    Bud Dupree Claims James Harrison Wouldn’t Visit Shazier In Hospital, Didn’t Attend Meetings

    December 27, 2017 at 07:10 pm

    Dave Bryan has a really good article detailing several of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ grievances over James Harrison, tearing down the facade of a really good teammate and hard worker. Throughout the evening, more players have been vocal about their problems with Harrison but I’m not sure anyone has so thoroughly blasted him as much as Bud Dupree has.

    Earlier, we passed along Dupree’s quote of Harrison choosing to leave Pittsburgh, essentially forcing his way out of the city so he could go play. But Dupree has gotten even more specific. And if true, a really terrible look for Harrison.

    This tweet from 93.7’s Paul Zeise, which I don’t think I need to add much context to.

    Wow. Just…wow.

    Assuming it’s true, and there’s no reason to believe Dupree is lying about any of it, it’s actually kinda surprising it took this long for the team to dump Harrison (and then fall on the sword in the immediate aftermath when the organization came under intense scrutiny).

    And when it comes to not seeing Shazier, I can only hope Harrison simply (somehow) wasn’t able to find the time and didn’t intentionally slight his injured teammate.

    Dupree continued, bluntly stating why he wasn’t concerned about Harrison giving the Patriots any playbook secrets.

    He’s also said that Harrison didn’t serve as a mentor in any capacity, unwilling to help the young guys out of fear for them taking away his job.

    No one in that locker room is mincing words. Harrison wasn’t just unliked, he seemed hated. And aside from a couple guys at the top, the general vibe is that it’s a good thing #92 is out the door.

    • GravityWon

      That is the strongest move I’ve seen Bud make. Could he be breaking out and becoming linebacker-ish?

      Go Alvin now take that anger.out on nameless O-lineman.

    • Alan Bonin

      Wow, if true, then Harrison has no class. Football aside, Shaziers injury may mean he never walks again. For a teammate not to go visit, under those circumstances, tells you how petty he really was.

    • The Tony

      This could be a good thing for the Steelers not having the negative energy on the team

    • SteelerDieHard

      Story gets stranger every hour…

    • Danny Porter

      Could this give this team that extra edge

    • StolenUpVotes

      What a strange 12-3 season lol

    • Dan Guthrie

      So you have Bud saying that Harrison wasn’t willing to take the vet mentor role in any way, and now Gilbert, who’s locker is right next to Watt’s is saying the same thing, James Harrison is all about one thing… James Harrison. Not a team player. Ironically not a Patriot-type, but they’ll rent him for a couple weeks because he’s willing to sell his soul for 59k.

    • Canadiana

      Maybe art and tomlin knew what they were doing after all…

    • Canadiana

      Understatement of the century lol

    • StolenUpVotes

      AMAZING HOW THAT WORKS!

    • Dan Guthrie

      I know that nationally this is already being painted as a;

      “James Harrison sacks Big Ben to send the Patriots to a super bowl!”

      Narrative.. But I for one think this will end up a much more galvanizing moment for the Steelers. The motivation to beat his team (if that game shall come about in the AFCCG) and move on to the super bowl without him? How sweet would that be?

    • Dan Guthrie

      Don’t tell that to the national media or the facebook comments, though…

    • Reezy

      Hmmm but Ben seemed to vouch for him tho…even wore his jersey 🤔

    • Darth Blount 47

      Wow, “As The Steelers Turn,” indeed. This soap opera is getting climactic. It’s taking twists and turns that I don’t think many of us expected.

      Mike Mitchell brought up a good point when he said that clearly it wasn’t about the money, either, since Harrison is only getting paid a relatively tiny sum. And that there is no way he (Mitchell) would leave the 12-3 Steelers, on the verge of a big playoff run, to go to New England for $59,000 dollars.

      All that downplaying on the podcast about spite and scorn, is being proved untrue as well. Not only did James not get “fired,” but it is becoming clear he chose New England, as I posited, as a slap in the face of the fans, organization, team, staff, and ownership. Unbelievable.

    • Alex Kozora

      lol

    • melblount

      These players need to shut their pie holes.

