jones. And I believe they are mis-assessing the OLB position yet again right now.

    • Jaybird

      Exactly! They want to win , we want them to win , and they will do everything they can to try and put this team in a position to win.
      We will never forget how good Deebo was , and how many big plays he made. but if the team thinks it’s time to move on , then I’m with them.

    • John

      They obviously love Watt and he plays the sameness position as James. They need the versatility Watt brings in coverage etc. The main issue would be whether James could fill in on some snaps here and there or on the other side. But they seem to like Chickillo more. But it is really a shame. Harrison should retire with this team

    • John Mikita

      Watch he ll end up in new england

    • Nathanael Dory

      I know im late but wwwwwwwoooooooooooooww

    • Stairway7

      Watch the Pats pick him up. We should have cut McCullars.

    • Intense Camel

      His age didn’t stop him from being ine of the best defensive players we had. It didn’t stop him from helping us win the divisional round. Now all of a sudden it’s a problem? Nope, not buying it. He’s still useful and showed as much when he was given an opportunity.

    • Reezy

      MUst not have been the positive locker room presence we expected.. if anything, I thought his presence alone brought value. I’m thinking he mustve been pissed and vocal about his limited role/Playtime.

    • ryan72384

      Yeah I really don’t understand this. Stop running a defense that requires your passrushers to drop into coverage!! Let guys like Harrison and TJ attack relentlessly instead of trying to make them chase running backs around out of the backfield. No way Harrison can’t be a more consistent passrusher than Bud. Just stupid. Had one of the biggest sacks of the year that sealed a game. How could he not be used in a closer role in the 4th quarter to just rush the QB?

    • Intense Camel

      You’re lying to yourself if you don’t believe JH being the best pass rusher is at least debatable. The only guy you can say is better for certain is Cam.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      This may come as a shock to you, but sometimes people don’t come out and announce their true thoughts and feelings to the media. Crazy, huh? Sometimes Steelers executives say Dick LeBeau has chosen to “retire” when that wasn’t the case. Sometimes you have to just pay attention and infer things by people’s actions.

      Last season Joey Porter said that James Harrison was too old to play heavy minutes (we can’t post links here) (you can look up the article). And yet by the end of the year Harrison had proven to be our best edge rusher, was still in fantastic shape, and was playing significant minutes. And yet Porter has never once acknowledged he was wrong or that Harrison was playing well. Why is that? The fact that Porter was cut by the Steelers to let Harrison start in his place might have something to do with that.

      As far as who decides on reps, you’re absolutely correct. That’s on Tomlin and Butler. Jut like the decision to play Jarvis Jones all those years.

    • Intense Camel

      Does Robert Golden really give this team the best chance at anything? Yet, he’s still there.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Yeah how the hell he still is on the roster instead of McCullers

    • Intense Camel

      That ship has sailed unfortunately.

    • Intense Camel

      Still a top guy

    • Intense Camel

      It doesn’t and it’s not.

    • gdeuce

      how is it selfish that he wants to play?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Harrison was nothing but a stop gap guy in case Watt was not panning out. Watt has panned out which made Harrison expendable. Harrison was let go several years ago because Pittsburgh knew his better years were gone but poor drafting shifted the Steelers hands to pick him up till we could solidify that position. I do not like that we let him go in the middle of the season however I feel that Harrison should feel blessed to be able to play the game he has loved when his career was basically over. Thank You James for all the great highlights and wish you the best in football and in life!

    • gdeuce

      so you want them to run a 4-3?

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      Scandalous!. Oh yeah, Dud and Chickfilet are better than him 👎.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Maybe he asked

    • Intense Camel

      How can nostalgia go back one year? That doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      The NFL has changed where we cannot play defense the way we did 5-10 years ago. James was not able to do what we needed him to do to play in a pass happy league. You just cannot rush him every down, it becomes too predictable.

    • Intense Camel

      If harrison signs with the pats they will put him in situations where he won’t have to cover guys like that. It’s called common sense. Something this staff apparently doesn’t have.

    • Rich Stafford

      There were rumors that Debo was causing waves behind the scenes. When your team lists you as having a leg injury and you post a video sprinting on a treadmill that is a bad sign. That is TO type stuff. Does anyone remember his time in cinci? He was done then and steelers gave him a 2nd chance. Be can’t beat out Moats at this point.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Then he would’ve been playing

    • heath miller

      maybe the greatest disrespect by the steelers organization ever.. he deserved far better … hope he joins another team ..just not the bengals… even the pats or ravens would be ok but he sure deserves more then the bengals and he made that BIG mistake once before … good luck james

    • heath miller

      good i hop they do and i hope he plays well for them

    • StolenUpVotes

      He’s 39. At that age the decline can show up at any moment. And rapidly. Case in point? Manning a few years ago. After the first 3 games he fell off a cliff after showing slight decline

    • StolenUpVotes

      Cam was be for his injury. Tuitt was after the injury with Shazier behind him

    • heath miller

      wasnt disrespected? lol… i hope we do play against him in the playoffs and i hope he has a hellofa game .. just home ben survives it

    • StolenUpVotes

      Yuck

    • heath miller

      this might be the post of the year…. i couldn have said it better.. hell i couldnt have said it that well … HEEEATH

    • heath miller

      are u paying attention here? he didnt ask to be relased did he ?

    • heath miller

      yep what you said .. times 20

    • StolenUpVotes

      How did the steelers ever win 11 games?! How have they had a top 10 defensive unit?! How are they going to keep winning games without a guy who has played 40 snaps?!?!

    • heath miller

      good and we desere it to come back and bit us right in the arse

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I am sorry but in my opinion James is not even close to the best player last year on defense. I felt for his age he did great however that was because he was 37 years old. James is very limited and when you are limited you are subject to being released. The Steelers are 11-3 and not by accident. Believe in the process, they seem to know better then us couch quarterbacks.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      They play ST and Harrison does not and cannot.

    • heath miller

      kinda like what happened to eli with the giants .. total lack of respect .. cant let him play 2 more games .. and troy was pissed at the way he was treated … this was handled more the browns or bengals way then the steelers way … talk about a lack of loyalty

    • StolenUpVotes

      We don’t know if he did. That’s my point. He wasn’t happy. He was vocal about it during a time in the season he should not have been. It’s stupid to paint the Steelers as the bad guys here without information

    • Rocksolid20

      Deebo will eat AV’s lunch and sack Big Ben .
      What a move .

    • heath miller

      yep … hope IF we win he still gets a ring.. no sure he would accept it but i would hope to hell he is offered one my guess is whoever on the staff has to offer it to him my be getting it surgliclally remove from their arse HEATHHHHHHHHHh

    • Shannon Stephenson

      James Harrison is making 2M dollars this year sitting the bench. That is not disrespect, thats a blessing.

    • Rocksolid20

      I could picture it .

    • heath miller

      and he couldnt hold on for 2 more games? he is a man .. he will shove that ring up the staff members butt so far he will choke on it .. and I HOPE HE DOES …….HEEEATH

    • heath miller

      im not saying keep him 2 more years.. im saying keep him 2 more games..

    • Rocksolid20

      Maybe you still believe in Santa .

