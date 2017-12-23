Colts Vs. Ravens Week 16 Saturday Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready now for some Saturday afternoon NFL football?

The 8-6 Baltimore Ravens will host the 3-11 Indianapolis Cots Saturday afternoon and it’s a game the home team really needs to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Ravens entered the weekend as the No. 6 seed in the AFC behind the Tennessee Titans. At best, the Ravens will be the No. 5 seed in the AFC at the conclusion of the season while the Colts have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

As usual, we invite you to discuss this game as it is played in the comments below. Here’s to to the Colts pulling the road upset Saturday afternoon. I will add a few highlight videos from the game to this post as the night progresses.