    • nutty32

      “I have to assume when they say you’re going to get 25 percent of the snaps and you get 25, safe to say things didn’t go as planned,” Harrison told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday.

      “After the first week of the season, I said to them, it’s clear you want to play your younger guys and I understand, so why don’t you release me. You go on your way and I’ll go on mine. They said, ‘No, no, no, we got a role for you.’ ”

      Harrison said the breaking point came after the 27-24 loss to the Patriots, a game in which he said he was told during the week “to be ready, that I’d get a lot of [playing] time. I didn’t get any snaps.

      “If I didn’t play in the biggest game of the year, that told me I wouldn’t get any more snaps. So all that lip service you gave me before didn’t matter.”

    • StolenUpVotes

      Going to be one of the most entertaining America’s Games yet! 🙂

    • melblount

      Per a national site: “Harrison said he did ‘what was best for me’ despite possibly tarnishing his Steelers legacy.”

      Whatever happened to doing what was best for the team?

    • melblount

      Maybe not. Time will tell.

    • Dave D

      Amen! As much as you hate to think these things about Harrison — it makes everything make sense. And there is a part of me that LOVES the idea of these guys standing up to protect the organization when the organization “fell on the sword” and took the heat for being (seemingly) heartless. There is something about them swimming against the current and standing up for this organization that makes me even prouder to be a fan of the Steelers. It’s such a departure from the cliched and choreographed answers we grow accustomed to hearing that it is refreshing as hell (for me!). Even though the picture it paints of one of my favs is less than flattering. And these guys ALL just grew in stature in my eyes.

    • melblount

      Dupree “He signed with the Patriots to spit in the face of the Rooney’s. That’s basically what he did.”

      Darth Blount 47 said pretty much exactly this in an earlier post today BEFORE this was released and I seconded his comment.

      So in the end, this was all about James being selfish (“I had to do what was best for me”) and then “sticking it to the Steelers” (I believe were Darth’s words).

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Man this is ALOT! I mean this is crazy. Retire a Steeler seems to be out of the question now.

    • melblount

      Well, at least DuPree has started to contribute something this year, both on and off the field. He’d probably be wise to STFU at this point though.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Again my feelings aren’t hurt at this point LOL. He can retire a Patriot after our boys stand at midfield raising the Lamar Hunt Trophy

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I mean I don’t have a vote, but I’m definitely in agreeance with you now!

    • melblount

      Tough talk from a fan of a team that has shown NO ability to beat the Patsies at home or (especially) away over the past 16 years.

    • Jacob

      Harrison may have gotten the snaps he wanted if he hadn’t responded the way he did. If the Steelers reward his behavior by giving him snaps, it sets a bad precedent for the rest of the team. Soon you have a team of whiners.

    • T R

      why?

    • T R

      thats the only way to resolved this.. win the trophy

    • T R

      well he not part of the team if he release so i assume thats what he meant at that point

    • StolenUpVotes

      🙂

    • T R

      now i hope folks apologize to me for saying he was scorned..

    • BurghBoy412

      Where are all the fanboys that where taking up for Harrison now??? All the people that had such strong hateful messages about hoping the team would lose. Have you bought your 92 Pats jersey yet?

    • ThePointe

      Because you don’t air the team’s dirty laundry in public no matter how upset you are.

    • nutty32

      Still here. They did him wrong. Promise a man one thing, give him another.

    • Jeff Bruder

      Bravo Bud. Bravo. But the media and their “James is a leader…” narrative!

    • melblount

      If DuPree had done ANYTHING on the field in his years with the Steelers, I’d say fire away Bud. But DuPree is in NO WAY SHAPE OR FORM a leader on this team. Further, if he doesn’t continue his now somewhat visible production on the field, he may not even be here next year.

      He should NOT be spouting off stuff about a departed Steelers legend and risk adding any fuel to the fires burning inside James or the Patsies.

      Or simply, what a dumb question.

    • ThePointe

      I was one of those that didn’t want to believe JH of all people was being selfish. I was way wrong.

    • melblount

      Well, at least DuPree has found something he CAN do.

    • ThePointe

      I didn’t want to believe it about JH, but I was wrong.