    • StolenUpVotes

      Seeing as Chick has logged like 200 more defensive snaps than Deebo AND moats they feel he is their 3rd best olb. Prior to the Shazier injury and Moats playing 19 snaps at ILB in the ravens game the two played just about the same amount of defensive snaps. The reason Moats was kept because he is much more versatile. He gives depth at two LB positions and has played a fourth of our ST plays. People keep wanting to scoff at the ST reasons but they are valid. He’s one injury away from playing s lot more st snaps and versatility is paramount from your 4th best olb. Deebo does not offer that.

    • Zarbor

      Possible. However, I’m not sure they make the playoffs much less Superbowl. How many more years do you believe teams will have interest in Deebo?

    • heath miller

      $2 million? uh huh .. it was about money with james years ago .. not now

    • BurghBoy412

      That was last year. Last year has nothing to do with this year. Its that living in the past mentality that has keeps this team from succeeding.

    • steelcityinny

      I agree he may have been causing distractions.. One also has to wonder if he failed a test, hope not. Look, he is currently the most expendable player. Sad to see him go, but you have to what is best for the team.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I still think he asked to be released and I’m standing by it. They wouldn’t do him like that for no reason.

    • heath miller

      if he asked to be released to go elsewhere i think that would have been part of the story wouldnt it ? STEELERS GRANT HARRISON HOLIDAY RELEASE… i cant see the steeler taking the bad publicity hit on this if he ASKED to be released … my guess is he did not .. if james wasnt anythign it was a quiter. hes not going to endure 14 games of the way he was treated and not stick out the last 2 weeks .. james is not a quiter .. my guess is its far more likely the steelers quit on him .. HEEEEATH

    • ryan72384

      I don’t really think running a 4-3 or 3-4 even matters anymore because teams rarely play a base package defense. I think we HAD the personnel to run a 4-3 when Shaz was healthy but we don’t have the MLB for it now. But the single most important way to disrupt a QB is and always has been pressure and Harrison still was probably just as good or better than any of our other passrushers except for Cam. Look at Denver. Von Miller rushes the passer. He doesn’t drop into coverage. Damarcus Ware his last couple years was a passrush specialist. He didn’t have to drop into coverage. Elvis Dumervil for those 2 or 3 years with Baltimore. Passrush specialist. Destroyed us in the 2014 playoff game and he was what 33 or 34. Never dropped into coverage. There are roles for guys who can’t cover but can still beat an NFL tackle. Something that Bud doesn’t do with any consistency at all.

    • Rocksolid20

      He would never except a pertisapation trophy .

    • Shannon Stephenson

      But you are missing the point…the Steelers payed him 2M for insurance for the team knowing there was a chance that he would not see the field much. It did not matter what James wanted but what the Steelers needed and they do not need him anymore. Sad but true.

    • Mark

      The ego of players are amazing, James I understand your contributions to the team. However, how can you complain when the team is winning? You’re the 1st player that has left and we brought back after playing somewhere else (let alone the Bungles). Why not be the guy to help develop OLBs instead of trying to force your way onto the field. Make TJ, Chick, and Bud better OLBs with your knowledge and stop the selfishness and help us win #7.

      Enough is enough, everyone has to move on at some point in their lives.

    • MC

      Ridiculous. He played better than Bud whenever he was inserted yet they keep putting a guy out there that has been invisible for multiple games. I’ve lost a lot of faith in butler and porter. This almost feels like a bad omen and I hope it doesn’t come back to bite us.

      This guy is a steelers legend and you can’t tell me he would of been a liability in those games where no linebacker could create pressure.
      He is still better than moats

    • ryan72384

      If you rush 4 every down why couldn’t Harrison be one of those guys? I would always want my 4 best pass rushers on the field on obvious passing downs. Von Miller rushes the QB every down in Denver. Teams know he’s coming after them. Aldon Smith his rookie year he was a passrush specialist and teams couldn’t stop him. If your a passrusher that’s what you do

    • StolenUpVotes

      Sure, but let’s not pretend that James was as effective as those guys at getting after the QB at this point

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Apparently he was not or else he would be on the team and Dupree would have been cut.

    • Darth Blount 47

      True story:

      So I’m at a function earlier and didn’t have any communicado device handy. My brother leans over and tells me that the Steelers just released James Harrison. I leaned over a person and said: “What? You’ve got to be fuc**** kidding me?!” I apparently said it loud enough that the speaker stopped and everyone turned to look towards me. I then proceeded to call him a liar.

      I guess I owe my brother an apology.

      What a sad end to an illustrious career. My brother immediately looks at me and says… “You just KNOW where he is going to go now, don’t you?

      UGH. :’-(

    • heath miller

      uh huh

    • MC

      I think they’ve invested too much in bud to move on yet. They’ll be drafting some good competition in this draft I’m sure however.

    • heath miller

      lol…. so true my friend so true .. he wont even allow his kids to accept them … seriously he wont .. and no parent should .. HEEEATH

    • Kevin artis

      I’m pretty sure they have logged more than McCullers. It was written in an article during preseason that Walton was taking snaps at NT and during practice. McCullers has been here 3-4 years and has done absolutely nothing. He’s been passed over for the like of Cam Thomas and others.
      I’m pretty sure we could of cut him, let him clear waivers, and resign him to the practice squad without a threat of someone picking him up.

      And remember if you take someone from their practice squad you must sign them to your 53 man roster.

    • ryan72384

      Do we really know though? He hasn’t been on the field enough this year to show anything. Granted maybe the coaches just know he’s done but in some of his limited action he still showed the strength and leverage against tackles. Obviously not as explosive as 10 years ago but I still feel like the guy could have had a role in the playoffs as a passrusher or against a running team because the guy was a legend at setting the edge on running plays

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I am sure the dynamics did not work out. You are not taking out Watt or Dupree, more athletic LB’s, and you need guys who can cover. James overachieved last year and gave people this false thought that he is still a good player. He had a moment or two in a couple of games but for the most part was transparent when playing.

    • Ken Krampert

      Pretty unceremonious end to a Steeler Legend. Funny how we begged him to come back when we needed him and he obliged the team that he loves (loved). Now that we don’t need him, we discard him like yesterday’s newspaper in week 15. And don’t tell me “its business” because no one can tell me Feiler or McCullers are more valuable than Deebo. Sad day for this franchise after a terrible loss last week. He will get his revenge with the Patriots and stick it to us…..

    • Shannon Stephenson

      James was 29 before he became a starter….little bit early to give up on Dupree.

    • StolenUpVotes

      At best he was our 4th best olb in the eyes of coaches. The team values Moats’ versatility more than James’ legendary status for the post season. I don’t blame them

    • Shannon Stephenson

      LOL…begged? Harrison retired because he thought no one wanted him. We just asked him if he still wanted to play. I am sure the Steelers did not beg.

    • Kevin artis

      It’s not but it is a shame he’s stole an entire salary this year without absolutely nothing to show for our investment. Couldn’t play ILB, Chick passed him up on the outside but let we keep him above someone that could be a situational pass rusher like he showed in the KC game.

    • ryan72384

      Bud has been transparent most of the year despite his what 5 or 6 hustle sacks that he has. 4th and 8 in the AFC championship game against Brady. Get a stop and we win. You know hes completing the pass with no pressure. Who would you rather have rushing him for that one play.. Bud or JH?

