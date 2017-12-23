Hot Topics

    Colts Vs. Ravens Week 16 Saturday Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan December 23, 2017 at 04:26 pm

    Are you ready now for some Saturday afternoon NFL football?

    The 8-6 Baltimore Ravens will host the 3-11 Indianapolis Cots Saturday afternoon and it’s a game the home team really needs to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

    The Ravens entered the weekend as the No. 6 seed in the AFC behind the Tennessee Titans. At best, the Ravens will be the No. 5 seed in the AFC at the conclusion of the season while the Colts have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

    As usual, we invite you to discuss this game as it is played in the comments below. Here’s to to the Colts pulling the road upset Saturday afternoon. I will add a few highlight videos from the game to this post as the night progresses.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • SteelersDepot

      No problems so far for the Ravens. 10-0

    • Riverstko

      Fire pagano enough of the sob story

    • Hasina Kalam

      if you watch nfl game go there COLLEGEFOOTBALLGAME4K .BLOGSPOT .COM

    • heath miller

      and there my friends is how you score from the 3 or 4 yard line . TE wide open to walk into the EZ… we force it to AB or JJ covered by 3 guys right over the middle .. amazing how much easier it is if you go outside the pack a little huh? hope haley was watching this game ..

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Ravens got away with a penalty at the end…