    • BurghBoy412

      Yeah they sure did him wrong by taking him in off streets and giving him a chance early in his career after getting cut. Wait wasnt he in his 30’s when they took him in? How many teams would take in a guy already in his 30’s?

    • ThePointe

      I stuck up for James because I didn’t want to believe he was being selfish. I was wrong. But never did I have hateful messages for the team.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’ll say this: they may have promised one thing, but they also see him practice and felt it might not cut it. I’m just saying.

    • Donte Williams

      Damn I am in AHH. I thought JH was liked but it seems the youth movement does not seem to agree and the fact that its your position the LBs that dont see you as a leader that sucks. Hell at least Ward was still helping the YOUNG MONEY CREW when he was here. But as I have stated in past post I am not losing sleep for releasing JH yes hellava player but he was the odd man out no matter what others think about Moats DMC or any other player.

    • Dave D

      Can I upvote this more than once? Apparently not, but here, have several more Skool…

    • melblount

      Man, moderators ain’t what they used to be…
      “well he not part of the team if he release so i assume thats what he meant at that point”

      WOW! That’s a mouthful. Trying to decrypt it…

      Good grief, man, THINK (and definitely take an English comp and spelling class or two)!

      James would have NEVER been released had he been a team player this year.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I guy on one of the sports media shows said this earlier and it’s also someone I usually disagree with, but he made the most sense today. I can’t think of his name right off.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Starting to think we should have kept Joey Porter after all.

    • Mateo K

      I’m disappointed in James but man, Dupree comes off as a whiny little girl by tattling to media about all this stuff. Just shut up and play football. The people in the locker room know what happened, no need to keep feeding the media and causing a distraction. Use it as motivation going forward.
      Bottom line, shut up and play football especially you, Bud.

    • nutty32

      Maybe, but he did perform in KC. And most importantly he wasn’t given the OPPORTUNITY to fail. I don’t think he or anyone else would say anything if he were given a chance and sucked.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I mean it is what it is. What’s done is done!

    • Donte Williams

      Right. I just love when so call Steelers fans call out the Coach Owner management as if they know about a multi million dollar organization than us being fans. I am with alot of the vets here that these so call band wagoners gotta go thats one thing i hate is band wagon fans. i didnt like with my lakers dont like it with my pens and damn sure dont like it with my Steelers.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Fowler tweeted that Deebo would sleep in a recliner during position meetings and snore loudly when Porter tried to teach……….Good lord haha. The information just keep on coming

    • nutty32

      Come on’. Now you’re getting into irrelevant stuff to our discussion.

    • Boltz_mann

      yowzah.

    • nutty32

      It’s clear he checked out after the team refused to cut him, instead telling him he has a role & then not following through. It’s passive-aggressive, but hey, no one is perfect.

    • SteelCityDefense

      You aren’t going to hear anything from Bince and TJ… but those are two Steelers I definitely would want to hear from concerning this situation

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Rob Parker said it!

    • melblount

      And, drawing back to a higher level of observation…

      If all/most of this is true, what does this tell you about Mikey’s ability (or lack thereof) to unify a team, treat all players the same, rid the team of known cancers, on and on…?

      What a shameful season.

    • capehouse

      Just crazy. I was mad a both the team and Harrison earlier but now it seems hard to blame the Steelers at all for the way they handled this. Such drama lol.

    • FATCAT716

      Why?

    • StolenUpVotes

      12-3

    • StolenUpVotes

      He had a role. He was one of the 53 best they had and that was his role.

    • Boltz_mann

      the best was listening to philly sports radio yesterday, basically reveling in the obvious blunder made by the steelers, and how Harrison would thrash them in the AFCG. hilarious!

    • Donte Williams

      and please tell me when we played them at full strength?
      the 2004 season I for sure thought we had a chance but take in the fact we had a rookie QB leading us. Last year we had a chance I think with Bell in the game. to many games to pin point all the what ifs but we shall see this year if both teams meet up for what Tomlin stated would be #2

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • melblount

      So winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing?

      It didn’t used to be that way, and very sorry to see some Steelers fans are OK with it.

    • BurghBoy412

      Tomlin is vastly underrated! What was he supposed to do?