    • Scott

      Or get torched in pass coverage when Ben checks down to Bell. Can’t cover anymore.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Honestly for one play Harrison but only if Harrison is fully rested not if he has played all game. I would rather have Bud play in that game for the entire game then Harrison.

    • MC

      Harrison could still play and I’m sick of this soecial teams talk. We have a roster with scrubs being kept over starter material because they play ST yet you have a coach in Danny Smith who can’t even get good use out of his players he’s given anyway. Maybe if the guy could coach we wouldn’t need to see lesser players kept for their st eligibility.

      Can’t tell me that Harrison is less valuable than big Dan. One is a legend trying to trying to get on the field at any jhance and can still perform, the other is one who’s toughness and mentality to play football has been questioned by everyone even Joe Greene.

      I know he can’t cover yet butler still made him drop for the element of surprise I guess, but who needs that when most qbs know who is coming after a hard count. They should play more to the players strengths not force them into the scheme. He is a situational pas rusher and run stopper, it’s like they forgot what he CAN do.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      He provided more pressure per pass rush than anyone else on the team. And he might be even better as a part time specialist. So that BS you are spouting…… just stop.

    • heath miller

      great post. dead on

    • Mateo K

      Moats is so good and versatile that Spence came in from off the street and immediately took the MLB role cause Moats is atrocious in all aspects of the game.

    • Steel Your Face

      Unbelievable. Get rid of a scrub like McCullers. Curse words. VIVA DEEBO…!

    • heath miller

      lets hope.. it sounds from both harrison and his agent they may have another window open . heres to that !!!

    • Ichabod

      The thing I find distasteful in this whole situation is the bs from Porter and Tomlin.
      If they never intended to use him, they should have said nothing.
      If they were intending to use him, they failed

    • Scott

      Unfortunately Deebo has lost his speed and can’t cover anymore. Offenses know this and can scheme and take advantage of that. Sad to see him go but it was the right roster move.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I understand your fustration. It is hard to watch players that have done so much for the organization go by the wayside. The honest truth is the Steelers are 11-3 with a top ten defense without playing Harrison for virtually the whole season. If we had a spot for him to come in and rush the passer on a play or two that would be cool but we do not have that luxury. You are minimizing the importance of ST and you will not be thankful for the moves till a guy makes a PR for a TD against us then you will be upset at that. If Harrison is still starter material he will be playing for a team here shortly. My guess is we saw the last of Harrison.

    • heath miller

      good hope it does but hope he doesnt knock ben out ..

    • StolenUpVotes

      In over 200 more defensive snaps last year JH had .5 more sacks than Bud. This year Bud has 6 sacks. Equal to or more than Harrison has recorded in a single season since 2011. Yes Bud has been in consistent, but for all his inconsistencies he is still finding ways to make plays. He’s started 22 games at the position. Far from a Jarvis Jones situation. He’s better player than JH in 2017. As is Watt. And the coaches feel the same about Chick since he’s logged more than 200 more snaps. Please let this idea that JH was some super secret weapon the team shelved go. It’s a false narrative at this point. JH was better than Jarvis. That’s why he played a lot last season down the stretch.

    • WreckIess

      Because he was a year younger, Jarvis Jones was on the roster, and TJ Watt wasn’t. Also, “one of the best players” is a stretch.

    • heath miller

      seriously dude.. where did you come from and have you even ever seen a steelers game? i guess loyalty is NOT important to you ? shame … HEEEATH (PS i wont waste my time even responding to you)

    • MC

      I would be a lot more accepting if we actually had a good ST unit but it’s the weakest of the three.

    • StolenUpVotes

      In 2017? In 40 snaps? Compared to the hundreds of snaps our other guys have played of course his “per pass rush” numbers were better. His sample size is ridiculously small

    • Yeshaya

      Dang. I didn’t think his last ride would end like this. Best of luck JH, and thank you

    • heath miller

      im beginning to agree with you . the agent said was amicable.. if it were a blind side release i think james would have went off.. i think he will be with another team .. my hope is the browns, ravens or pats so he can come back to haunt us a little .. HEEEEATH

    • Yeshaya

      Maybe in the divisional round, then we’ll get him back in time for the pats rematch

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I watch you comment and troll ignorance all day long. I must be watching the same way the Steelers are watching because we think the same unlike you who is stuck on a over the hill player that should have not been on the team several years ago but because of poor drafting are hands were forced to keep him…not by choice. I could careless if you ever comment to me again honestly.

    • WreckIess

      So you’re blaming Harrison getting cut on Danny Smith’s coaching issues? That’s a reach if I’ve ever heard one.

    • Jaybird

      Camel, it’s a chess match . The Patriots don’t always get to dictate coverages, sometimes the offense forces their hands. And if you only are going to blitz Harrison, then it makes it that much easier to game plan . You’ll know when he’s on the field he’s going to rush the passer . I get it . You love the guy, we all do. But maybe he didn’t play this year because time finally caught up with him.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I agree that Danny needs to go. I saw a small up tick from the other ST Coordinator we had but no longer. Danny found us a good kicker but it ends at that.

    • MC

      Im addressing every comment that state that it’s cause he doesn’t play ST.
      how many times has Dave mentioned on podcasts ST eligibility when it comes to retaining players over others..

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Yeah, I hated to see this happen like this.

    • Chris

      Doesn’t add up. James is a great insurance policy for TJ and bud and a quick solution if we are getting gashed in the run game. Has to be more to this story.

    • John Phillips

      It’s true for Tomlin.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I do not think it helped that he was putting the coaching staff on blast for not playing him. Chick is actually a good back up and I feel good with him being that guy.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Here’s to hoping he just wanted Christmas day off and they sign him back on Tuesday.

    • Jaybird

      The problem is that TJ is dropping into coverage 40+ percent of the time . And he’s great at it. James can’t do that anymore. For what the Steelers are doing on Defense , James just doesn’t offer much.

    • Jaybird

      If the Patriots pick him up , I’d be glad to wager you that AV and the rest of the Steelers Line shut Deebo out.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Holy Shiite! Numbers are a brutal game.

    • Ryan Alderman

      :-(. Bye, Deebo.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Sadly I agree.

    • Ichabod

      If he was a liability, then we don’t have to worry about playing against him

    • Ichabod

      I honestly dont know what the obvious reasons would be for the Pats picking him up

    • Ichabod

      How should they have handled this?

    • Ghost of Greg Lloyd

      That is what is so frustrating. The Silverback has the gift of bending the corner and introducing quartebacks to the turf, when it was most needed. Defensively his sack strip on Alex Smith was THE play of the year so far. No one on the team was a better run defender, and the coaches just left him on the bench. He took no quarter and was one of the last gladiators left. I only have one Jersey and it was Greg Lloyd ‘s. I will definitely get one for Deebo. Now watch the cheetahs scoop him up and have him drop BB on consecutive downs. Ugh

    • heath miller

      this guy thinks just like his photo looks.. clueless … confused.. out of it …. man you got to be watching the steelers on a 19inch Black and White TV on an antenna in the hills of WV? you are seeing different games than the rest of us… need to leave that weed alone while you are watching .. damn man …

    • DirtDawg1964

      Do not bring logic into this! Posters here want to convince you Deebo is still the 2008 version of him.

