    Can Steelers Play Man Coverage Better? ‘We’ll See’ Says Keith Butler

    By Matthew Marczi December 15, 2017 at 11:00 am

    The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New England Patriots—literally, way back in 2011—they did so largely be surprisingly unveiling a coverage scheme that made much greater use of both man coverage and dime personnel to defend Tom Brady’s spread offense approach.

    After being bombarded through the air during the AFC Championship game last season, many members of the team, including both players and coaches—even the owner—have talked about wanting to be able to be more multiple in their coverages, with greater flexibility to play in man coverage…you know, for situations like when they play the Patriots.

    They have a second-year starter in Artie Burns who is more comfortable in man than zone, and who has been vocal about wanting to play more man. They have a strong safety with cornerback experience, also in his second season, and a slot cornerback who can play man. They went out and signed Joe Haden, a Pro Bowler who has primarily played man with the Browns.

    Will they play more man coverage against the Patriots on Sunday? Probably, though it may not be much more than the usual, and will likely focus primarily around select situations, which is how they have employed it throughout this season.

    Will they play it more effectively than they have in the past when they have tried to do so and failed? “We’ll see” was the answer from defensive coordinator Keith Butler, with a shrug, a response that does not inspire confidence, though does seem to suggest more man coverage is part of the plan.

    The cornerback, at least, seem to be ready and willing to take on the challenge of playing more man coverage. The aforementioned Burns told Will Graves that “it’s best to play man against Tom Brady”, adding, “we knew at some moment in the season, to get through this championship round you’ve got to play physical ball, hands on ball, man-to-man”.

    Rookie Cameron Sutton, who may be starting the game due to injuries to Haden and Coty Sensabaugh, is also versed in man coverage and sees it as a tool to defend the Patriots. “We’ve got to play that mind game”, he told Graves. “We can never let the receiver get comfortable out there on the field”.

    He talked specifically about presenting variety, saying that they want to avoid “playing the same technique, the same defense each and every play” and “keeping the receivers lined up in front of you off their rhythm”.

    That all sounds well and good, but the ultimate proof will be in Sunday’s pudding. While the Steelers have been effective in their limited use of man coverage—primarily in obvious passing situations—this is obviously the biggest test that they have faced all season.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • walter

      Its good to know they are well prepared to play man coverage.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      first and foremost i want to win
      BUT i just hope they play man most of game and still get carved up because i want this fanbase to stop talking about it like its some miracle cure. brady carves up man too. pressure is more important than man or zone.

    • PittShawnC

      We need to mix in plenty of press coverage and not spot them that massive cushion.

    • pittfan

      brady does a lot of shifting pre snap to see what defense your in. we need to mask that better and not show the blitzes as early. several times in the ratbirds game the blitzer was revealed well before the snap. cant give tom terrific anything to work with.

    • Smitty 6788

      That’s the key imo along with. Pressure up the middle. No freebie throws with 8-10yd cushions

    • Chris92021

      Absolutely right. We need Heyward, Tuitt, Hargrave, Watt, Harrison, and Dupree to fluster and hit Brady a lot and often. I want Brady to turn around and cry to Corrente on every single play if possible.

    • pittfan

      +1. no free releases. the 1st 5 yards is where they run their crossers.

    • PittShawnC

      Tuitt and Heyward are both $10M dollar men, Sunday would be a great time for them to have a huge impact.
      I really dig that 3-2-6 (?) that was show here on film earlier in the week. We need Hargrave, Tuitt and Heyward as much as the Killer B’s on Sunday

    • Mark

      We should Belichick Cheatriots and take away Gronk with TJ and Sean Davis. TJ is athletic enough to run with him and tall enough to not get dominated by Gronk. Davis behind provides additional coverage.

    • Mark

      Also run the X stunts with Heyward and Tuitt, B Gaps and OLB running into A Gaps. Also hitting B gaps with OLB and DT hitting C gaps as well. We have to confuse the Cheatriots blocking schemes

    • Sam Clonch

      Hoping Cam makes a huge difference.

    • Smitty 6788

      Or a 335 defense that way you keep both your OLB on the field with Vince and don’t sacrifice as much in run D.. Either way the base 3 DL need to see a lot of action On Sunday and going fwd. Play your best players and let them make plays.