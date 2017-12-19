Hot Topics

    David DeCastro Calls Sunday ‘Toughest Loss’ In His Football Career

    By Matthew Marczi December 19, 2017 at 06:20 am

    It’s always tough to account for recency bias, but I think it would be fair to say that the manner in which the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday is one of the tougher ways in which it could come, at least that I can think of.

    But you don’t have to take my word for it. I’m sure many of you already feel the same way, even among the older generation that can recall the horrors of some losses I’m glad I didn’t have to experience directly. But this one was bad. Ask the players.

    Toughest one since I’ve been playing football, man” guard David DeCastro told reporters after the game was over. “That was, that’s tough man, when you lose and it’s not”, he paused, before asking to himself, “how do I say this the right way?”.

    You know, of course, to what he was referring. The Steelers seemed to have driven down the field in just two plays to score a go-ahead touchdown with under half a minute to play, but the officials overturned the score, and two plays later, an interception sealed their fate.

    So what were the circumstances for which DeCastro was seeking the words that would not get him into trouble? The ones that are “not in your control”, he went with. “It’s tough, but we had our chances so what are you going to do?”, he added.

    And they did have their chances, of course. It’s entirely upon their own shoulders that the final two plays they ran seemed more like an unplanned scrimmage than the potential script for all but sealing homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

    The fact that the loss came to the Patriots, and the fact that the Patriots have now beaten them five consecutive times, certainly provided no comfort. “That makes it worse”, DeCastro said. “They’re the team to beat”, was his concession.

    “We had them, had them again, but didn’t”.

    The ‘so close, yet so far’ aura of the game remains with just about every Steelers fan I’ve encountered in the past two days. And it will probably be a permanent stain if they don’t win the Super Bowl this year. That’s a cold bucket of water, but it’s true. This game will be remembered and stored under the file of ‘what could have been’ unless they can erase it with a Lombardi. It’s as simple as that.

    Still, the road ahead might have gotten a bit tougher, but there remains a road ahead. The Steelers are already locked in for at least a home game in the Wildcard round, and they remain on pace for a bye week, even if they now require help for homefield advantage.

    There is a postseason run to come, and it will be those three or four games that matter the most. That is where legacies are made.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Orlysteel

      It was salt on an open wound, this pain will be carried onto our next encounter and we will overcome.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Just think about the Steelers and Bengals over the past few years. Of course the Steelers have had their number. But even when they have had good teams and played well enough to win, something bad always happened, from Ben and the O pulling off a last minute miracle to a bunch of silly penalties. It does not matter that the stupid penalties were their own fault because in the end they feel as if it is nearly impossible to beat the Steelers.

      And the Steelers could easily feel the same way about the Pats, even if the reasons may be slightly different. Some games they get dominated. They rarely even slow down Brady or Gronk as those guys have way above average numbers against the Steelers. There is no way that should happen if you are a good team. The coaches simply cannot allow that. Then when the Steelers play well enough to win, something extraordinary happens. Something that feels so wrong. It also feels like “What do we have to do to win?” To many people and perhaps some players. That’s brutal.

      Now those Boston cheating bastiges have the red carpet rolled out for them with an easy road to home field advantage throughout the playoffs unless they have a major stumble in the next 2weeks. They have had at least 3 controversial and game changing plays go their way in just 1 season. What a coincidence!

      The NFL does not care about do the right thing. If they did the rules would be simplified and we could easily deal with mistakes. They are acting like some government agencies, like the IRS if you will. Make the rules up as you go along because there is always some silly rule you can apply to either grab more taxes or allow a referee to justify an outcome. The problem is that it really ends up looking fixed. But they don’t care.

      Just like Greenspan obfuscated to confuse people and justify anything, the NFL are now doing the same thing. The problem is much bigger than a blown call. It really looks like they decide the call and then go look for the part of the rule they can site to justify what was actually predetermined.

      Why? You tell me. Do they like dynasties? Do they promote only certain stars. That’s unlikely. Is there too much money bet on a certain team? Are they just trying to keep the game close? To me it looks and smells like the “Powers-That-Be” are deciding outcomes. The NFL is going too far. I hate what it has become. But I love the Steelers.

