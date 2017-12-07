Browns Fire Head Of Personnel Sashi Brown; Head Coach Hue Jackson Safe

In a move unlikely to shock many, the Cleveland Browns fired Sashi Brown, their executive vice president of football operations, on Thursday. Brown, who headed the Browns personnel department for the past two years, was the Browns eighth general manager since the team returned to Cleveland in 1999.

Brown was originally hired to be the Browns executive vice president/general counsel in 2013 and was promoted to executive vice president of football operations three years later in January 2016.

Since Brown was promoted to control personnel decisions, the Browns compiled a 1-27 record. It is also now being reported that former Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey is expected to emerge as a leading contender to replace Brown.

While the Browns did decide to move on from Brown on Thursday, team owner Jimmy Haslam has made it clear that Hue Jackson will remain Cleveland’s head coach next season.

In addition to only winning one game so far in the last two seasons, the Browns also reportedly botched a trade for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron right before this years trade deadline ended and you have to wonder if that may have played a small role in Haslam wanting to move on from Brown now.

It will now be interesting to see if Dorsey indeed winds up being hired to replace Brown in Cleveland and if he has any issues with Jackson remaining the team’s heads coach.

The 0-12 Browns will close out their 2017 regular season with games against the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.