    • DirtDawg1964

      I love Deebo. Always will. Every Steeler fan owes him a debt of gratitude for his SB plan alone. But his time has come and passed.

      I don’t like how this is happening, with just two weeks left in the regular season, but I was long past the point where I thought he could help us on a consistent basis. He was still capable of good moments. But he was far from being a consistently good player.

      He couldn’t cover. He wasn’t getting consistent pressure the last couple of years. And the young guys need the snaps.

      But still sad to see it end this way.

    • Rob

      This could have a deflating impact on the players. If this organization will treat Debo that way, it sucks.
      He was an inspiring leader of the linebackers. They loved watching the workout videos and would try to get stronger. I think this will hurt the team significantly. This defense has had holes and has been spotty at best. We have not been that good against the run. I think Debo could have helped. Sad Day!

    • Z Vranic RMT

      Hello Pats.

    • lyke skywalker

      Thank you James. Respect.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I think I liked it better when you said you were no longer going to answer any of my comments. In the end the Steelers are one of the best teams without playing Harrison but for some reason you now think that since he is off the team it makes us worse. He hasn’t played all season dingdong.

    • Greg Payne

      I understand from a team management point of view. I get it. But I missed him when he went to cinci. I’ll miss him now. That guy has made this fan wave a terrible towel on many, many occasions. He always carried himself well. Always led with character and a mean rip move. He outran father time for a lot longer than most. I hope he rides off with the sunset reflecting brightly in that tinted visor.

    • Orlysteel

      Just wishing Deebo the best.

    • BurghBoy412

      I don’t understand why its so hard to grasp the fact that the great James Harrison isn’t capable of dropping into coverage. It has nothing to do with if he has it or not. He is not capable of playing pass defense. That is why he hasn’t seen the field this year. Why is that so hard to grasp? Do we really think the coaching staff would have left him on the bench if they thought he was capable of playing pass coverage? Would they not play their “best players” just because? Maybe its not all this personal garbage people are putting into this. Could you imagine how badly Brady would’ve picked on Harrison in pass protection had he started in that game last week. Harrison’s limited talents make him a liability at this point. This isn’t the Defense of the pass where the OLB’s just rush the passer all game. The game has changed it’s time to accept that fact.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      I consider it a strong possibility that had they given him 12-15 snaps in the past game that he could have come up with a critical sack of Brady. Sadly,we’ll never know.

    • Bill

      This hurts. hurts as though it happened to a member of my family! I have no way of knowing why this decision was made but they’re some things you just don’t do. I know all of the power holders of the organization had to buy in and for that they have earned my disrespect and disdain. It’s hard for me to ever see myself as a Steeler fan again.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Okay, the “he couldn’t cover” narrative isn’t bore out by his grades against the pass the last few seasons. Also, who is to say that Deebo, if given hundreds of snaps, wouldn’t have terrific pass-rushing numbers or that we’d have a better record than we do now. I know for CERTAIN a few games where Deebo would have made a difference. I know it’s just supposition, but I think we can’t say definitively what James Harrison is like in 2017 because we NEVER got a chance to find out. I think he can still play and others think he’s done. Physically, he hasn’t lost much. Has anyone actually watched his workout routines? My goodness. And the most important thing Deebo can provide is leadership, work ethic, camaraderie, and insurance against injury. Pretty sad to see it all end like this. Will be even sadder if we actually have to go AGAINST him in the 2017 playoffs.

    • 20Stoney

      He’s free.

    • 20Stoney

      Thanks for pointing that out. I thought it said “Geriatric Steelers Fan.” I thought maybe he had dementia.

    • SilverSteel

      Right

    • SilverSteel

      And what poor timing. Wow. After losing Shazier leadership, this is just a terrible move.

    • SilverSteel

      Exactly. Lol. What’s wrong with you people.

    • mhurk

      He might be playing for the Patriots.

    • Barry Harding

      Although, I understand why they cut the beast, they could have at least waited until after the playoffs. Thanks for the great memories James Harrison, you will always be a legend in my eyes.

    • Petherson Silveira

      Hated this move!

    • Intense Camel

      Why is is so hard to grasp the fact that he couldn’t cover last year but still lear the team in sacks? How fast we forget.

    • SilverSteel

      Yup

    • walter

      exactly

    • SilverSteel

      You don’t know that.

    • Intense Camel

      I highly doubt he’s dropping that much. Regardless, he couldn’t cover last year and was still one of the best players on the field. Thats an easy problem to solve. There’s this thing called pass situations

    • jason

      I would bet Ravens will be adding him to there roster

    • JJ

      If we lose another LB he ain’t gona be interested in helping now what a joke saving him for the playoffs ya he’ll be ready allright. Just realase McCullers or Spence again maybe hunter big deal he don’t play special teams and…..he’s a game changing pass rusher when given the opportunity to do it he’s proven it give him some damn snaps how can he show it from the sideline makes no sense. Classless move once again to a great veteran, no wonder Troy never wants to come back here….

    • Intense Camel

      He wouldn’t be in the game enough to worry about game planning for him. So if he’s in they’ll know he’s blitzing, so what? We know they’re going to pass which would be why he’s in the game so that cancels out. Knowing JH is coming has never stopped JH.

    • Jaybird

      Camel I’m not making up the percentage that Watt drops into coverage up. Go look it up or ask Matt or Alex if they can provide you the stats.

    • Intense Camel

      It’s not a stretch at all. Besides shazier, who was a more impactful player for that defense? Nobody,they would have been putrid without him. You don’t go from that to washed up in the span of a year, that’s bs.

    • John Pennington

      Hate to see Deebo release this way but all good things must come to a end.Thank for the memories and now sign him as a strength and conditioning coach and asst linebacker coach.There were other players who should have been released befoe him like the shade tree but now Deebo wont have to play on Xmas day he can now enjoy his family.Job well done Deebo.Thanks

    • BurghBoy412

      What do sacks have to do with covering a receiver?

    • Jaybird

      we’ll if the Patriots pick him up and he gets 5 postseason sacks , I guess you can tell me I told you so.

    • Intense Camel

      Lol a one year reference is not living in the past, stop it. What’s stopping this team from succeeding is an utter lack of common sense. Of course I wouldn’t expect you to notice that.

    • Dr. DG

      So YOU’re the guy who came up with this bright idea? To uncerimonially retire one of the greatest Steelers, nay NFLer’s of ALL TIME, before he was done?!
      I’m looking for someone to blame here, forgive me…

    • Intense Camel

      Well in my opinion, you have no clue of what you were watching. He lead the team in sacks for Christ’s sake. Without him they would’ve been awful. After last week, I’m not so sure about that. I’m pretty sure the majority of us would’ve had 2 plays ready

    • BurghBoy412

      Way to be classy.

    • BurghBoy412

      Last season has zero relevance with regards to this year. Last season is over.

    • Intense Camel

      Maybe I’d believe that if he wasn’t still getting to the qb.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      The more i think about it the more that makes since as much as deebo wants another ring he wants to be on the field earning it remember he won’t accept participation trophies

    • Intense Camel

      Wouldn’t be the first mistake this staff has made.