    • Jaybird

      Since when do players have to be ” given the OPPORTUNITY to fail”? Maybe Harrison failed in preseason , during practices and during meetings while he slept in a recliner. Maybe that’s where he failed all year long from the reports we are hearing.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Last I checked this team is not full of thugs out there gang banging. They dealt with some egos and Mike has kept the team focused enough on the game of football that they are 12-3

    • nutty32

      That’s fine, but if they told him he’d get 25% of the snaps when he came in, don’t give it to him & also refuse to release him….

    • StolenUpVotes

      Because that was his role. Roles are always changing throughout the season.

    • melblount

      Man, they must have had a big sale on Steelers-colored glasses back in the ‘burgh this year.

    • Donte Williams

      and the steelers have performed all year 50 sacks slim 50? nothing wrong with being a player fan but the team knows more then us fans about what goes on behind the scenes

    • nutty32

      Ok, but 92 didn’t lose his job with play, he just never got on the field to even be bad…

    • Jaybird

      So by your logic , then M Bryant and E Rogers should act up and get kicked off the team becuase they aren’t getting enough touches.
      Or maybe they should just step up their game to match JuJu’s?

    • FATCAT716

      To many fake fans on this wagon please go that way ⬇… If you can’t believe in this team find a new one so sick of these undercover patriots fans do what Harrison did please

    • melblount

      Sounds to me, if true, they let a LARGE cancer go untreated for most of the season.

      That’s without blame?

    • StolenUpVotes

      They see him at practice……when he shows up……he has tape of this season and it isn’t particularly good

    • derp_diggler

      And your hatred of Tomlin equally skews your viewpoint.

    • gdeuce

      so only team leaders are allowed to speak, and everyone who doesn’t produce how you see fit should not be allowed to say a word?

    • nutty32

      That may be true. Who knows what came first. Seems like he checked out on the team after the team checked out on him first. Vets and teams surely discuss roles before contracts are signed; I don’t think 92 is making things up.

    • BurghBoy412

      But right now they can’t give away #92 Black and Gold Jerseys

    • jsteeler72

      Dude really!!! Are you going to tell me that after you have been misled and lied to by the same organization that begged you to come out of retirement in the first place, that you wouldn’t be mad and upset enough to act out a little. You obviously never seen the videos and the many articles of him training with and practicing with some of these guys. I believe Bud turned down his invitation his rookie year. Believe what you want I am done with you bandwagon cheerleaders who only believe the narrative that suits their story. Karma is a mother and we shall see.

    • FATCAT716

      No one is afraid of the patriots

    • PaeperCup

      The comment about sharing the playbook….LOL

    • Chris92021

      Appreciate Alvin Dupree for coming clean. Honestly, I’ve never believed Deebo to be some “leader”. No, that was created by the national and also the local media. Deebo being the “leader” of the Steelers was like Derek Jeter being the “captain” of the Yankees. Never ever did I see Deebo take Watt or Dupree under his wing and even show publicly (like on the sidelines during games) about what the young guys were doing or not doing. Seriously, all those people out there just ripping the Steelers for cutting Harrison, y’all need to get the whole story before passing judgment.

    • BurghBoy412

      If you hate Tomlin. You hate yourself.

    • melblount

      Get a life ya dope. I’ve been bleeding B&G long before you were born.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Hilarious

    • BurghBoy412

      Why does someone need to be blamed?

    • nutty32

      They promised him one thing when they signed him, they didn’t deliver. It’s as simple as that. We don’t know if other guys were better than him because he never got a chance to show that he’s old, slow & out of gas. We just don’t know, but I find it hard to believe he’s worse than Moats.

    • pittfan

      LMAO 😂

    • DAWAARE

      Oh boy another drama…

    • jsteeler72

      Dear sir I can not believe you of all people have fallen for a narrative just because it fits the plot of a story being told on this site. After tirelessly defending Leveon Bell. Who by the way has never helped or as JH done win us a super bowl. How dare you let the wool be pulled over your eyes. Has to be those Black and gold colored glasses.

    • FATCAT716

      Just because they wanted him out of retirement doesn’t mean if you don’t preform we still owe you playing time even tho you lost it

    • Canadiana

      I almost spit my beer out when I saw that haha

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m really glad that the commenters are somewhat getting back on the same page! I hate that there was a division earlier.

