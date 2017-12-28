David DeCastro Recipient Of Steelers 2017 “The Chief Award”

You already know that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been named the team’s 2017 Rookie of the Year and now we can pass along the news that guard David DeCastro has been given “The Chief Award” for 2017.

“The Chief Award” is one of two awards given annually by the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America. The award, which was established in honor of Steelers’ founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr., and is presented annually to a member of the Steelers’ organization that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media that he embodied.

DeCastro, who is in his sixth season with the Steelers after being drafted by them in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Stanford, was voted to the Pro Bowl again just a few weeks ago and is currently considered to be one of the league’s top guards.

DeCastro is the second offensive lineman to win The Chief Award in the last three years as fellow guard Ramon Foster received the honor in 2015. Last year Steelers outside linebacker Arthur Moats won the award.

“The Chief Award” Winners: 1988 Dan Rooney 1989 Dwayne Woodruff 1990 Merril Hoge 1991 Gerald Williams 1992 Tunch Ilkin 1993 D.J. Johnson 1994 Rod Woodson 1995 Levon Kirkland 1996 Chad Brown 1997 Darren Perry 1998 Jerome Bettis 1999 Lee Flowers 2000 Jerome Bettis

Deshea Townsend 2001 Lee Flowers 2002 Hines Ward 2003 Mike Logan 2004 Jerome Bettis 2005 Alan Faneca 2006 Brett Keisel

Deshea Townsend 2007 Alan Faneca 2008 Ryan Clark 2009 James Farrior 2010 Ben Roethlisberger 2011 James Farrior 2012 Casey Hampton 2013 Ike Taylor 2014 Cameron Heyward 2015 Ramon Foster 2016 Arthur Moats 2017 David DeCastro