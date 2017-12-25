Hot Topics

    Cameron Sutton Has Not Taken Any Reps Inside, But Said That Could Change

    By Matthew Marczi December 25, 2017 at 07:30 am

    Personally, I put next to no stock in Cameron Sutton telling reporters recently that he took first-team reps at right outside cornerback this week. I certainly don’t think they are going to be benching Artie Burns. At most, perhaps Sutton gets some rotational work.

    With the return of Joe Haden, who needs all the reps that he can get back on the left side, it stands to reason that the only spot open is on the right side. The coaching staff was willing to let Burns take a back seat some in practice in order to get Sutton some needed work, which is important if he is to be the top backup on the outside.

    I think the more telling of his recent statements is the fact that he has not, as of yet, been given any practice reps since he has been activated along the inside, in slot work. He recently told Chris Adamski that he had only worked at both outside spots, and not inside, though he said that could change in future weeks.

    While Sutton did give up a short touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks against the Patriots, his work in the game has generally been praised, especially given the fact that it was his first career start and only the third game in which he has played. He did miss a tackle in the run game that allowed a conversion.

    His playing time became necessary because of the struggles of Coty Sensabaugh, who was the first man up to try to replace Haden once he suffered a leg injury in Week 10. Sensabaugh had not seen a snap on defense prior to that, and since has essentially been benched. He has been dealing with injuries in the past two weeks, as well.

    But while Burns has been inconsistent, it would seem to me a huge stretch to gather that the team would actually bench him, even for a game. That would be an extreme and excessive measure for the young player, in spite of the fact that many Steelers fans would like to see just that scenario play out.

    I personally would rather year about Sutton getting work on the inside. The Steelers drafted him in part because of their belief in his versatility to play both inside and outside, and because of his football intelligence, to understand what every player on the defense is supposed to be doing.

    Burns and Haden are the team’s outside cornerbacks, at least for the rest of the season, provided that they are healthy. I don’t see that changing unless Burns really falls on his face, which he hasn’t. But could they give him a wake-up call of sorts by throwing Sutton in there for a drive or two? Sure.

    The third-round pick’s late-season emergence as a contributor is making the 2017 NFL Draft class look just a bit better. While they already appear to have hit home runs with T.J. Watt and JuJu Smith-Schuster, finding another contributing cornerback will never be frowned upon.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Alan Bonin

      I do not entirely agree because Burns has made significant mistakes in games. The team has a real shot at getting to the Super Bowl this year. The team, like we the fans, realize against the better teams it puts us at a real disadvantage. You cannot have mistakes like his against teams like the Pats and win. He gets too many unnecessary penalties and is to often out of place; it is not a recipe for success.

    • FATCAT716

      We need as many hands at corner we can get

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hey, I love for my defensive players to have as much position versatility as possible. And then actually use them at the different positions occasionally, as to keep them sharp. However, at this point, if getting Sutton used to the inside takes a single snap away from Mike Hilton Hotels, I not-so-grudgingly say PASS on that.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Merry Christmas to all my Steelers Depot Peeps! I love y’all and I hope everything is well with you all!
      If we face the Patriots again in the post season how do you feel if we put Burns on Gronk? Yeah I know his tackling is a question mark, but I think he could cover him well.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Merry Christmas, my Ace, DB47!

    • ryan72384

      The fact that we have 4 capable corners to defend teams for the playoffs is exciting. Cam absolutely looks the part and Haden was basically locking down one side of the field before he got hurt. Of course we have to hope he gets back to pre injury form but if he does man our secondary actually looked really good before he got hurt. Artie looked better before Haden went down and Hilton has been solid and really fun to watch on blitzes. I don’t think teams will be able to throw all over us. If we had a backend safety this secondary could be borderline dominant.