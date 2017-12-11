Hot Topics

    Cam Heyward Says Defense Must Stop ‘Absurd’ Mistakes

    By Alex Kozora December 11, 2017 at 01:31 pm

    Absurd is an apt way to describe most of what happened Sunday night at Heinz Field. The Pittsburgh Steelers went up 14-0, the Baltimore Ravens responded with a 31-6 run, and the Steelers finished things by outscoring them 19-7 in a 39-38 win.

    Got all that?

    Productive as the offense was, the Steelers’ defense equally struggled. The 38 points Baltimore scored is the most in the Steelers/Ravens rivalry. It was the first time in franchise history they allowed that many points and won. Quickly reflecting after the game, Cam Heyward called most of the issues “absurd.”

    “A lot of it is just self-inflicted,” Heyward told reporters. “Whether it’s penalties, missed tackles, absurd things that we’re doing.”

    Sunday night had plenty of that. Four defensive penalties and they were both costly. Two late hits on Sean Davis. Two pass interference on Artie Burns. At least 20 missed tackles. The worst rendition of “12 Days Of Christmas” I’ve ever heard.

    But through it all, the Steelers – as has become commonplace – found a way to win. And the defense provided the crucial plays of the game, forcing a three-and-out to give the offense the ball back, who marched downfield for Chris Boswell’s go-ahead boot.

    “When we finally settled down, we got off the field, got the ball back to our offense, you saw what happened,” Heyward said.

    After Le’Veon Bell found the end zone with 3:25 to go, and the Steelers down 38-36, the defense made a play. Three of them. Joe Flacco threw incomplete deep over the middle on first down, Alex Collins gained seven on second, and Stephon Tuitt batted down Flacco’s pass on 3rd and 3. Pittsburgh got the ball back at their 17 with 2:25 remaining, all the time in the world for Ben Roethlisberger and company.

    Clearly, the Steelers felt the effects of the injuries they’ve suffered. No Ryan Shazier, no Joe Haden, and the team mixing and matching at both spots in an attempt to compensate. There’s a lot to work on. Starting with the fundamentals, still crucially off the mark so late into the year.

    But through it all, the Steelers still found a way to win.

    That’s just absurd.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Even more absurd was the Ravens putting the ball in Joe’s hands after they’d been gashing the Steelers on the ground all night long.

      But so be it!

    • Had the Ravens just simply ran the ball instead of having 2 incompletions, they likely win the game.

    • Sonny Saks

      Is Haden a definite out Sunday?

    • Alex Kozora

      No. Tomlin will update tomorrow.

    • Sam Clonch

      Anyone notice that Burfict, Kirpatrick and Mixon were all out with injuries this weekend? Steelers laid the HAMMER on the Bungles! Also funny (to me) that the Chicago Bears are 3-0 against the AFCN so far. If they can top the Browns in a few weeks, they sweep the division! What a weird year, lol.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Would hope not. We need him back there.

    • ThePointe

      The internet may break as all of Steelers Nation will be streaming that press conference!

    • Steel City Slim

      The pass interference called on Artie Burns was ridiculous. It was more offensive pass interference than defensive.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I kinda hope that he is. I want him 100% for the playoffs.

    • Rob S.

      Because they would have gotten the 1st down?

      If you mean because of time, the Steelers only used 1 timeout, and not because they had to. They used it after the long pass so they could take their time. And they still left 42 seconds.

    • rystorm06

      Yup the Bengals aren’t tough enough to hang with the Steelers, thats why they have to resort to dirty tactics

    • We couldn’t stop the run, on second and 10 Collins ran for 7, it is a high probability they would have converted for 1st downs had they chose to run instead of pass.

    • ThePointe

      The second one I absolutely agree. The Ravens receiver got away with holding on to Artie as he was in better position.

    • Sam Clonch

      Think he means the series the Ravens had prior to the Steelers FG drive. Was under 4 minutes left, and the Ravens threw it 2 out of 3 downs, both incompletions that stopped the clock, using very little time and not making the Steelers burn any of their TOs to get the ball back. No reason to think that if they had run it, they couldn’t have picked up a 1st down or to, or at least made Pitt use their TOs.

