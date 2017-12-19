Hot Topics

    Cameron Sutton Survives First NFL Start In Time To Take A Back Seat

    By Matthew Marczi December 19, 2017 at 09:00 am

    The deeper we get into the 2017 season, I believe, the better the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2017 draft class looks. With T.J. Watt authoring a game-closing strip sack the week prior and JuJu Smith-Schuster being something of a sensation himself, the team has already demonstrated that they have found a pair of starter-worthy players, which is already a pretty good draft, especially for a late-drafting team.

    While James Conner’s season may have just prematurely come to an end, he flashed his potential throughout the season when he was given the opportunity to carry the ball, as evidenced by the fact that he averaged 4.5 yards per rush on 32 carries.

    While Colin Holba didn’t exactly work out—for Pittsburgh, anyway—and Joshua Dobbs is just warming the bench, Brian Allen has developed into a strong special-teams player. And now third-round pick Cameron Sutton is beginning to display returns on investment.

    The Tennessee product, who spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve, has gotten the opportunity to play for the past three weeks. In the first game, he replaced Coty Sensabaugh in the second half. He rotated with Sensabaugh a week later. But in this past game, he started, and played pretty much the distance, outside of packages that did not require his position.

    And the important thing is that he handled himself pretty well, especially considering the stage and the amount of time he has missed. While he did give up a four-yard touchdown to Brandin Cooks, it was on a well-thrown pass that he contested, attempting to play the pocket.

    I did not see him give up much else over the course of the game, but, as we all know, the vast majority of the damage came directly from Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots’ All-Pro tight end, who is exceptionally good, and exceptionally foolish—and deserved greater punishment for his behavior two games ago.

    Of course, the chances are good that his stint in the starting lineup will have been a short one. Sutton started the game because Coty Sensabaugh was struggling, and then was injured. And Sensabaugh before him was only starting because Joe Haden was injured.

    The Steelers believe that Haden will be back in the starting lineup for them in their next game, which would seem to be fairly obvious, given that he was a game-time decision to play against the Patriots anyway.

    Needless to say, that will bump Sutton down a tier or two. Or three. Clearly, the team is not going to take Mike Hilton out of his starting job in the slot. And he is not going to take Artie Burns’ job. Might he inherit the dime role from William Gay? Not impossible, but far from obvious.

    But I believe that I saw enough from him during his rookie season now to be invested in his future. There is something there to work with, and hopefully his future inability to get on the field is simply a comment on the skill of their starting cornerbacks.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Ed Smith

      Maybe Sutton should have tried to cover Gronkowski. Couldn’t have been any worse…

    • Z Vranic RMT

      With Haden signing a 3 yr deal with Pitt and the emergence of Hilton, Sutton, Allen and Burns entrenched I believe we have a very young and athletic too 4 at CB. I really believe that Pitt should be looking at S, TE, ILB as there picks in the upcoming draft. I really dont think BigBen is going to retire and I think Dobbs will be better than we believe. I would love a bigger NT ( VEA anyone) to give Hargrave a breather and let him rush more

    • Brian Miller

      Don’t forget OLB, there is still doubt about Dupree, and the Steeler way is to draft one a year anyway…

    • Mark P

      Agreed, some double coverage would have made sense too; was easily the biggest mismatch on the field Sunday.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I would wait a year on OLB. Let’s see what Keion Adams has and go from there. Now unless a top prospect drops that is.

    • Ray Istenes

      Depth is good (wish we had it at ILB). Sutton did well against a team that will exploit you anyway they can. Sutton seemed to hold his own. Thus with Haden coming back it does give more options against NE the next time around.

    • Smitty 6788

      Thats what I didn’t get why not just bring the safety directly over #87 and declare the double team and not give him 2 way go’s. Make Brady throw into double coverage or to another eligible. Dictate where he throws the pass.

    • Smitty 6788

      Hopefully Sutton takes out Gay and then our 326 will be much stronger with Haden healthy.

    • Zarbor

      I did not watch him enough but it seems fair to say he is better than Sensabaugh. I like how the kid played the few times I’ve watched him.

    • Steve Johnson

      Bingo! I’ve been saying this for past year. They need a bigger, yet faster Safety; draft a TE and stop picking up scrubs from other teams; and unfortunately, due to the injury to Shazier, they will need to draft an ILB. I’m with you 100% – S, TE, ILB.