    • Jaybird

      The team seems pretty unified to me – they hate Harrison and stuck up for the Rooneys.
      And as far as a shameful season – 12-3 and a first round bye. Real shameful. You don’t deserve to be a Steeler fan bro. Your a whiny little complainer. I think you almost wish the Steelers will implode just so you can say ” see I told you guys so – “Tomlin and Colbert suck blah blah blah and we will never win with them”

    • Boltz_mann

      I’m sorry…do you get to watch him in practice? Maybe you can fill us in.

    • nutty32

      But we don’t know if he didn’t perform, because he never really got on the field.

    • nutty32

      Nope. Neither do you…

    • pittfan

      Sounds like bellicech landed himself a real peach

    • StolenUpVotes

      Now it’s back to whether Mike Tomlin is a good HC or not……lmao

    • BurghBoy412

      Fact- Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. How many coaches can say that? We should fire him though…

    • nutty32

      True. But why would they keep telling him he’s going to play, but not put him in or release him?

    • Donte Williams

      when was the 25% playing time mentioned to him prior to the season? was this said before they knew what Watt was going to do? a disgruntle employee or player can say anything about their former employer team to save face. either way the coaches felt Watt Dupree and Chick served as better pieces.
      Moats had to move to ILB due to Shalieve injury pretty sure things would be different if Foster wasnt hurt or if Connor wasnt hurt cause then Ridley would have never been signed if Shalieve was never injured who knows the fact is he is no longer with the team and the team and players have moved on so should fans. we have Clowns this week and then bye week and hopefully AB back at full strength along with the 11 starters on defense to start a playoff run

    • Luke Shabro

      Agreed

    • BurghBoy412

      I think they just cut a thug actually.

    • melblount

      Why not?

      The Patsies just signed a veteran player at a position of nearly desperate need just in time for the playoffs.

      Thanks to us.

      Our timing for them was simply unbelievable. That fan base has got to be guffawing long into these winter nights.

      First, Mikey goes brain-dead and can’t close out the NE at home.

      Now the team says, “Sorry, we know you liked that little gift at Heinz, but dummy us, we almost forgot to give your Xmas present.”

    • nutty32

      Yeah IF Rogers were a free agent and he signed with us with the understanding that he’s the starting slot. If the team starts him and he sucks, fine – bench him then. But if the team never puts him on the field in the first place, then….

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Lol! Pretty much!

    • MC

      if the comment about not visiting shazier is true than that’s a massive blow to harrison’s character. what happened to shazier has nothing to do with his snaps or treatment throughout the year, you come through for a teammate in such a critical time, no excuses.

      If true, than the team is better without him and i’m a huuuuuge deebo fan but thats just not cool.

    • SouthernSteel

      So now JH is a Patriot he will never be drug tested again

    • melblount

      They’re unified in their hatred of Harrison. And that translates to…what?

      Crack for dinner?

    • melblount

      Regular season wins are for chumps.

      One SB win in 10+ prime years of BB’s career.

    • Boltz_mann

      the patriots just signed Chickillo’s backup at a position of need. Now remind me who won this exchange?

    • StolenUpVotes

      Because he was one of the best 53 they had in the organization and they were one injury away from him playing more.

    • Jaybird

      Which is it Mel – the Steelers and Tomlin are to blame for letting a cancer stick around all year or the Steelers are stupid for letting Harrison’s go. Those were both your statements . So which is it? You just like arguing and love to B*tch. Again your not a real fan, just a whiner.

    • nutty32

      There’s a full interview on the post-gazette. He also asked them to release him at the beginning of the season based on the fact that the young guys were taking over. They again told him that he would get reps. 92 wants to play. Simple as that.

    • nutty32

      Tj got injured. Chick and Moats got plenty of reps. Bottom line, there were plenty of chances to get 92 more reps; wouldn’t have been hard. I see Moats over 92 in goal line and I’m just shocked.

    • StolenUpVotes

      One for Payton with Brees.