    • BurghBoy412

      Convinced this was the right move.

    • Jacob

      James Harrison has matured. That’s the response of a leader, and I respect him even more.

    • StolenUpVotes

      There is a difference in being a weight room animal throwing up ridiculous weight and being able to play football. IF he was still able to play even to the level he could last season he would have had more than 40 snaps! This team is not out to isolate one time greats. It’s out to win football games!

    • BurghBoy412

      I doubt the loss of one player past his prime will have some massive meltdown affect on the team. These are professional athletes. They understand it’s a business. They aren’t so emotional about things. Unlike your average fan.

    • StolenUpVotes

      You were okay with the Steelers paying 8.5 Million of cap space in 2015 for a Troy who couldn’t play anymore?

    • StolenUpVotes

      He’s made one play

    • Mike Lloyd

      Regardless—it’s immaterial. He’s gone now.

    • taztroy43

      Here is to hoping a team like the Patriots DO NOT pick him up!

    • StolenUpVotes

      Response after publicly complaining to the media about PT……during a potential SB season……

    • Shannon Stephenson

      You are right and I am wrong. I see the error of my way. He had a massive 5 sacks last year and this year he played almost zero yet the Steelers somehow managed to win 11 games out of 14 without his services. I am so glad that you are smarter then me and the Steelers and maybe someday you can run my life in the ground like you would run the Steelers. I consider this a wonderful present you have given me! Thank You!!!

    • Darth Blount 47

      That’s really funny, because I could have swore week after week when we used to trot Antwon Blake out there, we were clearly in the business of trying to LOSE games.

    • nikki stephens

      I’m with you, I saw this team getting gashed against Chicago, Cin. and Balt. Just playing against the run – period he is the best OLB on the team. Especially the Chicago game….how we never inserted him??? But I will say again, on rewatching the Balt game hope everyone noticed nearly all the runs were to Duprees side. Harbaugh sure wasn’t thinking Harrisons skills had declined much. He ran 2 times to his side once for 1-2 yards and once for a modest gain.
      But it’s wrong on several levels, keeping Big dan? Cutting a guy who has such playoff experience, now when that experience counts? Mentor-ship? cutting a guy who came back w/ home team discount? Keeping harrison off balt and NE roster…..BS

    • Applebite

      Don’t like this move at all…

    • John Pennington

      Sign to be strength and conditioning coach and help with the linebackers.He is and always be part of that locker room.Make him a coach don’t let him get away.Sit down and work differences and move on.

    • heath miller

      wrong again dingeddong… i didnt say ANY of your stupid comments .. just that one .. maybe get somone over the IQ of my dog to read it to you realllllllllllll slowwwwwwwwwwww… here is a copy and paste of what i really said … not the words you put in my mouth ….. (PS i wont waste my time even responding to you) ……. now .. dingeddong… where do you see the word ANY … i know is a big word… 3 letters… but look again … its a simple word.. ANY .. say it .. ANY … look for it … ANY …. is that your photo on the profile? usually i get along with everyone here .. but you are jsut clueless.. no wonder i dont see your name anywhere on the friday night leader board .. you are clueless dude … if i were you i know what i would ask santa for for christmas .. rhymes with rains and drain .. LOL … cyaaaaa… just messing with ya .. Happy Holidays ..

    • JJ

      No, they had his contract heavy in the back end of it but maybe he woulda restructured it idk for sure but playing injured and people acted like he was done when he was still better then mike Mitchell that next year when he was injured. But two games left in the season and you let a fan favorite go instead of idk any of the bottom 5 of the roster just seems odd to me to carry all year until now.

    • StolenUpVotes

      2014 Troy was not better than 2015 Mitchell

    • StolenUpVotes

      That was due to a lack of talent in the room. It’s not like they had other options. Cockrell was still new on the roster and Boykin was a slot corner.

    • Jaybird

      TJ will make you forget about JH soon enough Doc. TJ and a seventh Lombardi.

    • Intense Camel

      Not a chance.

    • Intense Camel

      Troy was done. You’re blind.

    • Scott N.

      Yeah, I agree. Just go back to the Kansas City game. Brought James in when they needed a sack and they got exactly that. A sack.

    • Jaybird

      Well said Dawg

    • Intense Camel

      Noo, stop making sense.

    • Intense Camel

      Unbeliveable how people are writing him off after what he did for the team last year. Regardless of what the numbers say, he willed that unit to the AFCCG

    • Intense Camel

      Smh so disrespectful.

    • Intense Camel

      But he lead the team in sacks last year?

    • Matt Manzo

      Still not sure how to feel about this! We love ya James!!!

    • Intense Camel

      Lol this is the biggest pile of horseshit I’ve ever read.

    • Intense Camel

      “What do sacks have to do with covering a reciever?”

      Lmao do you know anything about football?

    • Intense Camel

      Yea it does, you’re foolish to think otherwise.

    • johnnypudding

      I find it funny people used to complain the team couldn’t find someone better than an aging harrison, now the team feels they have that, and fans are complaining they have replaced him. One of my favorite steelers, but probably the right decision for the team and him. I still say his was the greatest play of all time in a super bowl.

    • Intense Camel

      If he gets just one it’ll be more than y’all are giving him credit for.

    • Intense Camel

      Those 5 sacks were the most on the team!

    • Bud has six sacks this season. James hasn’t seen six sacks in a season since 2012. James is one of my all-time favorite Steelers, but I think we need to keep things in perspective.

    • Intense Camel

      Except we haven’t seen him this year….

    • BurghBoy412

      So Harrison can cover a receiver and sack the QB at the same time? You’re right what a stupid move this team let a player go that can teleport mid play. Seriously what does his ability to sack the QB have to do with his ability to cover a receiver? Seriously guy I think you’re mentally disturbed. You’re scouring the site looking to comment / harass any statement I make. I really don’t think anything you have to say is relevant. I question your knowledge of football. And I wonder why you are taking things so personally. Extremely strange and creepy behavior.

    • Bruce

      I don’t understand why they keep Matt Feiler, he doesn’t seem to add much to the team.

    • Goosemohr

      He will be killin Ben in the AFC championship game playin for the Pats….

    • BurghBoy412

      I wonder if James was being some sort of problem behind the scenes. I don’t understand why people are so mad. He’s hardly played this year and the team is 11-3. That’s a pretty strong case for not needing him. Even when they’ve had injuries at OLB they used other players and still won games. Chick played pretty well when Watt and Dupree couldn’t go. I don’t think cutting James at this point will make any significant difference in the teams overall performance.

    • BurghBoy412

      I highly doubt that

    • Chris92021

      Camel. I love Deebo too. I am more surprised than angry about his release. However, we haven’t seen him exactly light it up except for the final drive in KC. I hope that somehow Deebo can come back to us but I don’t see it happening.

    • heath miller

      lol i had to look twice when i seen your photo… hahaha i thougt how did he get that X Rated photo on SD .. then i see.. its really is a real camel.. hahah… there was a camel at our zoo.. hated men… and he would nuzzle up to women and could spit like 30 feet at men .. oh nevermind . it was a llama hahaha… kinda look alike ? damn whats in this freckin egg nog my had is spinning …

    • heath miller

      hope so

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Sorry. Last year he was not only the best on the team at providing pressure but very good metrics across the entire league. He did not get a ton of sacks but lots of pressure that usually results in errant throws. I’m not sure what games you watched. You are incorrect.

