    Clowney Fined $9,115 For Monday Facemask Penalty On Roethlisberger

    By Dave Bryan December 28, 2017 at 05:12 pm

    The NFL has reportedly fined Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney $9,115 for a facemask penalty during Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Pro Football Talk.

    Clowny drew the flag in the third quarter of Monday’s game while attempting to sack Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on a 3rd down and 7 play from the Texans 24-yard-line. The 12-yard penalty gave the Steelers offense an automatic first down at the Texans 12-yard-line and they scored two plays later.

    Roethlisberger didn’t appear to be too upset with Clowney after the play was over and it looked as though he exchanged a few friendly words with the Texans edge-rusher while the penalty was being assessed. Clowney, however, reportedly plans to appeal his fine, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

    At the time of this post no Steelers players have been fined for any of their actions in the Monday win over the Texans. It will be intersecting to see, however, if Steelers linebacker Vince Williams was fined this week for his taunting penalty early in the fourth quarter of the game.

    • Mark P

      I am a big Steeler fan, and he deserved a flag, but fining everything is getting ridiculous.

    • PA2AK_

      Ha thought about it at the time, but that exchange would be a good sound bite to have.

    • Romel Roze

      Exactly… The players are getting screwed but they gave the idiot commisioner his power.

      I guess if former players are going to sue the league the league will get their money back anyway they can. This is outrageous!!!

    • LHW

      Fines are dumb. Unless the guy is a repeat offender of commits and obvious act of malicious intent. I would like to see a graph or data chart plotting the frequency of these infractions since fines have been the practice. It would be interesting to see if indeed, under the new mantra of the league, if fines have indeed reduced the number of these penalties.

    • Michael Putman

      I agree with y’all. He clearly knew and acknowledged on the field. He and Ben exchanged smiles. It was clearly an accident with no ill effects. A fine is appropriate for repeat offender, deliberate offenses or causing an injury.