      None for Shula with Marino

      One for Dungy with Manning

      I can keep going. It is incredibly hard to win a SB title……even with a HOF QB. What the Pats have done is special. Not some standard people should expect

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I agree with you, they are unified. And our team is stacked with talent. And now they need to keep their mouths shut and go out and win the big games. No more bulletin board quotes. No leaked Facebook live videos in the playoffs. Just let your play speak for itself.

    • BurghBoy412

      Why isn’t Tomlin afforded the ability to live and learn? How easily we forget he is still pretty young for HC. How easily we forget Belichick falling on his face early and often in his career. Tomlin hasn’t had near the growing pains of some HC’s. I admire his ability to handle all the unnecessary negativity that gets thrown at him. Keep up the good work coach Tomlin. I’m in this with you for the long haul. How about some support for the organization? And the people running it that are doing their best to win year in and year out.?

    • RJMcReady

      So much for Harrison just signing for business.

    • Boltz_mann

      one for Rodgers. Based on the OTL article that I just got around to reading for the first time, the Pats def are…special.

    • nutty32

      Would love to get a Jason Gildon jersey on the $10 discount.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Moats and Harrison played the same amount before Moats had to move to ILB……..Chick is the defacto #3 because the staff views him as the better player

    • AndreH

      If these allegations are true then Harrison a** should have been out the door. It was clear that he was given a pass (Mike Tomlin)and his behavior had got progressively worse over a period of time.

    • nutty32

      No reason for Moats to be even on the field. At least until 92 proves he’s old, slow and done. That’s how it should have been handled v. not giving a man his promised opportunity.

    • jsteeler72

      You can’t perform if they don’t play you. The Steelers were holding on to James to prevent anyone else from signing him. If they released him early then we could definitively see what he can or can’t do. They didn’t so now you can speculate. I hope he plays well and then we’ll see.

    • BurghBoy412

      They had a chance to vent. Now back to work fellas.

    • Chris92021

      I for one can’t wait for the America’s Game: 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers that will air discussing this season. Heck, how they will edit it down to one hour is a mystery to me!

    • Doug Andrews

      Loss of words at this point. I just hope James has a good reason for not visiting Shaz in the hospital. What kind of human being does that?

    • StolenUpVotes

      Do you not understand what the concept of what practice is?

    • melblount

      Well, there’s a wee bit of a timing issue there, bub.

      BEFORE these comments came out, James’ and the others, it APPEARED the team cut James for a roster spot for Gilbert.

      I thought, BASED ON WHAT WAS KNOWN AT THAT TIME (you brain dead moron), that was dumb. I thought they should have cut Dobbs and would have likely been able to sign him to the practice squad. If not, who cares? The guy is unlikely to ever be our starting QB, maybe won’t ever even be our #2, and sure as hell ain’t gonna help us win any games THIS YEAR. James could have helped us win, and with our window almost closed, this is the year we really need to get #7.

      Now that James’ and other player’s comments are out there, the situation has changed. A LOT. As has my take on WTF is wrong here.

      Not changed is my opinion that a LOT of Steelers fans are dopes.

    • Leek

      Earlier you were trashing Harrison and now you’re questioning Coach Tomlin who by the way is the head coach of a team who’s currently 12-3 with a first round bye. Didn’t I tell you to stop being so emotional and get out of your feelings. Seriously it’s not good for you.

    • melblount

      It’s his 11th year.

      He blew the biggest game of the season.

    • nutty32

      Of course. But nobody here watches all of practice. That’s an easy thing to say, but can support whatever view anyone wants. Bottom line, the team promised him 25% reps, they should give him close to that until he proves he doesn’t deserve them v. hiding behind unknown practices.

    • Dan Guthrie

      @alexkozora:disqus

      With the contradicting info coming out, how likely would you think it is that maybe the coaching staff wanted to see him take on even just somewhat of a mentor role as a vet?
      Also somewhat related, is there any reason to believe that maybe some of the continuation of his inactive status for a while was related to the fact that his attitude went in the complete opposite direction?