    • MDSteelerfan

      Disrespectful… I know it’s a business, but really? C’Mon man!

    • Intense Camel

      So you really believe he’s been given a chance?

    • Intense Camel

      Lol you don’t understand basic football concepts. No need to continue this conversation.

    • Zarbor

      Finally, someone with a brain

    • heath miller

      yep .. how quickly they forget and the reason they forgot is because they never played him this year to see what he could.. or couldnt do .. very sad to treat him that way .. disgraceful

    • Intense Camel

      According to you.

    • Zarbor

      If you understand Deebo, you would know that.

    • BurghBoy412

      Ok weirdo

    • Zarbor

      They did use him. Not as much you, me or he would have wanted. You guys that think this staff wanted to get rid of Deebo are delusional. He wanted out….They gave him his wish because of who he is.

    • Zarbor

      MB wanted to be used more, how is that selfish? I’ll let you figure it out

    • Intense Camel

      Ok CluelessBoy412

    • Intense Camel

      It’s sickening. They’re acting as if he was some old man that couldn’t keep up. He may be a liability coverage (besides joe, who isn’t) but he’s still a better run defender and pass rusher than anyone on the roster.

    • rico

      at this point, i’d rather write personal checks to deebo, troy & coach dad that ever spend money on this organization again. that wind you feel is dan rooney spinning in his grave.

    • BurghBoy412

      Blocked

    • gentry_gee

      There wasn’t someone else they could waive? Unbelievably stupid move.

    • Intense Camel

      Lmao good for you bud

    • Dshoff

      Team first???? Sure, unless the team completely turns its back on YOU. I will never respect the Steelers for what they did to Harrison this year.

    • Dshoff

      It wouldn’t matter if we lost 2 lbers to injury, they would play Chick and Moats before Harrison. Now why is that?????? Something has smelled about this situation for 2 years.

    • JJ

      Maybe as a safety but imagine playing a roll like mike Hilton blazing of the edge you act like he was the worst safey even older he would be a top 15 but wait we had Allen yea he was great

    • Dshoff

      I’m a HUGE Harrison fan and I can say that he wasn’t the BEST player on defense. But he should have been used a LOT more than they used him. There is something wrong when you don’t use your best OLB from a year ago. Did he lose it over the offseason?? How in the heck would the Steelers know, they never had him practice let alone let him play. Something smells.

    • Dshoff

      Are you serious?? I was a big McCullers fan but even I have let that ship sail. They should have cut him.

    • Xclewsive

      I love Deebo and wish he had a chance to prove himself, but the reality is who is he replacing? It’s a numbers game and deebo doesn’t play STs. What I don’t like is that they didn’t at least do a press conference.

    • heath miller

      what he said … YESSSSSSSS

    • jsteeler72

      Please. I can’t tell if you actually watch this team play or just play this team on Madden. The point being made by so many “Homers” is James Harrison is still the best pass rushing option. It just so happens the the Coaches have chosen to play defensive schemes favoring more pass coverage vs straight 5 man pressure. That being said when playing poor offensive teams the “Coaches Plan” seemed to indicate that this plan was working and now against better offenses and some not so good ones it seems to have proven quite the opposite. The “Homers” are only pointing out the obvious poor choices by the coaching staff. As evidence just see the myriad of other personnel mistakes made by these two. My personal favorite Mike Adams who almost got Ben killed against Min. over Kelvin Beachum. Emmanuel Sanders over AB. Jarvis Jones over Deebo. Antwon Blake over Bryce McCain. Say what you want this Coaching Staff has won in spite of itself more or less from the talent that’s undeniable (See BB,AB,TP,JH,LB,CH,MP,MB) as opposed to the talent that has defined them.

    • ND_Steel

      Don’t understand this move. Sad day. Thanks Deebo, I believe you can still play, but please please enjoy retirement. You are one of the greats!

    • heath miller

      you said ….”I don’t understand why people are so mad.” i think i can sum it up in one word… R E S P E C T (or actually the lack of ) R E S P E C T … HEEEATH

    • heath miller

      lol if he didnt want to leave now. and after the way he was treated this year .. d you realllllllllllllly think he would work for this organization as a coach? i dont .. and i wouldnt if he was really pushed out the door but it almost seems that listening to his agent james isnt done .. maybe he has a new team already .. hops so just not the bungals …

    • Dshoff

      No, just the best OLB we had last year.

    • heath miller

      heres hoping they do and that it comes back to haunt us .. not enough to have us lose the game .. but a couple sacks where ben dosnt get hurt would sure be nice and have him point right at tomlin .. and steelers win 27-26

    • heath miller

      if another LB goes down and they called me i send them a picture of my ass to kiss.

    • heath miller

      yep troy was done . JH still has some in the tank .. if i got one play .. need a sack to win the game .. and i can have dupree or JH in there .. i”ll take JH..

    • heath miller

      good hope they do for the playoff run .. best of luck to him

    • Steve

      Porter is and I believe a lot of fans said he was shown the door to early too

    • ND_Steel

      But explain the part of going to sign with another team. What the heck?

    • ImMikeD

      So 90% of you accuse Tomlin of being too loyal to players, but Deebo isn’t one of them? You are mostly talking out of both sides of your mouths. I love what JH has done for the Steelers, and I’m on record on this site touting for him to play more. But seriously? There’s not a one of us that can say he still has IT, because you don’t attend practices and he hasn’t shone diddly in the limited playing time he’s received (KC sack aside). If Tomlin is as loyal to, and plays players past the time they should have been playing, then his lack of playing time and his release is a clear sign that Tomlin (the guy that watches Deebo in practice daily) thinks he is done. Give it a rest. God bless you James Harrison. Best of luck to you in the future. We will always love you.

    • JJ

      How can you be convinced when we haven’t even seen him play this year and was our best rusher last year on top of players like McCullers still on the 53 what’s he do again oh yea nothing, never has never will waste of roster spot.

    • ND_Steel

      And the drama with this team continues. All the talent in the world, but no focus.

      Will make for a good movie if they win it all.

    • ImMikeD

      They are an unfocused 11-3 team?

    • BurghBoy412

      Excellent point. This wasn’t personal. PERIOD. It’s about playing the guys that can best execute the scheme. The Coaches that see him practice everyday know better than the emotional ,nostalgic, fan.

    • BurghBoy412

      I don’t need to see him play. If he was the best player for the scheme then he would be out there. The coaches know way more than we do.

    • Chris92021

      A chance, yes. A good chance, no. I for one would have loved to have seen Deebo get more snaps in front of Dupree after the bye week but I don’t make those decisions. Who knows if Deebo was struggling in practice or not. The emotional part of me hates this but I feel it was a sensible decision.

    • Tyler Guilford

      That’s a good point. While it would suck to see Harrison sack Ben, if he’s on he field you’re looking to throw at him. Chances are he’s rushing so look for an opening there. If he drops then throw it to whoever he’s covering.

    • Dshoff

      I completely agree.

