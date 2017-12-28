Browns 2017 Week 17 Injury Report: RBs Crowell, Duke Limited Again On Thursday

Not that many of you probably care, but the Cleveland Browns have now released their second injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it includes a few changes from the one the team released on Wednesday.

Fullback Danny Vitale (Groin) was the only Browns player who failed to practice on Thursday and that now makes two days in a row for him. The Browns might ultimately place him on their Reserve/Injured list on Saturday if he’s ultimately ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Limited on Thursday for the Browns were running back Matthew Dayes (Knee), defensive back Jamar Taylor (Foot), defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun (Knee), wide receiver Sammie Coates (Shoulder), running back Isaiah Crowell (Shoulder/Ribs), running back Duke Johnson (Shoulder), and defensive back Derron Smith (Hip). Both Dayes and Taylor were listed Wednesday as failing to practice while the other limited players on Thursday were also limited on Wednesday.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Browns was linebacker Josh Keyes (Wrist). center JC Tretter (Knee) and defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (Neck), who is a new addition to Cleveland’s injury report.