    • Donte Williams

      ok ill go read it thanks

    • gdeuce

      someone who is only looking out for himself, and doesn’t care about his teammates

    • StolenUpVotes

      In the snaps he was given he looked old and slow. Drop 50 bucks for game pass and you have access to every snap the Steelers have had this season

    • melblount

      Read my reply to Jaybird who also doesn’t quite understand timelines. Or reality.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      If Sean Davis catches a gimme interception this conversation doesn’t even take place.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Just sign Susan Lucci and get it over with…. We need a real soap opera star dang it. Sign Her Now.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Or if a TD is not wrongly overturned

    • BurghBoy412

      Because we all relize how hard it is to win a SB.

    • nutty32

      Don’t worry, I watch every snap and then some. He’s definitely lost a step, but also not close to being our worst LB. ….and he did close out that KC game for us.

    • FATCAT716

      You words are unfamiliar to me so I question that

    • Don

      I was frustrated that he wasn’t getting a chance to play. He did play in the NE game and what I saw was not good. Obviously still strong as hell, but they ran around him with ease and he made no impact while out there. It really makes more sense that maybe he showed in practice that he didn’t have it anymore.

    • BurghBoy412

      Or they beat that weak ass Bears team early in the season

    • jsteeler72

      I think you can ask Jarvis Jones and Vince williams, Sean Spence and there are others. They seem to think he helped them. Geez even posted videos on this site in the off season.

    • melblount

      Don’t bother.

      The Saints and especially the Dolphins NEVER had worthy D’s with those QBs.

      P Manning is dreadful in the post-season and several of those losses came at the hands of the Patsies.

      Cowher came close to winning a SB with Neil O’Donnell. I know – I was there.

    • Chris92021

      The signing of Haden, the Bell holdout, the anthem protest, the Big Ben “I don’t think I have it anymore” Jacksonville disaster, Bryant vs. Instagram, JuJu vs. his bike thief, the Shazier injury, the Jesse James non-touchdown catch, and now this.

    • Darth Blount 47

      James Harrison is a member of the New England Patriots.

      THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS.

      My ability to defend Deebo, even if I tirelessly were inclined to do so — as I have both Bell and Bryant, ENDED the very second he became a member of the one NFL team that I have ZERO RESPECT for. Hell, I even have more respect for the Bungles than New England, and that is saying something.

      Now, as I stated earlier, if he were “cut” by the Steelers, out of the blue for him, and he found solace and comfort in the ONLY team willing to allow him to continue playing in the NFL, in New England, I was prepared to be very understanding of his plight. He couldn’t control the Steeler FO actions, and if he cleared waivers and was desperately seeking a team for the playoffs, I was comfortable with understanding his suddenly harsh dilemma.

      HOWEVER, now it is clear that none of that was the case. And so much, that it has been reported that there was actual interest from multiple NFL teams, even playoff teams, that were interested in bringing James in for a workout/physical. No. Instead, he immediately went right to the one team that he knew would sink the knife deepest into all of our hearts. And the only proof I need of that, is that stupid and ridiculous selfie that he took and then POSTED, with a grinning Tom Brady.

      Refusing to go see Shazier in the hospital?! Leaving and skipping out on the team? Not being a leader or mentor. Being a malcontent. Sleeping and snoring during meetings? Not being in the locker room? I have NO TIME for any of that nonsense during a Super Bowl run in remembrance of the late Dan Rooney. NONE.

      James Harrison is now the enemy. Bell is a member of this team and so is Bryant. I feel very comfortable in continuing to defend them wholeheartedly. Deebo? Silverback? Mr. Harrison? Can get what is coming to him. A quick playoff exit and a potential shunning from a large swath of Steeler Nation.

    • StolenUpVotes

      He did. He had his best two reps of his season in that game, but you can’t ignore the other 13. Fisher was kicking his ass all day long in one on one situations

    • pittsburghjoe

      After all this drama this year, what will Ben have in store for us in the off season? He will not this drama train stop until he gets his 10 cents worth. Right?

    • PaeperCup

      But they just signed a “LARGE cancer”

    • BurghBoy412

      At what age did Bellichick win his 1st SB? He was 49 years old when he won his 1st as HC. Looks like Tomlin has plenty of time to catch him.