    • Intense Camel

      As bad as Allen was, troy was worse. Maybe if troy didn’t take the risks he did then he would’ve been serviceable but he didn’t so he wasn’t.

    • JJ

      Mitchel can’t catch a football so that’s why he has like 0 turnovers. Unnecessary hits and taunting. He hurts the team more the helps the team Troy had more skills with one arm tied behind his back then that guy shoulda stayed in Carolina

    • JJ

      Agreed he was trying to make too many plays in the end instead of just reading his keys and playing like ed reed think he was trying to make up for his loss of speed. But Harrison dosent need to be fast to set the edge and rush the QB he’s still better then moats and chick but guess those special teams are that important to have them on there but I’d rather have another good pass rusher/?run stopper myself.

    • Intense Camel

      That’s what made troy troy. Once he lost his speed his entire game suffered. He was never really that good of a cover guy.

    • JJ

      It did feel like we had two strong safety’s with him and Clark when we really needed a free safety

    • Larry Iuluis

      It was my understanding that Watt is done for the season, is that incorrect?

    • Spock_101

      Porter is probably bitter. He most likely hates that Harrison has the sack record and that all of the players admire him and respect him. Hopefully they cut Porter and replace with a real coach. Just my opinion.

      Watt nor Dupree has show any signs they are better than Harrison as rushing the QB. It’s not even close.

    • Spock_101

      “I promise you that if the coaches felt that James Harrison could contribute and help the team win, he’d be on the field”

      Most absurd excuse. Explain Kordell, Antwon Blake and Jarvis Jones. They did nothing for the team, but the coaches kept starting them over and over again. So can you explain why Jarvis Jones was starting when he did nothing to help the Steelers win games. He actually helped the Steelers lose games.

    • Michael Cunningham

      Bad move .. this one is on Tomlin and his arrogance make no mistake.
      James was not one of his guys, a Cowher holdover.
      Veterans like Harrison, however, are much more comfortable with playoff pressure and act as a guide and example both on and off the field for what is a very young defense.
      Deebo was the heart and soul of our D, no matter how many reps he got this year.
      That will now be different.
      With him and Shazier gone that emotion and brotherhood will be blunted.
      Time will tell.
      JH is in great shape and will catch on with a playoff contender this year.
      Just a question of who …

    • Spock_101

      They could lose Watt, Dupree and Chickillo, but they still wouldn’t have played Harrison.

      I agree, something seems fishy.

    • SilverSteel

      You ain’t lyin brother. I think I’m done with this site. The comments are just ridiculous. Good luck Steelers. Peace… we love ya JH!!

    • prnitz

      The coaches have a strong bias to play their high draft picks. Anybody who thinks Bud Dupree can put more pressure on a quarterback like Brady than James Harrison simply doesn’t watch games. Anybody who thinks Jarvis Jones could put more pressure on quarterbacks then James Harrison simply doesn’t watch games. Those two have played and in Dupree’s case are still playing because they were very high draft picks that the coaches who lobbied for them to be drafted are very invested in. Not playing Harrison in a meaningful rotation this year was a bad decision, and cutting him just before the playoffs a worse decision.

    • I really hope this is the case.

    • mezzetin1

      Here’s my problem: the steelers let Deebo go for somebody who gets suspended for four games, couldn’t play against the biggest opponent of the year, and could’ve cost us home field. In other words, they cut the player responsible for the greatest play in SB history for someone who’s never sniffed one. Speaking of sniffing, this stinks. This whole thing stinks! You’d rather keep three qb’s or some other easily let go nothing and let a damned STEELERS LEGEND walk out the door? Right before the playoffs? If anything less than a championship should arise, it’ll all be on you idiots! You got that, Pittsburgh Steelers? This is shameful. Shameful!

    • mezzetin1

      I’m getting REAL tired of Tomlin’s bullshit…

    • mezzetin1

      No, Porter has done his part for the franchise, sure. Hopefully he doesn’t get arrested after the first playoff game. Oops…….

    • mezzetin1

      Nah.

    • mezzetin1

      In a word..

    • 2winz

      though Harrison is a different kind of beast, hes only good at pass rush now. he lacks speed and cant chase down the running backs because they just outrun him when teams run outside. With Watt and Dupree, you may not get as much of a pass rush but they offset that negative with their athleticism. With that athleticism, you can disguise your defense better and possibly confuse opposing qbs

    • Ni mo

      Just stop Harrison’s presence on the field makes QBs and LT’s scared they did him dirty if someone gets hurt and they ask him to comeback I hope he says no

    • gdeuce

      I’m talking about Deebo, how is it selfish that he wants to play?

    • Steve

      Watt done for the season – what you been smoking?
      JJ Watt is, that plays for the Texans is done, but his lill Brother TJ that plays for the Steelers is the reason Debo was let go of. TJ Watt is going strong as ever.

    • Steve

      Never know, we may have not seen the end of Debo.
      There is a chance they may resign him.

    • Steve

      James was my favorite Steeler for years, but he has seen less and less playing time with TJ Watt taking his place, and there is no way James could keep up with TJ.
      Sad but James time has came to an end with the Steelers.

    • Spock_101

      They won’t re-sign him.

    • Spock_101

      Explain Jarvis Jones. He sucked in practice, pre-season, regular season and post-season.

    • Spock_101

      Actually wasn’t Harrison rated one of the best cover LBs last year. Wasn’t his pressure ratio the highest last year on the team? It was the highest this year.

      When will Dupree show some consistency? So far the guy is a dud.

    • Alan Tman

      It’s one thing not playing him, but releasing him on a championship run is foolish and disrespectful. An old cagey veterans leadership cannot be discounted in a championship run. Plus the other players are now thinking if they will do this to the former DPOY, then what will they do to me? Not very helpful at this point and time.

    • Michael James

      Treatment of Harrison the entire season has been bullshit.
      He was clearly still the best pass-rushing OLB they had and for some reason they didn’t give him any reps. Better yet, they gave below-average players like Moats or Chickillo snaps over him. Just take a look what Harrison did in those five snaps or so that they gave him against KC or watch the playoff games against the Dolphins and Chiefs last year, where was straight out dominant.
      This was handled very poorly by Tomlin, Butler and Porter (aka the clown who somehow gets to coach).
      I just hope that Harrison is somewhat at peace with this decision.

    • Spock_101

      Let’s compare all of 2016 rather than picking one stat.

      Harrison had 53 tackles, 1 PD, 1INT and 2 FF.

      Dupree had 24 tackles, 1PD

      Dupree has 703 snaps this year. What has he done? He has 34 tackles, 6 sacks and 1 PD. I would have expected more from this first round pick by now. So when is Dupree supposed to get adjusted to the NFL? Let me guess, the sore shoulder excuse? Or the popular he is in coverage? Has Dupree ever taken over a game or made a game changing play yet? As of now Dupree is just a slightly better version of Jarvis Jones. I hope Dupree wakes up soon. I am pulling for him, but I think he will be just another average OLB.

    • Michael James

      Harrison was the best defensive player on this team in the playoffs last year. He pulled off a monstrous performance against the Dolphins and singlehandedly secured the victory against the Chiefs.
      That’s not a player who was over the hill several years ago.

