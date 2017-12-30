Hot Topics

    What Are The Chances Of The Patriots Starters Losing To The Jets On Sunday?

    By Parker Abate December 30, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    There is a good possibility that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and running back, Le’Veon Bell won’t play on Sunday in the regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, even though the #1 seed in the AFC is still up for grabs. Neither practiced on Friday and with the New England Patriots unlikely to lose to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin may choose to give others a breather as well.

    The Patriots are expected to play their starting core of players. It has yet to be said when or if head coach Bill Belichick will pull his starters out of the game. Patriots defensive tackle, Alan Branch, and running backs, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee, won’t play due to injuries and others remain questionable.

    With that said, it is not a lock for either of these two teams to win given the circumstances. It is easy to understand why the Steelers might slip up if players do indeed sit out, but what about the Patriots? They have slipped up in this position before and playing the Jets doesn’t help given the history which I’ll get into in a second.

    So what’s more likely? The Steelers losing to the Browns with guys resting or the Patriots getting upset by the Jets with their starters in there?

    The hope is that the Steelers take care of business regardless of who is playing because of how poor the Browns have played this season. The Steelers have only lost to the Browns once since the beginning of the 2013 season. Five of the nine games saw Pittsburgh win by seven or more points.

    The latter scenario presented above is more interesting. The Patriots-Jets rivalry is a little different. Since the beginning of the 2013 season (nine games), the Patriots have only won by more than seven once. The Jets have found a way to play the Patriots tough regardless of the circumstances. Bryce Petty being the starting quarterback does significantly hurt the Jets’ chances, but crazier things have happened.

    Earlier this season, the Pats beat the Jets 24-17. The Jets had the ball on the 50 with a minute and a half to go in the game, but couldn’t complete the game-tying drive. Josh McCown was starting for the Jets at quarterback, which helped, but the Patriots had all of their pieces and almost faltered. Something about divisional play in the NFL is unpredictable.

    In 2015, the Patriots were 12-3 and needed one more win in order to clinch home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Belichick made the decision to start his first line guys including quarterback, Tom Brady and tight end, Rob Gronkowski. The 5-10 Miami Dolphins ended up beating the Patriots, and Belichick’s team wound up being the #2 seed. The Patriots went on to lose in Denver in the AFC Title Game.

    The Jets currently sit at 5-10 and the Patriots at 12-3. The likelihood of an upset happening is slim, but many argue that history does tend to repeat itself in professional sports. The combination of the Patriots losing 2 of their last 3 regular season finales and the Jets always giving the Pats a run for their money could beg the question, déjà vu in New England?

    Let me be clear. In no way do I think that the Jets will take down the Patriots this Sunday. I think that there is about a 2% chance (don’t ask me how I came up with that number, it’s probably generous). However, it would not be a complete shock to me if it happened. The Patriots have slipped up in this situation before.

    There is a small chance, but any chance at all is something for Steelers fans to hope for.

    About the Author

    Parker Abate

    Pittsburgh Steelers’ football and writing are the two passions for Parker Abate. He may only be 21 years old, but his knowledge and experience regarding the two are advanced. He is currently studying to achieve a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications with a specialization in Sports Communication. He had written several pieces regrading Steelers football prior to joining Steelers Depot in December of 2017. Parker’s favorite Steeler (and athlete) of all time is Hines Ward. He bleeds black and gold and is also an avid follower of the Pirates and Penguins. Follow him on Twitter @parkerabate

    • pittfan

      2%?? No way!!
      5% is more like it..based on the heath miller scientific method of calculating probabilities. Heeeeeeeth.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Jet’s defense would have to have a field day. I don’t trust the offense to do much. I’ll say give them 20% but that’s all.

    • Dshoff

      I would play the Steelers starters until the Pats are 2 tds up. You just never know in a conference rivalry. If the Pats would happen to lose and the Steelers lose because they didn’t play their starters, there would be an outcry. What would be crazy is if the Pats are losing late in the fourth and the Steelers are down by a td. It would be nuts to see the Steelers insert the starters to try to win the game!

    • alevin16

      Come on do you really think Riveron would let the Pats lose after all the hard work he has done for them this year? 😉

    • Ben Saluri

      No biggie, either K.C. or Baltimore can do it for us…

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      One in a hundred? I’d say more like one in a million.

    • Greg Payne

      So you’re saying there’s a chance?

    • #beatthepats

      Let’s not forget the robbery on the Jenkins touchdown, another call like the tuck rule- only called for the pats benefit. It’s beyond ridiculous the calls this team and only this team benefits from. Maybe the jets are pissed off, their defense has some players, even if they lose maybe they bang em up- on the other hand, browns are atrocious, don’t think they can beat the Steelers b squad .

    • DirtDawg1964

      Since 2010 the Patriots are 12-4 against the Jets. However, one of those was a playoff loss (2010 season), and five of the wins had a margin of 3 points or less and another three games were decided by a TD or less.

      Ths is during a time when the Jets had only two winning seasons, out of eight years, and when the Patriots were likely considered significant favourites in most games.

      Unfortunately, with Petty starting, it’s highly unlikely the game is even close. But that’s why the play them.

      As for the Steelers, I can’t imagine they lose to the Browns. Even their back ups are generally better than the Browns’ starters. And Kizer is awful. He will make two or three really dumb decisions a game and they typically lead to turnovers.

    • rystorm06

      So you’re saying there’s a chance?

    • DoctorNoah

      Anyone have any idea when time/schedule for divisional round is going to be? Would love to be able to plan a trip to Pittsburgh!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I don’t think they plan that until the weekend of the wild card round.

    • Quite Frankly

      Truthfully, if everything goes as planned I would love to beat them at their place anyways
      Go Steelers!

    • nutty32

      I would be shocked. Petty looked worse than awful; no poise, no play making, no ability to rote execute simple plays to sustain drives. Jets will need 4+ special teams/defensive scores to have a chance and that seems impossible even with a full blizzard.

    • Chris92021

      Let’s not forget it was Riveron who overturned a touchdown into a turnover on the Sefarian-Jenkins TD in the first Jets game. His explanation afterward had more holes than a Swiss cheese doughnut. I would respect Riveron more if he just flat out said “I like the Patriots and I am gonna help them.”

    • BurghBoy412

      With McCown maybe. With Petty highly unlikely.

    • pittfan

      “If the Pats would happen to lose and the Steelers lose because they didn’t play their starters, there would be an outcry.”

      I’d eat poison.

    • mhurk

      The Jets have Zero chance against Al Riveron and the Pats!

    • Orlysteel

      That’s why they play the game, it’s a division game, the Jets could’ve had the first one if not for the River rat ‘s gift, they lost to Miami and managed to squeek by on a lot of other ones, looking for a close game, the Patriots are beatable.

    • Buzz

      Steelers have already conceded the #1 seed to the *’s, otherwise they’d be starting Ben and Bell for sure. Tomlin is also apparently opting to rest his QB in spite of a history that says he does better if he hasn’t had a long break between games. All this, along with letting Harrison go to NE, makes me wonder if the fix is in for Brady and his boys.

    • Big Joe

      .1% is my estimate. However, strangers things have happened.

    • WB Tarleton

      SMH

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Quite Frankly.

    • Parker Abate

      If the NFL keeps pace with what they have done the past couple of years, we should know what day and time the Steelers play at some point early next week.

    • capehouse

      What are the chances of the Steelers looking foolish for not taking this game more seriously?

    • Mike C.

      Completely agree. I really hope that though there are no plans to play Ben, Le’veon, et al that they are at least dressed. Would be a very poor decision to make them inactive.