    • StolenUpVotes

      That is fine. No one with a brain said he has to be happy with his role or not want to play elsewhere. It still does not excuse his behavior though. Nothing does. Sometimes being part of a team is having a role you dislike. That doesn’t mean you get a free pass for being a piss poor teammate

    • pittsburghjoe

      Did he help Jarvis get a job at Foot Locker or something?

    • Leek

      I read your reply and you still have no reason to trash Tomlin. Reading your comments on this article tells me that you have some sort of issue with him as the Steelers head coach and if that’s the case….lets just say you have a serious problem

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Also a Mendenhall Fumble away from a second.

    • melblount

      That’s what he is being described as. I don’t know that he was.

      But if he was, he was that on our team and SOMEBODY should have treated him, a LONG time ago.

      If the Patsies let him play, he’ll NOT be a cancer to them, but possibly a royal pain in the arse to his opponents.

    • Gilbert Pearsol

      So he beats his 2 year old sons mother in front of him, no problem, but now he has no class. Funny.

    • nutty32

      Guess you’ve never been lied to. Don’t know what its like to be on the bench when you’re dying to play and you know in your heart your not the worst. The team should have released him a long time ago instead of continuing with their lies.

    • Dave D

      This. Times 1,000.

    • melblount

      I just hope DuPree was RIGHT about that. James could have been calling/texting/visiting Shaz and nobody else knew about it.

    • melblount

      IF we would have scored 100 points, we would have won.

      IF a thousand other things.

      Davis DID NOT make the pick.

      Mikey was on the clock in one of the biggest moments of his coaching career, and he chit himself.

    • Quite Frankly

      Let me say this to you all

      2002 – 2017
      Deebo 82.5 sacks
      Julius Peppers 154.5 sacks

      Bye Felicia!

    • Gilbert Pearsol

      Hard to believe a guy who beat his two year old sons mother in front of him could be so cold to his teammates.

    • BurghBoy412

      Levon Kirkland has long been my favorite Steelers LB

    • melblount

      IFs, ANDs, BUTs…

      Worthless.

      A HC NOT going brain dead at the most critical time of the game?

      Would have been priceless.

    • jsteeler72

      He is a member of The New England Patriots because he was lied to and then kept on the roster so his Coach Dad couldn’t sign him in TN. The saying goes an eye for an eye. He also Thanked Steeler Nation.

    • Jaybird

      Check this thread – you said both those thing right here today in this thread. Whiny little fake Steeler fan . Just likes to hear himself b*tch.

    • Gilbert Pearsol

      Yes, it is unfortunate that the Steelers are the only team going into the playoffs with injuries EVERY YEAR.

    • Dave D

      The people in this thread that defend Harrison with all the info coming out this afternoon are incredible. I mean, all we ever get is cliche from players and coaches. Today what we get is real talk because they are tired of one of their (former) teammates allowing the organization to get trashed. Ive been as big a James Harrison fan as anyone, but by all accounts inside the organization (that, again, normally says nothing!), he’s been a dick this year. And no excuses make up for the fact that he is supposed to be a professional. It’s possible to be a fan of James and still believe that he acted like an entitled child this season when he didn’t get his way. I hate that he’s a Patriot now, but apparently it’s a good thing to the people that matter (i.e. the players) that he isn’t a Steeler anymore. Peace all.

    • nutty32

      too hard to change numbers on a discount jersey, but really easy to pick off the name plate so long as the manufacturer didn’t go crazy with the backing glue.

    • jsteeler72

      I believe Karma is coming to this Coaching Staff as a special delivery from JH.

    • Jaybird

      You said them both today within the last 39 minutes of me writing this.
      Check the thread out – you said it not me . I’m just calling your fake a** out for taking both sides.

    • ThePointe

      Things that make you go hmmm: I wonder where Martavis got the idea he could demand his own release?

    • melblount

      You check this thread, bub.

    • ThePointe

      Get back in your room Susan Lucci!

    • Mimsy

      Throwing some more stats out there. Porter had 98 sacks and 12 picks in his career.

    • Jaybird

      The whiner has been caught in his own b*llsh*t and has nothing more to say.

    • jsteeler72

      On a serious note How many 92 jerseys we gonna see this weekend? More or less than before. I’ll take the over.