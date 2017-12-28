David DeCastro Recipient Of Steelers 2017 “The Chief Award”

You already know that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been named the team’s 2017 Rookie of the Year and now we can pass along the news that guard David DeCastro has been given “The Chief Award” for 2017.
“The Chief Award” is one of two awards given annually by the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America. The award, which was established in honor of Steelers’ founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr., and is presented annually to a member of the Steelers’ organization that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media that he embodied.
DeCastro, who is in his sixth season with the Steelers after being drafted by them in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Stanford, was voted to the Pro Bowl again just a few weeks ago and is currently considered to be one of the league’s top guards.
DeCastro is the second offensive lineman to win The Chief Award in the last three years as fellow guard Ramon Foster received the honor in 2015. Last year Steelers outside linebacker Arthur Moats won the award.
|“The Chief Award” Winners:
|1988
|Dan Rooney
|1989
|Dwayne Woodruff
|1990
|Merril Hoge
|1991
|Gerald Williams
|1992
|Tunch Ilkin
|1993
|D.J. Johnson
|1994
|Rod Woodson
|1995
|Levon Kirkland
|1996
|Chad Brown
|1997
|Darren Perry
|1998
|Jerome Bettis
|1999
|Lee Flowers
|2000
|Jerome Bettis
Deshea Townsend
|2001
|Lee Flowers
|2002
|Hines Ward
|2003
|Mike Logan
|2004
|Jerome Bettis
|2005
|Alan Faneca
|2006
|Brett Keisel
Deshea Townsend
|2007
|Alan Faneca
|2008
|Ryan Clark
|2009
|James Farrior
|2010
|Ben Roethlisberger
|2011
|James Farrior
|2012
|Casey Hampton
|2013
|Ike Taylor
|2014
|Cameron Heyward
|2015
|Ramon Foster
|2016
|Arthur Moats
|2017
|David DeCastro