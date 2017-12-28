Clowney Fined $9,115 For Monday Facemask Penalty On Roethlisberger

The NFL has reportedly fined Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney $9,115 for a facemask penalty during Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Pro Football Talk.

Clowny drew the flag in the third quarter of Monday’s game while attempting to sack Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on a 3rd down and 7 play from the Texans 24-yard-line. The 12-yard penalty gave the Steelers offense an automatic first down at the Texans 12-yard-line and they scored two plays later.

Roethlisberger didn’t appear to be too upset with Clowney after the play was over and it looked as though he exchanged a few friendly words with the Texans edge-rusher while the penalty was being assessed. Clowney, however, reportedly plans to appeal his fine, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

At the time of this post no Steelers players have been fined for any of their actions in the Monday win over the Texans. It will be intersecting to see, however, if Steelers linebacker Vince Williams was fined this week for his taunting penalty early in the fourth quarter of the game.