    • colingrant

      Sometimes teams lose simply because the opposing team blocked better and tackled better, plain and simple. Sometimes all of this football mumbo jumbo “technical reasoning” football talk is just an inability to accept some realities. This isn’t Chess.

    • Mark Stouffer

      Both PIs on Burns were ridiculous. First one was offensive PI on Wallace, and second one was uncatchable.
      Davis, on the other hand, deserved both his penalties. The WWE style takedown on an incomplete checkdown was incredibly dumb

    • colingrant

      I think we payed a price also but it was an emotional expenditure. It’s harder to see it though because we played the Ravens and not the Browns, so the thinking is there no way we weren’t ready. I don’t think we were, but do think we will be this week. I’m very concerned about Houston though after passing through the gauntlet of 3 consecutive high stakes games. Should we beat the pats, we’ll be playing the Texans at 75% efficiency.

    • Renohightower

      Artie is so disappointing its ridiculous

    • PapaJuju

      Completely disagree with you. He played good coverage last night. His tackling and run defense leaves much to be desired, But I think he is going to be the best CB the Steelers have had in a long time.

    • Chris92021

      The Bengals went into “F it” mode after Boswell’s game winner last Monday. Lewis knows he is not going to get a new contract and the players have mentally checked out. Trubisky looked like a NFL QB for once. And the Browns will beat the Bears for their lone victory of the season.

    • Conserv_58

      Cam is right, but what is bothersome to me is when he said, “When we finally settled down, we got off the field, got the ball back to our offense, you saw what happened.”

      IMO, it’s taking them too long to finally settle down. They’re constantly shooting themselves in the feet with a myriad of dumb penalties, bad tackling, poor communication, poor execution and not being where they should be. More often than not when defenses make that many errors in a game they lose. Apparently, Mr. Rooney is on excellent terms with the all mighty because it’s remarkable to see how many times this season they pulled out a win from the jaws of defeat.

    • Sam Clonch

      I thought at least one of those PI calls was complete BS.

    • Conserv_58

      The Steelers also lost Ryan Shazier in that game too. It’s uncanny to see how Le’Veon had two season ending knee injuries while playing the bengals and now Ryan is out for the foreseeable future.

      As for the bears beating three AFNC teams so far the same can be said of the Jaguars.

    • Sam Clonch

      Think 75% would be plenty for the Texans. They just lost (another) QB. Then we take an extended bye starting week 17. Be ready to go for the Divisional round.

    • Conserv_58

      Really? I thought he had a decent game with the exception of a couple of penalties, one being complete BS.

    • Sam Clonch

      Ryan was hurt? Huh, I hadn’t heard…

    • Rob S.

      Can’t argue with that

    • Conserv_58

      The point being the Steelers didn’t escape unscathed either, despite laying the hammer down on the Bengals’ three players. There is also the Pac Man groin injury to take into consideration.

    • Conserv_58

      I don’t think it hasn’t anything to do with toughness. It has everything to do with the bengals having a collective inferiority complex when it comes to the Steelers. They lose because their envy, jealousy, lack of class, dignity and immaturity get in their way.

    • nd fan

      Besides 97 the d line has been pretty invisible the past couple weeks, especially hargrave. They need to get off there blocks and stop that between tackles running. And Watt and Dupree need to set the edge and not get 5 yards up field every play they’re running behind them.

    • NCSteel

      I saw him, pacing the sidelines, looking none to pleased late in the game.
      Thats what is needed and what needs to be said.
      Thats what a leader does.

    • Sam Clonch

      aka: lack of mental toughness

    • Sam Clonch

      Oh man, the first Ravens series of the game, they dropped Javon into COVERAGE, which promptly resulted in Woodhead getting the first 1st down of the night. I was rolling seeing him dropping. What a hilarious idea, lol