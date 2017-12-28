Hot Topics

    David DeCastro Recipient Of Steelers 2017 “The Chief Award”

    By Dave Bryan December 28, 2017 at 04:49 pm

    You already know that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been named the team’s 2017 Rookie of the Year and now we can pass along the news that guard David DeCastro has been given “The Chief Award” for 2017.

    “The Chief Award” is one of two awards given annually by the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America. The award, which was established in honor of Steelers’ founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr., and is presented annually to a member of the Steelers’ organization that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media that he embodied.

    DeCastro, who is in his sixth season with the Steelers after being drafted by them in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Stanford, was voted to the Pro Bowl again just a few weeks ago and is currently considered to be one of the league’s top guards.

    DeCastro is the second offensive lineman to win The Chief Award in the last three years as fellow guard Ramon Foster received the honor in 2015. Last year Steelers outside linebacker Arthur Moats won the award.

    “The Chief Award” Winners:
    1988Dan Rooney
    1989Dwayne Woodruff
    1990Merril Hoge
    1991Gerald Williams
    1992Tunch Ilkin
    1993D.J. Johnson
    1994Rod Woodson
    1995Levon Kirkland
    1996Chad Brown
    1997Darren Perry
    1998Jerome Bettis
    1999Lee Flowers
    2000Jerome Bettis
    Deshea Townsend
    2001Lee Flowers
    2002Hines Ward
    2003Mike Logan
    2004Jerome Bettis
    2005Alan Faneca
    2006Brett Keisel
    Deshea Townsend
    2007Alan Faneca
    2008Ryan Clark
    2009James Farrior
    2010Ben Roethlisberger
    2011James Farrior
    2012Casey Hampton
    2013Ike Taylor
    2014Cameron Heyward
    2015Ramon Foster
    2016Arthur Moats
    2017David DeCastro