    • Zarbor

      Maybe someone should not let him come off FREE from the line of scrimmage but bump and hold him to let the pass rush get to Brady. Nobody can check Gronk. You have to slow him up and beat him up. Bitchell did seem like he was in the mood to hit a big guy like Gronk but he sure likes hitting smaller guys.

    • Ed Smith

      Yes S is huge need. Mitchell and his $5mm salary should be hitting the road in the off-season. There’s just not the value there for all that money. What has he done?? Did anyone notice what Mitchell did on the 2PT conversion to Gronk? On the snap,ran right at LOS then realized Gronkowski going out for a pass. What the hell was Mitchell thinking was going to happen on that play?? Just a little shy above the neck line for a FS…

    • Chris

      He exhibited a level of play that will allow the team to cut coty in the off-season. Is he good enough to move on from haden next year? I strongly doubt it. If Pittsburgh can draft a dynamic play making safety that secondary will be excellent in 2018. Mitchell just doesn’t have it. How he didn’t make one play on gronk when providing over the top coverage is just amazing. That post on their lead taking drive demonstrated how poor his range truly is.

    • Ed Smith

      Agree with each of you. SO many things that could have been done to slow Gronk down. Amazing Butler couldn’t come up with more than the one, completely ineffective, way!

    • Ed Smith

      You couldn’t be more right… no range and I continually ask myself watching games, just what was he thinking??

    • John Westbrook

      We are set at CB what we need are 2 good safies because Sean Davis has been terrible all season and after what happened Sunday his confidence level is shot. Wilcox a chance

    • NickSteelerFan

      I think Davis would have been more effective against Gronk if he had someone like Sutton helping bracket him and not trying to do it all himself. Maybe that could be a plan to try if we see them again in the playoffs?

    • Chad Weiss

      Sean Davis hasn’t even came close to playing good all year. He is not very good at all and has been the by far the worse player on Steelers defense all year and exspecially last two games

    • Rye Stye

      Couple of things: Gronk is a beast. Great job of separating from coverage, good speed and great hands. Also, Brady places the ball perfectly to him. Very hard to beat. That said, the problem I saw was that Davis would sit about 10 yards off the line and Gronk would run right up to him, swim and then slant to the inside. This left Gronk running and Davis trying to catch up from a dead stop. He could never close in time. This happened over and over. He needs to turn those hips sooner and get moving before Gronk swims him and separates. Also, I would have liked to see Mitchell put some big hits on Gronk after the catch. Never happened.

    • DirtDawg1964

      They tried. And Gronk tossed Davis aside like a rag doll. They needed to disguise their looks. They were locked into man coverage. Pretty simple to beat if you always know what they are doing.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Haden has a year left after this one. Not two.

    • John Westbrook

      Agree

    • BurghBoy412

      I’m hoping for Ronnie Harrison S Alabama in the 1st round and Dorian O’Daniel ILB Clemson in the 2nd.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Agree on the S, TE, ILB. Disagree on Dobbs, but I don’t think Ben will retire this year anyway. Thru college and the preseason, I’ve never seen anything resembling good mechanics or accuracy from Dobbs. I guess he was worth taking a flier on because he’s intelligent, but he is RAW.

    • CP72

      How about running back? Think they take at least one.

    • Brian Miller

      True…

    • Brian Miller

      I don’t disagree, but I’m just pointing out that the FO likes to draft at least one OLB every year, don’t see why this next year would be any different.

    • Chad Weiss

      Hilton did a pretty damn good job covering gronk but Hilton did a pretty damn good job covering everybody.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      True.

    • Intense Camel

      Worse than Mitchell? Stop it. Davis has been bad in spots, but he has made Td saving plays that helped win games. Mitchell hasn’t made one noteworthy play all year.

    • Rye Stye

      Burns also had pretty good coverage when he got stuck on Gronk one time. Davis can’t cover him because of his poor technique – standing still when Gronk separates. If we play them again, on key passing downs I say put Sutton or another CB on him and Davis or Mitchell can have a seat on the sidelines. If a guy is routinely going for 150+ receiving yards, you don’t defend him as a TE anymore – he is now the primary wide receiver – albeit a big one.