      Even if we disagree here, the true question is: Why didn’t they simply release McCullers?
      This guy has done zero this season (isn’t even active most of the time) and releasing him wouldn’t have hurt the team in any way. He isn’t even a known veteran leder or special teamer – let alone Steelers’ legend.

    • Michael James

      Problem is that it has never been talent issue with James. He was a known knucklehead and didn’t “get it” until late in his career. Talent was always there.
      With Dupree on the other hand … he still looks like a crazy chicken while trying to rush the passer. No improvement at all from his rookie season. It’s looking more and more likely that in this case it’s indeed a talent issue (like it was with Jarvis Jones).

    • Michael James

      Let’s ask another question:
      Why didn’t they simply release McCullers?
      That oversized teddybear is the fourth string NT as of right now. He isn’t doing anything at all, is inactive most of the time, can’t play special teams anymore than Harrison and is no veteran leader.
      His release wouldn’t have hurt the team one bit.

    • Michael James

      Problem is that other players kept over him are much worse players at that position (Chickillo and Moats).
      Even going away from the OLB position, you look at guys who do nothing and are somehow still on the roster (McCullers etc.) and ask yourself if it really had to be a Steelers legend that gets the boot on Christmas eve.

    • Michael James

      He 100% was in the playoffs. Everyone and their mother acknowledges that. PFF had him country miles before our next defender during that stretch.

    • Jaybird

      I don’t have time to play video games. All you do is bitch about how Sh*tty the Steelers front office and coaching staff is. We are in the middle of a playoff run and you’re bring up mike Adams ?

    • Jaybird

      Let’s just see if he gets signed

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I do agree some except one cannot compare Dupree to Jarvis Jones because Dupree is a rare athletic freak and Jones was unathletic. Dupree has as many sacks this year as JJ had in his 4 year career with us. Dupree has not been what we have hoped he can turn into but he is not Jarvis Jones IMO.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I get it but that does not mean he was the best player on defense. Did he have a good game or two…yes but you are over stating it.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I am only guessing as to why he is no longer on the team.

    • ND_Steel

      Barely winning on talent.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I see you comment EVERY week while the Steelers are playing and you always stand out because of your over reactions and wanting people fired or benched when we are down 3 points. You allow emotions to get the best of you which is understandable as I get that way sometimes as well. Just because I disagree with someone does not mean I do not get along with someone. We both bleed black and gold and that is why we are here. I just feel it has been long over due for Harrison to go. The Steelers were in a tough spot where they were depending on a guy that they let walk years before. Can he still make a play or two, apparently not enough plays for the Steelers and when we break down what he is able to do for us is not versatile enough to keep him around. Everyone in the world can argue with me and tell me I am clueless and stupid ect. but the one fact is he was released out of 53 people on the team. He was considered the most expendable regardless of what anyone thinks. That means you with your super high IQ and me who be dumb. I love Harrison and the vibe he brings with his insane work outs and his no excuse way of going about things but most everything must come to a end. Merry Christmas to you too!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      The Steelers have been a organization that does not like to overpay for aging players. This does not mean they cannot have a good year or two left in them. This is for the Porters, Polomalus, Fanecas and the first time Harrison was released. These were stars let go before their careers were over.

    • heath miller

      pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeeee show me where i wanted ANYONE fired ? you must have me confused? please show me that ? t me the steelres have a top 2-3 front offices in the league .. who are any of us to think we know btter then they do .. they have 100 times more information on things than we do .. so pleaseeeeeeeeeeee tell me where i eeverrrrrr posted ot fire tomlin or haley or even danny smith ( that probably deserves to be fired) but i never said it .. how the hell do i knw if he needs to be fired ? cyaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

    • heath miller

      i would agree with that .. no doubt in my mind

    • Shannon Stephenson

      It is funny how you say the front office has 100 times more information than we do yet they do not know what they are doing in the case of James Harrison who see him everyday and we are not privy to that. You talk in circles. Merry Christmas

    • StolenUpVotes

      McCullers isn’t moaning to the media during a potential super bowl run

    • StolenUpVotes

      He’s more than “slightly” better than Jones. Yes he is inconsistent but even in those inconsistencies he finds a way to get the QB on the ground. Deebo is not this secret weapon the team refused to use. If he was he would have played

    • StolenUpVotes

      2015 Mitchell had 3 ints, 2 ff, and 2 FR. Plus around 10 PD. You what Troy bad in 2014? 1 FR and a 1 PD. The dude was done. Mitchell has not had am issue with taunting or unnecessary roughness calls since 2014.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Well that’s no longer the case. Hence the 40 snaps he had

    • StolenUpVotes

      Last year. This is not last year! In 2017 it’s is a different story. He has played 40 snaps. He was still our best olb he would have had more than 40 snaps

    • walter

      I just read steelers will resign him

    • heath miller

      waiting for you to show me where i EVERRRRRRRRRRRR said to fire anyone .. and information my fiend …. maybe they do know more … if they know JH has an opportunity to go elsewhere tell the fans JAMES ASKED TO BE RELEASED AND WE GRANTED HIM HI WISH…. takes the the off the steelers and they look like good guys … lettign JH move on and not holding him back .. but doesnt say that … maybe it will end up that way but the statement was JH HAS BEEN RELEASED.. they can have all the information in the F ing world to tell them suddeenly JH lost it .. hes on empty .. ok i get it … i get if we were 2 F ing games into the season they release him .. cant hold him for 14 more games.. but we have 2 .. count them …. 1…..2…. 2 F ing games left .. they “carried him” for 14 games .. made him game day inactive most of the season and they cant carry him and let him retire after 2 more games.. i we are playing the texans and browns .. what 4 wins between them? and we all of a sudden need that roster spot? are u kidding me .. we cant beat the F ing texans and or browns without whoever we pick up to replace JH ? we might not beat both of those teams.. you know the old adage ANY GIVEN SUNDAY .. but i can guaranteee you one thing.. if we lose or win those games ISNT gonna come down to if we had or did into have JH the outcome would have changed.. so to spell it out for you because i can see you are a little slowww or had too much egg nog this holiday season … yes they have 100X more information than we do .. but the ONLY information on this that makes ANY SENSE is if james approached them and asked for his release and they granted it … and IF thats the case they sure as hell didnt write the release properly to minimize damage .. the steelers and entire NFL is still reeling from the whole knee down fiasco bad pub… the the anthem thing with AV and the team in the locker room .. this only adds to shed bad light on maybe the best run sports franchise in all of sports.. no matter how much information they have/had it seems to have been handled poorly IMHO … HO HO HO HEEEATH PS dont forget im waiting for you to show me where i EVER said FIRE ANYONE ,,,never happend ..

    • Spock_101

      So then you are saying coaches don’t make mistakes? I haven’t seen much out of Dupree to get excited about yet. IMO, Dupree will be gone after next season.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      LOL….I did look up the Steelers vs Ravens and I did not see any. So you are correct on that. I must have you mixed up with someone else. Your still a dingdong though LMAO!!!!!

    • WreckIess

      Yeah because it matters. Harrison was Watt insurance for if he wasn’t able to fully pick up the NFL game right away, but as we all came to find, Watt doesn’t need it. Now when you’re not playing defense and you have no other roles on the team, you get cut. It doesn’t matter who you are. That’s what happens.