      Let’s just hope this is a massive setup and the Steelers play well enough and are allowed to win it all.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I guess, in a way, what does it matter if they can’t beat this one effing team. They’re not all that special, although I will never stop believing they are still playing outside of the rules.

      But the utter domination by one contending team over another is beyond unfathomable. Is this proof positive that the Patriots are just a bunch of cheaters – because there are no other records like this one; or does it show a level of ineptitude by Steelers coaches and players that has never been seen before?

      Or, is it the NFL’s way of saying the old dynasties are the past and this new dynasty is the tops, so they beat Pittsburgh every single time – no fluke loss, no bad bounce, no ‘that’s why they play the game’.. just every single game, they win.

      *I challenge anyone in any sport to find a matchup where both teams are regularly contending teams and one just owns the other this badly – it doesn’t exist. Likely have to go to the college ranks.

      And frankly, that simply doesn’t happen in today’s NFL. So either the Pats and NFL are cheating, or the Steelers are the most pathetic organization ever, to not be able to adjust or ever get a single bounce their way. Either way the Patriots fans continue to gloat and the Steelers and their fans continue to get owned by this bloated rich white guy and his relationship with the commissioner. Fun stuff.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      If it comes to being allowed, who even wants it then?

    • DirtDawg1964

      What was tough was not using over three minutes of replay review time to get their house in order. That was the toughest part of that loss.

      We’ve been so focused on “catch or no catch” that we’ve lost sight of how unprepared they were for those final two plays. That’s what cost them the game. That’s on Tomlin, Haley, Ben and any other “leader” on that team. That, more than anything, is what infuriates me. Because BB and TB12 would never do that.

      They need to move on from the officials and move on to what they can do better.

    • treeher

      We will NEVER beat the current Pats as long as we don’t cover Gronk. Even Chris Hope in his interview says we should have doubled him and let someone else try to beat us. Coaches and refs beat us.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Maybe it will give us the extra little bit we need to go in there and totally kick this sorry team’s ass!!

    • Ryan Alderman

      I want to go right through New England…I want that badly!!

    • Steel Realist PAul

      No, his last line. He’s saying let’s hope the Steelers are allowed to win.

    • Orlysteel

      I think we will beat them next time around, this year they don’t look invincible, the killer Bees will be ready to sting next time around.

    • pittfan

      Our time will come. I’ve seen it before:

      1985;
      “During a postgame interview with Brent Musburger, Lakers owner Jerry Buss stated that “this trophy removes the most odious sentence in the English language: It can never be said again that ‘the Lakers have never beaten the Celtics'”—a reference to the Lakers’ eight failed attempts at beating Boston in the World Championship”.

      I have fond memories of all the freaking stupid leprechauns crying in their Mulligan stew.
      Our time will come.

    • Nicholas

      i ask you (a similar post I made on another thread from yesterday):

      If the game was in Foxboro. And all the same circumstances ensued. That is, it was the Patsies that drove done the field in 2 plays and then scored the go ahead TD with 23 seconds to play. Call on the field is a TD.
      Would the officials have overturned that call and give the game to the Steelers in Foxboro??

    • Ryan Alderman

      I gotcha. Hard not to think that way, isn’t it?

    • Ryan Alderman

      Hell no they wouldn’t have!! Great point and appreciate the post!!

    • pittfan

      They would have been out in 30 seconds saying “the call on the field is confirmed, touchdown!”

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The Steelers were having their way with the Pats WITHOUT Antonio Brown (this team’s Gronk, essentially). The Pats’ only real success moving the ball when it mattered most was with Gronk. If this is the best the Pats can bring this year, they should and will be knocked off by someone.

      Nothing about Sunday’s game told me the Pats were too much, the stage was too big, or the Steelers were out-coached. That’s all crap. The Steelers held New England to 16 points until the fourth quarter. They dominated time of possession and held the lead for most of the game. Their banged-up secondary played press coverage, and the defense got in Brady’s face. And Brady watched helplessly as the Steelers marched down the field in the fourth quarter against a Patriots defense that had no answers—and had to wait for officials to bail him out.

      The Pats escaped the Steelers, nothing more.